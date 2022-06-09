News
New catcher Jose Trevino is providing unexpected pop at the plate for Yankees
MINNEAPOLIS — When the Yankees went out and made the trade to get Jose Trevino, everyone talked about him being a solid defensive backup catcher. That is kind of what Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson thought too.
But, Trevino had spent the winter determined to be more than just a good receiver. He wanted to be an all-around contributor, not a black hole at the bottom of the lineup. He worked on his swing and the Yankees are finding they got a bonus with him. Trevino’s proven to be a decent hitter.
“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect coming in outside of the defensive skills,” Lawson said of Trevino’s contributions at the plate. “It’s a great bonus.”
Trevino went into Thursday night’s game, where he is expected to catch Gerrit Cole, hitting .281/.333/.461 with four home runs, 16 RBI and a .794 OPS.
For comparison, Trevino hit his fourth home run in his 86th at-bat of the season. He had five in 285 at-bats all of last season. He’s been a career .250/.280/.379 hitters with 13 total home runs and 71 RBI.
Trevino has been good for the Yankees pitchers, who have a 2.25 ERA and a .561 OPS against with Trevino behind the plate.
The 29-year-old puts his work with the pitchers ahead of himself, but this winter, he wanted to improve his work at the plate.
“I did some things in the offseason with another guy down where I am from and he just kind of likes movement patterns … getting my body to move the right way,” Trevino said. “It was understanding more of my swing and that maybe I don’t need to change my swing. Maybe it’s just that I need to understand my movements better. So that started off in the offseason.”
That work continued into spring training with the Rangers. Trevino used that time to pick other hitters’ brains, including Matt Carpenter, who was on a minor league deal with Texas.
“I worked with him a bit, he’s great to work with,” Trevino said. “Just talking to him about hitting, he has so much knowledge from all his years.”
But things really started to click for Trevino when he was traded to the Yankees. The first month, Lawson and assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Hensley Meulens let Trevino go and do his things. Then they approached him with some ideas.
“They said we think you can be better and this is how. I was like, ‘All right, let’s go’ and I mean, they’ve been awesome. Like there’s the communication has been unreal, between me and them,” Trevino said. “And there’s just a lot of intentional work. There are no wasted reps like everything we’re doing is with the intention to be better.”
So what exactly has Trevino changed technically? He’s not talking about — yet.
“I am getting there, where it’s consistent and I am feeling good,” Trevino said. “But I am just getting there. I want to wait to talk about it until it’s normal for me.”
After having worked with Trevino a bit, Lawson is not surprised by his success or how he is still shy about talking about it.
“I just think that part of him is just, it’s just undeniable. Like there’s always going to be this willingness and ability to find a solution to whatever it is that’s in front of him,” Lawson said. “Whether it’s catching, his game planning and helping the pitcher. He’s good with that. And then from the offensive standpoint, it’s the same kind of process, just a different aim. And I think you don’t get to the big leagues because you lack talent. So he clearly has the talent and it’s aligning that hard work with the talent and the preparation that he puts in, like, the things you’ve clicked.
“And I think I respect that he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, and he’s not ready to talk about it yet.”
How Many Episodes Of Ms. Marvel Will There Be?
Superhero movies have gained popularity since Marvel took over the industry. The craze for the superhero started from the first initiation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Iron Man”. Within no time, Marvel became a worldwide brand for producing superhero movies.
Since then, they have received positive reviews from not only the audience but from the critics too. They might be superhero movies, but they are not only for children. The storyline and plot of the universe are harmonious for every age group.
The seventh instalment of MCU’s mini-series has started. Ms Marvel’s first episode was broadcasted online on June 8, 2022. It will release after six mini-series and five movies of phase 4.
About The Show
Bisha K. Ali creates Ms Marvel. It’s a superhero series with a twist of comedy. Ms Marvel is the stepping stone for The Marvels, which will release in 2023. The first episode was released on Disney + Hotstar on June 8, 2022, with a runtime of almost 50 minutes.
As of June 9, 2022, only one episode will release. However, there are going to be six episodes in total.
Episode Release Date
Episode 1, “Generation Why”, is released on June 8, 2022. The titles of other episodes have not yet been revealed.
Although, The second episode will premiere on June 15, 2022. Third on June 22, 2022; fourth on June 29, 2022. Fifth on July 6, 2022, and last on July 13, 2022.
The rest of the episodes will be streamed every Wednesday for the next 5 weeks online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Plot Of The Show
Ms Marvel is the first South Asian instalment of MCU. It is the story of Kamala Khan, a fan of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), like Kate Bishop was a fan of Hawkeye. But, she doesn’t fit anywhere, whether at school or home. Until one day, she gets the power of her favourite superhero.
The story revolves around her. Ms Marvel will include all the answers to your questions that how she got her powers? What is her purpose in the Marvel Universe? Why is this the premise of The Marvels. 2023?
Cast And Characters
The main cast of the series includes Iman Vellani playing Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz playing Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher playing Nakai Bahadir, Zenobia Shroff playing Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur is playing Yusuf Khan, Saagar Shaikh playing Aamir Khan, Laurel Marsden playing Zoe Zimmer, Azhar Usman playing Najaf, Arian Moayed playing Agent P. Cleary, Rish Sharma playing Kamran, Fawad Khan playing Hasan, Adaku Ononogbo playing Fariha, Laith Nakli playing Sheikh Abdullah, Nimra Bucha playing Najma, Travina Springer playing Tyesha, Aramis Knight playing Kareem.
The additional cast includes Anjali Bhimani as Ruby, Sophia Mahmud as Zara, and Jordan Fisherman as Gabe Wilson. Furthermore, the roles of Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Farhan Akhtar, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, and Vardah Aziz have not yet been disclosed.
Adding to the surprise, the vice president of the new media of Marvel, Ryan Penagos, is also seen in the first episode. That is his cameo.
Reviews And Ratings
Even with the release of only one episode, Ms Marvel has gained immense popularity. It already has positive reviews from the critic and 6.6/10 ratings on IMDb, and a 95% audience score on rotten tomatoes.
The post How Many Episodes Of Ms. Marvel Will There Be? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
What we know about Trump’s actions as insurrection unfolded
By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: determining Trump’s actions that day.
Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. What we know:
‘WE FIGHT LIKE HELL’
The day began, as they often did, with calls and angry tweets. As Vice President Mike Pence prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes that would formalize Democrat Joe Biden’s win, Trump continued to apply public pressure. He demanded that Pence reject the results by invoking powers that Pence had made clear to the president he did not possess.
“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,” Trump falsely claimed at 8:17 a.m. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” he added. “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”
Trump continued to repeat his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud as thousands of his supporters gathered for a “Save America March” rally on the Ellipse outside the White House organized to pressure Republicans in Congress to reject the democratic vote — a move that would have thrown the country into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
“The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!” he urged.
By then, the rally was already underway.
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., proclaimed that, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”
“Let’s have trial by combat,” declared Rudy Giuliani, who was leading Trump’s losing legal effort.
Before leaving the White House, Trump placed a call to Pence from the Oval Office and again berated his once-loyal soldier. “You don’t have the courage to make a hard decision,” a seething Trump said, according to an account described in a committee letter.
Trump then went to the rally, arriving around 11:42 a.m. as his campaign soundtrack blasted through the frigid air. Just before noon, he took the stage to his usual “God Bless the USA” and launched a fiery speech in which he complained of a “rigged” election and insisted he would “never concede.”
“If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election,” he falsely declared from behind a wall of protective glass, telling his supporters, “We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He told them he planned to join them on their planned marched to the Capitol, adding that “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
By that point, reams of his supporters — many carrying large “Trump” flags — were already streaming across the Mall to the Capitol, where the congressional proceedings were getting underway.
As Trump spoke, Pence released a public letter formally laying out his position in defiance of the president. “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.
By 1:12 p.m., Trump had wrapped up his speech and was dancing on stage to “YMCA,” pumping his first and clapping his hands as protesters clashed with police just 1.5 miles away on the Capitol steps. As the presidential entourage piled into the waiting motorcade, questions flew about whether he would head to the Capitol, as he had told the crowd. Instead, after a delay, the president’s limousine headed toward the White House. Trump later told The Washington Post in an interview that the Secret Service had barred him from making the trip.
‘THIS IS WRONG AND NOT WHO WE ARE’
As Trump was returning to the White House, the situation at the Capitol was deteriorating. Rioters in the pro-Trump mob burst through police barricades, assaulted officers, smashed through windows and rammed through doors. At 1:49 p.m., D.C. police officially declared a riot. And by 2:15 p.m. Pence and members of Congress were rushed into hiding as the rioters breached the building.
“This is wrong and not who we are,” tweeted the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who had spoken at the rally, at 2:17 p.m. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”
His father, however, took a different tone.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m. “USA demands the truth!
The tweet came around the time that Trump accidentally called Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, while trying to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. Lee reportedly passed the phone to Tuberville, who told Politico that he informed Trump that Pence had just been evacuated from the Senate chamber.
Finally, around 2:40 p.m., as images of protesters marching through the building’s gilded hallways flooded TV screens throughout the West Wing, Trump sent a tweet urging the rioters to stay peaceful.
“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” At 2:43 p.m., Ashli Babbitt, a pro-Trump protester, was shot trying to force her way into the House chamber.
‘CONDEMN THIS NOW’
It remains unclear exactly when it happened, but at some point after returning from the rally, Trump sequestered himself in the dining room off the Oval Office to watch the violence play out on TV.
“All I know about that day was that he was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did — ‘Look at all of the people fighting for me,’ hitting rewind, watching it again — that’s what I know,” his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who also served as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, told CNN.
Supporters frantically tried to reach the White House to urge Trump to make an appearance and ask the rioters to leave. They included his eldest son, several Fox News hosts, multiple members of Congress and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who had worked with Trump on debate preparations.
Unable to reach him directly, allies scrambled to get his attention any way they could. Some resorted to tweeting. Others appeared on TV, trying to get through.
“Call it off, Mr. President,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said on CNN.
“Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump- you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!” tweeted his former communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, at 2:54 p.m.
“The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home,” his former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, wrote at 3:01 p.m.
Former counselor Kellyanne Conway, who had by then had left the White House, said she called an aide whom she knew would be next to Trump with an urgent message.
“Urge the president to tell the people at the Capitol to stop. Just stop. Get out of there,” she wrote in her recent memoir. “Maybe there are loudspeakers. Someone could livestream him. They need to hear his voice.” She also made her plea on TV and on Twitter where she wrote, “STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All” at 3:21 p.m.
Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy told a California radio station that he, too, had spoken to the president.
“I was the first person to call him,” McCarthy said. “I told him to go on national TV, tell these people to stop it. He said he didn’t know what was happening.”
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., said McCarthy relayed that conversation to her. By her account, when McCarthy told Trump it was his own supporters breaking into the building, Trump responded: “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Others texted Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, begging Trump to say something and trying to convey the severity of the situation.
“We are under siege,” wrote one reporter. “We are all helpless.”
“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows.
“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.
Trump Jr. texted again and again, urging that his father act.
“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
Fox News hosts agreed.
“Mark, president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” texted Ingraham.
“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,” texted Sean Hannity.
At 3:13 p.m. Trump finally issued a tweet asking his supporters to remain peaceful, but not asking them to leave.
“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he wrote.
‘IT’S COMPLETELY INSANE’
Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House, with staff just as desperate as those outside the building for Trump to act. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser, who had been in the Oval Office during Trump’s morning phone call to the vice president, testified that staff wanted Trump to take immediate action to address the violence, but that Trump had refused.
The committee has identified an almost eight-hour gap in the official White House record of Trump’s phone calls, from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. — a time when Trump is known to have spoken with several GOP members of the House and Senate, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Tuberville and McCarthy.
White House staff repeatedly asked his daughter, Ivanka Trump’s assistance, the committee has said.
“Is someone getting to potus? He has to tell protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed,” Griffin texted Ben Williamson, an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“I’ve been trying for the last 30 minutes. Literally stormed in outer oval to get him to put out the first one. It’s completely insane,” Williamson wrote back.
The White House was already a ghost town amid staff departures. Nonessential staff had been told they could work from home due to the potential security threat.
Finally, at 4:17 p.m., 187 minutes after the insurrection began, Trump released a video, recorded in the Rose Garden, in which he praised the rioters as “very special,” but asked them to disperse.
“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” he said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”
“So go home. We love you. You’re very special,” he went on. “I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”
Multiple takes had been filmed, but, the committee said, Trump had apparently in earlier versions failed to ask rioters to leave.
The Capitol was finally secured at 5:34 p.m. and Trump was soon back to tweeting.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace,” he wrote at 6:01 p.m. “Remember this day forever!”
Soon after, Twitter announced that it had locked the president’s account and demanded he delete tweets praising the Capitol assailants. Facebook soon followed.
Congress resumed counting the electoral votes at 8 p.m. and at 3:40 a.m., lawmakers certified Biden as the rightful winner. Minutes later, Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino, posted a statement from Trump, who had been locked out of his own accounts, officially conceding following the vote.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” it read.
___
Tylor Megill set for Friday night return to the Mets rotation after IL stint
SAN DIEGO — Friday night will mark the first real step toward full strength for a struggling Mets rotation.
Tylor Megill is set to be activated on Friday against the Angels in what will be his first start since coming off the injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Megill, who was placed on the IL May 12, will have missed five turns through the rotation.
Carlos Carrasco will take the hill on Saturday for the Mets, followed by Taijuan Walker on Sunday. As of Thursday morning, the Angels had not yet announced when former Met Noah Syndergaard will start, but he is lined up to face his old team either on Saturday or Sunday.
Megill, who started for the Mets on Opening Day in place of the injured Jacob deGrom, had a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts of the season. Megill allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings to the Nationals on May 11, his final start before landing on the IL, a rough outing which he believes was impacted by his biceps injury.
“It’s important for everybody, but especially, Tylor was pitching real well for us for the most part when he went down,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said when asked of Megill’s return to the rotation. “So was Max [Scherzer]. We all know what Jake’s capable of.
“When you play this long, you plug one hole — I don’t want to call it a hole, because we have some pieces that are very capable — you get one thing back and something else goes away. I don’t think San Diego, for instance, without [Fernando] Tatis cares about our problems. So hang with ‘em.”
Showalter said Trevor Williams will be available to pitch out of the bullpen behind Megill, who is likely to throw around 70-75 pitches in his first time back from the IL. Williams has a 3.58 ERA in 10 games (five starts) for the Mets this season.
That will leave southpaw David Peterson, who last started on Saturday against the Dodgers, out of an immediate role. Peterson has a 2.97 ERA in seven games (six starts) for the Amazin’s, and helped the team stay afloat during the injury hits to their starting pitchers.
“We’ve got some idea where he’s going to slot back in and start again,” Showalter said of Peterson. “We’ll see how the next few days play out.”
Mets starters have produced a 5.28 ERA since Scherzer landed on the IL with a left oblique strain on May 19. Megill’s return will be the first real opportunity for the club to begin turning around its starting pitching woes. It remains a possibility that Jacob deGrom can make his 2022 debut before June is over, while Scherzer is still likely out until mid-July.
