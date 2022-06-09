News
State Softball: A look at the East Metro teams competing this week in North Mankato
CLASS 4A
WHITE BEAR LAKE
Seed: 1
Quarterfinal opponent: Unseeded Lakeville South
About: The Bears are making their first state tournament appearance since 2002 after knocking off Stillwater in the Section 4 final.
White Bear Lake is a tournament favorite behind East Metro Player of the Year Chloe Barber, an ace who’s shut down top-tier opponents all season. The Bears lineup is bolstered by the bat of Creighton commit Jordan Meyer.
FOREST LAKE
Seed: 4
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 5 Centennial
About: Head coach Sean Hall has molded the Rangers into a perennial power. This is their fourth straight trip to North Mankato, and last year’s runner-up is a threat to take the title.
Forest Lake has supreme pitching depth in the duo of Hannah Tong and Avery Muellner, with a strong battery mate in junior catcher Bethany Weiss.
CENTENNIAL
Seed: seed
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 4 Forest Lake
About: Battery combination of Helene Krage and Bryn Ruhberg lead Centennial. Krage has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings as part of a strong Cougars staff that didn’t allow a run in section play.
EAST RIDGE
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 Brainerd
About: East Ridge ousted Rosemount, the defending state champ, in the section finals to secure its second state tournament berth ever. The Raptors are anchored by Avery Wukawitz, perhaps the state’s top hitter, and ace hurler Braylin Pantila.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 1 White Bear Lake
About: The Cougars are making their second state tournament appearance. In their other trip, they won the whole thing in 2014.
Maddie Nutter has 161 strikeouts this season for the Cougars, while Trinity Jensen hit nearly .500. Lakeville South has been on a bit of a tear after starting the season 2-6.
CLASS 3A
SIMLEY
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 3 St. Anthony Village
About: Taylor Gallahue is the Spartans’ primary innings eater and is also hitting .446 this season. She’s one of three Simley players hitting over .415, including Alyssa Downhour and Liv Hennager.
This is Simley’s third state appearance ever.
CLASS 2A
MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 Chatfield
About: After making its state tournament debut last season, Mounds Park Academy is back again this spring.
The Panthers are a dangerous unseeded team, with Siri Springer starring in the circle while also hitting .549. Mounds Park Academy also features the fearsome duo of JuliAnna and Jenessa Gazdik, who are hitting .594 and .571 this season, respectively. Those three have combined to knock in 117 runs this season.
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone; Giancarlo Stanton back in the field
MINNEAPOLIS — The first one took a while. In his third major league game, his third at-bat of the day, DJ LeMahieu grounded a single to second base off Jaime Garcia in the top of the eighth inning of a Cubs loss at St. Louis.
“Albert Pujols was at first base and he was the first one to congratulate me,” LeMahieu said of his first MLB hit back in June of 2011. Pujols went on to wish LeMahieu many more hits in this league. “So, I’ll never forget that.”
Tuesday night, LeMahieu singled twice in the Yankees rout of the Twins to reach 1,500 career hits. He knew he was close, but wasn’t sure until he got congratulated by manager Aaron Boone.
“It’s one of those things I’ll probably look back on after my career, after I’m done. But you know stuff like that is a cool thing,” LeMahieu said.
It’s been a long journey for LeMahieu, who reached his 10th year of service time last month. He’s won two batting titles and went into Wednesday night’s game against the Twins at Target Field one home run shy of 100.
“I mean, they’re all there. It’s all cool stuff, but you know, hopefully, there’s a lot more of all of that to come,” said LeMahieu, who will be 34 next month.
After a brief shutdown with a wrist issue, LeMahieu seems back on track. Over the last two weeks, eight games, LeMahieu is hitting .333/.460/.533 with a .993 OPS and a 175 OPS+.
LeMahieu, who was sidelined last September after trying to play through a sports hernia, has been a consistent player most of his career. The Yankees are seeing that again after a struggle last year.
“I actually feel like he’s been really consistent. I don’t want to say he’s been entirely unlucky. But, even in June, I feel like he’s swinging the bat really well, but there’s been a couple of games like the other day, he smokes a line drive out at second, he smokes a ball at the center fielder,” Boone said. “He’s been really consistent throughout the season. And I do feel like he’s getting to that really good DJ stretch where he starts getting a few hits a couple times a week where now all of a sudden you see him go to that other level from a number standpoint. I feel like he’s kind of scratching the surface of that, but I’ve been happy with the consistency.”
STANTON BACK PLAYING THE FIELD
Giancarlo Stanton was starting in right field Wednesday night, the first time he has played the outfield since coming off the injured list on Saturday.
“We’ve been kind of working through here these last few days and talking about how we want to do it and he keeps checking all the boxes,” Boone said. “With the offday [on Monday] he wanted to DH that first day [of the three-game series against the Twins]. He got a lot outfield working yesterday and then just got with him postgame last night. And making sure we’re all good for today and for getting him back out there.”
Stanton had been exclusively a DH until last season. The 32-year-old enjoys playing the field and there is some anecdotal evidence that it helps his offense.
Also, he’s a good defender.
“He’s got an accurate arm. I think he reads the ball well and runs really good routes. He gets his hands on it. He catches it, he’s very precise,” Boone said. “He’s just kind of very fundamentally sound out there. Obviously, not being as fast as he was, back in the early days of his career, so he’s not quite as fast, but I feel like he moves well out there. He gets good jumps on the ball, he moves efficiently, and if he gets his hands on it, you’re out.”
()
Ramesh Ponnuru: The Fed risks future pain if it fails to curb inflation today
A consensus has formed that the Federal Reserve waited too long to start tightening money. Ben Bernanke, the former Fed chairman, has said so. Janet Yellen, another former chairman who now serves as Treasury secretary, has implicitly agreed, saying that she, like many other observers, underestimated how high inflation would run for how long.
But Fed watchers are still disagreeing about another question: Is the central bank tightening too much and too fast now?
Josh Bivens, the head of research at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank, is worried. “If we have a recession because the Fed moves too fast and too high on interest rate hikes, that will be a clear mistake,” he recently told Huffington Post.
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle notes that the last time the Fed took on high inflation, when Paul Volcker led it in the early 1980s and had to get inflation down from double digits, it won only at the cost of a brutal recession. The costs of a recession are so high that she thinks the Fed should probably “stabilize inflation and then lower it gradually” — if that’s possible.
That preference, like the concern underlying it, is reasonable, and how fast the Fed should raise rates is a matter of degree and judgment. But comparing our circumstances to Volcker’s should push the Fed toward acting faster.
Volcker became Fed chairman in August 1979. But it wasn’t until 1981 that the central bank made a sustained break with the easy-money policies of the preceding years. Inflation (measured by personal consumption expenditures) hit a peak in mid-1981, as did the growth rate of spending throughout the economy. The unemployment rate was already at 7.2% by that point. Volcker’s tight money induced a recession that pushed it up an additional 3.6%.
Today the unemployment rate is 3.6% total. Prime-age labor force participation is higher than it was then, too. The labor market is thus in much better shape to handle monetary tightening.
There was more inflation to wring out of the economy back then, too. By 1981, inflation had been high for years. The annual rate had been above 8% for a decade. Today’s inflation hasn’t been as persistent.
This means it isn’t nearly as entrenched. The difference in yields between bonds that are adjusted for inflation and those that are not implies that market participants predict inflation will run at an average below 2.5% during the period from six to 10 years from now. Inflation expectations are, as central bankers say, “well-anchored.”
That’s good news, but its implications are ambiguous. If you’re relatively dovish about inflation, you could look at those low expectations and say there’s no cause for alarm and no need to take drastic action. But the other way of looking at it is that low inflation expectations reduce the price of fighting inflation.
In a world where everyone expects prices to rise about 10% a year, fighting inflation means upending those expectations. Employees get used to needing large raises just to keep up with the cost of living. Employers either have to disappoint them or see their real, inflation-adjusted costs spike. That process of adjustment is a major reason that fighting inflation so often involves tolerating higher unemployment.
When inflation expectations are subdued, on the other hand, the adjustment need not be so painful. That’s our relatively happy situation now, in spite of our justifiable complaints about the post-pandemic inflation. The Fed ought to bring expected inflation down a bit, and certainly to keep it from rising. It doesn’t need to bring it down dramatically.
The costs of a relatively quick restoration of monetary stability thus look low. Putting off that restoration, on the other hand, risks letting those expectations drift upward. We’re not in 1981, having to choose between continued high inflation and a severe recession. We’re in 1968, deciding whether to halt inflation in its early stages so that we never reach 1981.
Some Fed policy makers appear to be thinking roughly along these lines at the moment. Lael Brainard, the Fed’s vice chair, says lower inflation is currently job one and the economy “has a lot of momentum.” Mary Daly, head of the San Francisco Fed, has spoken similarly in recent days.
But there are also signs that central bankers are still too hesitant about getting inflation under control. The Fed’s latest projections show inflation running above 2% through 2024 and then settling at 2% over the long run. That implies that total dollar spending doesn’t come back down to its pre-pandemic trajectory.
One way of interpreting those projections: The Fed doesn’t expect the Fed to tighten enough. Maybe it would have more confidence if it acted with greater speed.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Nearly 30K apply for ‘hero’ checks as MN opens registration for front-line pandemic workers
Tens of thousands of pandemic workers on Wednesday signed up for “hero” payments within the first few hours of Minnesota’s rollout of an online application form.
The Department of Labor and Industry reported that roughly 28,500 Minnesotans signed up for the benefit within the first three hours of the site’s launch. Officials also said that they’d worked with a vendor to “identify and apply fixes” after the high demand caused some hiccups in the application process. Applicants said they weren’t able to save after submitting documents confirming their work history in the online form.
Department heads reminded eligible Minnesotans that they’d have a 45-day window to apply for the bonus payment and applicants can sign up through They can also call 866-333-7633 for help resolving problems or submitting an application.
“The program is not first-come, first-served, so an application on day one is just as good as an application on day 10, day 20 and day 30,” department leaders said.
Earlier this year lawmakers approved the $500 million plan to send out money to about 667,000 health care workers, meat packers, janitors, teachers and others who worked in person when the threat of contracting COVID-19 was the highest.
The ultimate total for each of the checks will depend on how many people apply and meet the state’s criteria. Lawmakers estimated that front-line workers would get $750 each if all those who they thought were eligible applied. But that could grow up to a total of $1,500 for each person if the pool of applicants is smaller. Employers were required to notify current employees who could be eligible for the funds.
Workers whose applications are denied will have a 15-day window to appeal and following that process, the group of all eligible Minnesotans will be finalized and hero checks will be sent out in one wave.
Eligible employees had to have worked 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and not have drawn down unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks. The state also set an income cap of $85,000 for individual filers who did not work directly with COVID-19 patients to be eligible. Those who worked with COVID-19 patients could receive the checks if they make $175,000 or less a year.
