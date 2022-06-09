Tehran Season 2 Episode 7: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More

Share Pin 0 Shares

Spy stories always have a different place in our hearts. It feels good to see things when no one is watching. You must have dreamt of being a spy once in your life, living a secret life and all. But being a spy comes with a price, and we see our heroine, Tamar, pay that price heavily.

Over time, Tamar has faced a lot of struggles while being an undercover agent. She got more trouble than she bargained for, and now she can’t find her way back home. Last week, we saw her priorities being questioned. This week, Mohammadi is supposed to be taken out once and for all.

When and where will Tehran Season 2 episode 7 be released?

The next episode is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 10, 2022, on Apple TV+.

What is the series Tehran about?

The series is about a young Mossad agent, Tamar Rabinyan, who goes on an undercover mission in Iran to disable a nuclear reactor. Things become chaotic when she has to take on the identity of a Muslim employee. From there, Tamar has to jump from one problem to another in a never-ending circle. No matter what she tries, she can’t get out of the maze she has entered.

How many episodes are there in total?

There will be a total of eight episodes in the second season, with the conclusion released on June 17, 2022. The first season also had eight episodes.

Who is there in Tehran?

The series has Niv Sultan as the main protagonist, Tamar Rabinyan, a Jewish woman who is a Mossad agent and a computer hacker. The series also has Shaun Toub (Faraz Kamali), Shervin Alenabi (Milad), Shila Ommi (Naahid), Darius Homayoun (Peyman Mohammadi), and Glenn Close (Marjan Montazeri).

What happened in the last episode?

Last week, the series brought a new set of twists and turns. We saw Marjan threatening Naahid, which came as a blessing for Tamar and Peyman as Faraz was forced to leave them on the tennis court. Faraz soon caught Tamar again, ut had to leave her. All the effort of putting poison in the tennis rackets proved to be pointless when the General backed out from the match. Instead, Faraz touches the racket and manages to poison himself. In a last attempt to save himself, Faraz had to pledge cooperation to Marjan in exchange for the antidote. Meanwhile, Ali, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps agent, becomes convinced that Faraz is a traitor. When he tries to force Faraz to hand himself in, Faraz kills Ali in an accident.

What are we going to see in this week’s episode?

There are no particular spoilers, and given that the story is so unpredictable, it is hard to speculate. The next episode may end with the death of Faraz. Milad finally seems to be out of danger (but we never know). Betty the racing car is supposed to have a big role as the episode itself is named ‘Betty’. The best we can do right now is wait and watch!

