Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone with 1,500th big league hit
MINNEAPOLIS — The first one took a while. In his third major league game, his third at-bat of the day, DJ LeMahieu grounded a single to second base off Jaime Garcia in the top of the eighth inning of a Cubs loss at St. Louis.
“Albert Pujols was at first base and he was the first one to congratulate me,” LeMahieu said of his first MLB hit back in June of 2011. Pujols went on to wish LeMahieu many more hits in this league. “So, I’ll never forget that.”
Tuesday night, LeMahieu singled twice in the Yankees rout of the Twins to reach 1,500 career hits. He knew he was close, but wasn’t sure until he got congratulated by manager Aaron Boone.
“It’s one of those things I’ll probably look back on after my career, after I’m done. But you know stuff like that is a cool thing,” LeMahieu said.
It’s been a long journey for LeMahieu, who reached his 10th year of service time last month. He’s won two batting titles and went into Wednesday night’s game against the Twins at Target Field one home run shy of 100.
“I mean, they’re all there. It’s all cool stuff, but you know, hopefully, there’s a lot more of all of that to come,” said LeMahieu, who will be 34 next month.
After a brief shutdown with a wrist issue, LeMahieu seems back on track. Over the last two weeks, eight games, LeMahieu is hitting .333/.460/.533 with a .993 OPS and a 175 OPS+.
LeMahieu, who was sidelined last September after trying to play through a sports hernia, has been a consistent player most of his career. The Yankees are seeing that again after a struggle last year.
“I actually feel like he’s been really consistent. I don’t want to say he’s been entirely unlucky. But, even in June, I feel like he’s swinging the bat really well, but there’s been a couple of games like the other day, he smokes a line drive out at second, he smokes a ball at the center fielder,” Boone said. “He’s been really consistent throughout the season. And I do feel like he’s getting to that really good DJ stretch where he starts getting a few hits a couple times a week where now all of a sudden you see him go to that other level from a number standpoint. I feel like he’s kind of scratching the surface of that, but I’ve been happy with the consistency.”
Chicago White Sox are limited to 4 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘We know we can get better’
The Chicago White Sox had one hit — a single by Jake Burger — against talented Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin heading to the bottom of the fifth Wednesday.
They were down three runs when the offense appeared to be gaining momentum.
Burger led off with a homer to left. Gavin Sheets doubled and AJ Pollock walked.
But the promising inning fizzled and the Sox were held in check the rest of the way, falling 4-1 in front of 25,078 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Gonsolin got Danny Mendick to hit a grounder to shortstop Trea Turner, which turned into a force at second. Leury García struck out and Luis Robert flied out to center to end the team’s most serious threat.
“It wasn’t the best night,” García said. “But we have to just keep working and try to get better. We know we can get better.”
The Sox were limited to four hits, two by Burger. Gonsolin (7-0) allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“I give credit where credit is due: The pitcher has a (1.58) ERA and he’s undefeated,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “So evidently it wasn’t a piece of cake. But we did have two real good chances to add a run in the fourth and the (fifth).
“We didn’t get them over, didn’t get them in. So when a guy is pitching that well, every chance you get, you’ve got to mark and we didn’t.”
The first four hitters in the Sox lineup — García, Luis Robert, Yoán Moncada and José Abreu — went a combined 0-for-15 with a hit-by-pitch for Robert in the fourth.
“I feel like (bleep) at the plate,” said García, who struck out three times. “But I give it all I got. That’s all I got. I give it 100% and struck out three times. Nobody wants three strikeouts. But I just have to keep working and all the situations, they’re going to change.”
Robert stole second in the fourth and advanced on a flyout to third, where he was stranded. The Sox left two more runners on in the fifth.
Asked if he’s considering drastic changes to the lineup, La Russa said: “I consider everything. I also consider we won three in a row (entering Wednesday), so I’m not dumping a club just because they got beat one game where a guy with a 1.00 ERA shuts us down.”
The Dodgers struck early against Sox starter Johnny Cueto (0-3).
Turner singled with two outs in the first and Will Smith followed with a home run to left.
Cody Bellinger led off the second with a homer to right, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.
“It was just a pitch that I hung in the middle of the strike zone and he took advantage of it,” Cueto said through an interpreter of Bellinger’s homer. “But after that, I got better.
“It was just a mistake, that pitch, and after that I focused on trying to (locate) my pitches down in the zone.”
Cueto retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced, allowing only a walk in the fifth and a single in the sixth. He exited after six innings, allowing the three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“He’s buzzard luck as far as we haven’t been scoring a lot, but we don’t score at all for him,” La Russa said. “But he’s a pro. He keeps going out there and keeping us close. … He’s very impressive.”
The Sox have been held to three runs or fewer in four of Cueto’s five starts. The one time they surpassed the mark was in his Sox debut May 16 in Kansas City, where Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th for a 5-3 victory.
“My focus is just to do my best every time I’m on the mound,” Cueto said. “I can’t focus on what happens around me. I just do my job and focus on that.”
The solid pitching continued for the Sox, but so did the offensive inconsistencies.
“Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that were not fun to take,” La Russa said. “I know the guys aren’t happy with them. To me, when a guy is pitching well against you and you have a couple of situations, you at least get a mark. You’ve got to mark.
“If it turns out to be a crooked number, that’s good too. But we didn’t do it.”
Giancarlo Stanton has rough night in the outfield in Yankees’ loss to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Giancarlo Stanton started in right field Wednesday night, the first time he has played the outfield since coming off the injured list on Saturday.
It was a real adventure for Stanton as he misplayed three balls in the Yankees’ 8-1 loss at Target Field.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated it was being unfamiliar with the ballpark, but Stanton wasn’t making any excuses. He takes pride in being able to play the outfield and he was embarrassed by being unsure where the wall was as he ran back on a ball and misjudging another he charged in on.
“I was definitely pissed off today,” Stanton said. “I haven’t had a day like that in a long time. If ever.”
Stanton said his ankle, which had him on the IL, was fine.
Stanton had been almost exclusively a DH until last season. The 32-year-old enjoys playing the field and there is some anecdotal evidence that it helps his offense.
Boone explained the thinking process behind putting Stanton back in the outfield before the game.
“We’ve been kind of working through here these last few days and talking about how we want to do it and he keeps checking all the boxes,” Boone said. “With the off day [on Monday] he wanted to DH that first day [of the three-game series against the Twins]. He got a lot outfield working yesterday and then just got with him postgame last night. And making sure we’re all good for today and for getting him back out there.”
Feds move to eliminate single-use plastic bags, containers in national parks
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Wednesday issued an order moving all agency properties to eliminate plastic containers within a decade.
The order impacts all national parks, lakeshores, monuments and other properties operated by the Interior Department.
In northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, that includes Voyageurs National Park, Isle Royale National Park, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Grand Portage National Monument and other heavily visited areas.
Order No. 3407 aims to reduce the “procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging with a goal of phasing out single-use plastic products by 2032.” Those include plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags that are designed for or intended to be used once and discarded.
The order also directs the department to identify nonhazardous, environmentally preferable alternatives to single-use plastic products, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials.
“The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate,” Haaland said in making the announcement, adding that the order “will ensure that the department’s sustainability plans include bold action on phasing out single-use plastic products as we seek to protect our natural environment,”
The U.S. The National Park Service manages an average of nearly 70 million pounds of waste annually. Plastic comprises half of Yellowstone National Park’s waste. According to the nonprofit Environment America group, four out of five surveyed visitors said that they would support banning single-use plastic bottles in parks.
“Single-use products such as foam cups and containers don’t belong in our treasured outdoor spaces. We thank Secretary Haaland for setting an inspiring goal of eliminating plastic waste, but 2032 is too long to wait for plastic-free parks,” said Kelsey Lamp, a campaign director for Environment America. “We urge the Biden administration to put wildlife over waste and move even faster on this excellent initiative.”
Plastic waste is a priority environmental problem, Interior Department officials noted. Less than 10% of the plastic that has ever been produced has been recycled, and recycling rates are stagnant.
The announcement was made on World Oceans Day.
“Plastics, including unnecessary and easily substituted single-use plastic products, are devastating fish and wildlife around the world,” the agency said in the statement. “Of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced every year for use in a wide variety of applications, at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.”
