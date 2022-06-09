Who Is Black Adam? Is He A Villain, Anti Hero Or Shazam?

Share Pin 0 Shares

All the DC and ‘The Rock’ fans cannot keep calm as Black Adam finally comes to reality on 8th June. The trailer of Black Adam was dropped officially on the 8th revealing Dwayne Johnson and many others causing a stir everywhere.

Following the release of the action-packed trailer, many were curious to know that is Black Adam a hero, an anti-hero, or a Shazam and who Black Adam is? And guess what we have the answers to all your questions like always.

Who Is Black Adam?

The big question that has been looming over many minds that who exactly is Black Adam? Let us tell you about him. Black Adam, originally named Teth-Adam in the comics that came out in the 1940s, was an enslaved person in Kahndaq 5000 years ago. He was awarded the Power of the Gods, the acronym of this being Shazam. And then he was referred to as the Mighty Adam.

He followed by his power being granted and set on the mission to liberate his people and eventually rule Kahndaq. According to the DC Comics website, he is an “ancient wielder of magic, both a hero and a villain over his thousand years long life.” Black Adam believed he was the correct person who could lead humanity and bring greater good to the world; however, he misused his power to deliver justice.

According to Dwayne Johnson at WB’S virtual DC FanDom event. Black Adam is a “ruthless keeper of justice.” He further added that “he is the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He believes in an eye for an eye, and he will always do everything he can to protect his people and his family.”

Is He A Hero, Anti-Hero Or Shazam?

Black Adam is essentially an anti-hero portrayed by Dwayne Johnson in this DC Extended Universe film. He is an enemy of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 movie Shazam. His anti-hero role means that he is a hero with the features and traits of a villain.

He is one of the most powerful characters of DC who does not believe in restraint. It is assumed that he will be appearing in the present DC universe along with Shazam. Black Adam is a nemesis of Shazam, and both have similar power, but their definition of good and how to use their power for good differs.

The Cast

The cast of this fantasy, sci-fi movie is just as talent-packed as the action-packed DC movie itself. It includes actors like Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Panther, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate, Noah Centineo as AL Rothstein/Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as the Carter Hall/Hawkman, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and many more.

When Will It Release?

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet Serra, is all set to be released after the delays and postponement in theatres near you on 29th July 2022.

We know you are excited about the movie, and so are we. The trailer has made us even more restless, and since now you know who Black Adam is, we know you can’t wait to watch it.

