Web Copywriting Secrets – Get Found, Make Sales

There are always new and exciting updates on social media sites. And here you will get to know about secret social media hacks you want to try now.

There are a number of secret social media hacks but here we will discuss some of them for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Instagram

Share Instagram Images Elsewhere After Uploading.



• Share the image to Twitter or Facebook once uploading it to Instagram.



• As we know that you can share the image instantly once you upload it to the Instagram, but you can also go back to any of your images and share an Instagram image.



• First of all, decide which Instagram photo in your gallery you want to share. Go to down in the right corner and click on the ellipsis button and select “Share”.



• The images and caption appear where you can edit what you originally posted on Instagram, so you can do any modification to what has been written before you share it. Then select what social media site you want it to post on and then share it. Yes, it’s Done!

Take Better Photos without Posting Them



Set your phone to Airplane mode and start taking snaps. It will be saved to your phone but it will not get posted instantly to Instagram. It helps you to pick up the best image to be posted on the Instagram.



Best Time To Post on Instagram



• Have you ever thought what will be the best time to share that tricked out Instagram images?



• Well, Iconosquare analyzes your post history and interaction on Instagram and tell you the best time to post Instagram photos.



• Moreover, you can also view your most engaged followers, most liked, your new follower and a lot more.

Facebook



• Just customize What You Share on Facebook and with whom.



• Don’t want your father to see that photo? Or some post your boss could see? It’s quite easy with this simple hack:



• Click on the tab to the left of your post and choose “More Options” and Facebook will pop up another page for you. Just enter the name of people you don’t want to share your post or images.

Download Your Facebook Pictures



Pick&Zip app will let you download all your photos and also collect photos you are tagged in. You can also download pictures from Instagram.

Hide from Your Annoying Friends?



You must have that friend who always started chatting once he/she caught you online. Yes, there is a hack for them. Go offline for a specific list of people you don’t want to chat often.

Pinterest



How to Pin Something from Facebook



• Just Click on the Facebook picture you want to pin.



• Right-click the image (or control + click on a Mac) and choose “Open Image in new tab” in the drop down menu.



• Then you will be able to pin that picture from that particular page.

Highlight Text Before Clicking “Pin It



When you highlight any text on a page that you want to be pinned and click “Pin it”, the text that you highlighted automatically get added to the description box.

Twitter



Download Your Tweet History



• Do you know you can download the tweet history?



• Twitter let you request your archive.



• Twitter gives you the ability to request your archive. You need to go in Twitter Account Setting for your profile; you will get a little option at the bottom of your page, just click on that.

LinkedIn



LinkedIn gives you the option to view other’s profile without being known as you had viewed his/her profile.

You just need to follow these steps:



• Just go to “Privacy & Settings” of your profile when you hover over your LinkedIn profile image in the upper right of the page.



• Go to the tab “Privacy Controls”, and click on the option for “Select what others see when you’ve viewed their profile” as the option



• And select the totally anonymous option, you lose a bit of history, but, it’s up to you and why you’d want to surf LinkedIn anonymously.

These secret social media hacks will definitely help you do better.