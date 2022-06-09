News
Nestor Cortes gives up two homers, season-high four runs as Yankees fall to Twins, 8-1
MINNEAPOLIS — Even the ace, Nestor Cortes, was not working right Wednesday night. And the offense wasn’t able to pick up the pieces after the Yankees’ best pitcher this season had an off night. Cortes allowed a season-high four runs as the Bombers lost to the Twins 8-1 at Target Field.
It was the first loss in eight games for the Yankees (40-16), who will play the Twins (33-25) Thursday night to decide the series. The Bombers have not lost a series since dropping both games of a doubleheader to the White Sox on May 22. They have lost just two series this season.
After a spectacular run through the rotation, in which each Yankees starter went at least seven innings and allowed one earned run or less, the last two nights have been a struggle for the Yankees starters. Jameson Taillon, who had taken a perfect game into the eighth inning last week, couldn’t get out of the fifth Tuesday night. He had the benefit of the offense teeing off on the Twins pitching and picking him up.
Wednesday night, Chris Archer, who saw the Yankees a lot with the Rays, shut down the Bombers offense. The righty held the Yanks to a run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.
The Bombers had the bases loaded in the fourth with two walks and a fielder’s choice and Gleyber Torres grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Cortes had his worst start of his season, going just 4.1 innings. The 27-year-old allowed a season-high four runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Cortes had nine swings-and-misses, four on his cutter.
Two of those hits were home runs, the first time this season Cortes had allowed multiple homers in a start.
The left-hander had not given up more than three earned runs since Aug. 10, 2021 against the Royals. The four runs the Twins scored on him snapped a streak of 19 straight starts having allowed three earned runs or less. He got through the Twins lineup unscathed the first time.
The second time, however, Bryan Buxton jumped him. He gave up back-to-back singles to Buxton and Carlos Correa to lead off the fourth inning. Buxton scored on Gio Urshela’s fly ball to right, which Giancarlo Stanton let drop in front of him. First baseman Jose Miranda singled in Correa on a ground ball to third base.
Ryan Jeffers led off the fifth with a 440-foot homer and Buxton hit a one-out, 424-foot homer after him.
That was it for Cortes, with the Yankees looking for ways to manage his workload.
The Yankees aren’t “concerned” about Cortes’ innings this season, but are very aware that he pitched 108 innings between the majors and minors last season. The most he has pitched was 119 innings in 2018. Cortes has thrown 64.1 innings so far this season.
That’s why the Yankees gave him the extra day before his start on Wednesday and had Taillon, who pitched the second game of the Thursday doubleheader, pitch on regular rest Tuesday.
“Obviously he’s one of the guys we’ve kind of protected and want to slot him back where we can, just trying to think where it makes the most sense to give a guy an extra day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously Nestor’s throwing a ton … but Nestor’s never really been over that 100 [innings] mark. So you just kind of pick your spots where we can without skipping guys where we can, where it makes the most sense to buy a guy an extra day.
“It felt like this time around it was best for Nestor.”
Clarke Schmidt allowed four more in 1.2 innings of work on three hits. Manny Banuelos held the Twins scoreless for two innings.
The last time Yankees pitchers allowed 6 or more runs was May 24 against the Orioles.
Stanton, playing in right field for the first time since coming off the injured list, had three adventurous plays that did not help the pitching staff. That included Urshela’s shot to the wall in the fourth that led to a Twins run.
Twins chase Nestor Cortes early in blowout win
Nestor Cortes came into Wednesday’s game leading the majors with a 1.50 earned-run average. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a game and hadn’t given up more than one home run in a start.
That all changed on Wednesday.
The Twins tagged Cortes for four runs on seven hits in a short start — they knocked him out after 4 1/3 innings pitched — en route to a 8-1 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night at Target Field, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak in the process.
That after Cortes threw three perfect innings to begin Wednesday night’s game.
Byron Buxton’s fourth-inning single off Cortes was the first hit for either team on Wednesday night. Carlos Correa, just activated from the COVID-19 injured list, followed with a single of his own before former Yankee Gio Urshela drove in the first run to the game with a single to right that got wedged under the fence.
Jose Miranda’s single, which hit off the third base bag, brought home the Twins’ second run of the game. It was one of three hits on the night for Miranda, who drove in another pair of runs in the seventh inning.
The Twins knocked Cortes out of the ballgame an inning later. Ryan Jeffers snapped an 0-for-21 skid in a big way, sending a ball 440 feet out to the third deck in left field and completed the sequence with a bat flip and Byron Buxton, the last batter Cortes faced, deposited a ball to straightaway center field.
The Twins piled on, scoring two more runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh inning, creating separation on their way to a blowout victory.
That was more than enough to send veteran Chris Archer to his first win as a Twin. Archer, who walked four batters in his start, skirted out of trouble with a pair of double plays. The only run he gave up came in the fifth inning, the last of his outing, on a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly.
He allowed just two hits in his outing and Yankees hitters finished with just three on the day.
Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles is postponed because of rain
Rainy weather washed out the Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
The postponed game was rescheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 18. That had been a day off for the Cubs after a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals. The change means the Cubs will play 20 games in 19 days between Aug. 13-31.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman, slated to start Wednesday, instead threw in the bullpen as rain fell.
The rainout means the Cubs have three days off in a four-day span. Given that they played 11 games in nine games before the road trip, including two extra-inning games, the pitching staff — particularly the bullpen — can benefit from a lessened workload this week.
Northern Minnesota tribal land repatriation is largest ever in state, nation
NETT LAKE, Minn. — Amid dignitaries and a picturesque lakeside setting Tuesday, Toni Wakemup let out a “whoop!” that could have been heard across Nett Lake.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa was celebrating the return of 28,000 acres to its reservation land in northern Minnesota, and Wakemup was pleased.
“I’m feeling really good,” said Wakemup, 47, one of roughly 100 residents and band members in the crowd. “We have very little land base, and getting 28,000 acres back is important for our people. It gives us more area for hunting, blueberry picking and getting our traditional medicines.”
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa held a ceremony and luncheon to celebrate and explain how the lands were returning to the tribe. It’s been a years-long process involving the band along with the Conservation Fund, based in the state of Virginia, and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, based in Little Canada.
The 28,089-acre acquisition is broken up into scattered, mostly forested parcels surrounding Nett Lake. The land being returned to Bois Forte is the largest restoration of its kind in state and national history, officials said.
“It’s going to be very historical for our children who are small and learning to hunt, fish and trap,” said Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council Member David Morrison Sr.
His sentiment was echoed throughout the ceremony.
“We are making history,” added Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers. “We are proud to be here today to bring this back to our people — our ancestors are looking down upon us and they are very happy, because that land is now coming back.”
Chavers explained how the reservation land had been lost to the tribe during past generations. By virtue of federal legislation, non-Native citizens were granted access to reservation allotments not claimed by tribal members. Logging companies and barons seized the opportunity, bargaining and trading for reservation lands — breaking up reservations into what Chavers described as a “checkerboard.”
“When we hear about reservations today, a lot of that land is not our land,” Chavers explained to the crowd.
The Bois Forte band includes 3,500 members and it had planned itself to start buying back land lost to allotments and logging companies. The plan was to bring back 100-acre parcels at a time.
“We were looking at millions and millions of dollars,” Chavers said.
Such an endeavor would have taken decades compared with what was announced in one fell swoop on the shores of Nett Lake.
Instead, the Conservation Fund bought 72,000 acres of Minnesota forest lands for $48 million from PotlatchDeltic Corp., the forest products and paper mill operator. It’s not being disclosed how much the Bois Forte portion of that acreage costs. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota paid $500,000 to close on the property being conveyed to the smaller Bois Forte band.
The amount of land being returned to Bois Forte doesn’t include all of its lost reservation lands, but it makes up 21% of the whole.
“It’s humbling and a historic milestone,” said Larry Selzer, president of the Conservation Fund, while describing the nonprofit’s efforts to recapture 1 million acres across 19 states so far, with a goal of 4 million more.
Seltzer said it’s an overall effort to “make sure forests stay as forests, providing clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and habitat for wildlife,” along with recreational and economic opportunities.
“The working forests play an essential role in helping to address climate change,” Seltzer said, with the wild rice habitat of Nett Lake over his shoulder.
Chavers commended all involved for making the land conveyance work without any legislative action.
“We are acquiring 28,000 acres of land that this tribe, our tribe of 3,500 members, does not have to pay a dime for,” Chaver said to a round of applause.
Kim Berns-Melhus, Minnesota director of the Conservation Fund, explained that the nonprofit group had figured on taking 10 years to convey the 72,000 total acres of land back to its original jurisdictions.
That the Bois Forte effort unfolded more quickly was testament to the parties involved being in agreement, and making it happen.
The remainder of the acreage, some 44,000 acres, is still in the process of being returned.
“There’s a lot of private land,” Berns-Melhus said. “But this restores a significant portion of that.”
