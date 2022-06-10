News
2 face federal counts in plot to carjack Uber, Lyft drivers
Two men have been charged in an alleged conspiracy to violently rob and carjack Uber and Lyft drivers in the Twin Cities metro area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 20-year-old Minneapolis man were named Wednesday in a 20-count federal indictment that charges them with conspiracy, brandishing firearms, aiding and abetting carjacking and other crimes.
The charges come weeks after U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced that, as part of a new strategy to address rising violent crime in the Twin Cities, all adults who are accused of carjacking would be charged with federal crimes.
Luger said in a statement that the indictment “represents an important step forward in that strategy. As alleged, these two defendants led a carjacking ring that engaged in a series of violent, premeditated acts against Uber and Lyft drivers.”
According to the charges, over a roughly five-week span in September and October, the two men and others lured Uber and Lyft drivers to specific locations, letting them think they were dropping someone off or picking someone up.
When the drivers arrived, members of the conspiracy brandished firearms and robbed the drivers of their phones and wallets. They then forced the drivers to unlock their cellphones and transfer money, before carjacking them at gunpoint, according to the charges. The carjackers allegedly hit, pistol-whipped and threatened to kill the drivers.
News
Troian Bellisario: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Troian Bellisario, her full name Troian Avery Bellisario is an American actress. She was born on October 28, 1985, in Los Angeles. Her father is a famous producer Donald P. Bellisario and her mother’s name is Deborah Pratt. She got a frame from the character Spencer Hastings she played in the television series Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).
Early Career
At a very early age, Bellisario started her career. She composed Magnum, P.I., Quantum Leap, and NCIS, among other TV series.
She made her acting debut with the film Last Rites in 1988, at a very small age of three. In the series produced by her father in 1990 Quantum leap, she made a great appearance there. In the film Billboard, she co-starred with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.
After a few years, gradually she started working on several independent short films i.e. Unspoken, Archer House, and Intersect.
In the 2010s, she got her breakthrough. Her career hiked up when was the star of Spencer Hastings in the T.V series named Pretty Little Liars. Moreover, this series is based on the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard. The following year she made an announcement that she is in the process of writing and composing her film. Later on, this film was successfully financed by Kickstarter.
In 2014, she was cast in a music album ” Another Story “, and she performed in the song “ Head and Heart song”.
The following year, she gave an incredible performance. In a political Drama of 2020, She plays the main role named Claire in the movie.
Awards
She has won many awards to date. She won the award in 2010 Vision FestBest Acting – Female Lead For Consent, Philadelphia First Glance Film Festival Best Actress, And in 2011 Young Hollywood Awards Cast to Watch (shared with Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell) Pretty Little Liars.
What is she doing right now in her life? Is she working on some project?
Presently, she worked on a new film ” Doula ” that is going to be released on 28 June 2022 approximately. The movie was directed by Cheryl Nicholas. However, it’s the story of a male doula hired by a couple who helped them to navigate the joys and pitfalls of modern pregnancy.
According to the reports, she is not working on any other project. But we can see her very on in Doula.
The post Troian Bellisario: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Chicago White Sox pause Eloy Jiménez’s rehab assignment because of ‘normal leg soreness’
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez — working his way back from a right hamstring tendon tear — is experiencing “normal leg soreness,” general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
“In order to knock it out of him, we are going to return him from the rehab assignment which essentially stops the 20-day clock,” Hahn said. “We are fairly confident that we will be able to put him back on a rehab assignment as soon as next week.”
Jiménez has been out since April 23, when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery. He began a rehab assignment May 28 with Triple-A Charlotte.
Hahn said the original 20-day minor-league rehab clock was set to expire next week.
“Doing this move allows us to remove any of the time pressure from the original 20-day clock,” Hahn said. “In terms of this normal leg soreness, as I would describe it, it is normal from the standpoint that both (pitcher) Lance (Lynn) and (catcher) Yasmani (Grandal) — who had similar procedures — experienced it as well. The difference was with both those players, they experienced it in Chicago as part of their ramp up. For whatever reason, as much as they pushed Eloy, he never really felt anything.
“Now on two groundouts he felt it running to first base. It caused some concern for him. There is a little inflammation that comes from this tugging experience of the … neo-tendon which is more or less scar tissue that does take a day or two to settle down. We don’t believe this is going to be a long term issue, but we are pulling him off the rehab assignment in order to stop the 20-day clock.”
Jiménez will be remaining in Charlotte, N.C., for treatment.
The original estimate for Jiménez’s timeline to return from the injury was six to eight weeks.
“I wouldn’t call it a setback,” Hahn said. “It slowed us down. The hope was when he originally went out on these 20 days, that we weren’t going to use all 20 and that we possibly would have him back, probably not this homestand, but on the road trip. Now that won’t happen.
“But it’s not a new injury. It’s not a re-aggravation. It’s part of the process. It’s part of the process that is slowing us down a little bit. It should not have any long term effect on him other than slowing his return to Chicago.”
Jiménez is slashing .235/.316/.235 in six games with Charlotte.
“Two days ago, or before this most recent grab, Eloy was saying he feels great,” Hahn said. “The only issue is his timing at the plate. This could be a matter of how much longer until he felt himself at the plate. Hopefully we get him back out there next week and it’s a matter of building up his rhythm.”
Jiménez has to be out five days and then the Sox can request a new 20 days. As far as how long Jiménez would need once he begins the rehab assignment again, Hahn said it “depends on when we restart.”
“If we restarted Tuesday at the start of the next series, then maybe we are talking a week or a week-plus,” Hahn said. “If for whatever reason we can’t restart him until next weekend, then maybe it’s a little more time given the added layoff from the plate appearances.
“But we feel pretty good that after a few days of treatment we should be able to get him back out there.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Lynn, who made his third rehab start Wednesday as he recovers from right knee surgery. Lynn allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings at Louisville.
“Got a text that said he felt good,” La Russa said Thursday. “He threw a lot of pitches (77) so he didn’t finish the five innings, but he’s optimistic that he’ll join us. I think the thing now is to evaluate how he feels (Thursday) and (Friday) before they make the final decision, but he was optimistic.”
()
News
What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations?
Kylie Jenner
She was born on the 10th of August 1997. Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American social media personality, model, socialite, and businesswoman.
She is one of the famous (infamous for some) Kardashian sisters. However, she also starred in the 2007 show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired till 2021. She also owns a cosmetic line called Kylie Cosmetics which she founded herself.
As of now, she is the most followed woman and the second most followed person on Instagram.
Kylie is married to Travis Scott and has two kids; a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son named Wolf Webster.
She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and has 5 other siblings, out of which, Kendall Jenner is her real sister while others are step-siblings.
Khloe Kardashian
She was born on the 27th of June in 1984. Khloe Alexandra Kardashian is a media personality, socialite, and model.
She starred in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series alongside the rest of her family and was also a part of its spin-offs Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.
She was married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. The pair starred in reality TV series called Khloe and Lamar which aired from 2011 to 2012. Also in 2012, she hosted The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez.
Khloe is a part of the fashion and retail industries, along with her sisters Kourtney and Kim.
In 2016, she starred in and hosted her talk show called Kocktails with Khloe. Other than this, she also starred in and produced a health and fitness-related documentary series called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.
Kylie’s Response
Over the years, Kylie has, time and again, been accused of having undergone multiple plastic surgeries. In one incident, while promoting coconut oil from her cosmetic line, Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner was met with a whole lot of accusations.
Kylie had posted a picture of herself in just a chain bodysuit to promote her coconut oi, with the caption “Summer Body”. This was met by people joking about how her summer body is bought and not made, through memes or just comments.
Kylie has, however, never admitted to having undergone any sort of plastic surgery other than getting lip fillers. No matter how much the public tries to sway her and get her to confess what they believe to be the reality, Kylie refuses to bend to the will of the public.
Khloe’s Response
Khloe too, like Kylie, has faced multiple accusations, of having undergone several plastic surgeries, by the public. Sick of this “trend”, she recently visited the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, to clear the air about the same.
Khloe refused to have undergone any surgery other than the one nose job that she claims to be in love with. She further talked about how she would be open to receiving a transplant, much later in life.
The post What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
2 face federal counts in plot to carjack Uber, Lyft drivers
Troian Bellisario: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Chicago White Sox pause Eloy Jiménez’s rehab assignment because of ‘normal leg soreness’
What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations?
Sarah Catherine Hook: What Are Her Past and Future Projects?
Is Matthew McConaughey Confirmed For The Batman Sequel?
Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary
First Kills’ MK Xyz: Where have You seen Her Before? Is she dating someone currently?
RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race Season 7 Episode five: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Stillwater’s Dock Cafe reopens under new management
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022