What Are "Make Money Online" Scams?

SEO is a wonderful idea for anyone with a website in need of additional traffic or if you have a web site that is generating absolutely zero traffic. The bad part about Search Engine Optimization is that it covers a vast variety of marketing techniques and strategies. The good part about SEO is that the Internet offers an immeasurable amount of no cost ideas that have been split tested an can get your online business organized for search engine indexing.

SEO Marketing companies do not have a magic wand or access to information that you are not worthy of. Online marketing firms offer specialist services from someone who makes it their job to look at an overall website; which includes but is not limited to:

> Domain name,

> site content,

> keywords,

> site link structure,

> site theme,

> current page rank

> valued offers

> opt-in email

> webpage organization

> user navigation

> pay per click campaigns

> Social media optimization

> Quality backlinks

> RSS feeds

> Sitemap

I suggest you read further but, if all or much of this is far too time consuming for you I suggest you hire someone to perform the tasks.

SEO marketing services come in all shapes and sizes. Some online optimization websites take the tutor approach by training members on the basics of organic internet marketing. Regular updates to your website content (updating your RSS feeds and Sitemaps) are important to organic growth.Organic (or natural) website growth does not include tricks and tactics that would get a website banned from most search engine indexes.

Organize your website: Search engine software can help users find information on your website by typing in a keyword (yes, just like Google, Yahoo and MSN). Question: what if a visitor to your News website performed a search on Cat Tail Dogs and the search returned Fish Mouth Birds? Not good huh? This is why the way your pages link to other relevant pages on your website is important.

Your domain name is a no brainer; if you have a site dedicated to Money Making Businesses you need a domain name that when spoken or written will show what your site is about. Stay consistent with your theme; a “Cat tail Dog” website should stick to that theme unless your site is an authority on the Cat and Dog species then you would cover a broader spectrum (which is fine but be aware that there is more competition in broader markets).

Social media optimization or social marketing is how some are making big numbers at the bank with their advertising websites. Not only do Sites like MySpace make millions in advertising income, some of the members of MySpace are also making millions by finding targeted traffic to market their products too while simultaneously creating backlinks and a social environment. I’m sure you realize that people who have similar hobbies and interests have a lot to talk about?

Offering something of value can not only attract visitors to your website, it can also start a buzz about your website in social networks. Valued offers have come a long way, you can still generate some traffic with ebooks but the big dogs of marketing are going to audio and video tutorials which has spoiled the online community and is slowly but surely causing everyone else to “step their game up”.

Optimization for quality backlinks can be simple once your website has professional page organization and tone, relevant content and link structure. Most firms will simply find a high ranking website in your Niche, put a like to their site on your home page, send them an email which states: I have placed a link to your website here “the link URL” would you do me the honor of doing the same on your website?”

That’s it; you don’t have to use a bunch of big words and fancy explanations; your site should speak for its self.

In your quest for high or better search engine ranking do not be driven to the “get high page rank quick” scams. Organic website growth has been tested and proven to outlast any of the spam devices on the market such as mini auto generated sites with information of no real use.

Fortunately, search engine algorithms have become smarter by looking for synonymic terms along with keyword phrases to determine the content to search relativity.

This simply means that low value sites will get pushed down in the SERPS and those of value using ethical SEO tactics will gradually rise to the top.

To survive in the online business community your goal must be to create sites that first gives its visitor something they can use which is not limited to “Information of Value!”. …and you have to keep giving it to them on a regular basis.

Your information may not be of value to everyone, hopefully you’ll have a forum for where they can voice their opinion. Visitor response can be used as an opportunity to find out what additional information or products your market needs.

Having a clean and well organized website doesn’t come easy for beginners; don’t lose sleep over it (website templates are reasonably priced). For do it yourself affordable search engine optimization, focus on your content, internal link structure, sticking to your sites overall theme, quality back links, content and value offers.