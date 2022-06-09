News
Netflix Geeked Week 2022 The Biggest News And Trailers From The Event
Netflix Geeked Week is a film festival for the whole 5 days that’s to be held nearly. It features exclusive News, new trailers, new flicks, and drops in from stars. This virtual event is to take place on the Netflix account on main social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
It substantially begins every day at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT with a customary recap at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET/ 10 am JST.
Each day of this virtual film Carnival is listed as a theme party. Every day is themed with a particular kidney like film, fantasy, comics, anime, and games. Further, then 60 systems were piled up and listed to be released this Geeked week.
How and When to watch?
Netflix hosted this film Carnival named Geeked Week on all the Netflix Social Media accounts across the main platforms including Facebook, Twitter Youtube.
The Biggest News and Trailers listed for the whole week
The Geeked starts from 6 June and continues till 10 June.
Day 1
Monday, June 6 Series Showcase at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT.
The Sandman Panel at 10.10 aisPT/ 1.10 pm ET/ 6.10 pm GMT.
The Umbrella Academy Panel at 10.40 and/ 140 pm ET/ 6.40 pm GMT.
Most Presents Vampire Pride with First 11.15 am PT/ 2.15 pm ET/ 7.15 pm GMT.
Day 2
Tuesday, June 7
Film Showcase noon pm/ noon ET/ 5 pm GMT.
The Gray Man 940 am PT/ 1240 am ET/ 540 pm GMT.
The School for Good & Evil Panel at 1010 am PT/ 110 pm ET/ 610 pm GMT.
Day 3
Wednesday, June 8 Netflix Geeked Week After School Special 6 pm 3 pm, T/ 6 pm ET/ 7 am JST.
Animation Showcase 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET/ 8 am JST.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Inside Look at 4.45 pm 8.45 am 5 pm ET/ 8.45 am JST.
Day 4
Thursday, June 9
Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT.
The Hellfire Club A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure 10 pm 4 pm PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT.
Day 5
Friday, June 10
Games Showcase, 1 pm at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT.
The Cuphead Show! Table R 2 pm 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET/ 7 pm GMT.
Resident Evil star Ella Balinska Live at the/ twitch gaming Summer arising at 11.30 am PT 10.30 pm ET 7.30 pm GMT.
Geeked Week Podcast LIVE Stylish of Geeked Week 3 pm/ 8 pm GMT
Every day is planned for such important excitement and fun.
Monday, June 6( Day 1)- Series;
Tuesday, June 7( Day 2)- Film;
Wednesday, June 8( Day 3)- Animation;
Thursday, June 9( Day 4)- Stranger Things;
Friday, June 10( Day 5)- Games.
The rearmost news and first look still, there’s nothing to worry about. If anyone misses any fun. All the biggest news and first look are available on the Netflix Newsroom and all day’s programming is available on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter.
This Geeked week will be full of fun and a blast.
The post Netflix Geeked Week 2022 The Biggest News And Trailers From The Event appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Omar Kelly: Biggest addition? Greatest concern? A look at Dolphins offseason superlatives
Camp is out for summer on Friday.
The Miami Dolphins have wrapped the offseason training program and won’t return to the facility until late July when training camp begins.
Until then players are on their own to run routes, study the playbook and stay in shape.
Here’s look at Omar Kelly’s superlatives of the Dolphins’ summer, analyzing what the media was allowed to see as the team prepares for the Sept. 11 season opener against the New England Patriots.
Top performer: Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins
Wilkins, who had a breakout season last year in producing career highs in tackles (89), sacks (4.5), quarterback hits (13) and pass deflections (four), was forceful every practice he participated in. Maybe that’s an indicator that Miami’s offensive line might still require some overhauling, but it could also be that this 2018 first-round pick has finally figured out the finer points of his position and the Dolphins scheme.
Biggest addition: Receiver Tyreek Hill
I’ve covered some fast, electric players during my career covering Florida State, the University of Miami and the Dolphins, but I’ve never seen anyone move as quickly as Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl pick. Miami wisely traded away a treasure chest of draft picks to acquire Hill from Kansas City this offseason. It’s clear that Hill is a threat to score any time he touches the football, a playmaker that demands a double-team.
Most improved player: Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips
Phillips, a former University of Miami standout, had a productive season last year, setting a rookie record for sacks (8.5). But let’s be honest, most of that production came in the second half of the season, when the NFL game started to slow down for him. This summer he’s gotten leaner and stronger, and he’s moving with the fluidity needed to become a pass-rushing demon. Let’s just hope he doesn’t suffer an injury that leads to a setback when training camp arrives.
Most impressive rookie: Tailback ZaQuandre White
White, an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, has produced a respectable run every practice the media has attended. While it’s usually against third-teamers, that’s exactly how Myles Gaskin performed back in 2020, when the former seventh-round pick stole the starting tailback job from a Pro Bowl pick (Jordan Howard) and a player (Matt Breida) the Dolphins traded for that offseason. If the player Mike McDaniel has nicknamed “Dr. White” keeps it up, he’ll easily make it onto the 53-man roster.
Area of concern: Miami’s linebacker unit
I’ve always felt there’s something missing from this Dolphins unit, which needs to be versatile considering they are the linchpin that keeps Miami’s hybrid defense multiple. There isn’t one player who can do everything well. It’s a unit filled with specialist, which could telegraph Josh Boyer’s calls. In fairness to the Dolphins, they’ve added Melvin Ingram and Porter Gustin the past few weeks, and Jerome Baker has sparingly practiced. The hope is that Channing Tindall, the Dolphins’ fourth-round pick, grows up fast.
Area of strength: Miami’s tailbacks
Between Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins have four tailbacks who could start games for half the league. And each of them brings something different to the table, which should allow the Dolphins to lean heavily on the rushing attack if the offensive line can create running lanes. And that doesn’t account for the upsides that Salvon Ahmed and White bring.
Biggest surprise: Offensive lineman Connor Williams
Williams appears to be setting in as the Dolphins’ starting center, which is a bit surprising because he’s started 51 games as an offensive guard with the Cowboys before signing a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Dolphins this past offseason. Miami’s coaches asked Williams to give center a try because it would open the door for Liam Eichenberg to remain a starter at guard, and so far the experiment hasn’t been a disaster. We’ll see if Michael Deiter will eventually challenge him to regain his starting center spot when training camp arrives.
Pushing for playing time: Linebacker Duke Riley
Riley finished the 2021 season strong, which convinced the Dolphins to re-sign him with a one-year deal that could be worth $3 million. During the OTA and minicamp practices the media has watched, the six-year veteran, who has started 27 games during his career, has developed into a playmaker and a field general. It would be interesting to see if he could carve out a role as Miami’s nickel and dime package linebackers when training camp rolls around.
Needs the most work: Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene
It seems as if Igbinoghene has become the cornerback most of the quarterbacks pick on for the second straight camp. That’s a bad sign for this 2020 first-round pick, who is firmly positioned behind a healthy Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham on the Dolphins’ cornerback depth chart. At this point, Igbinoghene needs to be careful he doesn’t lose his roster spot to Trill Williams, Quincy Wilson or Elijah Campbell.
Biggest Mystery: Miami’s offensive line
The Dolphins have invested plenty of money and resources into the players on this offensive line. Now it’s on offensive coordinator Frank Smith (a former O-line coach) and offensive coordinator Matt Applebaum to make this troublesome unit respectable. That likely doesn’t happen unless Miami has a healthy Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl pick the Dolphins signed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the hopes that he’d fix Miami’s most troublesome unit the past two seasons. Armstead has missed all of the offseason program rehabbing a knee injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the 2021 season.
Ashley Benson: What She Is Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Ashley Benson, her full name is Ashley Victoria Benson. She is an American-based actor, model, and singer. She was born on December 18, 1989, in Anaheim Hills, California, USA. Her parents are Shannon and Jeff Benson. She started her acting career in 2002.
Her Early Career
She worked as a child artist, then made her acting debut in an episode of the crime drama series The District, which led her to her first film role with a small role in the Gary Winick fantasy Romantic Comedy film 13 Going On 30. From 2004 to 2007, she successfully grabbed the role of Abigail Deveraux in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives.
In the following years, she played some good roles; Benson made her big-screen debut with a comedy role in the 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30. Then, she was cast as Carson in Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), the fourth installment of the Bring It On franchise. This role demanded her to overcome her fear of heights to perform the cheerleading stunts and end her contract with Days of our Lives.
Benson received the role that hiked up her career in 2009. Benson starred as Hanna Marin in the mystery-thriller teen drama series Pretty Little Liars, based on the novel series by Sara Shepard in the ABC Family.
After this role, she worked in ample of movies such as she has starred in several other films; including Brendan Kramer’s debut film Ratter, Chris Columbus’ fantasy comedy Pixels (both 2015), Liza Johnson’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis & Nixon, the Xavier Manrique comedy-drama Chronically Metropolitan (both 2016), Alex Ross Perry’s musical drama Her Smell (2018), Jimmy Giannopoulos’ crime thriller The Birthday Cake (2021), and Chadd Harbold’s romance thriller Private Property.
She gives a fabulous piece of work to the audience throughout her career.
Awards
She won many awards for her fantastic job. In 2011 She received the Young Hollywood Awards Cast to Watch (with Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell) for Pretty Little Liars,
Youth Rock Awards, Rockin’ TV Actress.
There are many more awards she received in her life.
What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Currently, She is working On a film American Metal, which is expected to be released in 2023. Unfortunately, there is no such information available on this film.
But the good news is fans of Ashley Benson don’t wait so long to see her on the big screen.
She is coming back to us with a film Private Property, scheduled to be released in 2022; no particular release date has been announced.
The post Ashley Benson: What She Is Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr embraces the challenge of teaching a job he once performed at the highest level
The idea took plenty of getting used to.
Zach Orr was 25 years old — strong, quick, less than a year removed from dragging 133 NFL ball carriers to the ground over a 15-game season. All that, and he could no longer call himself a player because of a congenital neck/spine condition that increased his risk of paralysis. The Ravens, and 31 other NFL teams, were unwilling to chance putting him in uniform for the 2017 season.
He was no longer a linebacker; instead, he was a coach.
Five years later, this no longer sounds strange to Orr as it rolls off his tongue. Yes, he’s still young enough to play. He’s reminded of this every day when he sees Josh Bynes, his former Ravens teammate who at age 32 is two years Orr’s senior.
But there’s no lingering identity crisis for Orr, the Ravens inside linebackers coach, who returned to Baltimore this year after spending a season away as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ outside linebackers coach.
“Not anymore!” he said Wednesday, when asked if he feels the urge to jump in on certain plays. “I’ll tell you, the first probably year or two, I did. But now, I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ I couldn’t compete with these guys right now, so I have no itch. It’s funny … I’ve really fully transitioned into straight coaching. I know I played, but I kind of forget that I played now in that sense.”
Bynes is a contemporary, but some younger Ravens were in middle school when Orr played, a reality that boggles his mind. “I’m not even that old,” he said, grinning as he contemplated the warp speed of the NFL career treadmill.
Orr has grown up with the Ravens, the only team he played for in three NFL seasons and the one for which he worked over his first four years as an apprentice coach. “This is home,” he said, joking that he was glad he did not mess up the interview process when he had his chance to return from Jacksonville.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has watched Orr’s entire evolution, from his first day as an undrafted free agent to now.
“He’s always got that fire,” Harbaugh said. “You could always count on Zach. If you asked him his opinion, he’s telling it to you, and he would tell it to you for a while. He’s happy to do that, and you appreciate that, because he’s got conviction.”
How did that fire transition from the field to the meeting rooms where Orr must now hold the attention of young athletes?
“I see confidence all the time, and now I see even growing competence,” Harbaugh said. “He really has learned the game. He [was] a very smart player, who’s taken the time to study and learn the game, and he’s become a good teacher. He’s a really good teacher. And so, he breaks things down well and presents it to the guys very well.”
Orr said teaching was not second nature for him, though he grew up in an NFL family, watching his dad, Terry, play tight end in Washington.
“It’s something that I had to work on,” he said. “As a player, I understood the game pretty well, but coaching is a whole different deal. It’s not what you know, it’s what can you teach the players and what they can retain and what they know.”
He learned by observing mentors such as Harbaugh, former Ravens defensive coordinators Don “Wink” Martindale and Dean Pees and current defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
“I just sat and watched and observed and learned,” Orr said. “I took little things from everybody and put my own little spin on it.”
He has earned strong reviews from the players he’s working with closely, Bynes and 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen.
“He brings energy every day in the meeting room; he’s the main one hollering and stuff, trying to get our attention,” Queen said. “So, just hats off to him for the way he’s coaching. … Learning from a guy that did it at the highest level that it can be done, I’m extremely thankful.”
Queen’s performance could be a bellwether for a defense that is trying to recover from a disappointing 2021 season. Can he build on the flashes of big-play talent he showed after the Ravens paired him with the steady Bynes?
When Orr reviewed every snap from Queen’s 2021 tape, he saw improvement, especially on run defense. But he believes there is plenty more to unlock.
“I mean, the sky is the limit for him,” he said. “That’s the thing — God touched ‘PQ’ [with] natural ability, and he works hard at it. Obviously, you see he’s out here every single day, and we just continue to try to work and get him better and better, because I honestly believe that [if] he continues to get better, continues to grow, continues to work on the little details, he can be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League.”
Then there’s Bynes, the veteran who has found his way back to Baltimore twice to offer stability in the middle of the defense. He might teasingly refer to Orr as “Coach Zach” and remind him of the days when he was a rookie, fetching candy for the older linebackers on the team. But he’ll also be a valuable co-pilot as Orr grows into his new role.
“I mean, having Josh in the room is obviously wonderful, because he’s a football savant,” Orr said. “There’s a reason why he’s still playing and he’s going into Year 12. He can dissect offenses, defenses, and he can dissect the game at a high level, really fast, and that’s very valuable. So, obviously, I use Josh as the guy … I might not see something, or I might see something a certain way, and he might see something a certain way, [and] we can definitely talk and collaborate about it, see how he sees it and figure out what’s the best way to go about things.”
()
