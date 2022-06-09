Finance
Web Copywriting Secrets – Get Found, Make Sales
Web copywriting is different, because Web copy should be written for the search engines, as well as for your prospects. Why? To make sales, and to save you money.
Here’s a case study. Jerry sells an ebook online. It’s a great ebook, and is selling well. However, Jerry’s spending almost 70 per cent of the income from his ebook on Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising.
He’s not grumbling: the ebook’s a treasure. He gets sales every day, but his high costs bother him. Yes, he’s tried getting the ebook to stand on its own feet by cutting down on his PPC ad spend, but then sales slump. So Jerry keeps pumping cash into PPC.
He asked me to take a look at his landing page and PPC ads and revamp them.
I read the sales page copy, which was basically fine. However, when I looked at the source code of Jerry’s sales page and his site statistics, I saw that Jerry was missing out on lots of free traffic.
After doing a little research, I wrote Jerry a report, showing him that he could easily increase his site’s organic (free) traffic by at least 1000 per cent. Some of this free traffic would convert into sales. Over time, as the search engines indexed his new Web sales page, he would be able to cut down on his PPC ad spend.
It’s All In The Code – Your Page Title Is A Free Ad
When you’re writing Web copy, think of your page title, and the page description (which go into the page’s HTML code), as free advertising, because that’s precisely what they are.
Well-written page titles and descriptions make sales – they appear in the organic search results, and get click throughs, which will convert for you.
Web copywriting is an art – remember that it’s not just for site visitors, it’s also for the search engines, which will do your advertising for you.
AI for Significant Enhancement of Product Design and Development
Over the past few years, innovative technologies have rolled out their potential in the field of product designing and development by showcasing amazing results. By automating complex procedures, technologies like artificial intelligence has already manifested its relevance with the immense capabilities of streamlining product development process. With gaining a huge support from cloud computing, AI has become more accessible in terms of meeting several business requirements.
In fact, AI applications which are running on Amazon’s Alexa or on Tesla’s autonomous cars have become so common these days that people have already started assuming its impact on software development. In order to withstand with technological variations, companies are now intended to gain huge benefits of integrating artificial intelligence into their business operations such as stocks, marketing, finance, healthcare or product development etc.
Artificial intelligence has redefined the process of product designing with providing computerized support to various product development tasks which were earlier relying on human experience. It automated every human task to eradicate the possibilities of occurring errors. In fact, researchers have found that by 2050, AI will profoundly accomplish every intellectual task that a human does. So far, AI has performed several tasks accurately. And probably, for this reason, technology is always being accused of taking away human jobs!
While easing software designing and development operations exceptionally, AI benefits human in several ways:
- As a life savior, AI performs all the complex and dangerous tasks in industries, that further leads to enhanced safety automation and increased life span of the workers. It automates automotive safety by analyzing data and determining if a product is structurally sound.
- It proficiently reduces operational costs. The costs of skilled and expert labors required for designing and developing a software product is significantly more in comparison to the automated machines. Additionally, reduced operational costs help businesses to develop more innovative products at affordable prices.
- The better product means more profit and AI can amazingly help in this regard. Firstly, with automating all complex tasks, it takes away dull, mundane and repetitive tasks. Secondly, it analyzes data and produces high-class products.
This technology has a great reputation for awarding people with a happier and fulfilling life, especially when it comes to designing a new software product. Let’s explore:
With Automating Product Testing:
In product engineering companies, you will always find a high demand for getting quality assurance engineers and analysts on board. When it comes to product management, it is imperative to ensure that a product is meeting quality standards, which is clear from the fact that product testing solely takes up 40-50% work prior to sending a product for production. Just imagine, 40-50% work time of a production manager wasted on testing alone!
Let’s consider another side of the coin as well. If a QA engineer is busy in product testing and taking more time, then chances are, product production could derail. In contrast, integrating AI can enable companies to automate this product testing and become productive in other business aspects. Also, AI successfully performs thousands of user sessions to find existing bugs, which a QA or PM couldn’t do.
Enriched User Experience And Design:
As a matter of fact, delivering ultimate user-experience is a crucial aspect of product development. A product is always designed with keeping its end users in mind and, only if the product is resonating with users, it could be successful. It should be user-friendly and fun to use. And thus, to design a creative product, designing team is expected to consider its usage, validate their ideas, analyze possibilities and brainstorm designs with considering businesses objectives.
But, AI can simply provide a relief to such lengthy process and can make a designer’s life much easy. With a huge learning potential and data analysis, it helps to determine people’s response to a certain product, which in turn, help designers to design creative products. By collecting behavioral data, teams can analyze frequent edge cases and ways to overcome such issues.
As a recompense, artificial intelligence holds the potential of revealing success chances of the product design beforehand during the design phase. It undergoes proposed user flow and determines the user action, which saves building multiple iterations of the testing. With running designs through simulation, companies can determine a better product version. In manufacturing industries, AI can save millions, which otherwise would be wasted in product research and development.
Interesting Facts About The Outboard Motor
One of the most common propulsion system designed for smaller watercraft is the outboard motor. Probably the most remarkable thing concerning this propulsion device is that it doesn’t simply just supply the power that makes a watercraft go forward but it likewise acts as the steering device. You can easily say that an outboard is a fine combination of the engine, gearbox and the propeller every one properly rolled into one system.
When the motor is not operating, the skeg acts as a rudder to direct the boat. Another thing I really like about outboard motors is actually that they can quite easily be repaired or perhaps stored due to their portability. Another cool ability of the outboard engine is actually that it can tilt up while running through shallow waters letting you to evade rocks or the build up of seaweeds. Being able to tilt up the outboard motor is also helpful whenever relocating a boat using a trailer.
What Kind Of Outboard Motor Should You Be Using?
There are several kinds of outboard motors for different types of applications. You should suit the outboard’s power with the weight of the boat and the load it carries. For example, Big Outboards can generate up to 350 hp – enough power to propel an 18 feet boat or possibly more.
The small portable outboards just make about 15 hp and can easily be attached to boats using clamps. If you include the petrol tank, the smallest outboards will still just weigh approximately 12 kilos. But do not belittle this tiny outboard. You may go around eight knots or fifteen km/hour in case you’re riding a small boat and a little portable outboard motor.
Figuring out the power of an outboard motor necessary begins with figuring out what amount of load will be powered.
The Birth Of Outboard Motors
Cameron Waterman was still a young student at Yale Engineering when he started work on the outboard motor. His hard work paid off as his four-stroke outboard motor turned out to be the first commercially viable, gas-fueled outboard engine. The time period between 1903 and when his patent was released in 1905 that Cameron Waterman probably created the outboard engine.
In 1907, the full-blast production of Cameron Waterman’s machines began building only twenty-four machines that year and in due course manufacturing thousands of machines within 5 years. Time passed and Kiekhaefer decided to buy Waterman’s shares in the company that first manufactured outboard motors.
Although Mr. Waterman’s earliest outboard was a four-stroke engine, two-stroke outboards turned out to be much more well-liked mainly because they were uncomplicated in design, more dependable, cheaper to make and light in weight. The two-stroke outboard machines, popular as they were, made a good deal of noise and air pollution mainly because of the unburnt gas. The United States and some European authorities in time made some actions that resulted in more four-stroke outboards getting produced.
What You Most Likely Didn’t Know
Ole Evinrude, a Norwegian-American inventor, is frequently mistakenly acknowledged as the designer of the earliest working and saleable outboards. He did build and was able to sell thousands of outboard engines but it was in the year 1909 that he began manufacturing outboard engines – two years later than Waterman did.
For more than a century now, the four-stroke outboards have been available in the market.
Fuel economy is enormously enhanced by direct injection on both four-stroke and two-stroke outboards. The petrol saved simply by using direct injection could be around eighty percent and 10% being on the low end.
Secret Social Media Hacks You Want To Try Now – It’s Easy If You Do It Smart
There are always new and exciting updates on social media sites. And here you will get to know about secret social media hacks you want to try now.
There are a number of secret social media hacks but here we will discuss some of them for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Share Instagram Images Elsewhere After Uploading.
• Share the image to Twitter or Facebook once uploading it to Instagram.
• As we know that you can share the image instantly once you upload it to the Instagram, but you can also go back to any of your images and share an Instagram image.
• First of all, decide which Instagram photo in your gallery you want to share. Go to down in the right corner and click on the ellipsis button and select “Share”.
• The images and caption appear where you can edit what you originally posted on Instagram, so you can do any modification to what has been written before you share it. Then select what social media site you want it to post on and then share it. Yes, it’s Done!
Take Better Photos without Posting Them
Set your phone to Airplane mode and start taking snaps. It will be saved to your phone but it will not get posted instantly to Instagram. It helps you to pick up the best image to be posted on the Instagram.
Best Time To Post on Instagram
• Have you ever thought what will be the best time to share that tricked out Instagram images?
• Well, Iconosquare analyzes your post history and interaction on Instagram and tell you the best time to post Instagram photos.
• Moreover, you can also view your most engaged followers, most liked, your new follower and a lot more.
• Just customize What You Share on Facebook and with whom.
• Don’t want your father to see that photo? Or some post your boss could see? It’s quite easy with this simple hack:
• Click on the tab to the left of your post and choose “More Options” and Facebook will pop up another page for you. Just enter the name of people you don’t want to share your post or images.
Download Your Facebook Pictures
Pick&Zip app will let you download all your photos and also collect photos you are tagged in. You can also download pictures from Instagram.
Hide from Your Annoying Friends?
You must have that friend who always started chatting once he/she caught you online. Yes, there is a hack for them. Go offline for a specific list of people you don’t want to chat often.
How to Pin Something from Facebook
• Just Click on the Facebook picture you want to pin.
• Right-click the image (or control + click on a Mac) and choose “Open Image in new tab” in the drop down menu.
• Then you will be able to pin that picture from that particular page.
Highlight Text Before Clicking “Pin It
When you highlight any text on a page that you want to be pinned and click “Pin it”, the text that you highlighted automatically get added to the description box.
Download Your Tweet History
• Do you know you can download the tweet history?
• Twitter let you request your archive.
• Twitter gives you the ability to request your archive. You need to go in Twitter Account Setting for your profile; you will get a little option at the bottom of your page, just click on that.
LinkedIn gives you the option to view other’s profile without being known as you had viewed his/her profile.
You just need to follow these steps:
• Just go to “Privacy & Settings” of your profile when you hover over your LinkedIn profile image in the upper right of the page.
• Go to the tab “Privacy Controls”, and click on the option for “Select what others see when you’ve viewed their profile” as the option
• And select the totally anonymous option, you lose a bit of history, but, it’s up to you and why you’d want to surf LinkedIn anonymously.
These secret social media hacks will definitely help you do better.
