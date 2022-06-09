News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn);
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7-foot-1
2021-22 averages: 16.9 points (42.9% from the field — 43.5% on 2s, 42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 9
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Son of former NBA player Jabari Smith Sr., Smith was a McDonald’s All-American and 5-star out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. 247Sports ranked Smith as the No. 7 player nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Smith scored in double figures in 29 of 34 games. He was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, a member of the All-SEC first team and a second-team All American.
Scouting report: Elite shooter, especially for his size. Doesn’t need a lot of space to get his jumper off. Consistently made shots when tightly contested. Shoots over most defenders because of his size and high release point. Good pull-up shooter from mid-range and beyond the arc, especially in transition or when only needing to take 1-2 dribbles. Effective from the elbows and the post with jab steps, fadeaways and turnaround jumpers. Will be effective coming off screens and as a pick and popper. Defensively, moves hit feet well laterally to cut off drives. Should be switchable. Length allows him to recover well if beaten off the dribble. Makes the right rotations as an off-ball defender. Stays vertical when contesting and strong enough to guard in the post.
Struggles to create separation. Settles for jumpers often. Needs a quicker first step to get by defenders. Too upright as a ball handler and was stripped easily since his handles aren’t tight or fluid.
Fit: Smith’s best offensive skill — shooting — is an area the Magic need to improve. Orlando’s 33.1% 3-point percentage during 2021-22 was the league’s third-worst mark. Smith, who’s expected to be a top-three pick, would instantly help make life easier for the Magic’s playmakers in the half-court. He’d also help make them more versatile defensively. Frontcourt combinations of Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Smith and Bamba — if he returns — would be able to switch more and play multiple coverages without sacrificing size.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Cha Cha Real Smooth: What All To Know Before Its Release On June 17?
No, we’re not talking about CODA but Cha Cha Real Smooth, a cheerful, crowd-pleasing film that won big at the Sundance Film Festival. Following the success of the former, especially at the Oscars, may Cha Cha Real Smooth become another hidden treasure on the streaming service?
Cha Cha Real Smooth debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it got positive reviews, won the Audience Award in the US Dramatic category; and was nominated for the festival’s Grand Jury Prize. It is currently expected to be one of the major movies in Apple TV Plus’ 2022 original poster.
What more do you need to know about Cha Cha Real Smooth?
Cha Cha Real Smooth Reviews
We know Cha Cha Real Smooth was popular with the public at Sundance 2022, based on its awards, but what did the critics think? They enjoyed it as well.
Cha Cha Real Smooth presently has a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 91 per cent “Fresh” and a Metacritic (opens in new tab) score of 76, putting it in the “Good” category.
In a review for IGN(opens in new tab), Matt Donato calls Cha Cha Real Smooth “the essence of feel-good cinema,” while Collider(opens in new tab) and The Film Stage(opens in new tab) both lauded writer/director/star Cooper Raiff as a rising talent.
What Is The Cha Cha Real Smooth Plot?
The following is the official overview of Apple TV Plus’s Cha Cha Real Smooth:
“Andrew, 22, is stranded at home in New Jersey with his family after graduating from college without a defined life plan. But if there’s one thing he should have on his nonexistent résumé; it’s how to start a party, which wins him the ideal job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. So when Andrew meets a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he sees a future he desires — even if it may not be his own.”
Who Is In The Cha Cha Real Smooth-Cast?
Cooper Raiff as Andrew and Dakota Johnson as Domino, the local mom with whom he builds a relationship; is the movie’s triple threat of a writer, director, and starring man.
While Raiff is a rising star who will be discussed more below, Johnson has established himself as a Hollywood fixture. Johnson rose to prominence with parts in films such as Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and The Lost Daughter after first breaking out as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. Johnson is also a producer for Cha Cha Real Smooth.
Leslie Mann (This Is 40, The Bubble) and Brad Garrett (Finding Nemo, Everybody Loves Raymond) play Andrew’s mother and stepfather, respectively. Raul Castillo (Army of the Dead) portrays Domino’s fiancé, Joseph, while Odeya Rush (Lady Bird) portrays Andrew’s buddy Macy.
Evan Assante portrays Andrew’s younger brother, David, and Vanessa Burghardt plays Domino’s daughter Lola, both of whom are newbies in Cha Cha Real Smooth.
Who Is The Cha Cha Real Smooth Director?
Cooper Raiff, as previously stated, is both the writer and director of the film. Raiff’s third feature film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, is set to be his largest owing to the Apple TV Plus pick-up; but he has been developing his profile on the film festival circuit, notably with his second effort, Shithouse.
Shithouse, which follows a lonely college student who forms a bond with his RA, received the Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 South by Southwest Film Festival; generating some interest for the rookie director.
Behind the camera, he is transitioning from film to television, co-writing and directing the Amazon Studios project Exciting Times; an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s novel of the same name, which will feature Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.
Como Zoo names baby zebra Aurora after women’s soccer team
Minnesota Aurora FC is so popular that the first-year amateur women’s soccer team now has a baby zebra named after it.
Como Zoo said Wednesday the name Aurora received 50 percent of the in-person vote in a contest over the past week, and that is the name that has been given to the daughter of Minnie. She was born May 24, and the team is planning to visit the foal soon.
The namesake of the nascent club in the USL W League beat out Subira and Izara. The zoo joked: “There will be no recount.”
Aurora birthed from Minnie. That’s seems fitting since the soccer team founded by a small group Minnesotans grew into more than 3,080 shareholders worldwide and has garnered a lot of attention on the field.
The club announced 5,219 fans for their inaugural match at TCO Stadium in Eagan on May 26 and they plan to have 5,000 at both home games there this weekend. Aurora will play Chicago City at 7 p.m. Friday and again at noon Sunday.
Aurora (2-0-1) had a 1-1 draw with Green Bay Glory in its debut game at the Vikings’ stadium. Minnesota then went on the road to beat Kaw Valley out of Kansas 2-0 on June 2 and St. Louis 3-2 on June 5.
What Is Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Venture SKKN? Where Can You Buy?
SKNN. A new skincare routine with products by Kim Kardashian.
To share the exciting news about her skincare range, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and went on to talk about how each product is a result of the various things she has learned from dermatologists throughout her life so far.
Who Is Kim Kardashian?
A socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, or ‘Kimberly Noel Kardashian’ was born on the 21st of October in 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the USA.
Kim married Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. Her recent divorce from Kanye gained a lot of attention worldwide.
Kim has 4 kids as of now; North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West.
Moreover, Kim gained a lot of popularity with her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021. The immaculate audience that this show gained led to the formation of various other spin-offs, like, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, which aired from 2011 to 2012; Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, which aired from 2009 to 2013; and Hulu’s The Kardashians which premiered earlier this year, in April.
Although SKNN may be among Kim’s most ambitious ventures, it certainly is not her first. She had launched beauty lines earlier, which were not all successful.
These included KKW Fragrance, a range of perfumes on the theme of emojis, and KKW Beauty, a collection of makeup products.
KKW beauty consisted of products ranging from blushes, lipsticks, and lip stains to concealer brushes, eyeshadows, and lip pencils.
Product Range
The product range comprises 9 different products and is suitable for all skin types.
According to Kim, all steps are important in this 9-step routine. However, if one had to cut it down, the exfoliators could be eliminated according to a person’s skin type.
The nine items consist of a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, Vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil.
Although it is just 9 products, this range is extremely expensive and only affordable by the rich. They or people who like skincare.
The products come in refillable packaging, and as of now, the 9 products cost $630, or approximately 48,956 Rs.
The refills are, apparently, cheaper and slightly more affordable.
Quality
Kim claimed that to ensure the best quality, she worked with Joanna Czech, an aesthetician and celebrity facialist, with her skincare line.
Where To Get It?
All products launched by KKW fragrance and KKW beauty are available on the website of KKW beauty. In addition, the SKNN by Kim collection will also be available on the same webpage.
It is, however, not working at present. This is probably due to updating the website to add new products and modify them.
