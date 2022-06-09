News
Twins chase Nestor Cortes early in blowout win
Nestor Cortes came into Wednesday’s game leading the majors with a 1.50 earned-run average. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a game and hadn’t given up more than one home run in a start.
That all changed on Wednesday.
The Twins tagged Cortes for four runs on seven hits in a short start — they knocked him out after 4 1/3 innings pitched — en route to a 8-1 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night at Target Field, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak in the process.
That after Cortes threw three perfect innings to begin Wednesday night’s game.
Byron Buxton’s fourth-inning single off Cortes was the first hit for either team on Wednesday night. Carlos Correa, just activated from the COVID-19 injured list, followed with a single of his own before former Yankee Gio Urshela drove in the first run to the game with a single to right that got wedged under the fence.
Jose Miranda’s single, which hit off the third base bag, brought home the Twins’ second run of the game. It was one of three hits on the night for Miranda, who drove in another pair of runs in the seventh inning.
The Twins knocked Cortes out of the ballgame an inning later. Ryan Jeffers snapped an 0-for-21 skid in a big way, sending a ball 440 feet out to the third deck in left field and completed the sequence with a bat flip and Byron Buxton, the last batter Cortes faced, deposited a ball to straightaway center field.
The Twins piled on, scoring two more runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh inning, creating separation on their way to a blowout victory.
That was more than enough to send veteran Chris Archer to his first win as a Twin. Archer, who walked four batters in his start, skirted out of trouble with a pair of double plays. The only run he gave up came in the fifth inning, the last of his outing, on a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly.
He allowed just two hits in his outing and Yankees hitters finished with just three on the day.
Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles is postponed because of rain
Rainy weather washed out the Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
The postponed game was rescheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 18. That had been a day off for the Cubs after a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals. The change means the Cubs will play 20 games in 19 days between Aug. 13-31.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman, slated to start Wednesday, instead threw in the bullpen as rain fell.
The rainout means the Cubs have three days off in a four-day span. Given that they played 11 games in nine games before the road trip, including two extra-inning games, the pitching staff — particularly the bullpen — can benefit from a lessened workload this week.
Northern Minnesota tribal land repatriation is largest ever in state, nation
NETT LAKE, Minn. — Amid dignitaries and a picturesque lakeside setting Tuesday, Toni Wakemup let out a “whoop!” that could have been heard across Nett Lake.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa was celebrating the return of 28,000 acres to its reservation land in northern Minnesota, and Wakemup was pleased.
“I’m feeling really good,” said Wakemup, 47, one of roughly 100 residents and band members in the crowd. “We have very little land base, and getting 28,000 acres back is important for our people. It gives us more area for hunting, blueberry picking and getting our traditional medicines.”
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa held a ceremony and luncheon to celebrate and explain how the lands were returning to the tribe. It’s been a years-long process involving the band along with the Conservation Fund, based in the state of Virginia, and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, based in Little Canada.
The 28,089-acre acquisition is broken up into scattered, mostly forested parcels surrounding Nett Lake. The land being returned to Bois Forte is the largest restoration of its kind in state and national history, officials said.
“It’s going to be very historical for our children who are small and learning to hunt, fish and trap,” said Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council Member David Morrison Sr.
His sentiment was echoed throughout the ceremony.
“We are making history,” added Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers. “We are proud to be here today to bring this back to our people — our ancestors are looking down upon us and they are very happy, because that land is now coming back.”
Chavers explained how the reservation land had been lost to the tribe during past generations. By virtue of federal legislation, non-Native citizens were granted access to reservation allotments not claimed by tribal members. Logging companies and barons seized the opportunity, bargaining and trading for reservation lands — breaking up reservations into what Chavers described as a “checkerboard.”
“When we hear about reservations today, a lot of that land is not our land,” Chavers explained to the crowd.
The Bois Forte band includes 3,500 members and it had planned itself to start buying back land lost to allotments and logging companies. The plan was to bring back 100-acre parcels at a time.
“We were looking at millions and millions of dollars,” Chavers said.
Such an endeavor would have taken decades compared with what was announced in one fell swoop on the shores of Nett Lake.
Instead, the Conservation Fund bought 72,000 acres of Minnesota forest lands for $48 million from PotlatchDeltic Corp., the forest products and paper mill operator. It’s not being disclosed how much the Bois Forte portion of that acreage costs. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota paid $500,000 to close on the property being conveyed to the smaller Bois Forte band.
The amount of land being returned to Bois Forte doesn’t include all of its lost reservation lands, but it makes up 21% of the whole.
“It’s humbling and a historic milestone,” said Larry Selzer, president of the Conservation Fund, while describing the nonprofit’s efforts to recapture 1 million acres across 19 states so far, with a goal of 4 million more.
Seltzer said it’s an overall effort to “make sure forests stay as forests, providing clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and habitat for wildlife,” along with recreational and economic opportunities.
“The working forests play an essential role in helping to address climate change,” Seltzer said, with the wild rice habitat of Nett Lake over his shoulder.
Chavers commended all involved for making the land conveyance work without any legislative action.
“We are acquiring 28,000 acres of land that this tribe, our tribe of 3,500 members, does not have to pay a dime for,” Chaver said to a round of applause.
Kim Berns-Melhus, Minnesota director of the Conservation Fund, explained that the nonprofit group had figured on taking 10 years to convey the 72,000 total acres of land back to its original jurisdictions.
That the Bois Forte effort unfolded more quickly was testament to the parties involved being in agreement, and making it happen.
The remainder of the acreage, some 44,000 acres, is still in the process of being returned.
“There’s a lot of private land,” Berns-Melhus said. “But this restores a significant portion of that.”
Orioles vs. Cubs game Wednesday rained out, postponed to Aug. 18
The finale of the Orioles’ two-game interleague series against the Chicago Cubs was rained out Wednesday after a delay of nearly two hours.
The teams will make up the contest at Camden Yards at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 18, which was previously a day off. Tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game will be valid for the makeup game or can be exchanged for any other Orioles home game this season.
The Orioles will now play 17 straight games from Aug. 5 to Aug. 21, with a one-game meeting also scheduled Aug. 11 in Boston.
Baltimore won 9-3 in the first and only game of the series Tuesday, leaving the Orioles 3-4 on the homestand. They begin a four-game series in Kansas City on Thursday, pushing their rotation back a day. Jordan Lyles, Bruce Zimmermann, Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer will start in that series, while Kyle Bradish will open the Orioles’ first series this season in Toronto.
Before Wednesday’s rainout, Orioles manager Brandon said it’s “possible” the club will place players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto as a result of their COVID-19 vaccination status, declining to provide further details. Players who are unvaccinated are not permitted in Canada.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles added recently claimed right-hander Austin Voth to their active roster and designated infielder Chris Owings for assignment.
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
>> Infielder Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect, homered in his first Triple-A at-bat Wednesday night.
