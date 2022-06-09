What Is Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Venture SKKN? Where Can You Buy?

Share Pin 0 Shares

SKNN. A new skincare routine with products by Kim Kardashian.

To share the exciting news about her skincare range, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and went on to talk about how each product is a result of the various things she has learned from dermatologists throughout her life so far.

Who Is Kim Kardashian?

A socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, or ‘Kimberly Noel Kardashian’ was born on the 21st of October in 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the USA.

Kim married Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, and Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. Her recent divorce from Kanye gained a lot of attention worldwide.

Kim has 4 kids as of now; North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West.

Moreover, Kim gained a lot of popularity with her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021. The immaculate audience that this show gained led to the formation of various other spin-offs, like, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, which aired from 2011 to 2012; Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, which aired from 2009 to 2013; and Hulu’s The Kardashians which premiered earlier this year, in April.

Although SKNN may be among Kim’s most ambitious ventures, it certainly is not her first. She had launched beauty lines earlier, which were not all successful.

These included KKW Fragrance, a range of perfumes on the theme of emojis, and KKW Beauty, a collection of makeup products.

KKW beauty consisted of products ranging from blushes, lipsticks, and lip stains to concealer brushes, eyeshadows, and lip pencils.

Product Range

The product range comprises 9 different products and is suitable for all skin types.

According to Kim, all steps are important in this 9-step routine. However, if one had to cut it down, the exfoliators could be eliminated according to a person’s skin type.

The nine items consist of a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, Vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil.

Although it is just 9 products, this range is extremely expensive and only affordable by the rich. They or people who like skincare.

The products come in refillable packaging, and as of now, the 9 products cost $630, or approximately 48,956 Rs.

The refills are, apparently, cheaper and slightly more affordable.

Quality

Kim claimed that to ensure the best quality, she worked with Joanna Czech, an aesthetician and celebrity facialist, with her skincare line.

Where To Get It?

All products launched by KKW fragrance and KKW beauty are available on the website of KKW beauty. In addition, the SKNN by Kim collection will also be available on the same webpage.

It is, however, not working at present. This is probably due to updating the website to add new products and modify them.

