10 Essential Investor Tips For Successful Investing
Trading and investing into the financial markets has never been more popular. More and more people are starting to see the benefits of taking a little time to, first invest in themselves through a trading and investing education, but also using that knowledge on the financial markets.
Whilst traders may take quicker positions and investor will most likely be holding positions for much longer, perhaps months or even years. So, if you fancy investing into the financial markets successfully, and profit from companies you already know about like Google, Facebook or Microsoft, then these are the ten essential things that an investor must do and know before they start. Let’s take a look…
1. What are your goals?
It sounds simple but many people start investing into a trillion dollar market without any type of plan which, let’s face it, is essentially a gamble. Whilst it can be very simple to invest profitably for the long-term you must define your goals as this will align your expectations correctly, so you don’t kick yourself in the teeth if you don’t hit a million dollars in one day. For example, knowing whether you are investing for the next five or twenty-five years can make a huge difference to how you decide to invest.
2. Start early for compound interest
The single biggest reason to the success of most billionaires is the power of ‘compound interest’. Even Albert Einstein regarded this as the ‘eighth wonder of the world’. It basically means that your money makes you money as all the gains you make you put back into an investment so it compounds and builds over time. Sounds good right? It definitely is! The earlier you start the better but no matter how old you are it’s never too late to start but imperative that you do actually start!
3. Every little helps
No matter how little or how big you can invest, it is well worthwhile investing on a regular basis. It sounds so simple but most people don’t see the point in investing just $10 per month. However, if you look to the future by the time you’re very old that amounts to a lot especially if you parked it into some good investments over the years. Of course, most people have a ‘spend today and save tomorrow’ mentality and that’s the trap folks. Save and invest regularly to reap the rewards in the long run – you’ll be glad you did.
4. Diversify
It’s imperative to spread your capital across a wide range of investments to reduce your risk and increase potential returns over the long-term. Whilst some investments are doing poorly some others may be doing great, thereby balancing it out. However, if you’re fully invested into just one thing then it’s either 100% right or wrong. There are thousands of markets across currencies, stocks, commodities and indices so the opportunity is there.
5. Educate yourself
By far the most important tip. You must educate yourself and learn your craft. After all if you’re investing your hard-earned capital it makes sense to do your homework. Even if you read all the articles here and watched all the videos you’ll be doing far better than the majority of investing wannabes who simply give away their money to the markets.
6. Have practical expectations
Of course, we all want that million dollar investment and for many it will come at some point. But you can’t plan for that, if it happens great if not then you still need a plan to survive and to reach your goals as discussed in the first tip. Remember it’s the journey that’s the most beautiful part and what you do on a daily basis that makes the difference.
7. But don’t limit yourself
It’s important one must remain conservative in deciding which investment to take. However, that shouldn’t limit you to just what you know. Be creative and find opportunities no matter how uncomfortable they may be. After all if it was that comfortable everyone would be doing it. Be adventurous in finding opportunities but be conservative in deciding which ones to take.
8. Manage your risk
Successful investing is all about managing risk. If you have $1,000 to invest then there’s no point in putting all of that on just one investment. You’re basically saying it has a 100% success rate… which of course is highly unlikely. If you follow the steps above, like making sure you diversify, then you’ll be on the right path.
9. Review constantly
A very simple step to achieving more from what you are already doing is to review your investments constantly. However, this does not mean to look at your profit and loss of a five-year investment every single day – you’ll never make it to the fifth year as markets move up and down. But it’s important to review what investments have worked and have not worked. Concentrate on doing more of the stuff that has worked and find out where you’re going wrong with the stuff that hasn’t.
10. Have fun!
Sounds simple but most people forget that are best work comes from when we enjoy the process. Whilst investing is a serious process you are allowed to enjoy it too. In fact the buzz of finding an opportunity, researching it, investing into it and then seeing the result is exciting in itself.
There you have it ten essential tips for successful investing.
Telematics and Big Data: Next Generation Automotive Technology
Telematics, Big Data, and Analytics are the three big important ways that are driving the auto industry forward. In this article, we will see how big data analytics, with the insights of information processing, can help transform the automotive and transportation industry globally.
The future of telematics is with big data.
Traditionally, in most automotive and transportation enterprises, specialized business processes have always been analyzed and modeled on whatever limited empirical data or contextual information was available to them. Proper data was few and far between. Or, even if the required data was available, enterprises hardly had any technological know-how with them to harness all the information necessary for their use. It was quite a difficult task to deal with such a situation where enterprises heavily relied upon conventional methods such as going through previous driving records, including taking into account people’s age and gender, locale demographics to accurately predict risk levels among its consumer base. This was something haphazard, awkward and unreliable.
Now with the advanced big data analytics, accessibility to scores of information and the science of telematics are putting the current understandings in new light, offering new conversation starters, and creating new potential outcomes that were not really possible before. “Big Data” as we know it is changing everything for the better. It is changing how the vehicles are built, how they work, how we use them and how they collaborate with everything else in this world: From vehicle-assembling to insurance underwriting, to traffic modeling to optimizing traffic routes, Big Data is changing the world of car/fleet transportation industry in a big way.
Big data analytics plays a very important role in the telematics field. The fact of the matter is that the science of telematics which involves telecommunications and vehicular technologies demonstrates how big data analytics can improve supply chain management, fleet management, increase yield and drastically reduce material costs, not to mention the quality and safety issues that never get compromised using proper big data analytics. In fact, the use of relevant data directly leads to more opportunities. It is in this context we will see how Big Data is bringing transformative elements into the various industry sectors especially in insurance, financial, automotive and transportation and other sectors and improve their business processes.
Telematics All The Way
Telematics is ushering an era of big changes. The way vehicles are insured and how they are driven or repaired are all changing for the better.
Earlier, we have seen that insurance and maintenance standards of vehicles were based on some kind of conjecture and the rough utilization of crude data that was available at hand. But with the use of telematics, a strong evidence of data is promptly accessible that can revamp entire branches of the commercial enterprises and change drivers’ driving behaviors.
Thanks to telematics, the wealth of data that can be derived from vehicles can also be made available to drivers. This is also one of the big changes that telematics promises. As far as valid data is concerned, there are simple ways people can immediately access from their connected car, and this same data can also be transmitted to the manufacturers or insurance companies for that matter. So when data is available and is accessible to users then there is going to be better understandings of their vehicles’ performance, ultimately resulting in helping drivers adopt good driving behavior. Drivers will have access to GPS-related data that will let them know their driving styles, including real-time information on fuel consumption, speed limits, hard acceleration, braking, phone distraction, etc. All this useful information can impact not only their driving performance but also can extend the longevity of their cars.
Driving Innovation and Continued Growth for Auto Insurance
To give you just one example: Consider the insurance industry. Using the great combination of telematics and big data analytics, insurance companies are able to enhance their business processes to an extent that was not possible before.
Basically, the insurance industry is based on analytics and probability. Therefore, to have a proper access to accurate and in-depth data that identifies with every customer’s lifestyle and risk always works in the best interest of the insurance industry. This is an area where telematics has been adding quite a lot of significant value propositions that matter greatly to both insurance companies and their paying clients alike.
With telematics and big data analytics, insurance companies don’t have to resort to guesswork to fix premiums for their customers. It has enabled insurers to reward policyholders, who display good driving conduct and check their vehicle health stats, with lower premiums and rebate offerings by taking the guesswork out of the equation. This is nothing but a big data approach to telematics insurance.
Telematics is a positive trendsetter and has grown exponentially in recent years. The positive impact that it has over companies and consumers alike is proving to be a win-win deal for everyone. And as far as telematics is concerned Big Data would be there too, working hand in hand. Not only consumers but automotive manufacturers and service providers as well are going to get greatly benefitted from the marriage of big data and telematics. And since the relationship is really symbiotic, big data is going to be the future of telematics. Embrace big data and telematics in a big way!
Discount Travel Deals Info – Ways to Find Budget Airfare and Hotel Rooms for Your Next Trip
If you feel the need to get away for a few days, you’re probably looking for discount travel deals. Whether you want a simple weekend getaway or an all-out vacation, there are a variety of tools and travel promo codes available to help. No matter where you want to go, it’s best to stay flexible with your plans. If you have a specific destination and dates in mind, your search might be a bit more difficult – especially if it’s tourist season in that location.
One way to get a good deal is to look over “undercover hotel” offers. The prices are so low that the hotels don’t want to advertise the offers outright; you won’t find out the name of the hotel until after the booking. While this may seem like a gamble, many top-name hotels like Marriott, Hilton, and Sheraton are involved with these offers. You can usually view some information about the neighborhood the hotel is located in and the types of amenities it offers before you decide whether or not you want to book.
Another way to obtain discount travel deals is to use budget airlines. More and more budget carriers are offering long haul trips – some of which are even offering flights to other countries. WOW and Norwegian Air are two airlines to look into if you want to fly internationally. For domestic flights, consider Jet Blue or Allegiant Air.
Flying direct might not always be the answer, either. Sure, you might get to your destination a lot faster, but you might end up paying a lot more. It might be a lot cheaper to book a flight to another city first, and then book a separate flight from that city to your intended destination.
Warnings for Discount Travel Deals
Watch out for airfare that seems TOO low. You might wind up getting hit by a bunch of hidden fees. Some smaller airlines charge extra for onboard drinks and snacks – including water. You might also get charged for a carry-on bag. Be sure to read over the fine print to determine if you really will be getting a good deal.
You can save money if you book with a hotel and airline that are partners with each other. On travel booking sites, there is usually an option to combine your flight and your hotel room. There are also memberships and loyalty points to consider. If you’re an American Airlines AAdvantage member, for instance, you can earn points for staying at hotels such as Best Western, Hilton, Marriott, La Quinta Inn, etc. Convert those points into free air miles. There are many, many opportunities like these. Some credit card companies also reward points that can be redeemed for airfare or free hotel rooms.
Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see any discount travel deals right away – sometimes it takes just a bit of patience. The perfect offer will eventually pop up.
Online, you can find all of the information you need about discount travel deals. In addition to vacation guides and tools for finding budget travel opportunities, you will be able to shop and compare all of the best offers. Use online promo codes to save even more money on your next trip.
Understanding Healthcare Exchanges: The Basics
Healthcare exchanges are a hot topic in the news today, but many people don’t have an adequate understanding of what these organizations are, what they offer, and how to use them effectively. This guide will help the layperson gain a deeper, practical understanding of the process and their purposes.
Healthcare exchanges are also known as health exchanges and health insurance marketplaces. These organizations help those who use them to purchase health insurance in their local region. Typically, when people refer to a healthcare exchange, they are describing the organizations particular to each state in the United States. These organizations were formed due to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. This help citizens by consolidating health care plans from various insurance companies which meet government regulations and standards in one place for easy comparison. They also help citizens to identify which plans are available with the assistance of government subsidies.
Healthcare exchanges are an important part of the Affordable Care Act (sometimes called Obama Care). They create a one-stop marketplace for Americans, allowing them to compare and contrast different plans in terms of coverage, cost, benefits, and financial aid. All insurance policies that part of a government regulated healthcare exchange must offer certain features. For example, they can’t deny individuals or families coverage based on pre-existing conditions. They must also offer a benefits package which includes basic coverage for health related emergencies as well as adequate coverage for preventative healthcare.
Insurance companies that participate in a healthcare exchange also can’t discriminate based on gender. This is an important consideration because of the different healthcare needs of men and women; insurance companies can’t charge either gender more under these regulations. Also, insurance companies that participate in these marketplaces are not allowed to enforce spending caps on a yearly basis when it comes to basic benefits. These benefits include all emergency services, necessary hospitalization (in the event of surgery, for example), maternity services like maternal care and newborn services, substance abuse treatment, psychological and psychiatric counseling and medical services, and prescription drugs. In addition, they must cover rehabilitation and habilitation for those who have disabilities, chronic illnesses or conditions, or injuries as part of their basic coverage. Laboratory tests, pediatric medicine, and wellness medical services are also required coverage. These basic benefits are considered to be essential benefits by the healthcare exchange.
Individuals in the United States are required to have health insurance coverage, due to the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act. This provision is sometimes referred to by different names, including the mandatory minimum coverage requirement or the shared responsibility requirement. However, regardless of name, it indicates that those who are not covered will be subject to a fine or fee which starts at about a hundred dollars annually. It can cost up to one percent of an individual’s income if they choose not to get health insurance which fits the government’s minimum requirements. Choosing healthcare through a healthcare exchange is often the best and simplest way to avoid this fee.
