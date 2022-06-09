News
Nearly 30K apply for ‘hero’ checks as MN opens registration for front-line pandemic workers
Tens of thousands of pandemic workers on Wednesday signed up for “hero” payments within the first few hours of Minnesota’s rollout of an online application form.
The Department of Labor and Industry reported that roughly 28,500 Minnesotans signed up for the benefit within the first three hours of the site’s launch. Officials also said that they’d worked with a vendor to “identify and apply fixes” after the high demand caused some hiccups in the application process. Applicants said they weren’t able to save after submitting documents confirming their work history in the online form.
Department heads reminded eligible Minnesotans that they’d have a 45-day window to apply for the bonus payment and applicants can sign up through They can also call 866-333-7633 for help resolving problems or submitting an application.
“The program is not first-come, first-served, so an application on day one is just as good as an application on day 10, day 20 and day 30,” department leaders said.
Earlier this year lawmakers approved the $500 million plan to send out money to about 667,000 health care workers, meat packers, janitors, teachers and others who worked in person when the threat of contracting COVID-19 was the highest.
The ultimate total for each of the checks will depend on how many people apply and meet the state’s criteria. Lawmakers estimated that front-line workers would get $750 each if all those who they thought were eligible applied. But that could grow up to a total of $1,500 for each person if the pool of applicants is smaller. Employers were required to notify current employees who could be eligible for the funds.
Workers whose applications are denied will have a 15-day window to appeal and following that process, the group of all eligible Minnesotans will be finalized and hero checks will be sent out in one wave.
Eligible employees had to have worked 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and not have drawn down unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks. The state also set an income cap of $85,000 for individual filers who did not work directly with COVID-19 patients to be eligible. Those who worked with COVID-19 patients could receive the checks if they make $175,000 or less a year.
News
Dolphins sign linebacker, let go of two other defenders
The Miami Dolphins made three transactions on Wednesday, signing linebacker Porter Gustin, waiving cornerback Javaris Davis and releasing defensive end Daeshon Hall.
Gustin (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) can play the edge as a hybrid defensive end or outside linebacker. He appeared in 26 games with four starts for the Cleveland Browns over the past three seasons.
The former undrafted free agent out of USC has 47 career regular-season tackles, with a sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin has also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, an interception of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a pass defensed.
Davis has primarily been on the Dolphins’ practice squad over the past two seasons, but he was elevated to the active roster to play in one game for Miami in 2021, the 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 28. Davis had two solo tackles and a pass deflection in that appearance.
Hall’s time with the Dolphins is over after signing with the team earlier this offseason, on Feb. 18. He has played in 13 NFL games for two teams — the Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles — from 2017 to 2019. Hall totaled six tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in that time.
He also played in two playoff games for Philadelphia in 2018. Hall spent the 2020 season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad and the 2021 offseason with the 49ers, where new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was offensive coordinator.
The Dolphins are wrapping up their offseason workout program this week and reunite for training camp in late July.
News
Authorities ID two young men killed in Coon Rapids apartment shootout
Authorities have identified two young men killed Monday afternoon in a shootout inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the victims are Sherman Lashawn Antonio Frazier, 23, of Coon Rapids, and Elijah James Stangler, 21, of Anoka.
A third man suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody before being released pending further investigation.
Investigators believe a dispute among the men led to the exchange of gunfire.
Police and paramedics responded about 4:50 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive, where they found the three wounded men.
Medics administered aid to the two gravely wounded men, but one was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he also died.
News
Danielle Hunter-Za’Darius Smith tandem could be gold rush for Vikings
Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith worked off to the side during the opening minutes of Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
For roughly 15 minutes, Hunter and Smith practiced an array of pass-rushing moves under the watchful eye of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while the rest of the Vikings participated in various individual drills.
If Hunter executed a move to perfection, Smith immediately tried to mimic him. If Smith added something else to his arsenal, Hunter quickly tried to learn it on the fly. The friendly competition was the living embodiment of the adage, “Iron sharpens iron.”
“I think they’re going to help each other,” Mike Smith said. “I think they both play well off each other. They both kind of bring a different kind of skill set when we watch them. It’s good to have both of them. You’ve got to have that in this league to be successful.”
In theory, the Vikings should have an elite pass-rushing tandem this season with Hunter (60½ career sacks) and Smith (44½ career sacks) leading the charge. In practice, that dominance off the edge will largely hinge on whether both players can stay on the field.
After becoming the youngest player in NFL history to record 50 sacks, Hunter missed all of the 2020 season with a neck injury, then half of the 2021 season with a pectoral injury. As a member of the rival Green Bay Packers last season, Smith needed surgery to fix a back injury that lingered for far too long.
If the past month is any indication, Hunter and Smith are back to full strength. They have been deployed in a multitude of ways as Mike Smith teaches the Vikings’ shift to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“You guys can look at my history and where I’ve been,” said Mike Smith, who has coached as a part of a 3-4 scheme in the past. “I’m going to put my best on their worst.”
That proved to be the case throughout the spring as Hunter and Smith moved freely across the field, sometimes rushing off the edge, sometimes rushing up the middle. “You’re not playing one side or the other, which they have been used to here,” Mike Smith said. “It doesn’t work like that.”
It’s been a big change for Hunter, who has played defensive end throughout his career — with great success. He has had to get used to standing up pre-snap this spring rather than starting each play with his hand in the ground.
How has Hunter taken to his new role?
“He’s loving it,” Mike Smith said. “The package we have where we see Z rushing up the middle and doing that type stuff, now D is getting to do it. He’s like a kid in a candy shop.”
It helps that Hunter has been able to learn from his new linemate: Smith has played in a 3-4 scheme throughout his career and knows the tricks of the trade. It’s not a coincidence that they have been working off to the side to start each practice.
“They became really close,” said Mike Smith, who joked that it took both players a few days to warm up to each other. “After that first week, man, they are inseparable. That’s good. That’s how it needs to be. All those guys up front are a family, and they work together and all that type of good stuff. That’s when it clicks.”
