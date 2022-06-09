Will There Be a Brightburn 2?

Share Pin 0 Shares

What will happen if you are a person with immense powers. Superpowers. Will you use it for a good deed? Or maybe or bad? Well, Brandon decided to destroy everything by using his powers.

Brightburn proves that “absolute power corrupts absolutely”. He was a normal child until he learned he had a superpower. Other people in superhero movies might have used their powers to help the world make a better place, but that was surely not the case with Brandon.

Brandon is seen trying to take over the world in the movie. But will he be successful? Or will he turn into a good guy? We will need a sequel of the movie to have answers, but when is the sequel releasing? Let’s find out.

When Is Brightburn 2 Coming?

The film’s sequel has been confirmed, but the production has not started yet. James Gunn, the producer, is working on The Suicide Squad and will continue working on Brightburn after that. In addition, he just finished his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Additionally, all the information for you to catch up to the first part of the movie is underwritten.

About The Movie

Brightburn is a superhero, or should we say a supervillain horror movie. It was released at the box office in May 2019 with a 90-minute run time.

David Yarovesky is the director of the movie. James Gunn and Kenneth Huang have produced it. Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn have written the story.

Plot Of The Movie

The movie is about an adopted by Brandon Breyer. Tori and Kyle Breyer found crashed spaceship in 2006 and found an infant in it. They adopted the child and kept the truth hidden from him.

Later, he found the truth about himself and his superpowers and decided to take over the world. But unfortunately, in the process, he hurt and killed many people.

Cast And Characters

The main cast of the movie includes Jackson A. Dunn playing Brandon Breyer aka Brightburn, Elizabeth Banks playing Tori Breyer, David Denman playing Kyle Breyer, Matt jones playing Noah McNichol, Abraham Clinkscales playing Royce, Christina Finlayson playing Fauxhawk, Jennifer Holland playing Espenschied, Emmie Hunter playing Caitlyn Connor, Becky Wahlstrom playing Erika Connor, Gregory Alan Williams playing Sheriff Deever, Steve Agee playing EJ, Anne Humphrey playing Aryes, Stephen Blackhart playing Travis, and Michael Rooker playing Big T.

Ratings And Reviews

The movie has gained both positive and negative reviews.

The film is criticised for the bad storyline, pacing and special effects. It was stated that the movie was not at’s full potential.

Although, the box office says differently. The film’s budget was $12 million, while they earned $32 million against it.

Furthermore, Brightburn has a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.

Where To Watch?

The movie is ready to stream online on the OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon prime.

