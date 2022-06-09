Finance
What Are "Make Money Online" Scams?
Make money online scams have surged in past few years, as thousands of people are trying to find a way to make money from home. Hundreds of people get scammed everyday because they are ignorant of modus operandi of internet marketers. So how do we classify make money online scams?
I put them into two categories clear scams and disguised scams.
Clear scams:
Now clear category includes all the scams which you could be familiar with. Email announcements from Nigeria for hefty money transfers, winning a lottery which was never purchased by you. Then email asking your bank details. Loan scams were quite popular; people were taken in name of premium investment. Despite of this category so clear, why do people get scammed? Because people are naive and they think it could be their lucky chance to receive free money.
Disguised scams:
This is the category which has hit masses and caused serious money losses to people. It operates on the right theme but wrong product. They use the practical sounding theme but sell totally useless products. Some of the schemes include becoming rich overnight by purchasing ready to make cash machines.
Typical examples include:
Envelope stuffing work, where you are sold a membership for $100 and there is no real company’s work there, you are tricked into chain system and you have to find more people to buy memberships from the same company you registered. You get paid meagre amounts for every referral.
Ready websites to earn Google AdSense money, they are just full of outdated and duplicate content. They are sheer waste of time and money. Data entry directories, they do not contain a single genuine work from home opportunity. They are all filled with marketing companies.
Affiliate marketing scams, which include referring people to parent company. You do not do any good work here rather you become agent for the company to help them trick more people.
There are many more scams and internet gurus come out everyday with a fresh idea to trick people. You must be vigilant and have right knowledge about their modus operandi before ending up buying a make money online scam. Read more details about money making scams at simply-make-money-online [http://make-money-online-den.blogspot.com], a dedicated website to expose scams and talks about real workable ways.
Affordable Search Engine Optimization Tips
SEO is a wonderful idea for anyone with a website in need of additional traffic or if you have a web site that is generating absolutely zero traffic. The bad part about Search Engine Optimization is that it covers a vast variety of marketing techniques and strategies. The good part about SEO is that the Internet offers an immeasurable amount of no cost ideas that have been split tested an can get your online business organized for search engine indexing.
SEO Marketing companies do not have a magic wand or access to information that you are not worthy of. Online marketing firms offer specialist services from someone who makes it their job to look at an overall website; which includes but is not limited to:
> Domain name,
> site content,
> keywords,
> site link structure,
> site theme,
> current page rank
> valued offers
> opt-in email
> webpage organization
> user navigation
> pay per click campaigns
> Social media optimization
> Quality backlinks
> RSS feeds
> Sitemap
I suggest you read further but, if all or much of this is far too time consuming for you I suggest you hire someone to perform the tasks.
SEO marketing services come in all shapes and sizes. Some online optimization websites take the tutor approach by training members on the basics of organic internet marketing. Regular updates to your website content (updating your RSS feeds and Sitemaps) are important to organic growth.Organic (or natural) website growth does not include tricks and tactics that would get a website banned from most search engine indexes.
Organize your website: Search engine software can help users find information on your website by typing in a keyword (yes, just like Google, Yahoo and MSN). Question: what if a visitor to your News website performed a search on Cat Tail Dogs and the search returned Fish Mouth Birds? Not good huh? This is why the way your pages link to other relevant pages on your website is important.
Your domain name is a no brainer; if you have a site dedicated to Money Making Businesses you need a domain name that when spoken or written will show what your site is about. Stay consistent with your theme; a “Cat tail Dog” website should stick to that theme unless your site is an authority on the Cat and Dog species then you would cover a broader spectrum (which is fine but be aware that there is more competition in broader markets).
Social media optimization or social marketing is how some are making big numbers at the bank with their advertising websites. Not only do Sites like MySpace make millions in advertising income, some of the members of MySpace are also making millions by finding targeted traffic to market their products too while simultaneously creating backlinks and a social environment. I’m sure you realize that people who have similar hobbies and interests have a lot to talk about?
Offering something of value can not only attract visitors to your website, it can also start a buzz about your website in social networks. Valued offers have come a long way, you can still generate some traffic with ebooks but the big dogs of marketing are going to audio and video tutorials which has spoiled the online community and is slowly but surely causing everyone else to “step their game up”.
Optimization for quality backlinks can be simple once your website has professional page organization and tone, relevant content and link structure. Most firms will simply find a high ranking website in your Niche, put a like to their site on your home page, send them an email which states: I have placed a link to your website here “the link URL” would you do me the honor of doing the same on your website?”
That’s it; you don’t have to use a bunch of big words and fancy explanations; your site should speak for its self.
In your quest for high or better search engine ranking do not be driven to the “get high page rank quick” scams. Organic website growth has been tested and proven to outlast any of the spam devices on the market such as mini auto generated sites with information of no real use.
Fortunately, search engine algorithms have become smarter by looking for synonymic terms along with keyword phrases to determine the content to search relativity.
This simply means that low value sites will get pushed down in the SERPS and those of value using ethical SEO tactics will gradually rise to the top.
To survive in the online business community your goal must be to create sites that first gives its visitor something they can use which is not limited to “Information of Value!”. …and you have to keep giving it to them on a regular basis.
Your information may not be of value to everyone, hopefully you’ll have a forum for where they can voice their opinion. Visitor response can be used as an opportunity to find out what additional information or products your market needs.
Having a clean and well organized website doesn’t come easy for beginners; don’t lose sleep over it (website templates are reasonably priced). For do it yourself affordable search engine optimization, focus on your content, internal link structure, sticking to your sites overall theme, quality back links, content and value offers.
Virtual Sex – How the Tech-Savvy Get Frisky
These days, sexual content is easier to come by than ever – a man doesn’t even have to go to the store anymore to see porn. Likewise, he doesn’t have to go to a bar anymore if he wants to meet a lady friend. Virtual sex — or cyber sex — continues to grow in popularity, as it provides yet another way to virtually meet and hook-up with a partner. Learn more about this hot trend, and why a guy doesn’t have to be a super geek to figure it out. Also, check out some pointers for keeping the penis healthy and ready for the money shot when the pants come off.
How to do it
There are many ways a guy can virtually get down with his bad self. Because of the accessibility of computers equipped with webcams and microphones, perhaps the most popular way is “face-to-face” via the Internet. Though plenty of men still enjoy phone sex, sexting, sexy emails, or even chatting online with words – no cameras — it all depends on how adventurous he is feeling.
Virtual sex of any kind is something that singles and couple alike can engage in. They may participate regularly, or just on nights when they want to spice things up a bit. Some men use the same partner – either a real-life partner who is long-distance at the moment – or a sex partner they have met online; whereas, others prefer to find a new fling each time they log on.
Best of all, a guy doesn’t have to have a degree from MIT in order to successfully get with a girl online. Guys can meet willing partners in chat rooms, on message boards, or other online dating sites. All he needs is a computer with an Internet connection – and the ability to type one-handed if he is not using a camera or microphone!
Is it safe?
From a sexual health standpoint, yes! In fact, it is probably the safest kind of sex out there – because cyber sex is basically just simultaneous masturbation! As long as individuals engaging in these cyber relationship protect their identity, do not agree to in-person sexual meet-ups with strangers, or give out other personal information (i.e. address or credit card numbers) this is a perfectly safe way for a guy to get his jollies. In fact, some people remain completely anonymous by using a fake name or even wearing an intriguing mask over their face. However, users beware; one never knows exactly who they are interacting with – especially if there is no camera to verify looks. So a guy may think he is getting it on with a 20-something hot chick, but it could actually be a dude in his late 50’s with a beer belly. There is something to be said for investing in a web cam!
Is it cheating?
That probably depends on who one asks. Some people say that even if one is in a relationship, cyber sex is not cheating – as no fluids are actually exchanged. These individuals may think of it more like interactive porn. Others feel that yes, it is cheating, as one is likely seeing another’s private bits and at the least engaging in explicit behavior outside the relationship. Men who are in a couple need to feel out their mate before starting – or continuing – to engage in cyber sex of any kind, lest the relationship come to a quick, and ugly ending.
Keeping the manhood up to the task
Whether a man is priming for a night of virtual sex, or is lucky enough to have the real thing lined up, he will want to make sure his package is in tip-top condition. To make the pecker pretty one should do a bit of grooming – that doesn’t mean he has to go totally hairless – but at the least a trim around the edges is much appreciated by anyone getting down and dirty on his business. Next, he needs to take a pre-sex shower to freshen up and wash away a days worth of sweat and grime. Finally, follow it up with a refreshing dose of penis health cream (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil) full of vitamin E and Shea butter to help the penis skin stay silky smooth and ready for its close-up.
ZOOM UP Your Virtual Presentations
- Keep it tightly focused: If ever there was a place for succinct focus and clear messaging, this is it. As a virtual presenter, you’re fighting a format that invites distractions. Don’t give your audience any additional reason to tune out, such as taking your time getting to your points. Organize your presentation with the key findings or takeaways up front. That way, you won’t keep your audience guessing as to what’s in it for them.
- Don’t make your audience work: No one wants to read along with your presentation. That’s true whether you’re delivering a presentation in person or virtually, but it’s especially irritating to a remote audience. Clean out the text and show your audience your key points with visuals where possible. It’ll help your audience keep pace with you and avoid losing interest.
- Pay attention to voice AND appearance: Your voice inflection, pacing and tone is crucial in connecting with your virtual audience, particularly when your audience can’t see you at all. Don’t get so tied to your script that your delivery suffers and becomes flat or rote. If YOU sound bored, your audience has little hope of staying with you. At the same time, make sure you see what your audience sees. Clear the clutter behind you, pay attention to lighting, and keep your computer’s camera at eye level to avoid the “head down” look..
- Pay attention to content: Virtual presentations are not the place for extreme detail and deep dives into subject matter. It’s best at higher over-views, goal-setting, and broader themes. Give your content a once-over to see what you can elevate, what you can remove or deliver in a different format, and how you can retain your audience’s attention.
- Be realistic: Keep it short, where possible. It’s easy for your audience to tune out, to misunderstand or to simply stay silent in virtual formats. Don’t test their attention spans by diving too deep or speaking too long. Set clear goals, deliver in concise terms, and offer follow-ups and alternatives to keeping communication open.
You don’t have to accept lowered expectations for your virtual communications. You simply need to understand the strengths (and weaknesses) of the virtual format you’ve chosen. Make sure all of your presentations make the best use of that format by understanding how your audience best receives that information when you’re not standing in front of them. By compensating for “seeing” your audience, you CAN make sure they stay engaged and interested, even while you’re “remote”.
