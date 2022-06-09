News
Stillwater’s Dock Cafe reopens under new management
It didn’t take long for the news to spread through Stillwater this week.
After being closed for more than two years, the popular Dock Cafe in downtown Stillwater reopened on Thursday under new management and with a new menu.
“It’s the perfect Dock day,” said John Koch, who has taken over operations at the restaurant now called The Dock. The restaurant, which overlooks the St. Croix River, opened for patio service only with a limited menu at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The restaurant’s menu features steak, pork chops, chicken, salmon, burgers and “some pastas and great desserts,” Koch said. “Everything is homemade from scratch.”
Koch, who also owns Gio’s and the Portside in downtown Stillwater, said he worked hard to keep menu prices down “so people don’t go broke in the process of going out to lunch and dinner,” he said. “We want them to go out and enjoy themselves.”
Some former Dock Café employees have been hired back to work at the new restaurant, Koch said. As for the rest of the 65 employees, he said he had no trouble hiring people “because of the location and the beauty of the building. It’s the most beautiful restaurant on the river in Stillwater.”
Hours this weekend are: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Is There Going To Be A Peaky Blinders Movie?
The Peaky Blinders street gang has been an important part of our lives for six years now. We have been together with Tommy Shelby and the gang, through thick and thin. The audience was sad that their favorite television series is coming to an end, but the creators have decided to give them a cherry on the top.
It is official: the Peaky Blinders movie is going to happen! The writers intended for the seventh season, but they have managed to cram it all into a television feature film. As to when the film will be released, it may be sooner than you think!
When and where the Peaky Blinders film will be released?
No date or title has been announced yet. The film is supposed to go into production in 2023, so we can expect it to release in late 2023 or early 2024. That’s just an estimation though, the release of the film may be delayed due to a lot of reasons.
What are the Peaky Blinders about?
The series follows the life of the Peaky Blinders street gang, their leader being the famous Tommy Shelby. The story begins with the clashes of Tommy with major Chester Campbell, and from there, the story evolves into so much more. The sixth season was released recently after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposedly the last season, but the creator, Steven Knight clarified that the series is going to end with a feature film.
The series is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name during the 1880s.
Who are in the cast of Peaky Blinders?
The series has the Batman Begins star Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, along with the Jurassic Park star Sam Neill as Chester Campbell, who lasted for two seasons. Over the years, Peaky Blinders has developed a huge cast, most of them appearing in most of the seasons. The series has Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Iddo Goldberg, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Ned Dennehy, Benjamin Zephaniah, Andy Nyman, and other popular actors such as Tom Hardy, Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, etc.
How did the film come to be?
Knight always wanted to end the series as a movie. There was supposed to be the seventh season, but it got canceled and everyone decided on a movie.
Why was the seventh season canceled?
After the pandemic, Knight had a lot of time to think and had to change plans. Everyone decided that the conclusion was better this way.
What will we see in the Peaky Blinders film?
Honestly, we have no idea. There can be a lot of things happening in the film. The only information that Knight has revealed is that the film is going to tell the untold story of World War II.
It is really hard to speculate with all the rumors going around. Most of the cast have their plates more or less full right now, but everyone is trying to make time. It is yet undeclared as to who will be returning for the final film.
P.J. Higgins made a late transition to catching. But his pitch calling has been an asset for the Chicago Cubs.
When P.J. Higgins changed positions in 2016, pitch calling came later in the process.
His move to catcher by the Chicago Cubs organization created an opportunity and path to the big leagues that did not appear to exist as an infielder. Higgins’ conversion to the position featured a year-by-year build up, ultimately earning a major-league call up last year before a season-ending injury thwarted him.
Higgins has impressed since joining the team May 29 to replace the injured Yan Gomes. Namely, Higgins’ work with the pitching staff and in-game pitch calling has stood out in his 10 starts at catcher.
Manager David Ross, a former catcher, knows what goes into good game calling and pitch sequencing. He considers it one of Higgins’ strength, noting how the 29-year-old has a good feel behind the plate and complimented him on how he retains information.
“That’s something that can be learned but also is a little bit of just innate ability to understand competition and being able to adjust in the moment from going from Plan A to Plan B to Plan C sometimes,” Ross said. “I think he does a really nice job with that.”
For Higgins, the pitch-calling side of the position was “down the road,” instead heavily focusing on the physical and defensive side as he worked up through the minors. Once he became comfortable with that aspect of catching, Higgins transitioned to focusing on reading hitters and their swings. Incorporating that into his game made catching more enjoyable and easier because he had better preparation and a game plan.
“Honestly, you’ve got to trust your gut sometimes,” Higgins told the Tribune. “You can have a scouting report to the T against guys, but you might have the opposing team be absolutely on everything some days. So being able to just watch the game and make sure you’re in tune to the game and be able to adjust on the fly and trust your gut because sometimes we overthink it.”
Higgins believes his time as an infielder has helped him read swings and subsequently adjust his pitch calls and sequencing. Experience and reps, however, can’t be replicated.
Higgins estimates it took until 2019, when he played at Double-A Tennessee for a second straight season, to feel more in control behind the plate. Making the jump to Triple-A Iowa for the first time that year meant more experienced hitters, including some who had been in the majors. Higgins delved deeper into his own scouting reports and equipped himself with as much information as possible.
“I’m not the biggest toolsy guy out there so I feel like I have to think the game through mentally a little more than physically,” Higgins said.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy appreciates Higgins’ calmness and ability to read the game. Although Higgins is good at breaking down hitters’ swings, Hottovy doesn’t see him overreact to that element when calling a game.
“He’s really in tune with what is going on,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “He does a great job of doing his own homework and really taking what the pitcher does really well and finding ways to explore that in-game. He’s humble. He really likes information. He loves talking with pitchers and you can’t ask for more from the guy that’s back there to do that at his age and and where he is in the game.”
When Higgins isn’t catching, he typically sits by the starting pitchers in the dugout to discuss the opposing lineup, just in case they play them again in the future, especially division foes. After games he starts behind the plate, Higgins will break down video of his receiving and sequencing.
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks said he never would have guessed Higgins is a converted infielder. Hendricks, who teamed up with Higgins for one start this season, credited Higgins’ ability to simplify things and his understanding of the game.
“He’s so good back there,” Hendricks told the Tribune. “Just his feel for the game, his pitch calling just complements that. He really can feel what the hitters are doing. He’s locked in on the pitching staff and helping you get through the game and navigate the lineup, which there’s so much to be said for that. But how he goes about it, it’s a special kind of way. He’s a ballplayer.”
Left-hander Justin Steele played with Higgins in the minors and remembers how defensive prowess in the infield carried over to catcher, saying, “you want somebody like that touching the ball all the time.” Steele is looking forward to watching Higgins’ continued development.
“All the guys love throwing to him,” Steele said. “He is really good at paying attention and being aware of what’s going on and he calls pitches accordingly. He’s one of those guys that has very good instincts. He cares about the pitchers’ results, and you want a guy like that behind the plate for you.”
With Gomes nearing a return from his oblique injury, Higgins likely will soon be headed back to Triple A until another big-league spot opens, perhaps after the trade deadline in August or sooner if another catcher injury arises. He made the most of his chance, though, and left a strong impression on the pitching staff.
“He’s always locked in,” Hendricks said. “He’s always trying to find something to make him better. He just loves baseball, which translates and flows over to us.”
Iñaki Godoy: Where Have you seen him ahead? What’s His New Project?
Iñaki Godoy is a Mexican origin Actor. He’s an actor, model, and social media influencer. He was born on 25 August 2003. He got his fame from the notorious series One Piece where he played the part of Monkey D. Luffy.
Series
Iñaki made an appearance in the scene Blue Demon TV series as Piloto, in 2016’s. Following he seized his first major part in ‘ La querida del Centauro ’( 2016- 17), where he played Amadeo ‘ El Gato ’ from which he gained immense fashionability.
In the following times, the youthful Mexican actor featured in the miniseries ‘ Por la Mascara ’( 2018) as Aurelio Joven, ‘ Sin Miedo a la Verdad( 2019) as El Chinos, ‘ Los elegidos ’( 2019) as Bruno, and ‘ Go Youth ’ as Pedro( 2020), from which he receives so important love and fashionability. However, he seized the part that came the most recognizable part in the megahit Netflix series ‘ Who Killed Sarah?’. For his performance in this series, he entered extremely positive reviews from his suckers and suckers.
He has not only been cast as the one and only MonkeyD. Luffy. One Piece adaptation, but also seen in The Imperfects, mammoth’s forthcoming series as Juan Ruiz.
Godoy was cast in the series ’ leading part as Monkey D. Luffy is a story of an audacious, jocund, gracious, and ever- a further naive youthful boy who dreams of a fantasy of being a corsair king day. Gradually, Godoy, who seized the part in the main Straw headdresses crews will be Mackenyu( Zoro), Emily Rudd( Nami), Jacob Gibsonsopp), and Taz Skylar odor was starred for an alternate time in a row in the Day One Geeked Week Livestream, with a commanding part in the OTT platform’s forthcoming wisdom- fabrication drama, The Imperfects, that ultimately only labeled as “Coming Soon” to Netflix.
Upcoming Series
In the forthcoming new series, Godoy will be playing the part of Juan Ruiz. He is a youthful man who finds out that. He has superpowers after he’s immorally used for trials as a child. There were two other ‘ guinea gormandizers ’ from the trials. Ruiz must begin on a trip of chancing to find out what happened to them.
Inaki will star in two forthcoming titles ‘ MexZombies ’ as Tavo and ‘ No Abra Puertaerta ’ as Fausto, both of which are presently in post-production.
There isn’t important information available.
