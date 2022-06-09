News
Soup in the summer? 4 recipes that make the most of fresh veggies
When the produce at your local store, farmers market or your own garden is at its peak, it’s time to make fresh vegetables the star of your meal.
It’s time to make summertime soups.
In the summer, you want to make the most out of your produce by bringing out its flavor in the most pure and natural way. The fewer adornments, the less complexity, the better. Other flavors should not distract you from the garden-fresh goodness of your bounty.
As an added benefit, simple flavors usually come from simple cooking techniques.
In other words, summertime soups are both delicious and easy to make. Win-win.
I recently made four summertime soups. Only one of them was chilled, but each, in its own way, was unforgettable.
We’ll start with the chilled soup first. It’s called Beet-Fennel-Ginger Soup, and along with beets, fennel and ginger it is also made with cabbage and vegetable stock.
“That’s borsch,” said a colleague. “You just made borsch” in March.
“It’s not borsch,” I said. “It isn’t just beet soup, it also has cabbage and vegetable stock…”
OK, it’s borsch. But this version is made without meat, so it is a hearty vegetarian meal — or vegan, if you forgo the dollop of yogurt on top.
It is also lighter in tone and texture than borsch I have made in the past. While it still has the sweetly earthy undertone that comes from the beets, it is also enlivened by the exotic, anise taste of fennel and the finishing warm bite of ginger.
When puréed together — and these recipes are going to require a lot of puréeing — the ingredients become better than their individual parts. The soup is also light and smooth, perfect for a warm summer’s evening.
I went the elegant route for my next effort, Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Soup. The recipe came from the now-sadly-closed Trellis restaurant, which in its heyday was one of the best restaurants in Virginia.
I have made asparagus soup many times, and loved it. I have made mushroom soup many times, and loved it. But never have I thought to combine the two into one incredible dish. That takes the kind of culinary genius possessed by Marcel Desalniers, the pioneering original chef-owner of the Trellis.
The soup that results is magnificently subtle, playing the delicate, fresh springlike taste of asparagus off the satisfying umami burr of the shiitake mushrooms.
As befits the restaurant that also created the dessert called Death By Chocolate, this soup is not for people counting their Weight Watchers’ points. A rich roux turns the texture of the soup to velvet, and the flavors are all tied together by a cup of heavy cream.
I used half-and-half to save a few calories. That way, I felt virtuous and healthful, even though I wasn’t.
My next soup also came from a famous restaurant. Cream of Zucchini and Almond Soup was a dish served at the Walnut Room in the flagship State Street location of the Marshall Field’s store in Chicago.
And again I am in awe at the creativity of chefs.
Who would ever think to combine the grassiness of zucchini with the warm, nutty crunch of almonds? And then who would think to put it together in a cream soup?
But that’s not where the brilliance of this dish ends. The soup stands out because of the subtle inclusion of sweet spice: a restrained mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
It’s a soup unlike any you’ve had before, unless you’ve been to the Walnut Room.
My last soup is the easiest of them all to make. Sweet Pea Soup also has the freshest taste — even though it uses frozen peas.
You could use fresh peas if you can find them.
All you do is simmer together the peas, some sweet red pepper, a hunk of onion and a carrot in chicken stock, vegetable stock or even ham stock. When the vegetables are thoroughly cooked, but just barely, you puree it to a silky smooth texture.
Salt it generously and serve it, if you want, with croutons or crumbled bacon.
I used both. It seemed like a summery thing to do.
BEET-FENNEL-GINGER SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
2 1/2 cups red beets, peeled and chopped
4 cups chopped cabbage
2 cups chopped fennel
1 garlic clove, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped ginger
8 cups vegetable stock, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup nonfat yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped fennel sprigs
1. Combine the beets, cabbage, fennel, garlic, ginger and 6 cups of the stock in a large soup pot and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to medium low, and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes.
2. Strain the soup through a large-mesh sieve. Purée the vegetables in 1 cup of the heated broth in a food processor or blender until smooth (you may have to do this in batches). Add the remaining heated broth, and blend. If the soup is not of a pourable consistency, add some of the remaining 2 cups of broth until it reaches your desired texture.
3. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in chilled bowls, if desired, with yogurt and fennel sprigs.
Per serving: 60 calories; 1 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g cholesterol; 3 g protein; 13 g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 756 mg sodium; 51 mg calcium
Adapted from “Healthy Cooking” by At Home with the Culinary Institute of America
ASPARAGUS AND SHIITAKE MUSHROOM SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
1 pound fresh asparagus
1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon water
4 stalks celery, chopped
2 medium leeks, white part only, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
Salt and pepper
6 cups chicken stock
7 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
1. Fill a large bowl with ice and water, and set aside. Bring 3 quarts of salted water to a boil.
2. Snap the woody stem off each stalk of asparagus, and reserve. Lightly peel half the number of stalks. Chop the reserved ends and the remaining unpeeled asparagus into 1/4-inch pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed. Blanch the peeled asparagus in the boiling water. Do not overcook; the asparagus should be cooked yet remain crisp. Transfer the blanched asparagus to the ice water.
3. When the blanched asparagus is cool, cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
4. Remove and chop the mushroom stems. Slice and reserve the caps.
5. Heat the vegetable oil and water in a large saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add the chopped (1/4-inch) asparagus, mushroom stems, celery, leeks and onions. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until the onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
6. While the chicken stock is heating, melt the butter in a separate large saucepan over low heat. Add the flour to make a roux and cook, stirring constantly, until the roux bubbles, 6 to 8 minutes. Strain 4 cups boiling stock into the roux and whisk vigorously until smooth. Add the remaining stock and vegetables. Whisk until well combined. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
7. Purée in a blender or a food processor. Strain into a 5-quart saucepan and return to low heat. Hold at a simmer for a few minutes while completing the recipe (Note: If you are not going to serve the soup within 1 hour, do not complete the next step until ready to serve; otherwise, the delicate flavor and color of the asparagus will be dissipated).
8. Heat the cream, sliced shiitakes and 3/4-inch asparagus pieces in a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. When hot, add to the soup and adjust the seasoning. Serve immediately. (This soup may be held hot in a double boiler for up to 1 hour.)
Per serving: 250 calories; 18 g fat; 11 g saturated fat; 45 g cholesterol; 6 g protein; 19 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 389 mg sodium; 58 mg calcium
Recipe from “The Trellis Cookbook” by Marcel Desaulniers
CREAM OF ZUCCHINI AND ALMOND SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
6 tablespoons onion, minced
1 tablespoon butter
1 1/3 cups zucchini, sliced thin
2 tablespoons slivered almonds
5 cups chicken stock
2 1/2 tablespoons ground almonds, see note
2/3 cup half-and-half or heavy cream
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Note: You can use almond butter for ground almonds. If you don’t have it, grind slivered almonds in a spice grinder or chop small and grind with a mortar and pestle.
Sauté onions in butter until soft. Add zucchini and slivered almonds. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes (zucchini should not be barely tender, not limp). Add chicken stock and simmer for 15 minutes. Add ground almonds. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in cream, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Heat thoroughly.
Per serving: 134 calories; 8 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 20 g cholesterol; 5 g protein; 8 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 218 mg sodium; 21 mg calcium
Adapted from “Marshall Field’s Gourmet: A Taste of Tradition”
SWEET PEA SOUP
Yield: 4 servings
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
4 (1-inch) slices sweet red bell pepper
1 carrot, peeled and sliced thin
4 cups chicken, ham or vegetable stock
2 cups frozen or fresh peas
Salt, to taste
Croutons
Crispy bacon, optional
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, red pepper and carrot. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add stock and simmer 5 minutes. Add peas and cook until peas are heated through, 1 minute for frozen and 3 to 5 minutes for fresh. Add salt to taste. Purée in a blender until smooth. Serve with croutons and crumbled bacon, if desired.
Per serving: 198 calories; 7 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 5 g cholesterol; 7 g protein; 29 g carbohydrate; 13 g sugar; 7 g fiber; 1,355 mg sodium; 49 mg calcium
Adapted from “Vita-Mix Recipes for Better Living”
State boys tennis: St. Paul Academy breaks through for state title
St. Paul Academy has been on the doorstep of a Class A state boys tennis title in recent years.
In 2019, the Spartans dropped a 4-3 thriller to Mounds Park Academy in the final.
In 2020, “we were going to be amazing,” current Spartans senior Harry Mahmic said. The season was canceled because of COVID-19.
In 2021, St. Paul Academy fell to eventual champion Breck in the state quarters.
Would the Spartans ever break through?
“There’s definitely some concern during the season,” senior Alex Moore said. “Are we actually going to make it? Are we going to get burned again somehow?”
Not this time.
The Spartans finished the job Wednesday, toppling Breck 5-2 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis to win their first state title since 2008.
“We knew we had a lot of talent coming from last year — a lot of young players that have gone to state, knew what it took. We didn’t know exactly what the roster was going to look like come tryouts, but we knew that we had a good shot,” St. Paul Academy coach Luke Elifson said. “As the season progressed, we realized we had more talent than we (thought) and it’d ultimately come down to our rackets. And we came up when it mattered most.”
The early-season success featured wins over the likes of, fittingly, Breck, and Eagan, a Class 2A state qualifier. That, Mahmic said, showed the Spartans how good they were and could be. But there was no resting on laurels.
Senior Kai Sih, the No. 1 singles player, appreciated the process the Spartans endured throughout the season. It always felt like practices were legitimate steps in working toward something —from the next big match, to, eventually, Wednesday.
Thanks to the early-season victory, St. Paul Academy was the favorite heading into the title match. But such expectations create more pressure. That was felt.
“I think there was a lot of tension going up to the match, because we knew we could do it,” Moore said. “There was some pressure there, where it feels like we should win, but that just makes it all the more tense with the risk that you might not.”
But the Spartans indeed came through. Mahmic, Moore and Zahir Hassan recorded singles victories, while Leo Benson and Malik Nguyen won at No. 1 doubles and Jacob Colton and Baasit Mahmood swept their way to a No. 2 doubles victory.
It was a total team victory — a fitting end to the Spartans’ season.
“I think the team really bonded right from the start,” Moore said. “Because we were all friends, we were all willing to do … whatever coach wanted and what we needed to do to win. And it all worked out in the end.”
CLASS 2A
Top-seeded Orono claimed its first boys tennis state title, edging No. 2 Edina 4-3 in the Class 2A final at Baseline Tennis Center.
Hugh Perrill gave the Spartans their lone singles win at No. 3, and they swept the doubles. That included a three-set thriller at No. 3 doubles, where Joe Kasner and Anthony Perrill emerged victorious for Orono.
Mounds View beat Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the third-place match.
Kenta Maeda moves rehab from Fort Myers to Minneapolis
The Twins’ depleted starting rotation will soon receive much-needed fortifications.
Joe Ryan (COVID-19) will head over to Lowertown to rehab with the Saints on Thursday, and a day later, Josh Winder (shoulder), who has started and relieved for the Twins this season, will make his way to St. Paul for what is expected to be a two-inning rehab outing.
If all goes well, they’ll soon rejoin the active roster after that.
Another member of the Twins’ rotation has rejoined the team, too, though he’s still far from being activated.
That would be Kenta Maeda, who is in the midst of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The possibility remains that he can come back toward the end of the season, though Maeda was quick to say that he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and his focus now is on the rehab process and not the return.
“This is a rehab that we know takes time and you have to be patient,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There’s no way to speed up some of these things. We wish there was, but everything that we could ask from a player as far as the work that they put in, we get from Kenta.”
Maeda has been throwing from 120 feet and expects to be around his teammates for good until he’s ready to head out to throw live batting practice and then participate in rehab starts. Maeda said he expects to start throwing off the mound in two or three weeks.
While he said he had fun in Fort Myers, Fla., where the Twins have their facility, he’s relishing being around his teammates once again.
“I’m simply happy to be back, seeing the guys, to simply be around with them,” Maeda said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. “Just to be able to continue the same program at the big-league stadium gets me going. (It’s) very exciting.”
The starter had Tommy John surgery at the beginning of September, and his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which, among other things, can lead to a shorter recovery period.
“Last year, the 2021 year, was just so painful and there was just so much discomfort,” Maeda said. “Anything after that feels great. There’s no mind of being worried.”
FORMER TWINS RETURN
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a Twin for little over a day, but though the Twins immediately flipped him to New York after acquiring him from the Rangers, the shortstop remains thankful to his former team.
“Just leaving Texas, I was really happy,” Kiner-Falefa said. “To go to Minnesota, it was a great organization. I was really excited to start, to play here and just for them to get me out of Texas, that meant a lot to me. I was really happy. I’m really happy to be back — even if it was just one day.”
The day after the Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers to acquire Kiner-Falefa, the infielder showed up in Fort Myers, started his physical, met his new teammates and coaches and began to unpack. By 11 p.m. that night, general manager Thad Levine was calling to tell him news of another trade; the Twins sent Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.
But despite the unique circumstances, he had only positive things to say about the Twins. His preference was to remain at shortstop and the Rangers had just signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to megadeals before the lockout, pushing him off the position. The Twins acquired him to fill their hole at shortstop and while they didn’t keep him, he wound up in a situation in New York where he has that opportunity.
The Twins wound up doing pretty well in that deal, acquiring Sánchez and Urshela and then taking the money they saved from Josh Donaldson with Kiner-Falefa and using it to sign Carlos Correa.
Before Correa signed, Donaldson had been the highest-paid free agent in team history and while the Twins traded him with two years left on his deal, the third baseman said he had “no regrets” about his time in Minnesota.
“They’re in a good position now and I’m in a good position here with the New York Yankees,” Donaldson said.
BRIEFLY
Correa was activated from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday and Jermaine Palacios was returned to Triple-A. Also, reliever Juan Minaya was designated for assignment and the Twins selected Jharel Cotton’s contract. … Reliever Cody Stashak is headed for season-ending shoulder labrum surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. … Jorge Alcala felt increased stiffness in his right elbow after beginning a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. His throwing progression is on pause.
In his biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ win yet, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic takes home $35,600
On his third day competing on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday, Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic had his biggest win yet, taking home $35,600 for a three-day total of $75,601.
In an understatement, host Mayim Bialik opened the episode by saying Ahasic’s week is “off to a great start.” On Monday, he defeated reigning champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games. And it’s worth noting Ahasic has already taken home a quarter of Long’s winnings.
Early on in the first round, Ahasic found himself mostly ahead of his competitors, a Canadian graphic designer a high school math teacher from Los Angeles, excelling in recent slang and sports. He also gave a shout out to the annual walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood where he lives.
As he did on Tuesday, Ahasic found the first of three Daily Doubles. In a true Daily Double, he hit $4,000 with the correct question in the French kings category. Even as the first round got more competitive by the end, Ahasic finished it with $6,600, ahead of his showmates at $3,800 and $800.
In the second round, Ahasic’s total skyrocketed, in part thanks to him finding two Daily Doubles in a row. He earned $7,000 in the elements category and $5,000 for a question about a saint.
Once again, Ahasic entered Final Jeopardy! with enough money ($30,600) to ensure a win over the teacher ($3,600) and graphic designer ($11,800).
The answer in the American history topic: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’ ” Ahasic’s correct response, the Boston Tea Party, earned him another $5,000.
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, the 32-year-old Ahasic has been a fan of “Jeopardy!” since he was a teen and finally landed on the show after applying annually for 15 years. His fourth episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KARE 11.
