Pete Alonso and Starling Marte avoid the worst after suffering injuries in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Everything’s coming up Mets.
One day after sustaining concerning injuries, both Pete Alonso (hit by pitch on right hand) and Starling Marte (left quad tightness) said they woke up feeling better than they originally expected. Alonso has no broken bones in his right hand, after getting drilled by a Yu Darvish 95-mph fastball, and Marte’s MRI revealed nothing more than a tight quad.
As if that relief wasn’t enough, both Alonso and Marte said they believe they can avoid the injured list. For now, they are considered day-to-day. So, adjust your expectations for the 2022 Mets accordingly, because so far all they’ve shown us is this resilient squad is unlike the wounded and snakebitten teams in years past.
“This is probably the best-case scenario for sure,” Alonso said.
Marte, who is dealing with a quad injury for the first time in his career, said: “Thank God I feel good. It could’ve been worse. Right now it’s day to day. We’ve been working pretty much all morning to get it right and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.”
Their comments indicate they avoided the worst, but both Alonso and Marte were not in the Mets lineup on Wednesday for the series finale against the Padres at Petco Park. The first baseman and right fielder will continue to work on getting better in the trainer’s room. Alonso wore a brace on his right hand to get the swelling down, and Marte said he will treat his quad tightness with ice and compression.
Khalil Lee, 23, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse for outfield depth in place of Marte. Mets right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was optioned to Syracuse, just three days after his first career save in his huge 10th-inning outing against the Dodgers on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was tough to send Medina down, but he’s confident the reliever will be back up helping the big-league team soon.
“They felt better than they thought they were going to feel,” Showalter said of Alonso and Marte. “They obviously can’t play tonight. There’s a lot of emotion flying around when something initially happens.”
Alonso said earlier this year that his goal was to play the full 162-game season, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal when he played all 58 of the Mets’ games this season leading up to the hit by pitch. Even though his 151-game streak, dating back to last season, was snapped on Wednesday, Alonso looked on the bright side.
“I still feel like I’ll play more than 162 games because we got the playoffs coming up — if we earn that right,” the first baseman said. “I want to be prepared for the long haul and play all the way through October. The math will probably add up to more than 162.”
Alonso said it was a “scary moment” when he was hit on his right hand in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He has broken his left hand twice before, once in the minors and once in college, so he was concerned that his right hand would have a similar diagnosis. But now the Mets slugger, with no broken bones, will just wait for the swelling to disappear before assessing when he’s cleared to return to the team.
Marte’s left quad tightened up after he was caught stealing second base to end the first inning on Tuesday. He said Showalter and the Mets were worried because Marte couldn’t walk properly after he opted to play the bottom half of the first inning. Following a day of rest and treatment, Marte is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the team’s road trip ends on Sunday in Anaheim.
“I was worried but they were probably more worried just because of how I was walking and I’ve never had that injury, so I didn’t know how I was going to react to it,” Marte said. “But we feel better now. Should be back out there in the next couple of days.”
Following his brief demotion to Low-A St. Lucie last month, outfielder Lee returned to Triple-A Syracuse and batted .333 with four home runs, 11 RBI, four walks and 17 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Though the message was sent, and Lee bounced back, his true test and biggest challenge will be finding success with the Mets in the major leagues.
In 11 big-leagues games last season, while Lee’s defense in the outfield was a good resource, he struck out 13 times in 18 at-bats. But now, a year older and with more experience, Lee will get the chance to step up under Showalter’s Mets. One thing the skipper has shown during his time at the helm is he will play the rookies and give them the chance to shine. So these next couple of weeks while Marte is on the IL will be a big opportunity for Lee to do his part helping the 2022 Mets.
“Kind of fortifying what we thought and saw in spring,” Showalter said of his reports on Lee. “It’s probably the best part of the year for him so far.”
Dominic Smith remained with Triple-A Syracuse. He’s 4-for-14 with one home run, three RBI and a walk across his three games in the minors since he was demoted on May 31.
Charles Barkley crushes the Knicks roster: ‘They’re not close at all’
After the Knicks’ return to the draft lottery, Charles Barkley doesn’t see much hope on Leon Rose’s roster.
“They’re not close. They’re not close at all,” said Barkley on Wednesday as he promoted an appearance in next month’s celebrity golf tournament, American Century Championship. “They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent. They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
For reference, the Knicks’ starting lineup last season was Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The bench included Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.
“They’re not better than guys on Atlanta, Orlando,” Barkley said. “There’s only probably three guys on that team that are NBA starters. So the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent. They got a lack of talent right now. And it’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive. And right now, they’re not competitive.”
The Knicks elevated to the fourth seed in 2021 but bombed in free agency and fell to 11th in the East last season. Randle’s regression was among the biggest issues, leaving questions about whether the Knicks would be better off trading their leading scorer.
The Knicks own the 11th pick in this month’s draft and want to pursue Dallas guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. The major maneuver is a trade for Donovan Mitchell, who is reportedly dissatisfied in Utah and is a native of Westchester.
This week’s resignation of Utah coach Quin Snyder added to speculation of a Jazz overhaul. Barkley said the Knicks might improve even if they traded half the roster for Mitchell.
“Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now,” he said.
Barkley then lost some credibility with his Knicks analysis by claiming their last good trade was acquiring Randle from the Lakers. The Knicks signed Randle as a free agent in 2019, one year after he left the Lakers for the Pelicans.
“[The Knicks] are not even close to being relevant right now,” Barkley said.
‘You form a lot of bonds’: Chicago White Sox OF AJ Pollock enjoys reunion with his former LA Dodgers teammates
AJ Pollock spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in April.
With the Dodgers in town this week for a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, the outfielder is getting the chance to see some familiar faces.
“It’s fun,” Pollock told the Tribune before Tuesday’s game. “You spend so much time with a group and you form a lot of bonds. It’s good to see them. Hopefully we can kick their butts. But it’s nice to say hi and catch up a little bit.”
Pollock played a pivotal role in the series opener later that evening when he broke a scoreless tie with a two-run pinch double to right in the sixth inning. He also scored during the four-run inning as the Sox won 4-0.
“It was good,” Pollock told reporters after the game. “I had a lot of intrasquad battles the last couple of years. It’s always fun battling those guys. And it’s good to get a win against anyone. That’s a good ballclub. I know that’s a tough team and (it’s) a little extra special.”
Pollock was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting eighth against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Sox manager Tony La Russa said it’s tough to tell who has an edge when a player faces his former team.
“I saw AJ, he won a championship over there (in 2020), they gave him a big welcome,” La Russa said Wednesday. “They know him and he knows them. You can know (Gonsolin), but it’s hard to hit him. And you may think you know where to pitch AJ, but he’s a pretty good hitter.
“If you miss, he’s going to hit you.”
Pollock’s teammate Reese McGuire experienced a reunion last week when the Sox played in Toronto. The catcher spent parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays before being traded to the Sox for catcher Zack Collins on April 3.
McGuire went 3-for-12 with one RBI in the three games at Rogers Centre.
“It was fun going back into that city, playing in that stadium,” McGuire told the Tribune on Wednesday. “A lot of good memories. (I made) my big-league debut there, so it was cool to get a little bit of a different perspective this time around and soak it all in and see some of my better friends in baseball across the diamond. Still some of them I talk to.
“All in all, it was a fun trip. Obviously would have liked to come away with some wins there (the Sox lost all three games), but it was cool.”
The Sox acquired McGuire two days after picking up Pollock in a trade that sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers.
“The longer you stay in this game, it’s like you (can) take offense to everything and can easily do that, but it’s a business,” Pollock said after Tuesday’s game. “They had some moves they wanted to make. They’re going to look out for their ballclub, and I was excited to be on a team that’s contending. It’s just baseball.”
Pollock slashed .282/.337/.519 with 52 homers and 150 RBIs in 258 regular-season games with the Dodgers.
“It was a tough day,” Dodgers manager David Roberts told reporters Tuesday when asked of the trade. “AJ helped us win a championship, so he’s very well-liked in the clubhouse, in the organization, and to trade him was tough for everyone.
“But to be able to acquire a guy that could step in and close for you was huge. And Craig has been great with us.”
Kimbrel, who went on paternity leave Tuesday, has 11 saves and a 4.00 ERA in 18 appearances for the Dodgers. Pollock entered Wednesday with a .220/.246/.354 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 games.
Pollock had his second game-winning hit of the season Tuesday; the first was a go-ahead homer in the ninth against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
The right-handed-hitting Pollock didn’t start Tuesday but came to bat for the left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets with runners on first and third and two outs in the sixth when left-hander David Price entered for the Dodgers.
“It happened pretty quick,” Pollock said. “DP was warming up (in the bullpen) very quick. They were trying to ambush us there with Gavin’s spot coming up. I was hitting a lot down there (in the cage), so I was ready to go.”
Pollock hit Price’s first pitch for the go-ahead double.
“I’m ready to go if it’s where I want to hunt it,” Pollock said. “If it’s there, I’m ready to go. If not, hopefully I’m taking it. But I was ready to go. Some days it works, some days you get quick outs. It worked out very well for us.”
Tuesday served as an example of what Pollock is focused on.
“Just keep working, doing what I’m doing,” he said.
“You want to help the ballclub win. Whatever I can do I’m going to do.”
A simple pasta that puts ricotta front and center
One of the tastiest things I ate this year was still-warm ricotta, just off the fire, at a farm in Sicily.
I scooped some of the white, wobbly mass onto my plate, seasoned it with coarse salt and used a spoon to catch every drop, restraining myself from licking the plate. That ethereal ricotta also appeared in the next course as a pasta topping. It was mixed with some starchy cooking water to create a brothy, creamy sauce that was enriched with olive oil, seasoned with Parmesan and garnished with a mound of wild herbs just plucked from the garden.
Meals like this are, of course, impossible to replicate: a sublime vacation moment that can’t be transferred back to everyday life. But that doesn’t mean I can’t make a soupy pasta with fresh ricotta and lots of herbs, and enjoy it almost as much at home.
One thing I won’t be able to do, though, is use still-warm ricotta straight from a farm. But tubs of milky fresh ricotta are available at my local supermarket, and those get the job done beautifully.
This is one of those extremely simple recipes with only a few ingredients and not much by way of technique, so it’s worth your while to seek out the good stuff here — it should say “fresh” on the label and will probably be more expensive than standard ricotta. If you cook this with lackluster ricotta and indifferent olive oil, you probably won’t be very impressed with the result.
But if you use the milkiest, silkiest ricotta you can get and break out an olive oil with personality and zip, you’ll end up with a memorable dinner that’s so easy it practically makes itself.
Also, don’t stint on the herbs; try to use at least three kinds for the most complex result. Soft herbs with floppy leaves — parsley, basil, cilantro, mint, dill, chives, fennel fronds, lovage, even celery leaves — work well and won’t leave you chewing on twiggy stems. But if you want to use thyme, rosemary or marjoram in addition, you can do so in small amounts (make sure to pick the leaves off their branches first).
Finally, shower everything with loads of coarsely ground black pepper. It’s a bracing last touch, and a spicy contrast to all the sweet, supple flavors already in your bowl.
Creamy Pasta With Ricotta and Herbs
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Salt
1 pound short pasta, such as shells, cavatappi, chiocciole, farfalle, ditali or wagon wheels
12 ounces fresh, whole-milk ricotta (about 1 1/2 cups)
3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for serving
2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped soft herbs, such as basil, chives, fennel fronds, parsley, mint, tarragon, chervil or dill (try for a combination of at least 3 kinds)
1. Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve 2 cups pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta.
2. In the same pot, make the sauce: Add ricotta, Parmesan, olive oil, pepper and a large pinch or two of salt, and stir until well combined.
3. Add 1 cup pasta water to the sauce and stir until smooth. Add the pasta and herbs, and continue to stir vigorously until the noodles are well coated. Add more pasta water as needed for a smooth, soupy sauce. Taste and add more salt if needed.
4. To serve, spoon the pasta into bowls and finish with more Parmesan, olive oil and pepper.
