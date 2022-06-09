Tether Tokens USDT Will be Available on Tezos

Tether Operations Limited (Tether), the blockchain-enabled platform which powers the world’s most valuable stablecoin by market capitalization, will launch Tether tokens (USDT) on Tezos, a unique expandable Proof-of-Stake blockchain (PoS).

USDT to Tezos indicates the blockchain’s growing popularity as a robust Proof-of-Stake network that continues to establish itself as the top alternative for companies and institutions who seek to participate in the Web3 revolution. Tether’s USDT is available on 12 blockchain networks and USDT on Tezos will power groundbreaking applications in payments, DeFi, etc.

The chief technology officer (CTO) Paolo Ardoino said,

We’re excited to launch USDT on Tezos, offering its growing and vibrant community access to the most liquid, stable, and trusted stablecoin in the digital token space. Tezos is coming fast onto the scene and we believe that this integration will be essential to its long-term growth.

Tezos is nine upgrade blockchain space and the layer one blockchain network that has successfully evolved and upgraded over time without relying on hard forks. These upgrades have reduced gas prices and reduced carbon footprint. Tether’s collaboration within the developing digital asset market will be highlighted even more with the introduction of USDT on Tezos.

USDT on Tezos

USDT is connected with Algorand, Bitcoin Cash’s Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP), Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tezos, Tron, and Solana blockchains. Tether is driven by a desire to encourage and empower emerging blockchain companies and innovation.

Tenderbake, a modified BFT algorithm similar to Cosmos’ Tendermint, even replaced Tezos’ consensus mechanism with these upgrades. Tezos’ unparalleled track record is expected to continue with its next update, which will bring highly optimistic roll-ups to the leading Proof-of-Stake network.

Tezos features a developing DeFi ecosystem that includes Youves, a yield farming protocol, Plenty, a decentralized exchange and EVM bridge, and more.

About Tether and Tezos

Tether is the most popular stablecoin, having a market capitalization and it is disrupting the legacy financial system. Tether helps to robust network by connecting fiat currency-digital cash to the blockchains of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Solana and etc, as well as the smart contract platform Avalanche. Tether combines digital currencies, such as fast global transactions, with the traditional currencies, such as price stability. Tether is a speedy and low-cost way to transact funds with transparency.

Tezos is a self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain that easily accepts innovations without causing any network issues. Tezos is smart money that is altering what it means to hold and exchange value in the digital world.

tether.to | Tezos.com