Physical Season 2 Episode 2: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More

Hinduism is the country’s most widely practiced religion. As a result, the presence of a revered Hindu temple is extremely common in India, as rulers from various dynasties have erected them for hundreds of years to leave their mark on the lives of the country’s population. For hundreds of years, some of the famous temples in India have been an important part of national and international history. The temples listed below were built by some of India’s most powerful emperors from various dynasties.

Here are the 10 famous temples in India that you must visit,

1. Rameshwaram Temple

The Rameshwaram temple is well-known and revered by Hindus all over the world since it is thought to be the first location where Lord Rama and his wife Devi Sita arrived after slaying Ravana. It is situated on the island of Rameshwaram, which is located in Tamil Nadu. It is considered extremely holy because it is a famous temple and one of India’s four sacred sites of Char Dham. The temple is not only architecturally stunning but it is also situated in a stunning position.

2. Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath temple is not only well-known among religious travellers, but it is also well-known among environment enthusiasts due to its position. The temple is nestled among the spectacular Himalayan glaciers, and the entire area is blanketed with snow throughout the winter. As a result, it is closed for half of the year. This temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is said to have been constructed by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. Pilgrims must trek a distance of more than 14 kilometers to get there. This is one of the top 10 temples in India.

3. Brihadeeswara Temple

Brihadeeswara Temple is one of India’s most famous and historic temples, located in the Tamil Nadu city of Thanjavur. Not only is the monument designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it is also a true masterpiece of architecture. The temple was built by Raja Raja Chola I, the Chola dynasty’s monarch, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Even if you are not religious, you must visit the temple at least once in your life to marvel at the magnificent architecture. Tanjore temple is one of the best architectural temples in India.

4. Somnath Temple

Somnath temple, in Gujarat’s Saurashtra district, is one of India’s most ancient architectural wonders. It is devoted to the Moon God, and it has an interesting backstory. In the last thousand years, the temple has been demolished and rebuilt multiple times. The temple was created by Lord Shiva, according to legend, and it is one of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas. Even if you are not interested in history, you should visit Saurashtra at least once to witness the splendor and hear the fascinating legends about the temple.

5. Golden Temple

Sri Harmandir Sahib shrine was the original name of the Golden Temple. It is one of the most famous temples in the world, and it is located in Amritsar. Not only is the core of the temple made of gold, but the temple’s Langar Khana serves tens of thousands of people for free every day. Anyone who wants to help can cook the food and wash the dishes in the temple’s kitchen. The value of the temple resides in the universal kindness it extends to ordinary people. It is predominantly a Sikh temple, yet it is beloved and adored by people of many faiths. Golden temple is undoubtedly one of the top 10 Hindu temples in the world.

6. Meenakshi Temple

The architectural splendor of the Meenakshi temple does not indicate that it was built in the 12th century. It is epic, and as a result, it has been nominated as one of the new seven wonders of the world. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and is situated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The entire temple is adorned with 985 pillars, each of which has been carved uniquely. Tourists come from all over the world to see the temple, not only because of its religious significance but also because of its beauty. Meenakshi temple comes under one of the top 10 Indian temple.

7. Tirupathi Temple

This is one of India’s most auspicious and venerated temples, and it is visited by tourists all year. People flock in big groups to say their prayers and seek blessings at one of the world’s wealthiest and holiest temples. The temple is enormous, and it receives approximately 50,000 pilgrims per day, which is a huge number. However, the entire process of dealing with a crowd is meticulously planned and executed so that everyone can enjoy the darshan.

8. Sri Padhmanabhasamy Temple

This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams that may be found in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital. The gold-plated temple is highly revered by Hindus. The temple’s principal deity is Lord Padmanabha, who is one of Lord Vishnu’s avatars. In the dharma of Vaishnavism, this is one of the most important venues for Vaishnava worship. This temple is a copy of Thiruvattar’s Adikesavaperumal Temple. This is a well-preserved antique that is thought to date back around 5000 years. The Bhagavad Gita mentions this temple as well.

9. Shore Temple

It is one of the oldest temples in South India, dating back to the 7th century and featuring Dravidian architecture. UNESCO has designated this temple as a World Heritage Site because it reflects the Pallava Dynasty’s regal style. This location, located near Mahabalipuram on the Bay of Bengal’s coast, is one of India’s most photographed monuments. This temple is no longer a live temple and was originally constructed as a work of art. The Mahabalipuram Dance Festival is held every year at this temple.

10. Vaishno Devi Temple

The Vaishno Devi temple is well-known and revered among Hindus all around the world. The temple is well-known for its religious sanctity, but the climb that comes with the excursion from Katra is breathtakingly gorgeous. Millions of people visit Maa Vaishno Devi and take in the views of the snow-capped hills that surround the temple. People consider themselves fortunate if they can visit Maa Vaishno Devi because not everyone has the opportunity to do so.

All of the temples on the list above maintain their integrity in their unique ways since they are sacred not only to Hindus but also to people of other faiths. Several people from all over the world travel to India to see these temples and learn more about the country’s culture and traditions.

