News
Operation Peace being planned as focused deterrence approach to gun violence in St. Paul
St. Paul’s new Office of Neighborhood Safety is gearing up to coordinate Operation Peace to focus on places where gun violence is happening, and people who are involved or could become victims.
The plan will have components of focused deterrence and group violence intervention, Brooke Blakey, the office’s director, said Wednesday.
It will be “a collaborative effort” with the Office of Neighborhood Safety, the city and county attorney’s offices, St. Paul police and fire departments, and community organizations “to really look at how violence is affecting our community,” she said. Organizations that have already been working on violence prevention in St. Paul, such as Healing Streets and Community Ambassadors, will be involved.
The goal is “wrapping around resources to those individuals” who are most at risk, Blakey said, trying to deter them from being caught up in the criminal justice system, or being injured or killed by gunfire.
The idea of focused deterrence is that a relatively small number of people are involved in violence, and that stopping them can lead to increased safety for the individuals involved and the community as a whole.
NEW OFFICE’S DIRECTOR IS ‘CONDUCTOR’ FOR VARIOUS WORK
The city council regularly receives updates on “community first safety” efforts and Wednesday was Blakey’s first since she started as director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety on Feb. 28.
“We all recognize that increased … gun violence in our nation, in our city and our community is troubling and problematic,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said Wednesday. “And we also know that there is not one simple solution to ending, reducing, eliminating the violence that we’ve seen.”
Nineteen people have been killed in homicides in St. Paul this year. There were 12 at this time last year and 38 homicides in total in 2021 — the most on record in the city.
A community-based panel of more than 40 people made recommendations to the city last year about alternatives to some 911 responses — which Mayor Melvin Carter has said could free up officers to respond to the most serious situations — and suggested forming an office to focus on violence prevention, from which the Office of Neighborhood Safety was born.
In Blakey’s role, she is serving “as a ‘conductor’ for all of the pieces of the orchestra that are playing together to try to make our city safer or try to change and improve people’s lives and outcomes, help people make better choices on the front end,” Brendmoen said.
Blakey was most recently a Metro Transit police officer, and previously worked as an investigator for the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office and a child protection worker.
STAFFING UP, FORMING ADVISORY COUNCIL
In the first year of the Office of Neighborhood Safety, Blakey told the city council that her office will be guided by principles of:
- “How do we strengthen and build on what’s working here in the city?”
- “How are we going to be accountable to the community?”
- “How do we plan for … longevity with sustainable practices?”
“As we all know, the community wants answers,” Blakey said. “They want to know what’s happening now and we’re working … to really start to share that information across the board … so they know what the city’s doing, how their voices are being heard and what the next steps are.”
The Office of Neighborhood Safety has one project coordinator so far, and plans to hire two more employees.
ONS is working on forming the Neighborhood Safety Community Council — they are recruiting community members to serve on the advisory council. The council will select organizations to receive “micro grants” for work on “strategies around gun violence, group violence, and youth violence,” Blakey said.
News
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the tight end surplus, Justin Madubuike standing out, second-year pass rushers and more | COMMENTARY
By the end of voluntary practice Wednesday, the situation with the Ravens’ tight ends had become more complex. It’s a good problem to have when Greg Roman is your offensive coordinator.
On a day when the Ravens’ passing game was downright awful and more defensive players had touches than receivers because of knocked down passes, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar had two exceptional catches over the middle. On both receptions, he had to reach up and haul in overthrown passes, which forced him to get every inch out of his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame.
According to coach John Harbaugh, Kolar, a fourth-round draft pick out of Iowa State, had two similar catches the day before. Being a downfield threat is one of the reasons the Ravens selected Kolar. They wanted another tight end to complement starter Mark Andrews, and they might have found one.
The problem right now is that Kolar hasn’t shown he is a good blocker, something Andrews also struggled with as a rookie four years ago. Isaiah Likely, another rookie tight end selected in the fourth round out of Coastal Carolina, is a better blocker than Kolar, but the Ravens might have too many at the position with the possible return of Nick Boyle, who has struggled to get on the field the past two seasons while recovering from a knee injury.
Harbaugh says Boyle is lighter and quicker, but his forte is blocking in the Ravens’ run-heavy scheme. Training camp doesn’t start until late July, so the Ravens have plenty of time to figure out an arrangement.
“I expect a lot of production from those guys,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a lot of depth. It’s going to be interesting. They’ll function as receivers in one sense or another a lot of times, too. So, they’re good receiving tight ends, they’re blocking. I’m excited to see them when the pads come on. They’ve looked good so far, all of them.”
Justin Madubuike stands out
When you watch the defensive line hit in sled work, third-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike stands out because he might be the fastest and most explosive off the snap.
Madubuike has done a lot of things well in his first two seasons — including losing weight. He has always been quick and has been one of the few linemen who can penetrate and disrupt running plays. Madubuike started 11 of 15 games last season and finished with 36 tackles and a pair of sacks.
This could be the breakout season for the 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M. He batted down three passes Wednesday.
“Really expect him to take off, he and I talked about it,” Harbaugh said. “We expect him to take it to another level. That’s what he has practiced to do. I think he wants to be more consistent against the run, even though he played the run well last year. But he wants to start disrupting passes, a few batted balls, a few sacks. He is very determined. He looks good.”
Second-year pass rushers
The Ravens need quality pass rushers, so there has to be a focus on young outside linebackers like Daelin Hayes and Odafe Oweh, both second-year players.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, started two of 15 games as a rookie and was second on the team with five sacks. A foot injury caused him to miss playing time at the end of last season and an apparent shoulder surgery has slowed him throughout the three voluntary practices open to the media.
But Oweh is never still on the sideline. Even when he is waiting for his next rotation in drills, he is working on something, whether it’s hand fighting or some pass-rushing moves. You can’t question his desire to get better.
Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, missed most of last season with ankle and knee injuries. But he is noticeably thicker in his bottom half and seems to play with more power. The Ravens need them to stay healthy because both have a lot of potential.
Welcome back
The Ravens had three new faces on the offensive line that weren’t in attendance a week ago.
Both second-year guard Ben Cleveland and offensive tackles Ja’Wuan James and Daniel Faalele participated in practice, and Harbaugh said tackle Morgan Moses, one of their key free-agent signings, practiced Tuesday.
Both Cleveland and the rookie Faalele will struggle in pass protection. Faalele, the fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, looked out of shape and winded during the 11-on-11 team periods. James, coming on a torn Achilles tendon, ran well even though there was very little physical contact and he didn’t have to push or move an opponent off the ball.
See, Lamar?
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been impressive.
After he signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract extension in October 2020, Humphrey had a subpar 2021 season before tearing his right pectoral and missing the final five games.
He could have skipped the three recent minicamps but has shown up and worked very hard. That is a sign of good faith when a player does those kind of things.
Are you listening, Lamar Jackson?
Harbaugh, though, said he expects his star quarterback to be at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.
Consistency is key
Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman dropped an easy pass over the middle early in practice but made up for it with several outstanding catches later on. The key for Bateman will be consistency.
Two young receivers who have been impressive are rookie free agents Devon Williams out of Oregon and Makai Polk from Mississippi State.
Timing, though, has to be worked out between the receivers and quarterbacks. The Ravens have a lot of work to do.
()
News
Center for Economic Inclusion absorbs fellow St. Paul nonprofit Growth & Justice
The Center for Economic Inclusion has announced it will acquire the resources and assets of Growth & Justice, an older St. Paul nonprofit with a similar mission.
Founded in 2002 by Joel Kramer, a former editor and publisher of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Growth & Justice is a local think-tank that produces research and advocacy for statewide public policies focused on racial and economic justice.
Its most recent 990 tax form available on Guidestar.org is from 2019, in which the nonprofit listed $65,000 in net assets to begin the year and $189,000 to end the year.
“This acquisition combines and magnifies efforts by both organizations to advance racial and economic justice,” said Jane Leonard, president of Growth & Justice, in a written statement.
Launched in 2018, the downtown St. Paul-based Center for Economic Inclusion works with business leaders and policymakers to build racially equitable workplaces. In February, it won a $5 million grant from JP Morgan Chase to boost businesses run by Black and Latina women.
News
$50,000 Viking cruise next year will embark from Duluth, end in Argentina
DULUTH, Minn. — Travelers with plenty of time and money to spend are likely to descend on the city next fall, providing the local tourism industry with a welcome economic shot in the arm.
Viking Cruises has announced an itinerary for a Longitudinal World Cruise starting in Duluth on Sept. 12, 2023, and ending in Ushuaia, Argentina. Ticket prices start at $49,995, but if you book before June 30 of this year, they’ll throw in free international air travel.
The Viking Polaris can accommodate up to 378 guests on a 71-day cruise that will take passengers through the St. Lawrence Seaway, down the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico, through the Panama Canal, down the west coast of South America, all the way to Antarctica and back north to end in Ushuaia, Argentina.
“I think it’s good news for Duluth, because to be at the start of a trip means that passengers will spend time in Duluth. Their travel plans will likely include a hotel stay, and they’ll maybe make a day of Duluth before their departure,” said Lucie Amundsen, communications director for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, where guests will be processed before they embark on the international voyage.
Duluth will be a port of call for seven cruise trips this year, as it hosts the Viking Octantis , a sister ship to the Polaris. The vessel’s second visit to Duluth is expected June 27.
In a written statement, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said: “Our expedition ships were designed with the Great Lakes in mind. This region has been historically underserved by cruise lines, and we are delighted by the warm and enthusiastic reception we have received from the local communities. With our first season now underway, we are pleased with the strong demand among our guests and look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to these fantastic destinations in 2023.”
This year, cruise ship visits to Duluth are expected to inject about $677,000 into the local economy, according to a study conducted by the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research in conjunction with the Minnesota Sea Grant.
Researchers noted that if Duluth becomes an origination point for cruise travel instead of just a port of call, it could expect greater financial rewards.
But Matt Grimes, vice president of maritime operations for Viking, told researchers Duluth might be an unlikely host destination for cruise ship travel, as it lacks direct flights to major markets, such as New York or Los Angeles. Still, Duluth does have direct connections to other major centers, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago and presumably Denver in the near future.
Deb DeLuca, executive director, Duluth Seaway Port Authority, issued a statement, saying, “Viking’s first cruise ship visit to Duluth was a success, thanks to a team effort from our cruising partners, and we’re excited to see plans forming for the development of more cruise opportunities in our port, including Viking’s ‘Longitudinal World Cruise.’ The details are still coming together, but the idea of Duluth serving as a hub port for such a grand voyage would represent an impressive next stage for the expansion of modern cruising in our region and on the Great Lakes.”
“Overall, from the hospitality side, along with the airport, this is a huge win for our region, because of the money it will bring in,” said Natalie Peterson, director of communication and marketing for Duluth International Airport.
“And just think about the fact that these will be worldwide travelers. They’re not going to be coming from one particular area or region, So, it helps put Duluth on the map. We will welcome them,” she said.
Tricia Hobbs, a senior economic developer for the city of Duluth, said: “We are excited about Viking’s recent announcement to feature Duluth as a port of call in 2023 for both their Great Lakes Cruise and World Cruise. By allowing cruise passengers to start or end their cruise in Duluth, we’ll see visitors not only patronizing our shops and attractions, but also staying in our hotels, dining in our restaurants, and experiencing our arts and culture scene. This puts Duluth in play as a destination option for other cruise lines looking to offer unique and authentic experiences like Viking has.”
Peterson has high hopes and said, “Hopefully, it will be wildly successful, and the airport will play a positive role in any way that we can to be a good partner, as always.”
Operation Peace being planned as focused deterrence approach to gun violence in St. Paul
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the tight end surplus, Justin Madubuike standing out, second-year pass rushers and more | COMMENTARY
Center for Economic Inclusion absorbs fellow St. Paul nonprofit Growth & Justice
$50,000 Viking cruise next year will embark from Duluth, end in Argentina
North St. Paul new city manager resigns, says job has ‘taken a toll’ on his health, family life
Ethics panel holds first hearing on allegations against Minneapolis lawmaker
10 Minnesota health care systems declare gun violence a public health crisis
MN COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing Paxlovid for treating disease
Will Litecoin MimbleWimble Upgrade Become Its Doom?
Brian Daboll lightens Giants’ practice load with helmets-off minicamp walkthrough
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022