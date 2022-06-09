News
North St. Paul new city manager resigns, says job has ‘taken a toll’ on his health, family life
The North St. Paul City Council on Tuesday night addressed the resignation of John Stark, whose short stint as city manager was marred after he shared a link to a music video that included a racial slur.
Stark, who started in North St. Paul’s top administrative job on Jan. 3, told city officials Friday he wants to move on. In his resignation letter, he wrote the job “is not the right fit for me” and that it “has taken a very significant toll on my health, well-being and family life.”
Stark’s pending departure will mark the second city manager to leave North St. Paul after controversy over the past year. He replaced Scott Duddeck, who resigned last June after allegations that nearly $2,400 was charged to city accounts for Duddeck’s personal use.
Stark joined North St. Paul after 14 years as the community development director in Richfield.
But the controversy erupted in April after he sent an email to North St. Paul City Council members and staff highlighting and praising their recent work. At the end of the April 7 email, Stark included a link to a YouTube video of a song that his son and others created as part of a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“And, if you’ll indulge me, here is a shout out to my son from his proud dad,” Stark’s email read.
The next day, in an email to council members and city staff, Stark wrote he was unaware the song included a racial slur. He apologized, adding he was “truly sorry for sharing something offensive.”
“Had I noticed that, I would not have shared the video,” the email read. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am very concerned about racial justice, as is my son. He and I have both been involved in racial justice events during the past 2 years. I checked with my son on this and he said that the song was a collaboration of around sixteen people, the majority of whom were people of color.”
On Tuesday night, Stark told the city council that his “quality of life is not what I would like it to be right now” and that his resignation “is the remedy I was able to come up with.” He thanked council members for their support.
“It has been … a couple of hard months,” he said. “And your support for me, all five of you, has been just tremendous and unwavering.”
Mayor Terry Furlong thanked Stark for what he accomplished during the five months on the job, while also adding, “I wish it would have worked out better, but I totally understand.”
The city council formally accepted Stark’s resignation and agreed to waive the 30-day notice at his request, making his last day on the job June 15. Brian Frandle, the city’s electric supervisor, then will serve as interim manager, a role he took on following Duddeck’s departure.
North St. Paul worked with Mark Casey of David Drown and Associates in its search for Duddeck’s replacement. Casey told council members Tuesday the firm’s contract with the city includes a “two-year warranty” and so no additional cost would be charged to the city for another city manager search.
On Wednesday, Stark replied to an emailed request by the Pioneer Press for comment, writing that “during my tenure here, and continuing to this day, all five City Council members have expressed 100% support, both publicly and privately, for the work I have done here and for the content of my character.”
News
Ethics panel holds first hearing on allegations against Minneapolis lawmaker
An attorney for state Sen. Omar Fateh told an ethics panel Wednesday that the Minneapolis Democrat was never endorsed by a YouTube channel that serves the local Somali community and that his sponsorship of unsuccessful legislation to give the nonprofit a $500,000 grant was therefore not a reward for the channel’s support.
The Senate Ethics Subcommittee held the first of at least two meetings to determine whether there’s enough probable cause to formally investigate allegations leveled against Fateh by a group of Republican state senators, but did not reach any decisions on the complaints’ merits.
The GOP senators alleged in a complaint filed last month that Fateh violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when he sponsored the legislation after receiving what the Republicans claimed was free promotion from Somali TV of Minnesota during his 2020 campaign, when he defeated incumbent Sen. Jeff Hayden in the Democratic primary.
But Fateh’s attorney, Kristin Hendrick, told the subcommittee there was no conflict of interest to disclose. She said Fateh paid the channel $1,000 to run his ads because it’s a popular forum for Minnesota’s large Somali community. She produced screenshots from an online payment app that she said proved Fateh made the payments in two $500 installments. She also presented a sworn affidavit from Siyad Salah, the channel’s president, saying that Fateh did not ask for or receive any kind of “compensation or consideration” for running his ads, and that the channel does not endorse candidates.
They acknowledged that the ads did not include a required disclaimer saying that Fateh’s campaign paid for them. Fateh testified that he provided that language to Salah, who said in his affidavit he forgot to post the disclaimer as Fateh requested. Fateh also acknowledged failing to report the advertising expense on his campaign finance report, but said he filed an amended version Tuesday to correct his error.
The subcommittee is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats. Under its rules, three members must vote to pursue an investigation, which means at last one of the Democrats — either Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, of Minneapolis, or Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, of Minneapolis — would have to side against Fateh. Torres Ray told the panel that after hearing the evidence, she had no reason to doubt Fateh’s account. Champion also expressed skepticism about the allegations.
The Republicans who filed the complaint, led by Sen. Mark Koran, of North Branch, said they weren’t satisfied that the documentation disproved their allegations. They and the two Republicans on the panel — Senate President David Osmek, of Mound, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake — said they expect to see better paperwork from Fateh next week. Osmek said he wants to question Salah directly.
The panel next week is expected to discuss the second count of the GOP complaint, which alleges in vague language that Fateh somehow violated Senate rules by “failing to expressly address” how he might have been involved in an election fraud case involving his brother-in-law, Muse Mohamud Mohamed, a campaign volunteer who was convicted last month of lying to a federal grand jury — and how Fateh’s legislative assistant might have been involved.
News
10 Minnesota health care systems declare gun violence a public health crisis
Ten Minnesota health care systems have declared gun violence a public health crisis.
The joint statement from the health care systems was sent out in a Wednesday news release in which the leadership also pledged to develop solutions and push for reform.
The CEOs from Allina Health, CentraCare, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Gillette Children’s, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, North Memorial Health and Sanford Health said in their statement:
“As leaders of some of our state’s health care systems, we believe it is time to declare gun violence as a public health crisis and to work to prevent the deaths of innocent people of all ages and backgrounds. We must look no further than the recent shootings on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and countless others just this past year to see its devastating impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 more than 19,000 American lives were lost due to homicide involving a gun. That same year, guns became the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. These statistics are appalling and outrage us as health care providers and should outrage us all. Everyone deserves a world where they can feel safe and live their lives without fear of gun violence.
“Gun violence and its horrific impacts are preventable. It has reached epidemic levels and represents a significant threat to public health.
“As health care providers, we see the impacts of gun violence firsthand every day. We uniquely understand the devastation of this violence in our hospitals and clinics, and the toll it takes on individuals, families, communities and the care providers who treat the victims. We have an important role to play in creating a safer future for all.
“We will continue to be fierce advocates for the safety of our employees, patients and the communities we serve, inside and outside our hospital and clinic walls. By formally declaring gun violence as the public health crisis that it is, we will collectively seek the solutions required to save lives and stem the tide of violence.”
News
MN COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing Paxlovid for treating disease
Clinicians at three Minnesota COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing antiviral treatments for high-risk people who are infected with the coronavirus.
In the coming week, state-run sites will become “test-to-treat” locations where eligible people can receive prescriptions for Paxlovid. The Brooklyn Park site will begin offering evaluations for the coronavirus treatments June 10, Moorhead on June 13 and Duluth on June 14.
More state-run sites are expected to start offering screening for treatment prescriptions in the coming weeks.
“I am proud to be one of the first states to partner with the federal government to offer more test-to-treat options to people who need them,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement announcing the new availability. “We will continue to make sure all Minnesotans have options when it comes to testing for and treating COVID-19. It is important when someone tests positive for COVID-19, they have immediate access to treatment options.”
Antivirals have shown to reduce both severe illness and death from COVID-19 for people who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. The drug is most successful if taken early so a timely diagnosis is important.
At the new test-to-treat sites, people who test positive via a rapid test will have the option of being evaluated by medical staff to determine if Paxlovid is necessary. The treatments are being provided at no cost through a partnership between Minnesota and the federal government.
“Antiviral treatments are a critical piece of our fight against COVID-19 and new community test-to-treat sites will ensure those treatments are more accessible and available statewide,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Minnesota’s current rate of new coronavirus cases remains above health officials’ high-risk threshold, with about 26 new infections per 100,000 residents per week. Case rates are an undercount because of the growing popularity of at-home tests that are not reported to the state.
Hospitalizations also remain elevated with 422 patients requiring care, including 47 in critical condition. Hospital capacity remains challenging, with half the state’s hospitals reporting no available intensive care beds.
The rate of deaths has risen to a weekly average of more than seven per day; 10 new fatalities were reported Wednesday. The latest COVID-19 deaths to be reported ranged in age from their 50s to more than 100.
Health officials say nearly all new coronavirus cases are caused by the one of the four strains of the omicron variant that are circulating in the state. Vaccines still offer protection against severe illness, but are less effective at stopping infection.
Vaccine protection wanes after about five months and boosters are recommended, especially for people who are older or have underlying risk factors.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have gotten their initial series of vaccines, but only about 44 percent are up-to-date with the recommended additional doses.
More information about testing, vaccines and the state’s ongoing pandemic response is available at: mn.gov/covid19.
North St. Paul new city manager resigns, says job has ‘taken a toll’ on his health, family life
Ethics panel holds first hearing on allegations against Minneapolis lawmaker
10 Minnesota health care systems declare gun violence a public health crisis
MN COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing Paxlovid for treating disease
Will Litecoin MimbleWimble Upgrade Become Its Doom?
Brian Daboll lightens Giants’ practice load with helmets-off minicamp walkthrough
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Zach Wilson’s efficiency shined throughout the Jets’ eighth OTA practice
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022