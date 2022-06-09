News
Orioles vs. Cubs game Wednesday rained out, postponed to Aug. 18
The finale of the Orioles’ two-game interleague series against the Chicago Cubs was rained out Wednesday after a delay of nearly two hours.
The teams will make up the contest at Camden Yards at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 18, which was previously a day off. Tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game will be valid for the makeup game or can be exchanged for any other Orioles home game this season.
The Orioles will now play 17 straight games from Aug. 5 to Aug. 21, with a one-game meeting also scheduled Aug. 11 in Boston.
Baltimore won 9-3 in the first and only game of the series Tuesday, leaving the Orioles 3-4 on the homestand. They begin a four-game series in Kansas City on Thursday, pushing their rotation back a day. Jordan Lyles, Bruce Zimmermann, Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer will start in that series, while Kyle Bradish will open the Orioles’ first series this season in Toronto.
Before Wednesday’s rainout, Orioles manager Brandon said it’s “possible” the club will place players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto as a result of their COVID-19 vaccination status, declining to provide further details. Players who are unvaccinated are not permitted in Canada.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles added recently claimed right-hander Austin Voth to their active roster and designated infielder Chris Owings for assignment.
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
>> Infielder Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect, homered in his first Triple-A at-bat Wednesday night.
()
News
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte avoid the worst after suffering injuries in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Everything’s coming up Mets.
One day after sustaining concerning injuries, both Pete Alonso (hit by pitch on right hand) and Starling Marte (left quad tightness) said they woke up feeling better than they originally expected. Alonso has no broken bones in his right hand, after getting drilled by a Yu Darvish 95-mph fastball, and Marte’s MRI revealed nothing more than a tight quad.
As if that relief wasn’t enough, both Alonso and Marte said they believe they can avoid the injured list. For now, they are considered day-to-day. So, adjust your expectations for the 2022 Mets accordingly, because so far all they’ve shown us is this resilient squad is unlike the wounded and snakebitten teams in years past.
“This is probably the best-case scenario for sure,” Alonso said.
Marte, who is dealing with a quad injury for the first time in his career, said: “Thank God I feel good. It could’ve been worse. Right now it’s day to day. We’ve been working pretty much all morning to get it right and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.”
Their comments indicate they avoided the worst, but both Alonso and Marte were not in the Mets lineup on Wednesday for the series finale against the Padres at Petco Park. The first baseman and right fielder will continue to work on getting better in the trainer’s room. Alonso wore a brace on his right hand to get the swelling down, and Marte said he will treat his quad tightness with ice and compression.
Khalil Lee, 23, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse for outfield depth in place of Marte. Mets right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was optioned to Syracuse, just three days after his first career save in his huge 10th-inning outing against the Dodgers on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was tough to send Medina down, but he’s confident the reliever will be back up helping the big-league team soon.
“They felt better than they thought they were going to feel,” Showalter said of Alonso and Marte. “They obviously can’t play tonight. There’s a lot of emotion flying around when something initially happens.”
Alonso said earlier this year that his goal was to play the full 162-game season, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal when he played all 58 of the Mets’ games this season leading up to the hit by pitch. Even though his 151-game streak, dating back to last season, was snapped on Wednesday, Alonso looked on the bright side.
“I still feel like I’ll play more than 162 games because we got the playoffs coming up — if we earn that right,” the first baseman said. “I want to be prepared for the long haul and play all the way through October. The math will probably add up to more than 162.”
Alonso said it was a “scary moment” when he was hit on his right hand in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He has broken his left hand twice before, once in the minors and once in college, so he was concerned that his right hand would have a similar diagnosis. But now the Mets slugger, with no broken bones, will just wait for the swelling to disappear before assessing when he’s cleared to return to the team.
Marte’s left quad tightened up after he was caught stealing second base to end the first inning on Tuesday. He said Showalter and the Mets were worried because Marte couldn’t walk properly after he opted to play the bottom half of the first inning. Following a day of rest and treatment, Marte is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the team’s road trip ends on Sunday in Anaheim.
“I was worried but they were probably more worried just because of how I was walking and I’ve never had that injury, so I didn’t know how I was going to react to it,” Marte said. “But we feel better now. Should be back out there in the next couple of days.”
Following his brief demotion to Low-A St. Lucie last month, outfielder Lee returned to Triple-A Syracuse and batted .333 with four home runs, 11 RBI, four walks and 17 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Though the message was sent, and Lee bounced back, his true test and biggest challenge will be finding success with the Mets in the major leagues.
In 11 big-leagues games last season, while Lee’s defense in the outfield was a good resource, he struck out 13 times in 18 at-bats. But now, a year older and with more experience, Lee will get the chance to step up under Showalter’s Mets. One thing the skipper has shown during his time at the helm is he will play the rookies and give them the chance to shine. So these next couple of weeks while Marte is on the IL will be a big opportunity for Lee to do his part helping the 2022 Mets.
“Kind of fortifying what we thought and saw in spring,” Showalter said of his reports on Lee. “It’s probably the best part of the year for him so far.”
Dominic Smith remained with Triple-A Syracuse. He’s 4-for-14 with one home run, three RBI and a walk across his three games in the minors since he was demoted on May 31.
()
News
Charles Barkley crushes the Knicks roster: ‘They’re not close at all’
After the Knicks’ return to the draft lottery, Charles Barkley doesn’t see much hope on Leon Rose’s roster.
“They’re not close. They’re not close at all,” said Barkley on Wednesday as he promoted an appearance in next month’s celebrity golf tournament, American Century Championship. “They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent. They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
For reference, the Knicks’ starting lineup last season was Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The bench included Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.
“They’re not better than guys on Atlanta, Orlando,” Barkley said. “There’s only probably three guys on that team that are NBA starters. So the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent. They got a lack of talent right now. And it’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive. And right now, they’re not competitive.”
The Knicks elevated to the fourth seed in 2021 but bombed in free agency and fell to 11th in the East last season. Randle’s regression was among the biggest issues, leaving questions about whether the Knicks would be better off trading their leading scorer.
The Knicks own the 11th pick in this month’s draft and want to pursue Dallas guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. The major maneuver is a trade for Donovan Mitchell, who is reportedly dissatisfied in Utah and is a native of Westchester.
This week’s resignation of Utah coach Quin Snyder added to speculation of a Jazz overhaul. Barkley said the Knicks might improve even if they traded half the roster for Mitchell.
“Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now,” he said.
Barkley then lost some credibility with his Knicks analysis by claiming their last good trade was acquiring Randle from the Lakers. The Knicks signed Randle as a free agent in 2019, one year after he left the Lakers for the Pelicans.
“[The Knicks] are not even close to being relevant right now,” Barkley said.
()
News
‘You form a lot of bonds’: Chicago White Sox OF AJ Pollock enjoys reunion with his former LA Dodgers teammates
AJ Pollock spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in April.
With the Dodgers in town this week for a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, the outfielder is getting the chance to see some familiar faces.
“It’s fun,” Pollock told the Tribune before Tuesday’s game. “You spend so much time with a group and you form a lot of bonds. It’s good to see them. Hopefully we can kick their butts. But it’s nice to say hi and catch up a little bit.”
Pollock played a pivotal role in the series opener later that evening when he broke a scoreless tie with a two-run pinch double to right in the sixth inning. He also scored during the four-run inning as the Sox won 4-0.
“It was good,” Pollock told reporters after the game. “I had a lot of intrasquad battles the last couple of years. It’s always fun battling those guys. And it’s good to get a win against anyone. That’s a good ballclub. I know that’s a tough team and (it’s) a little extra special.”
Pollock was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting eighth against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Sox manager Tony La Russa said it’s tough to tell who has an edge when a player faces his former team.
“I saw AJ, he won a championship over there (in 2020), they gave him a big welcome,” La Russa said Wednesday. “They know him and he knows them. You can know (Gonsolin), but it’s hard to hit him. And you may think you know where to pitch AJ, but he’s a pretty good hitter.
“If you miss, he’s going to hit you.”
Pollock’s teammate Reese McGuire experienced a reunion last week when the Sox played in Toronto. The catcher spent parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays before being traded to the Sox for catcher Zack Collins on April 3.
McGuire went 3-for-12 with one RBI in the three games at Rogers Centre.
“It was fun going back into that city, playing in that stadium,” McGuire told the Tribune on Wednesday. “A lot of good memories. (I made) my big-league debut there, so it was cool to get a little bit of a different perspective this time around and soak it all in and see some of my better friends in baseball across the diamond. Still some of them I talk to.
“All in all, it was a fun trip. Obviously would have liked to come away with some wins there (the Sox lost all three games), but it was cool.”
The Sox acquired McGuire two days after picking up Pollock in a trade that sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers.
“The longer you stay in this game, it’s like you (can) take offense to everything and can easily do that, but it’s a business,” Pollock said after Tuesday’s game. “They had some moves they wanted to make. They’re going to look out for their ballclub, and I was excited to be on a team that’s contending. It’s just baseball.”
Pollock slashed .282/.337/.519 with 52 homers and 150 RBIs in 258 regular-season games with the Dodgers.
“It was a tough day,” Dodgers manager David Roberts told reporters Tuesday when asked of the trade. “AJ helped us win a championship, so he’s very well-liked in the clubhouse, in the organization, and to trade him was tough for everyone.
“But to be able to acquire a guy that could step in and close for you was huge. And Craig has been great with us.”
Kimbrel, who went on paternity leave Tuesday, has 11 saves and a 4.00 ERA in 18 appearances for the Dodgers. Pollock entered Wednesday with a .220/.246/.354 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 games.
Pollock had his second game-winning hit of the season Tuesday; the first was a go-ahead homer in the ninth against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
The right-handed-hitting Pollock didn’t start Tuesday but came to bat for the left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets with runners on first and third and two outs in the sixth when left-hander David Price entered for the Dodgers.
“It happened pretty quick,” Pollock said. “DP was warming up (in the bullpen) very quick. They were trying to ambush us there with Gavin’s spot coming up. I was hitting a lot down there (in the cage), so I was ready to go.”
Pollock hit Price’s first pitch for the go-ahead double.
“I’m ready to go if it’s where I want to hunt it,” Pollock said. “If it’s there, I’m ready to go. If not, hopefully I’m taking it. But I was ready to go. Some days it works, some days you get quick outs. It worked out very well for us.”
Tuesday served as an example of what Pollock is focused on.
“Just keep working, doing what I’m doing,” he said.
“You want to help the ballclub win. Whatever I can do I’m going to do.”
()
