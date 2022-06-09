Finance
ZOOM UP Your Virtual Presentations
- Keep it tightly focused: If ever there was a place for succinct focus and clear messaging, this is it. As a virtual presenter, you’re fighting a format that invites distractions. Don’t give your audience any additional reason to tune out, such as taking your time getting to your points. Organize your presentation with the key findings or takeaways up front. That way, you won’t keep your audience guessing as to what’s in it for them.
- Don’t make your audience work: No one wants to read along with your presentation. That’s true whether you’re delivering a presentation in person or virtually, but it’s especially irritating to a remote audience. Clean out the text and show your audience your key points with visuals where possible. It’ll help your audience keep pace with you and avoid losing interest.
- Pay attention to voice AND appearance: Your voice inflection, pacing and tone is crucial in connecting with your virtual audience, particularly when your audience can’t see you at all. Don’t get so tied to your script that your delivery suffers and becomes flat or rote. If YOU sound bored, your audience has little hope of staying with you. At the same time, make sure you see what your audience sees. Clear the clutter behind you, pay attention to lighting, and keep your computer’s camera at eye level to avoid the “head down” look..
- Pay attention to content: Virtual presentations are not the place for extreme detail and deep dives into subject matter. It’s best at higher over-views, goal-setting, and broader themes. Give your content a once-over to see what you can elevate, what you can remove or deliver in a different format, and how you can retain your audience’s attention.
- Be realistic: Keep it short, where possible. It’s easy for your audience to tune out, to misunderstand or to simply stay silent in virtual formats. Don’t test their attention spans by diving too deep or speaking too long. Set clear goals, deliver in concise terms, and offer follow-ups and alternatives to keeping communication open.
You don’t have to accept lowered expectations for your virtual communications. You simply need to understand the strengths (and weaknesses) of the virtual format you’ve chosen. Make sure all of your presentations make the best use of that format by understanding how your audience best receives that information when you’re not standing in front of them. By compensating for “seeing” your audience, you CAN make sure they stay engaged and interested, even while you’re “remote”.
Affiliate Marketing – Make Money Online Working From Home in 5 Easy Steps
Affiliate programs are the online method of direct contact marketing. They promise a fortune with minimum investment. There are many success stories of part time affiliates who have given up their jobs to become full time affiliates because of the income generated by affiliate marketing. While affiliate marketing presents a rosy picture upfront, to succeed in the business there are many points that a potential affiliate should keep in mind.
Affiliate marketing is not easy. Designing a website is the first step in affiliate marketing. The hard work is in marketing the website. The website needs to be search engine optimized to become visible to internet traffic. Internet visitors search for information through search engines. The website needs to be immediately visible to internet visitors. This is because internet traffic merely scans results on the search engine results page. They do not go into the results in great detail.
To market a website, the affiliate needs specialized, knowledge of the product of the advertiser company. The affiliate needs to work through different strategies to finally achieve a high rank on a search engine results page. The potential affiliate has to find out what market is being targeted by the website and use many methods to target interested traffic till the desired traffic stops at the website. The advertisement placed on the website should entice the visitor to click and reach the landing page of the advertiser. The website should have enough information about the product as an incentive for the visitor to return.
The choice of the advertiser company is the next important consideration for a, want to be affiliate. The affiliate should evaluate the possibility of getting leads for marketing the product of the company. The process of setting up the affiliate marketing systems needs to be simple, quick and backed by a sound support system. The producer company should not charge a fee for becoming an affiliate. The program used to market the product should be easy to set up and run. The product should be compatible with the website. An automotive site should not sell health supplements. It is unlikely that internet traffic will click on the product if they cannot find information of the product first.
Payment is a vital factor in joining an affiliate program. Before becoming an affiliate, it is important to find out the payment policies of the company. The commission paid should give a good income to the affiliate. Bringing traffic to the parent website should be a profitable process. The payouts must be regular. There should be a policy of payment- either weekly or biweekly. The company should have a sound tracking system in place. If there is not tracking system, the affiliate may not get the deserved commission because there will be no accounting system for the customers referred. There has to be a separate commission for repeat customers and a separate commission for each visit that converts into a sale.
To make marketing easier, some affiliate programs offer turnkey websites. These are ready to use websites that can be plugged into a network and the affiliate can begin marketing the product. The company will have duplicate standard websites for all its affiliates. While this may seem the easier way out, the affiliate still has the problem of marketing the product. Promoting the website through blogs, article marketing. e mail campaigns and other methods will be required.
There are many affiliate programs on the internet. It is important to check with the Better Business Bureau about the company’s business reputation before joining the affiliate program. This will help the affiliate avoid scams that call themselves affiliate programs.
Affiliate programs are not, get rich instantly programs. They require careful consideration, due diligence and hard work. By keeping a few considerations in mind, the affiliate can get a good affiliate program that will bring in a good profit.
Tips for Responsive Web Design, Facebook Hashtags and People Posts
The relationship between Facebook and Website Owners
In today’s era of a growing Internet replete with complexities, business owners need to find a web hosting provider that offers tools-and a lot of them, which are necessary to engage the audience whether it be someone on a desktop computer or someone on their tablet or smart phone.
The challenge today for web masters is designing a website that looks good on all the various devices. It is very important for business owners today because of the growth of social media and the huge increase in mobile devices. PC sales have plummeted and because of this, web masters need to work extra hard to be sure their website is professional looking on every device.
How does your website look on different devices? Do you have a website or blog and you often wonder how it looks on a laptop, tablet, or smart phone?
- Go to QuirkTools.com/screenfly
- Enter your website’s URL
- The tool will show you how your site looks to visitors who are using a:
- Laptop
- 10″ or 12″ notebook
- 19″ desktop
- iPad
- Samsung Galaxy tablet
- Razor
- Television
- Scroll bars turned off
- Rotated
“Use proxy server” feature is helpful to see exactly how your website renders on all the different mobile devices. It is a good tool to run a quick test if you hear from your readers that your site might not look right on a device used.
Your website, responsive design, and your web hosting provider
A professional web hosting firm can offer you many tools that are needed in order to create an engaging and professionally designed web presence that is viewable on hundreds of different devices. Remember, today smart-phone users are surfing the Internet more than PC users. So be sure that your website is visually appealing on any device.
A web host can help you execute a responsive design with cross browser support, a fresh look and provide your website with a rock-solid web hosting network to call home.
Facebook tools that can help you propel your website in front of your competition.
There are many Facebook features that are important to marketers, but rarely used. In response to the increase of social media networks, these tools are important to keep up and exceed your competition. Being a public company leads Facebook to make changes in order to improve and boost profitability. The outcome is that marketers at time can lose track of the brain of Facebook. Enhancements are available to improve monetization and increase traffic. As a business owner, you can benefit from this.
Hashtags
Something with a # sign and a word. A way to group conversations together around the same topic. Hashtags make conversations easier to find and follow. More and more TV ads are using hashtags instead of a “call-to-action”. It’s a quick way to drill deeper and lead your business in social media networks including Twitter and Facebook. After dinner, people sit on their couch with their smart phones, notebooks and iPads so you will see hashtags used on TV quite a bit during nighttime hours. It is a brilliant way for business owners to take this tool, experiment with them, and if you find the right hashtag, you can create turbo-charged posts on Facebook and Twitter.
Examples of Hashtags
Hashtags can be song titles, movie titles, news articles (often referred to news jacking), and more. Find one or two or three hashtags that will help you to “ride a wave” and get your business in front of people that are already talking about a certain subject. Hashtags are used on Google+, Twitter, and Facebook and are used to bookmark a moment. Click able hashtags open up the “hashtag feed” which displays other posts with the same hashtag as well as “related searches” (other similar hashtags). Popular Facebook hashtags include #facebooktips or #facebookhelp, for example.
Choosing a Hashtag
Experiment and find popular hashtags in your industry. Then, post using those hashtags, search using those hashtags, and engage with people conversing about your hashtag. This is a superb marketing tool because, if you pick the right hashtag, other people that are also tracking that hashtag might discover you. This is targeted marketing at the highest degree. Where should you put your hashtag in a post? We recommend you append hashtags with your favorite words at the end of your post. Include 2-4 hashtags in your posts. When choosing hashtags, it is to add the tags at the bottom of your post because otherwise, it could be distracting.
How do I create a hashtag?
Depending on the keywords or topic, you can create your post. You can use any hashtag that you choose. There is no where you go to “register” a hashtag. Hashtags can not have any spaces and no punctuation. Hashtags are an inbound marketing technique.
Posts should include:
1. Headline
2. Content
3. Hashtags at the bottom
As soon as you type the hash symbol (#), it becomes a click-able link. Strategic marketers should make good use of hashtags. Include a link in your posts to your website, blog or commerce site. The increase in traffic that you will experience is phenomenal. Do your homework. Search on a tag to be sure that there are no connotations that you do not want associated with your brand. Choose your keywords, then start posting.
“Reply-to” feature on Facebook
Facebook offers the “reply” feature on Fan Pages. You can turn it on and off in your Admin panel. The “enable replies” option is available. You can sort by “top comments” or “recent activity”.
Tag a Person
Page owners who reply to a comment should tag the person that you are replying to by including an @ sign before the person’s name. It makes it easier for people to follow on mobile. The name is click-able and the person will get a notification.
Images in Replies
Personal Profiles can include images in replies. It’s an interesting way for business owners to demonstrate to someone what you are trying to convey. In other words, you can include screen-shots or product images to convey your message more clearly. It is very functional for technical support and sales.
Business owners can advertise when they are “live” on their Facebook page. You can include the permalink which is the time stamp of the post. Hover over the timestamp and copy it to drive traffic back to your conversation or discussion. People can respond to questions without actually posting to your page simply by including a permalink or hashtag to your post. Have a Facebook party within your comment threads.
Facebook Cover Image
A cover image is 851 pixels x 350 pixels. It needs to be visually appealing and your image needs to look good even though you can include more than 20% text. You can use calls-to-action, your website URL, the word “sale”, etc… Many fans become fans through a “like” tool on a web page, and those people will never see your cover image, but it is a visual way to get in front of your market.
How does the Cover Image increase traffic to your Page?
Change your cover image regularly because, when you do, it goes to the news feed (on mobile as well). This is a great way to propel your fan page in front of the Facebook community.
Always include the following in the narrative of your cover image:
- Description
- Call to action
- A link
What is Facebook “Graph Search”?
On Facebook you can type in the # in the search bar. You have to actively turn it on. It offers you a different search tool that you can use to “drill down” to the exact type of person, for example, that you are looking for. You can search: friends-of-friends, places, interests.
- Photos
- People
- Places/Pages
- Interests
When would you use Graph Search?
- If you are looking for a realtor, for example, in Austin that is a friend-of-friend and is likes spirituality.
- If you are looking for photos of someone, you can use graph search. Search for “photos” and “the person’s name”. You will see all sorts of pictures that include that person.
- In terms of a business application you can type in “pages” “liked” “by people who like” (then enter your competitor’s page). You can then target the people that like these other pages. It’s a sneaky way to get in front of your competitors fans.
Put some of these strategies to work and build your audience, engage with new fans, and propel your business website or blog to the front of the pack.
In general, you will need three things before implementing these Facebook tools:
- a platform
- an audience
- a Facebook fan page
A web host can help
A professional web hosting firm can offer you tools, and a lot of them, that are needed in order to create an engaging and professionally designed web presence that is viewable on hundreds of different devices. Remember, smart-phone users are surfing the Internet more than PC users. So be sure that your website is visually appealing on any device. A web host can help you to accomplish a responsive website design, cross browser support, a fresh look and a rock-solid network.
Everything You Need To Know About Private Ambulance Services
We all are living in an era where we give the least preference for our health. The healthy lifestyle that once we used to have is now reduced to almost nothing. This can be seen in the form in the rise of so many emergencies and hospital cases in the major cities of the world. Medical emergencies can actually come anywhere and anytime. And at that point in time, bringing an ambulance at the correct and critical time can make a lot of difference to many lives. But many times the ambulances don’t come in time and are unable to reach the patient quickly. This results in a riskier situation for the victim as well. But private ambulances are one way to remedy this situation.
Private ambulances are a good viable option for this purpose. Private ambulances actually are not under the government or government-related units. They are actually having their own helplines to call too, and are more flexible with the date and time, making them great options for patients and hospitals to have around. It may seem to cost a few more bucks, but it’s one of the fastest and the best ground transport that a medical patient can get.
Features of a Private Ambulance
A private ambulance is just like an ordinary ambulance. Although these are always equipped with one of the finest medical equipment and medical technicians to provide medical transport services in a streamlined way. An ambulance is really important for the patient as it can help sustain the patient’s life. There are many other forms of facilities in and around the world, but usually, they don’t contain intensive care equipment or major life-sustaining things. This makes many customers to actually take private ambulances as their option. The private ambulance is on a roll actually, by providing some medical coverage for example at large events etcetera. The ambulance is full of important tools and things which are always kept with the proper check-up by a technician. A private ambulance in many countries has a separate legal status on the road. The status does not just affect the law but is more of a norm that is in the minds of people all around.
Types of Private ambulance
The most common type of ambulance vehicles which are seen are the road machines. Also, there are lots of people that can also afford air ambulances. Air ambulances are actually the fastest in terms of other delivery of patients. An air ambulance is actually an aircraft that is made and customized to fit specialized medical equipment and medical personnel to accompany the patient. An air ambulance actually is helpful but is quite expensive as well. The way we see it, an air ambulance is actually quite common nowadays. Especially in organ transplants where it is necessary for the organ to reach the destination, in time and also without any damage.
