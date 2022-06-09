SubQuery Launches Cosmos Data Indexing Services Through Juno Integration

SubQuery has released its next edition of multi-chain connectivity, beginning with Juno, after recently announcing its beta version implementation for Avalanche. Now that the beta is live, developers working on Polkadot and Avalanche projects will be able to leverage the same quick, versatile, and open indexing solution.

Developers may use the SubQuery ecosystem’s open-source SDK, tools, documentation, and developer support, as well as additional perks like qualifying for the Grants Program. Over 400 million queries per day are dealt with by the managed service provided by SubQuery, which also supports Juno.

Layer 1 for cross-chain smart contracts, Juno is decentralized, public, and permissionless. It intends to be the internet of blockchains with a strong hub implementing a standardized communication protocol and assessing inter-chain security for network members. Juno, a blockchain interoperability platform based on Cosmos, makes it possible to work with an increasing number of different blockchains.

Jake Hartnell, the founder of another up-and-coming Cosmos chain, Stargaze, and a core Juno contributor stated:

“We were elated to learn that SubQuery were expanding their invaluable data indexing services over to Juno. Our shared mission is to provide new teams with an environment to scale without hindrance and we know that SubQuery saves developers time and effort, allowing them to accelerate even faster.”

Developers designing apps on several layer-1 blockchains may use SubQuery’s decentralized data indexing technology. The open indexing tool is a fast and versatile data indexer that aids developers in rapidly building APIs and indexing chains using dictionaries (pre-computed indices).

In order to support protocols and applications that use several chains, SubQuery’s tools were specifically designed for this purpose. Developers can concentrate on product development and user experience thanks to SubQuery, which removes the requirement for bespoke servers for data processing.

Data indexing solution SubQuery has already established itself in Polkadot, delivering millions of searches daily for Moonbeam and Acala. As a result of this expansion, SubQuery has compiled a priority list of six more Layer-1 blockchains that they want to support by 2022.

Polkadot and Avalanche have been joined by the Cosmos ecosystem, demonstrating SubQuery’s commitment to multi-chain networks. With Juno as a starting point, SubQuery’s version of Cosmos will ultimately be able to function with any CosmWasm-based chain, including Cronos, OKExChain, and Osmosis.

Sam Zou, the Founder, and CEO of SubQuery, stated:

“SubQuery is a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure and we are delighted to support the explosive growth occurring in Cosmos and its native layers. We can’t wait to see how teams in the Juno ecosystem leverage SubQuery’s leading-edge indexing technology to build fast and feature-rich dApps.”

The SubQuery Network will allow Juno apps to decentralize their SubQuery architecture in only a few months. With the SubQuery Network, the worldwide community will be able to index and verify project data in an incentive-driven and verifiable way. SubQuery Network is designed to interact with any layer-1 network, including Juno and Cosmos, allowing developers to use the network’s size right out of the gate.