Syscoin Launches Comprehensive In-house Layer-2 Rollup Suite ‘Rollux’
Syscoin is meant to be utilized by everyone from the unbanked to the world’s most powerful corporations and governments. In order to provide the most competent platform with Bitcoin’s security, Ethereum’s versatility, and its own scaling solutions, the firm is constantly upgrading its blockchain architecture.
It completed the first part of its three-phase NEVM plan by launching NEVM Layer 1 in December. As ‘Phase 2: Rollups’ approaches integration. Rollux, its in-house Layer 2 rollup suite, has just been unveiled.
Web3 services may now be offered on the Syscoin Platform, either natively or through a bridge, thanks to Syscoin Rollux. Syscoin’s blend of the finest of Bitcoin and Ethereum creates a decentralized and economically viable platform comparable to Web2. When ZK rollups reach maturity, Rollux, a comprehensive Layer 2 solution, will use Optimistic rollups. Modular technology will be used to the fullest extent by Rollux, a white-glove service, to provide unequalled Layer 2 capabilities when it launches.
Syscoin’s lead developer Jagdeep Sidhu stated:
“There has recently been renewed interest in the security and scalability aspects of Optimistic rollups that have forced us to take another look at this technology even though we strongly believe in ZK-Rollups. One of these reasons is code-base maturity: Optimistic rollups are already more mature than ZK because a Zk-EVM is yet to be released and tested in the wild. We also believe that with direct EVM equivalence such as Nitro and Cannon technologies, we can unlock performance and scale that will advance the space and likely give a window of a few years before ZK-Rollups will be as efficient.”
Stateless Layer 2 systems may be achieved with the direct EVM equivalency in Cannon and Nitro, which will lead to breakthroughs in Layer 2 system security and scalability. Due to their own peculiarities, all of Ethereum’s optimistic rollups now suffer from a shortage of EVM equivalents, prompting teams to devise complex workarounds. Cannon and Nitro upgrades will solve these difficulties by attaining equivalence and a 50x speed gain over previous rollups, which are already 100x faster than Ethereum’s mainnet. After integrating PoDA with Bedrock/Cannon technology, it will have the most cost-effective, scalable and secure Layer 2 globally.
Because of Rollux’s support, Syscoin’s NEVM will be the first to implement Jag Sidhu’s Proof-of-Data Availability (PoDA). Additionally, it will be the first after Ethereum to support Optimistic rollups while Ethereum 2.0 switches to a PoS consensus algorithm. When ZK rollups are ready for usage, Rollux will incorporate them. Decentralization and security are at the core of Syscoin’s design. Still, the availability of optimistic rollups means it’s the ideal starting point for crypto’s largest leap forward in Layer 2 scaling solutions.
As a non-profit product of the Syscoin Foundation, the Rollux Suite is the greatest choice for the projects that want to use it since it will be released without a token paradigm, which imposes unneeded fees and adds more expenses and complexity to the adoption process. It establishes the most efficient road to widespread adoption since all network fees will be paid in SYS tokens. The network is administered as a non-profit aligned with the best interests of the Syscoin ecosystem. It is now establishing the framework to achieve that goal by keeping fees low, relying on DAOSYS and its treasury for cost coverage, and making it easier for decentralized sequencing processes to be incorporated into a scalable, open-source, free-to-use infrastructure (permissionless).
Smart contracts built with Solidity will benefit greatly from Syscoin Rollux’s cutting-edge scaling technology. Rollux is the Layer 2 suite in the blockchain ecosystem that is required to bring about the maturity that comes with broad adoption. As a result, the Syscoin Platform will be able to take more ambitious initiatives to new heights. NEVM is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), making it ideal for onboarding Ethereum applications that can all benefit from Bitcoin’s security at scale with the low costs inherent to the Syscoin Platform.
Learn About Custom Blockchain Development
Blockchain development provides software solutions to clients using blockchain development technology. There are companies that offer blockchain solutions. These companies follow the right processes to develop a blockchain solution. They have the ability to develop sophisticated solutions and employ specialists at every stage of development.
As per the requirements of the projects, the companies offer custom blockchain solutions and blockchain application development. The various processes followed in blockchain development are identifying the problem, brainstorming the problem, selecting the right blockchain, creating a proof-of-concept design, and coding.
These companies can develop successful blockchain solutions for your unique needs. They do market research to understand your product and offer decentralised solutions for your business needs. You can also hire a blockchain developer for your project.
Blockchain development services
Blockchain applications are decentralised applications and developed by following the right process. The applications are decentralised and there is no single point of failure; therefore, they are more secure. Blockchain solutions can be used when you want to automate the entire process or a part of the process into applications for their users.
Blockchain development services are offered by individual freelancers and blockchain development companies. They have expertise in building blockchain architecture, web applications, and custom software development.
Most businesses require custom application development for their processes. For example, enterprise software development needs process automation for higher accuracy and efficiency. If other relevant features are required, then they can be easily integrated. Blockchain offers 24×7 transaction possibilities and is efficient for speed.
The companies can build web and mobile applications, decentralised applications; and custom software development using blockchain. For custom blockchain development, companies can develop smart contracts right from scratch. Smart contracts can be developed as per the business’s needs.
Ethereum is the most popular platform for building smart contracts. The other options are Avalanche, EOS, Cardano, and Binance Smart Chain. Ethereum layer-two solutions like Optimism, Arbitrum, Link, Loopring, and Polygon Matic are also used.
Blockchains support decentralised applications that can be easily updated according to user requirements. Blockchain development involves web development, application development, and software development. A good blockchain development company should be able to provide solutions to various industries. A blockchain development company specialises in offering blockchain solutions.
Smart Contracts
Smart contracts are executable programs that run on the blockchain network. They cannot be controlled by the users but are computer programs that are stored on the blockchain network. The user accounts can interact with the smart contracts by submitting transactions that execute a function defined in the smart contract. When the contract conditions are met the smart contract executes automatically. There is no need for a person to execute the result.
Uses of blockchain technology
Blockchain applications can be used in healthcare services, tracing, voting applications and more. It is possible to develop such custom applications due to the use of smart contacts. Custom blockchain development is done while keeping the unique needs in mind.
In healthcare services, the blockchain used is permissioned, which means that users can allow access to their health records. Blockchain can be used to develop the entire website, decentralised applications, process insurance and social care payments and more.
Blockchains can be used for tracing. They can be used to trace food items and drugs. The information from the manufacturer can be stored permanently on the blockchain, and it can then be used to verify the entire supply chain. The food sources can be stored on the blockchain and the consumers can view the source of food while purchasing.
A blockchain can be used to build voting applications. Users can log into the blockchain application to cast their votes. The application will verify the identity and confirm that the input by the user is unique. The user can be given an ID to vote on a certain ballot type. After getting the signature of approval, it can be sent to the voting booth.
Blockchains can be used to build smart contracts that calculate the levy on the tax amount. Through smart contracts, the tax amount can be directly given to the tax authority, and if there is a refund, it can be sent back to the users.
Blockchain can be used to avoid the forgery of public data in official documents. Blockchains can also be used to develop KYC.
LBank Exchange Will List Source Token (SRCX) On June 10, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Source Token (SRCX) on June 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SRCX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022.
As a global DeFinTech firm, Source Protocol’s ecosystem has been developed to play an integral role in powering the Web3 economy and beyond. Equipped with a full DeFi Suite for lending, borrowing, earning, and staking, various Enterprise Integration Solutions, and more, Source provides its users and institutional clients with seamless access to next-generation finance. Its native utility token Source Token (SRCX) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, to further expand Source Protocol’s global reach and help achieve its vision.
Introducing Source Protocol
Source Protocol is a multi-chain and interoperable DeFinTech ecosystem designed for retail users and enterprises alike to easily adopt and implement the latest advancements in Web3 financial technology. The protocol is composed of a “Toolbox” where users can conveniently access the best that DeFi has to offer – like borrowing, lending, staking, liquidity pooling, and more – in one seamless hub committed to security, solvency and sustainability.
The Source team has a combined 35 years of experience in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency markets and its founders have been active in the space since 2013. With a team of seasoned finance professionals, developers and DeFinTech experts, Source is dedicated to fostering financial sovereignty by making traditional financial services accessible, efficient and private.
Source commits to building on, integrating with and implementing the most efficient, compatible, and adaptable tech as the space evolves over time. With a vision of creating a continuously evolving and all-encompassing DeFinTech solution, Source is creating an ecosystem to fuel unlimited DeFi participation from all corners of the market.
About SRCX Token
SRCX is the first product of many that will be released by Source Protocol throughout 2022. It is a smart contract utility token with a built-in automation fee that is used for passive participation in DeFi within the Source Marketplace. The automation fee is used to produce two types of rewards, Loyalty Echoes and Yield Echoes. Loyalty Echoes are generated with every transaction on the network. A transaction Echo occurs whenever a buy, sell, or transfer is initiated. Yield Echoes are produced by an automated Defi process that is integrated into the Source Marketplace.
The Source Marketplace is a peer to peer lending and borrowing platform that allows users to participate in multi-level defi processes, using smart contracts that allow them to retain full custody of their assets. The automation convenience SRCX token allows makes it easy to access DeFi yields of the Source Marketplace by simply holding. This allows for anyone regardless of crypto expertise to benefit from complex DeFi processes.
The automation fee that makes SRCX Echo Rewards possible will be reduced algorithmically as transaction volume on the network increases and hits various milestones. SRCX also has a deflationary burn mechanism that sends tokens to a dead wallet (no private keys) every transaction. The burn function can be turned off during promotions which then increases Echo Rewards for all holders. Echo Rewards are only supported for wallets holding SRCX on the Binance Smart Chain. Centralized exchanges will not have support of the automation fee and therefore cannot contribute or benefit from the automated DeFi processes.
Since SRCX is the first utility token to launch from the Source Protocol ecosystem, it will allow all holders the opportunity to be positioned for future Source Airdrops.
One of the most innovative aspects of SRCX is that it has been designed to accumulate solvent value backing. A portion of every automation fee is sent to a self compounding liquidity pool within the Source Marketplace that continuously grows in trusted stablecoin assets like USDC. This results in a constant accumulation of solvent value backing of SRCX that is live audited and can be verified on the blockchain.
Overall SRCX is a highly rewarding and dynamic automated DeFi token, the first of its kind to have multi rewards from automated DeFi processes, a deflationary burn mechanism, solvent growth backing, and a self adjusting transaction fee.
Based on BEP-20, SRCX has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens. 40% of the total supply was burned at genesis, making the remaining circulating supply 300,000,000. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, investors who are interested in Source Protocol investment can easily buy and sell SRCX on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of SRCX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
With 12 Key Measures of Prices, Truflation’s Revamped Dashboard 2.0 Independently and Accurately Assesses Real-Time Inflation Rates
Truflation’s newly revamped dashboard provides data on 12 key cost categories to more accurately measure inflation rates as compared to many government consumer price indicators
Truflation, a decentralized, blockchain-based inflation index initiative, has announced the release of a new and redesigned UI for its dashboard, complete with a new set of features, functions, and capabilities. This new “Dashboard 2.0” revises the six standard expenditure categories used by many official government consumer price indexes (CPIs) and adds six new categories as well, bringing the total number of cost categories covered by the platform to 12.
With this new update, Truflation hopes to significantly improve the accuracy and relevance of inflation data that is available to private and public markets and enterprises. Truflation has also revised the respective weights of each cost category to more accurately reflect changing tastes, trends, and macroeconomic movements that affect consumer spending behavior.
The release of Dashboard 2.0 is a major development that takes Truflation away from the current CPI model which uses only six cost categories to cover all areas of consumer spending. By breaking up these major cost categories, revising the weights of each category, and adding new categories that are relevant to today’s consumers, Truflation hopes to provide users with better and deeper data insights, more comprehensive and accurate breakdowns of price changes, and independent assessments of price action in the categories that matter most to people and businesses – all securely and transparently stored and provisioned to users via the blockchain.
Stefan Rust, the Founder of Truflation, commented on the new update by saying: “The release of Dashboard 2.0 will represent a huge leap for Truflation. Our goal is to provide the best economic insights possible to users all around the world. With independent demographic data, more relevant cost categories, and real-time data feeds from a wide range of reliable providers, we can provide direct and accurate information on what households actually spend money on. We can also measure inflation more accurately. This information can then be used for everything from procurement to supply chain optimization to resource planning, marketing, pricing, and more. We are excited about expanding into new markets and bringing this value-added service to people and businesses operating in a wide range of different industries.”
Mr. Rust is a former CEO of Bitcoin.com and has an exceptionally talented team with over five decades of data science experience working on Truflation. The team recently acquired a vast data trove on global household expenditure data. This data will be used to build Truflation’s index of what households actually buy and spend money on throughout the year. Since Truflation can update data weights in real-time based on newer data, it can accurately calculate inflation rates for different geographic areas and provide deeper insight into the 12 key cost categories of consumer spending.
Thanks to standardization and seamless integration with data feeds, Truflation’s indices can be easily scaled and rolled out across different countries, markets, and geographies using the same reliable methodology. Cost categories and basket weights can also be adjusted and updated over time to improve both the accuracy of results and comparability across different regions and time periods. This level of flexibility and relevance is in contrast with many current systems that use non-standard approaches to calculating inflation rates, which makes comparisons and analysis harder to perform.
At present, Truflation uses consumer data for multiple household income levels and uses census, mini-census, and consumer and merchant surveys for price information, which makes Truflation’s empirical data not only very granular but highly comprehensive as well.
