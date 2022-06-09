Finance
What All Tips Require for Hiring A Content Writing Company
When a business is started owners look out for ways to increase traffic to their website, and having good content writing company is the way to go. The days of buyers and sellers of products or services to be physically present at the point of sales deals are gone! The whole buying mechanism has undergone a vast change and this is where content writing companies help the clients to choose the right products.
Here are a few tips to choose the right content writing companies suitable for the business:
Company: One of the essential tips that will help you to choose the best content writing company for your business is to look into establishment status of the company that you are planning to hire. The experience of the firm depends on the years they have operated in the Industry. It is also necessary to choose the right content writing company for your business, for e.g. If you are into fashion then it is advisable to choose a company who are well versed with the fashion Industry.
Reputation: Checking the reputation of the company will give you an idea of the quality of the services that you can expect from them. The writers must have knowledge with regard to the usage of the right keyword, informative contents, avoid grammatical and spelling errors. The professional writers make sure that they provide the best work.
Affordability: We always tend to hire the company that quotes the lowest charges, but it is better to go for the company that writes best. Although, it is best to stay away from cheap writing services, looking for an affordable service is important. Cheap writing services may damage both your reputation and investment. This is where the reputation of the company will help you out in choosing the right Company. Cheap writing services may damage your investment and reputation.
Services: Checking out reviews of the customers will help. Also, it is necessary to check out if the company provides improved and corrective services after they are hired. A content writing company can handle with ease a wide variety of work with equal ease because they have a group of writers who are the expert in various areas of writing.
Deadlines: One of the features that make hiring a professional content writing services of a company important is that they respect targets and deadlines. Like in other businesses, developing online business also requires a certain type of discipline. The content writing company is part and parcel of the business. If a content writing company cannot provide the work on time, there is no point in hiring it. Since most of the articles are required for submission on time, it makes no sense to submit them later. Thus, only a truly professional content writing company respects deadlines and values time.
How to Make Money Online – Opt in List Secrets
In this installment of my how to make money online article series, we are going to discuss opt in list building secrets utilizing a PPC (pay per click) advertising strategy. For those of you that are unfamiliar, an opt in list is a simple list of subscribers to your site newsletter that you can target with a series of automated emails to present them with information, your product offers or any type of correspondence the website owner wishes. This is a very powerful tool because it gives the website owner a captive audience that is interested in what he or she has to say. With that said, below is a simple method anyone can use to help build an opt in list utilizing a PPC (pay per click) advertising strategy using Google AdWords.
– Type is a search in Google with your desired niche criteria (i.e. affiliate marketing)
– Pick one of the top competitors from the search result from the “sponsored” paid advertising list and copy the URL.
– Use keywordspy.com. They have a free trial available for you to use.
– Type in the URL of your top competitor to find out their top keyword list.
– The results show the ad position on Google AdWords for the site’s keywords. Pick the top 5 keywords by position and that will be your top 5 keywords.
– Setup your Google AdWords campaign by using your top 5 keywords found in the steps above. Make sure to setup separate ad groups for each keyword.
Next, we’ll discuss some more detailed explanation on advertising budget. The first step is to decide how many site visitors you need to reach your opt in subscriber goal. Most opt in squeeze pages convert subscribers at around 50% so if you are wanting 1,000 subscribers to your opt in list, then you will need 2,000 clicks from your Google AdWords ads to your opt in list squeeze page. Next, you need to find out how much those 2,000 clicks are going to cost. In Adwords, enter your 5 keywords and filter the results to not show any ideas for new keywords. Next select the estimated cost per click average (CPC). You will then see the cost for each keyword. So, if your average cost per click for those 5 keywords is $0.50 then your advertising budget will be $1,000. Next you need to set your daily budget. To do this, you need to divide your total budget by how many days you want it to take to get your required number of subscribers. Drawing on the example above, if your total budget was $1,000 and you wanted to get 2,000 subscribers at a cost of $0.50 per click in 7 days, your daily budget would be (1,000/7) = $142.86. This might sound like a lot, but you have to consider it an investment because once you have a big enough list, it will pay you back for years to come. Here is an example:
Number of subscribers: 10,000
Commission on product you are promoting to your list: $50.00
Average conversion percentage: 3%
Total commission: $15,000
Not too bad for sending one email!
Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. I hope that you will take these tips and put them to good use in your own internet business. If you would like to read more, please visit my website!
Thank you,
Robby Wilson.
Influences of The Forrester Effect And The Bullwhip Effect On Supply Chain Management
A supply chain management is the broad concept which includes the management of the entire supply chain from the supplier of raw materials through the manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer to the end consumer. However, certain dynamics exist among firms in the supply chain thereby causing inaccuracies and volatility of orders from the retailer to the primary suppliers and that these cause for operations, say, readjustments further upstream in the supply chain. The Forrester effect and the bullwhip effect influence the supply chain directly or indirectly through the components in the supply chain like manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and customers in many ways.
Bullwhip effect, also known as Forrester effect occurs when the demand order changes in the supply chain are amplified as they moved up the supply chain. It is termed as bullwhip effect because of the large magnitude of disturbances in the chain caused by a small disturbance at one end of the chain.Thus, in a typical supply chain for a consumer product, with less sales variation, there seem to be a pronounced variability in the retailers’ orders to the wholesalers.
Considerably, four major causes of the bullwhip effect have been identified. These are:
1. Demand forecast updating: this is the readjustment of demand forecasts by upstream managers as a result of future product demand signal. Forecasting is usually based on the order history from a company’s immediate customers.Traditionally,every company in a supply chain usually prepares product forecasting for its production scheduling, capacity planning, inventory control and material requirement planning. It is contended that the signal from demand forecasting is a major contributor to the bullwhip effect. For example, if a manager uses, say, exponential smoothing (future forecast is always updated as demand increases) the order sent to the supplier reflects the amount needed to replenish the stocks to meet the requirements for future demands and safety stocks which might be considered necessary.
2. Order batching: Companies place orders with upstream organisations in a supply chain, using some inventory monitoring or control. As demand comes in, inventory is depleted but the company may not immediately place an order with the supplier. It often batches or accumulates demands before issuing an order. Sometimes the supplier cannot handle frequent order processing because of the substantial time and cost involved so instead of ordering frequently, companies may order weekly or fortnightly.
This leads to two forms of order batching; periodic and pushing ordering. Many manufacturers place purchase orders with suppliers when they run their materials requirement planning (MRP) systems monthly; resulting in monthly ordering with suppliers. This is a periodic ordering. As an illustration, for a company that places orders once a month from its suppliers, the supplier faces a highly erratic stream of orders. Demands go up at one time during the month, followed by no demands for the rest of the month. This periodic ordering amplifies distortions and disruptions and contributes to the bullwhip effect. A similar effect becomes prevalent in push ordering phenomenon.Here, a company experiences regular surge in demand. As a result, customers ‘push’ orders on the company periodically. Although the periodic surges in demand by some customers would be insignificant suppose all ordering are not made at the same time, however, it does not happen that way. The orders are more likely to overlap and cause the bullwhip effect to be felt most.
3. Price Fluctuations: Because of attractive offers like ‘buy one get one free'(BOGOF),price and quantity discounts, rebates and so on usually provided by manufacturers to distributors in the grocery industry, items are bought in advance of what is actually needed. This is referred to as ‘forward-buying’ which is known to account for about $75bn to $100bn of inventory in the grocery industry in the United States. The result is that customers buy in bigger quantities that do not reflect their immediate needs with the view to stock for future use.Thus,these special price schemes, lead to speculative buying which is considered as costly to the supply chain. For example, Kotler reports that trade deals and consumer promotion constitute 47% and 28% of distributors and manufacturers respectively of their total promotion budgets. Considering a situation when a product’s price is pegged low through the price schemes, more would be bought by the customer than actually needed. As the price returns to normal, the customer stops buying in order to use up its inventory. This triggers an irregular buying pattern of the customer which does not reflect its consumption pattern, and the variation of the buying quantities is much bigger than the variation of the consumption rate leading to the bullwhip effect or Forrester effect. Such a practice was called “the dumbest marketing ploy ever”.
4. Rationing and short gaming: rationing usually becomes the norm when demands exceed supply. Manufacturers allocate the amount in proportion to the amount ordered. During rationing customers exaggerate their real needs when they order for fear that the orders might be in short supply.Customers’ overreaction in anticipation of shortages results when organisations and individuals make sound, rational economic decisions and ‘game’ the potential rationing. The effect of this gaming is that little information is given to the supplier on the product’s real demand by the customers’ orders. The gaming practice is very common. Increases in orders are made not because of an increase in consumption but due to anticipation.
Actually, the bullwhip or the Forrester effect is not just an economic error. Its influence on a company’s supply chain management could be felt as well in a positive way. Thus, these four major causes of bullwhip effect somewhat influence or affect the supply chain management in number of ways:
– Conflict between supply chain players. This is brought about as a result of no coordination amongst individual demand forecasts based on each supply chain player’s sales history or strategy.
– Large demand and supply fluctuations result in the need for high inventories to prevent stock outs. Because of the fluctuations in the supply chain, companies try to keep more stock than needed in order to avoid stock out and its attendant problems like loss of profit, customers and market share in some situations.
– There is poor customer service as all demand might not be met. Customers are upset when their demands are not met especially from the suppliers they seem to rely on .This is as a result of the bullwhip effect.
– Production scheduling and capacity planning becomes difficult due to large order swings. Because of the large distortions in demand due to bullwhip effect, capacity planning-the task of setting effective capacity of the operation in order that it can stand any demands placed on it-and production scheduling which is a detailed timetable in planning showing at what time or date jobs should start and when they should end to ensure that customers demand is met, are largely affected. This is known to usually affect several other performance indicators like costs, say due to under-utilization of capacity; revenues, working capital due to building up finished goods inventory prior to demand; quality by hiring temporary staff; speed could also be enhanced by surplus provision; dependability of supply will also be affected due to any unexpected disruptions; and flexibility will also be enhanced due to surplus capacity.
– Extra plant expansion to meet peak demand. Another influence on the supply chain brought about by the Forrester effect or the bullwhip effect is to look for an additional plant capacity or expansion to cater for demand either as a result of low stock or increased demand which were distorted as the bullwhip effect struck. The implication is it can lead to large distortions and high costs.
– High costs for corrections-large unexpected orders or supply problems necessitate expedited shipments and overtime. This might also affect the planning of the company’s transport and logistics in terms of additional handling and administrative costs though there will be some benefits, the supply chain is affected.
– Other influences are the following: collaboration, direct sales, smaller order batches or more frequent re-supply, unexpected shortages in inventory, price fluctuation, demand behaviour, stock market trading, information-sharing and profit variation.
Notwithstanding these,there are some possible ways and means to minimise or reduce the bullwhip effect.
The various initiatives for possible solution to the bullwhip effect are based on the underlying coordination mechanism. These mechanisms are namely, information sharing,;by this demand information at a downstream site is relayed upstream in time for processing; channel alignment, this is the coordination of pricing, transportation, inventory planning, and ownership between the upstream and downstream sites in a supply chain; and operational efficiency, are the activities that are pursued to improve performance like reduced costs and lead-time.
In the light of these three mechanisms, some of the critical areas that can be looked at to reduce the impact of variability on the supply chain include aligning incentives to overall supply chain performance objectives; developing trust and contractual agreements between supply chain partners; approach such as delayed differentiation, designing for commonality; direct sales, vendor managed inventory, continuous replenishment; multi-echelon inventory control policies; lead time reduction through operational efficiency and design; lot size reduction using efficient transportation and distribution systems; price stabilization and uniform pricing.
First and foremost understanding the causes of the bullwhip effect can help managers to find strategies to combat or curb it. Companies must make concerted efforts through various means available in their supply chain management in order to deal with these inconsistencies.
Purchase Investment Properties On A Budget Using Crowdfunding
What is Crowdfunding?
If you are tired of low returns from Certificates of Deposit, Thrift Savings Plan and other Equity Investments, check out Crowdfunding for double digit returns. Crowdfunding is gaining in popularity as an investment strategy for many investors. It is a unique process to raise capital through family and friends, potential customers and individual investors looking for different investment venues. To promote Crowdfunding, advertising is a focused approach utilizing social media and real estate investor forums and associated networks.
What Platform is Right for Me?
My preference is Crowdfunding with real estate investments which I will discuss here. There are many different strategies and models of crowdfunding platforms so you want to be sure that the platform you select is a good fit for you. Ask the question: Am I comfortable with the amount I’ll be investing? Do we share the same values? Are you in agreement with their investment strategies such as flipping houses or buy and hold for long-term passive income? The amount required to invest will vary with each venue so shop around until you find one suitable for your investment portfolio.
Do Your Homework
Do your homework before investing. Historical performance is a good indicator of future performance. Get to know the management team and see what they are doing on social media. How transparent are they and how willing are they to talk to you and answer your questions, including the hard ones. Those that a more willing to share beliefs, management and goals tend to do better for themselves and their customers over the long term. Also reach out to other investors to get their input and endorsement.
Do the Math
I have seen many attractive returns advertised to only find out they were tickler rates to get you to call. Do your homework to see if the numbers are realistic. Ask how much detail is provided on the business? How can I access my investment and returns after I have committed? How and when are investment returns distributed? What type of reporting (personal and legal) is provided to the investor? Make sure you are comfortable with the management team and security of your investment before taking that first step.
Crowdfunding Example
I personally invest with Holdfolio. Their buy-and-hold platform consists of 10 rental homes within a single portfolio. These houses are purchased, reconstructed for rental ready use and then leased. 60% ownership is provided to investors (the crowd) with a $10,000 minimum investment. 40% ownership is held by the Holdfolio management team. Advertised returns when I invested over a year ago were 10% to 14% and am currently realizing 11% returns annually. With each new portfolio, 10 additional houses are offered to investors at an average crowdfundng pool amount of $320,000 which is usually filled within 4 to 5 days. Holdfolio just finished Portfolio 10 and is beginning Portfolio 11 soon. This is just one example of many crowdfunding platforms.
Summary
Real estate crowdfunding is quickly becoming more popular today as investors move away from equities to search for greater returns in other markets. Be sure to do your homework and narrow your search to a top three. If this is your first time, once you make your selection start with a smaller amount until your comfort factor allows you to do more.
