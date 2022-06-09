Finance
Purchase Investment Properties On A Budget Using Crowdfunding
What is Crowdfunding?
If you are tired of low returns from Certificates of Deposit, Thrift Savings Plan and other Equity Investments, check out Crowdfunding for double digit returns. Crowdfunding is gaining in popularity as an investment strategy for many investors. It is a unique process to raise capital through family and friends, potential customers and individual investors looking for different investment venues. To promote Crowdfunding, advertising is a focused approach utilizing social media and real estate investor forums and associated networks.
What Platform is Right for Me?
My preference is Crowdfunding with real estate investments which I will discuss here. There are many different strategies and models of crowdfunding platforms so you want to be sure that the platform you select is a good fit for you. Ask the question: Am I comfortable with the amount I’ll be investing? Do we share the same values? Are you in agreement with their investment strategies such as flipping houses or buy and hold for long-term passive income? The amount required to invest will vary with each venue so shop around until you find one suitable for your investment portfolio.
Do Your Homework
Do your homework before investing. Historical performance is a good indicator of future performance. Get to know the management team and see what they are doing on social media. How transparent are they and how willing are they to talk to you and answer your questions, including the hard ones. Those that a more willing to share beliefs, management and goals tend to do better for themselves and their customers over the long term. Also reach out to other investors to get their input and endorsement.
Do the Math
I have seen many attractive returns advertised to only find out they were tickler rates to get you to call. Do your homework to see if the numbers are realistic. Ask how much detail is provided on the business? How can I access my investment and returns after I have committed? How and when are investment returns distributed? What type of reporting (personal and legal) is provided to the investor? Make sure you are comfortable with the management team and security of your investment before taking that first step.
Crowdfunding Example
I personally invest with Holdfolio. Their buy-and-hold platform consists of 10 rental homes within a single portfolio. These houses are purchased, reconstructed for rental ready use and then leased. 60% ownership is provided to investors (the crowd) with a $10,000 minimum investment. 40% ownership is held by the Holdfolio management team. Advertised returns when I invested over a year ago were 10% to 14% and am currently realizing 11% returns annually. With each new portfolio, 10 additional houses are offered to investors at an average crowdfundng pool amount of $320,000 which is usually filled within 4 to 5 days. Holdfolio just finished Portfolio 10 and is beginning Portfolio 11 soon. This is just one example of many crowdfunding platforms.
Summary
Real estate crowdfunding is quickly becoming more popular today as investors move away from equities to search for greater returns in other markets. Be sure to do your homework and narrow your search to a top three. If this is your first time, once you make your selection start with a smaller amount until your comfort factor allows you to do more.
Finance
Online Marketing Consulting – Why Every Small Local Business Needs to Know About PPC Marketing
Most small online Brick & Mortar businesses can do okay for themselves without an Internet presence. I mean why not. There’s word of mouth and thousands of people probably pass by your place of business every single day. As a professional Internet Marketing Consultant, you might be wondering why I would make a comment like this. Well the truth is that even though your business might get by without Marketing Help, it could do much better with Online Marketing Consulting. I mean it could literally double your business revenue per year. Here are a few ways it could do this.
Pay Per Click Marketing – Everyday more and more people are getting on the Internet to search for things they need. And that means anything from Baseball Season Tickets, to places they want to go eat, to furniture they need for their house. All these things they are searching for online in the global market have a tremendous amount of competition attached to them. For example I just typed in the word furniture in Google and got 177,000,000 results. Yes that’s 177 million.
However I go and type in Oceanside Furniture Stores and get just 121,000 results. When I put quotes around the keyword this means I’m going for an exact match, and there were only 14,100 results for this keyword. If you owned a Furniture Store in Oceanside, CA., you’d want to bid on terms looking for people in your local area. You’d be wasting all of your money if you just bid for clicks on furniture. You’d get a ton of clicks, be paying a lot for each click and no one would be looking for furniture in Oceanside, CA.
So you really have to know what you were targeting and what keywords you need to go after in order to get your monies worth out of Pay Per Click. The other thing you need to consider is where are these customers going to land. Most Small Business Websites aren’t built right in the first place. College Web Designers usually trained solely in design and aesthetics, but aren’t the best at monetizing Website Visitors.
What you need to consider are Landing Pages. They are not the easiest things to build but they are necessary in order to maximize the amount of revenue each visitor is worth from the Search Engines. When making a Landing Page, it’s best to offer a free coupon or something of great value in order to capture their name, email and phone. Sometimes you’ll even want their address so you can send them Follow-Up Postcards or Direct Mailings.
We hope you enjoy this Free Online Marketing Consulting. We have many other traffic generation methods up our sleeve. If you want to learn more, just contact us and we’ll let you in on all of the secrets for free.
Finance
Web Copywriting Secrets – Get Found, Make Sales
Web copywriting is different, because Web copy should be written for the search engines, as well as for your prospects. Why? To make sales, and to save you money.
Here’s a case study. Jerry sells an ebook online. It’s a great ebook, and is selling well. However, Jerry’s spending almost 70 per cent of the income from his ebook on Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising.
He’s not grumbling: the ebook’s a treasure. He gets sales every day, but his high costs bother him. Yes, he’s tried getting the ebook to stand on its own feet by cutting down on his PPC ad spend, but then sales slump. So Jerry keeps pumping cash into PPC.
He asked me to take a look at his landing page and PPC ads and revamp them.
I read the sales page copy, which was basically fine. However, when I looked at the source code of Jerry’s sales page and his site statistics, I saw that Jerry was missing out on lots of free traffic.
After doing a little research, I wrote Jerry a report, showing him that he could easily increase his site’s organic (free) traffic by at least 1000 per cent. Some of this free traffic would convert into sales. Over time, as the search engines indexed his new Web sales page, he would be able to cut down on his PPC ad spend.
It’s All In The Code – Your Page Title Is A Free Ad
When you’re writing Web copy, think of your page title, and the page description (which go into the page’s HTML code), as free advertising, because that’s precisely what they are.
Well-written page titles and descriptions make sales – they appear in the organic search results, and get click throughs, which will convert for you.
Web copywriting is an art – remember that it’s not just for site visitors, it’s also for the search engines, which will do your advertising for you.
Finance
AI for Significant Enhancement of Product Design and Development
Over the past few years, innovative technologies have rolled out their potential in the field of product designing and development by showcasing amazing results. By automating complex procedures, technologies like artificial intelligence has already manifested its relevance with the immense capabilities of streamlining product development process. With gaining a huge support from cloud computing, AI has become more accessible in terms of meeting several business requirements.
In fact, AI applications which are running on Amazon’s Alexa or on Tesla’s autonomous cars have become so common these days that people have already started assuming its impact on software development. In order to withstand with technological variations, companies are now intended to gain huge benefits of integrating artificial intelligence into their business operations such as stocks, marketing, finance, healthcare or product development etc.
Artificial intelligence has redefined the process of product designing with providing computerized support to various product development tasks which were earlier relying on human experience. It automated every human task to eradicate the possibilities of occurring errors. In fact, researchers have found that by 2050, AI will profoundly accomplish every intellectual task that a human does. So far, AI has performed several tasks accurately. And probably, for this reason, technology is always being accused of taking away human jobs!
While easing software designing and development operations exceptionally, AI benefits human in several ways:
- As a life savior, AI performs all the complex and dangerous tasks in industries, that further leads to enhanced safety automation and increased life span of the workers. It automates automotive safety by analyzing data and determining if a product is structurally sound.
- It proficiently reduces operational costs. The costs of skilled and expert labors required for designing and developing a software product is significantly more in comparison to the automated machines. Additionally, reduced operational costs help businesses to develop more innovative products at affordable prices.
- The better product means more profit and AI can amazingly help in this regard. Firstly, with automating all complex tasks, it takes away dull, mundane and repetitive tasks. Secondly, it analyzes data and produces high-class products.
This technology has a great reputation for awarding people with a happier and fulfilling life, especially when it comes to designing a new software product. Let’s explore:
With Automating Product Testing:
In product engineering companies, you will always find a high demand for getting quality assurance engineers and analysts on board. When it comes to product management, it is imperative to ensure that a product is meeting quality standards, which is clear from the fact that product testing solely takes up 40-50% work prior to sending a product for production. Just imagine, 40-50% work time of a production manager wasted on testing alone!
Let’s consider another side of the coin as well. If a QA engineer is busy in product testing and taking more time, then chances are, product production could derail. In contrast, integrating AI can enable companies to automate this product testing and become productive in other business aspects. Also, AI successfully performs thousands of user sessions to find existing bugs, which a QA or PM couldn’t do.
Enriched User Experience And Design:
As a matter of fact, delivering ultimate user-experience is a crucial aspect of product development. A product is always designed with keeping its end users in mind and, only if the product is resonating with users, it could be successful. It should be user-friendly and fun to use. And thus, to design a creative product, designing team is expected to consider its usage, validate their ideas, analyze possibilities and brainstorm designs with considering businesses objectives.
But, AI can simply provide a relief to such lengthy process and can make a designer’s life much easy. With a huge learning potential and data analysis, it helps to determine people’s response to a certain product, which in turn, help designers to design creative products. By collecting behavioral data, teams can analyze frequent edge cases and ways to overcome such issues.
As a recompense, artificial intelligence holds the potential of revealing success chances of the product design beforehand during the design phase. It undergoes proposed user flow and determines the user action, which saves building multiple iterations of the testing. With running designs through simulation, companies can determine a better product version. In manufacturing industries, AI can save millions, which otherwise would be wasted in product research and development.
Purchase Investment Properties On A Budget Using Crowdfunding
VeChain Price Prediction — Will VET Hit $0.3 Soon?
Dwyane Wade says he’s ‘afraid every moment’ trans daughter Zaya, 15, leaves the house
Physical Season 2 Episode 2: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
10 Famous Temples In India That You Cannot Miss
BNB-based Media BSCDaily Endorses TUSD as A Reliable Stablecoin
Online Marketing Consulting – Why Every Small Local Business Needs to Know About PPC Marketing
Who Is Black Adam? Is He A Villain, Anti Hero Or Shazam?
Killer Book Club On Netflix: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And Release Date Speculations
Micheal Saylor Says Current Volatility Irrelevant, Predicts Bitcoin At $1M
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022