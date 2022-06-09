News
Sashi Brown took a unique path to becoming the Ravens’ new team president. His personal touch makes him right for the job, colleagues say.
As the losses mounted, at a rate that would strain any person’s patience or capacity for self-effacing humor, Andrew Berry finally understood the measure of his boss’ character.
Berry was vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns, and he worked for Sashi Brown, an unorthodox football executive doing his best to tear a woeful organization down and build it back up. The teams Brown constructed in 2016 and 2017 won exactly one game in 32 tries, about as bad as it gets by the NFL’s unforgiving calculus.
As the horror show deepened and exasperated fans sharpened their pitchforks, Berry, the Browns’ general manager today, never saw Brown lose faith in his plan or turn cold to the people around him. “He is very secure in his skin,” he said. “He was the same guy every day, a steady hand to guide the ship when the ship was going through very turbulent waters. … That consistency was something that all of us as younger executives took with us, something that we really learned from Sashi.”
There are critics who would reduce Brown, the Baltimore Ravens’ new team president, to the 1-31 record he compiled as Cleveland’s top football decision-maker. But those who have worked closely with him say he’s a man of exceptional intelligence and empathy whose contributions to his previous NFL employer were misunderstood and underestimated. Though Brown will not run the football operation in Baltimore, former colleagues predict he will thrive as owner Steve Bisciotti’s right-hand man and as one of the highest ranking Black executives in a league that has faced sharp criticism for its sluggish record in promoting minorities.
“You could drop him into any company out there and he would much sooner rather than later be in a senior position, with a lot of people hanging on his every word,” Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. “He’ll be a great face for that organization. I think the Ravens have always been a tremendous organization, and this is just another really, really smart move by them.”
Brown has stepped in for Dick Cass, an early professional mentor for him and the understated figure who spent 18 years putting his imprint on every nonfootball aspect of the Ravens, from stadium upgrades to the organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Brown has spent the last two months gaining familiarity with every person at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, and his style — listen first, ask incisive questions, think carefully before you speak, take the long view — reminds co-workers of Cass.
“I think he’s very similar to him,” Bisciotti said. “His intelligence and the humility remind me of a young Dick. Anybody that is really smart, you really fall in love with them when they don’t try and convince you that they’re smart.”
Brown’s personal touch is a theme, praised by colleagues from each of his previous stops. Monica Dixon worked closely with him at Monumental Basketball, the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, where he landed after he was fired by the Browns. She recalled how, after a difficult meeting, Brown would always find time to call later in the day.
“He would just say, ‘So, how you doing?’” said Dixon, a former deputy chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore. “He wouldn’t even necessarily bring up the specific meeting or whatever hard thing you were both dealing with. He just checked in.”
‘There are lots of ways to be in sports’
Brown, 46, grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts as the middle child of a pair of college professors. His mother, Cheryl, recalled the unusual range of cultures and ideas that shaped her children as they spent their early years in Middletown, Connecticut, where their father, Leonard, was studying for a doctorate in ethnomusicology at Wesleyan University.
“It was full of people from lots of different cultures and lots of different races who mingled together in ways that you did not see a lot in the 1970s,” she said.
All three of her children were bright (Brown’s brother, Omrao, became an engineer and jazz club owner and his sister, Samira, a pediatrician), but she noticed that Sashi (an East Indian word for “moon”) was a natural observer who worried about the day-to-day injustices he watched classmates suffer. The family would discuss these examples at home, with Leonard lending the perspective he had learned growing up in segregated Kentucky.
“I think they were very realistic,” Sashi Brown said. “Their experience growing up was something they did not beat into us, but it was something we were very conscious of … the importance of the opportunities that we have and not facing some of the challenges that they did.”
“We were very much advocates of the world being a more just place,” Cheryl said. “There are a lot of heroes in African American life, and we exposed our kids. They had books about them. They knew about race struggles from a very young age, and as they saw things, we talked to them about: ‘What are the strategies you could use to address this?’”
Brown and his wife, Paige, would go on to name their children (they have four, ranging from 4 months to 10 years old) after great Black activists and artists such as Paul Robeson, Ralph Ellison and Zora Neale Hurston.
At the same time, sports tugged at Brown’s soul. His paternal grandfather had coached basketball at Kentucky State University, and his father, who died in 2019, handed down that familial passion. The Browns watched Big East basketball in its heyday, as the University of Connecticut rose to compete against the likes of Syracuse and Georgetown, led by the great Black coach John Thompson.
When it came to playing, Brown joked that he was the “runt,” a slight figure next to his 6-foot-4 dad and 6-foot-4 older brother. Organized football was never in the cards, but he did play basketball, sharing a high school backcourt with future ESPN writer Mike Reiss.
Cheryl knew her son was not going to play in the NBA, but she saw a poster at an educational conference that depicted a young Black athlete who would eventually transcend the court and own a team. She brought it home and mounted it on the wall in Sashi’s room.
“It was planting the idea that there are lots of ways to be in sports,” she said.
‘He laid down a lot of the foundation’
Brown headed south for college at Virginia’s Hampton University, which had an excellent broadcast journalism program “that really ignited me academically.” If he could not play in the games, perhaps he could call them on ESPN, where he interned as a production assistant. He loved that work, but not the starting salaries in sports media, so he opted for Harvard law school, hardly a shabby fallback. There, he gravitated toward corporate law, always keeping an eye out for potential paths into sports.
He found one in the Washington firm of Wilmer Cutler & Pickering, where Cass was a partner and had worked on the sales of several NFL teams.
From there, Brown moved to his first NFL job, as general counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2005. He jumped to the Browns in 2013, working on salary cap management and other administrative matters until owner Jimmy Haslam named him executive vice president of football operations in January 2016. The move raised eyebrows because Brown was a lawyer who knew far more about contract language than he did about scouting middle linebackers, but Haslam believed his strategic thinking would help pull the team out of a decadelong losing malaise. He paired Brown with DePodesta, a key character in the bestselling book “Moneyball,” which chronicled the Oakland Athletics’ drive to conquer baseball with outside-the-box thinking and a small pocketbook.
“He was very much a part of the decision [to go there] for me,” DePodesta said. “I think he sees certain things that maybe not everyone else sees. … I don’t think there was a desire to be an iconoclast just to do it. I think it was all in the name of wanting to do something special and not being afraid of having to make some tough decisions.”
They agreed the Browns might need to get worse before they got better, and they were prepared to endure many painful Sundays while the process played out. But the losing proved too frequent for Haslam, and he fired Brown with a few weeks to go in the 2017 season.
Brown does not have much interest in rehashing the end of his tenure with the Browns. “I think probably enough has been written about Cleveland and my days there, and it’s time … I’ve certainly turned the page,” he said at his introductory news conference with the Ravens. “I think it’s plenty time that we move on from that.”
It was easy to lampoon Brown’s front office as a bunch of Harvard pointy heads — Berry and DePodesta are also Crimson alumni — whose cherished analyses held no water in the big, mean NFL.
But Berry and DePodesta, who are running the team now, said the Browns could not have made the playoffs in 2020 without Brown’s foresight in stockpiling draft picks and clearing salary cap room.
“One of the things that’s really too bad is that he didn’t ultimately get to enjoy the successes that we have had,” DePodesta said. “Because he’s responsible for a lot of it. He laid down a lot of the foundation, which was awfully, awfully difficult at the time.”
Beyond professional respect, Berry and DePodesta’s enduring affection for Brown is clear. Both refer to him as “Sash.” Their spouses and children are friendly and they’ve dined at one another’s homes.
“He really treated me like family,” Berry said. “I almost feel like he’s a big brother.”
Now that he’s back in the NFL, Brown has taken a quiet approach to his first few months with the Ravens, unsurprising from someone who considers Cass and former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome his role models. But he will have a powerful hand in the direction of the franchise, including plans to spend the Ravens’ half of $1.2 billion the Maryland General Assembly approved for updates to M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards. He spoke of “the opportunity this platform provides to be meaningful to the world around us” while maintaining a focus on winning games. He recently spent a day taking a neighborhood-by-neighborhood tour of Baltimore.
Beyond the particulars of his job, Brown will stand out as a Black executive in a Black city in the nation’s most popular sports league, a realm long dominated by white men.
“People who are observing the sport, they see seven Black general managers, two Black team presidents; I do think that stuff matters because we do want our leaders to be aspirational [figures],” said Berry, one of the league’s Black general managers. “I also think it’s important because it leads to better business across the industry. And that’s not just Black or white. That’s gender. That’s different backgrounds in terms of expertise. I think all that stuff matters.”
()
News
Dare Me Season 2: Canceled or Renewed?
A thriller drama TV series with a cheerleading story in it, will we see what happens next to Addy, Beth, and Coach Colette in Dare Me season 2?
Dare Me is an American thriller teenage drama TV show that is based on a novel with the same title by Megan Abbott.
Also developed by Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, Dare Me premiered on December 29, 2019, on USA Network (Shooter). The first season of the TV show consists of 10 episodes, with the duration of around 42 to 52 minutes each episode.
Dare Me follows the story of high school cheerleaders who are also best friends, Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy, in a small Midwestern town. However, their friendship is strained when a new coach, Colette French, comes to their school and starts changing everything. With her tactic, Colette managed to keep Addy and Beth apart, and in consequence, Addy and Beth are keeping secrets from each other.
It gets more complicated when Colette drags Addy and Beth to the murder of Sarge Will, and everything gets into total chaos.
The show receives many praises and attention from its audiences, thanks to its teenage drama combined with thriller crime aspects in the series. It even managed to be one of the top ten most watched on Netflix. IMDB gives the show 6.7 out of 10 scores. Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes gives Dare Me 85% critics’ review and 79% average audience score.
So with the high enthusiasm among its viewers, will they pick up the show and continue with Dare Me season 2?
Will We Ever See Dare Me Season 2?
Sadly, back in April 2020, it was announced that the show is cancelled, that is why there will not be Dare Me season 2. One of the reasons behind this cancelation is assumed to be the USA Network’s shifted focus from fiction TV series to reality shows. Ratings and viewership can also contribute to the cancelation of Dare Me season 2.
That being said, there is still a glimpse of hope for this TV show to return, if Netflix changes its mind or another network picks up the show.
However, it has been more than one year since the cancelation announcement, and there is no sign in sight of any production of Dare Me season 2. Maybe it is time for fans to stop hoping for something that most likely will not be happening.
Dare Me Season 2: Possible Plot
So if somehow there would be Dare Me season 2, how the story would go?
According to the author and the showrunner Megan Abbott, Dare Me will continue from the source material, since the first season only gets through half of the book.
Although there hasn’t been any official statement regarding what would happen in Dare Me season 2, we can expect it will tell us more about what actually happened to Sarge Will.
At the end of the first season, we can conclude that Sarge Will didn’t kill himself, and that Colette and her husband were involved in his death.
What about Kurtz’s fate, who at the end of season 1 is being interrogated by the police? And how about Addy’s fate as well, given that her Hamsa bracelet was left at the crime scene? We may also explore further the difficult relationship between Addy and Colette.
Actually, fans really need Dare Me season 2, since there are so many questions that haven’t been answered. Unfortunately, maybe we have to start to accept that some things will always be a mystery.
Dare Me Season 2: Who Would be in It?
If they decided to pick up Dare Me season 2, we could expect to see the main cast return. That includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth, and Willa Fitzgerald as Colette.
There would also be Chris Zylka as Kurtz, Rob Heaps as Colette’s husband Matt, Adrian Walters as Tibbs, and many others.
News
Naomi On HBO Max: June 10 Release, Time And What Is It About?
Naomi is an American series released on the CW in 2022. This superhero drama series is based on the DC comics. The CW is home to most of the DC superhero shows, and Naomi is one of them. Season 1 of the series was released on January 11, and 13 episodes ended on May 10, 2022.
The show is a live-action version of the DC comics of the same name, by the illustrator’s Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by Jamal Campbell. It was created for television by Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship. Unlike most of the DC shows on the CW, though, Naomi could not gather a massive audience and hence be canceled just after season 1.
June 10 Release
The first season of Naomi can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be watched on Apple tv. Naomi can also be bought and watched on Vudu. It is soon going to be released on HBO Max by June 10, 2022
Naomi’s Release Date And Time
The series originally premiered on January 10, 2022, and with many irregularities between the episodes airing, it concluded after just 13 episodes on May 20, 2022. Two days after which, on May 12, 2022, the show was canceled by the CW. It later premiered on Amazon after a couple of weeks and in the regional versions of HBO Max. It is being added to HBO Max globally on June 10, 2022.
What Is It About?
Naomi is a series about a teenager who is an avid fan of superman and is in his fan clubs and whatnot. She thinks of herself as a normal teenager surfing through life. She is adopted but has doting parents. However, she soon discovers that nothing about her or her world is normal.
When Naomi finds out that she might not be from this earth and a part of something bigger like the Multiverse, Naomi, along with her best friend Annabelle, Naomi’s good friend Will, Annabelle’s boyfriend Jacob, and another comic book enthusiast Lourdes, try to navigate this supernatural life with the school life and relationships.
Naomi, the class president, has an ex-boyfriend, along with the school jock Nathan. With all this, she also has to deal with the alien part of her, which she does with the help of her reluctant mentor, Dee, who himself is an alien, and not without the involvement of Zumbado, a car dealership owner, in Naomi’s life. Hunters, assassins, and aliens watch a young coming-of-age story about friendship, mystery, and finding oneself. Watch the one-season series on multiple streaming sites mentioned above without spoiling further.
Cast Behind The Project
Most of these characters are from the original comic book series from DC comics, where Kaci Walfall plays Naomi McDuffie, Cranston Johnson as Zumbado, Alexander Wraith as Dee, Mary-Charles Jones as Annabelle, Mouzam Makkar as Jennifer McDuffie, Daniel Puig as Nathan, Camila Moreno as Lourdes, Will Meyers as Anthony, Aidan Gemme as Jacob, and Barry Watson as Greg McDuffie, etc.
The post Naomi On HBO Max: June 10 Release, Time And What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Hustle 2: Can we expect a Sequel to this Adam Sandler Film?
The story of the Hustle was amazing, with probably one of the best cast, as it included actors like Adam Sandler and Zack Roth. Jeremiah Zagar directed the movie. Netflix distributed the movie. It is an amazing movie in which the story revolves around a basketball scout who discovers a player with some extraordinary talent, and he brings the player without the team’s approval.
In this article, we will share with you about Hustle 2: Can we expect a Sequel to this Adam Sandler Film? So, if you all want to know more, please continue reading this article, as we will share many details about this movie.
Hustle 2: Can We Expect A Sequel To This Adam Sandler Film?
Not much information is there about the confirmation of Hustle’s sequel, which will be Hustle 2. However, there are a lot of speculations about the sequel of the movie Hustle. The Hustle is a great movie by Adam Sandler. The movie also has a great cast.
The story revolves of the movie around a basketball scout who discovers a player with some extraordinary talent, and he brings the player without the team’s approval. This shows how great the story is. The movie is too good, and everyone should watch it once. Unfortunately, the confirmation of Hustle 2 has not yet been done.
Where Can We Watch This Online?
The story of the Hustle was amazing, with probably one of the best casts, as it included actors like Adam Sandler and Zack Roth. Jeremiah Zagar directed the movie. Netflix distributed the movie. It is an amazing movie in which the story revolves around a basketball scout; who discovers a player with some extraordinary talent, and he brings the player without the team’s approval.
The story is the only reason why people want to watch this movie again and again, and you all can watch it on Netflix as it is available on it. The movie is really good and has already made a lot of fans due to its amazing storyline and gripping plot.
Is The Movie Worth Watching?
The movie is worth watching as the movie is amazing, and the story is also very good. Jeremiah Zagar directed the movie. Netflix distributed the movie. It is an amazing movie in which the story revolves around a basketball scout who discovers a player with some extraordinary talent, and he brings the player without the team’s approval. The story is the only reason people want to watch this movie again and again.
The movie is amazing, and the story is also good. The story of the Hustle was amazing, with probably one of the best casts, as it included actors like Adam Sandler and Zack Roth. Jeremiah Zagar directed the movie. Netflix distributed the movie.
The Review
The movie has probably one of the best stories as the story is about a basketball scout who discovers a player with some extraordinary talent; and he brings the player without the team’s approval.
The movie is really good, and everyone should watch it at least once as the story is inspiring.
The post Hustle 2: Can we expect a Sequel to this Adam Sandler Film? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Sashi Brown took a unique path to becoming the Ravens’ new team president. His personal touch makes him right for the job, colleagues say.
Why Work With an Insurance Adjuster
Dare Me Season 2: Canceled or Renewed?
You CAN Sell Diabetic Test Strips for Cash!
Naomi On HBO Max: June 10 Release, Time And What Is It About?
How to Compare Quotes of Umbrella Liability Coverage
Hustle 2: Can we expect a Sequel to this Adam Sandler Film?
Is Django Good for Web Development?
Are You Looking For a Comprehensive Solution to Insurance Fraud?
Gracie Dzienny: What Are Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Her?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022