Finance
5 Practical Tips to Help You Choose A Removal Company
In most cases, it is not easy to move to a new house, especially for those who have never had such an experience in their life. After all, packing all of your stuff into different types of cardboard boxes requires a lot of time and effort. As far as moving a house is concerned, these concerns are common among people of all ages. In this article, we have some practical tips to help you go with the best removal company to cover your needs. Let’s find out more.
1. Ask for Recommendations
Before using the internet to do your search for the best provider, we suggest that you ask around for recommendations. As a matter of fact, word-of-mouth is still the best method to get a better idea of which service provider you should hire.
Another simple method is to look for reviews on the provider on the internet. You can check out the Facebook page of different providers or their pages on Google. Testimonials can also help you with this approach.
2. Search Online
After you have received recommendations, we suggest that you use your cell phone to look for the best providers online. Map listings especially on Google can also help you make a list of some good providers. Make sure that the companies you have chosen have physical addresses.
You should then make sure that there they have a physical office in your area. You should then visit their office to get answers to your most common question.
3. Ask for their landline number
You may want to make sure that the removal surface has a landline number. Apart from this, you should be able to contact them through email. If the company is small with fewer employees, they may only provide their mobile numbers. So, you can ask for their mobile numbers so you can ask them important questions when they arise in your mind.
4. Getting Quotes
Your next is to get service quotes from at least 5 to 6 service providers you have shortlisted. It is not a good idea to have verbal quotes. Instead, you may want to request them to give you service quotes. Different service providers may offer you different quotes to cover your needs.
The idea is to make sure you won’t be ripped off in the name of hidden charges at the end of the service. Make sure that you negotiate with the removable company on the spot. Some service providers offer lower rates on weekdays.
5. Removal Insurance
Although your household insurance can cover your house removal as well, we suggest that you don’t depend on your household insurance. Instead what you need to do is look for a service provider that has insurance. This is essential if you want to be on the safe side.
Long story short, these are just some of the practical tips that you may want to follow if you are looking to hire the best removal company in your area. After all, you want to hire the best service provider to ensure you don’t get in trouble during any phase of your house removal.
Finance
Strategies for Test Automation of Retail Applications
Introduction
Retail industries engage their clients through online, mobile and point of sale systems. Hence, it is very important for these companies to remain relevant to the modern market trends. Customer loyalty nowadays is very fragile and easily lost of the services and responses fail to keep up to the user expectations. The continuous competition to roll out new features, offers, and customer experiences earlier than the competitors, often leads to overlooking of the test planning phase. A well planned strategy for test automation helps to maintain this pace and overcome the risk of inconsistent scenarios.
Strategy for Test Automation
Feasibility Analysis:
Technical
- Carrying out a Proof of Concept on the application.
- Understanding the technical architecture of the application, the add ins depending on the technical architecture, the communication protocols, and the applicability of the automation tools and tool adapters.
- A quantitative evaluation and comparative analysis of automation tools based on criteria with specific weightages.
- A high level understanding of the application in order to modularize them.
- A correct selection of scenarios to be tested.
Financial
- Consider the ROI to assess the financial feasibility of the automation initiative.
- Include long term investments in order to ensure a robust and re-usable automation suite.
- Procure the right automation tool with the required add-ins in order to overcome the technical obstacles.
- Wherever possible simulate actions and calls in order to ensure end-to-end test coverage.
Process and Methodology
- Keyword Driven Framework: Modularization helps to maintain test scripts. Common functions can be scripted as re-usable functions/keywords which can be invoked by multiple scripts for different testing scenarios.
- Data Parameterization: A robust automation script should be data driven and designed in a way that test data can be supplied and manipulated during runtime.
- Early Automation: An automation framework that enables early automation or that which is built on the principles of early automation improves ROI. It helps to define Business Processes and Validation rules even before the application is functionally stable. When the application is ready, test scripts can be generated from the predefined models.
- Scope of Automation: It is very important to identify the right scenarios for automation testing. Typical scenarios that need automation are sales, return, exchange, discounts, promotions, price change and price lookup.
- Test Management: Interacting the automation suite with the test management tools help to leverage the UI features which make it easy to understand and report test execution status.
Environment and Infrastructure:
- Ensure that the same technology, hardware, platform available in the production environment is available for the test environment as well.
- Maintain a database at regular checkpoints.
- Maintain separate databases for manual and automated testing.
- Ensure that the right scripts are executed on the right environment and the right release version of the application.
Tools and Accelerators
- Automation tools need to be compatible with the technology platform on which the system is running.
- OS manufacturers are known to supply tailor made versions of OS to support a particular system. While selecting an automated tool ensure that it is compatible with the specific OS.
- Automation tools sometimes fail to recognize objects used with touchscreen UI features. Such touchscreen UI need to be automated using tools which can simulate object methodology.
- Technology accelerators can be used to simulate peripheral devices. These can help the automation tools to recognize the non-standard UI objects.
Conclusion
Test automation comprises of a comprehensive strategy by following a structured process and selecting appropriate tools and accelerators. There is no common strategy for any system, Each differ in their own respect. Hence, test automation strategies need to be molded accordingly.
Finance
NZ Business Glimp Is Helping Kiwis Travel Cheaper
NZ startup company Glimp is now providing the tools that New Zealanders need to get the best deal on their travel insurance – allowing them to travel safely – and cheaper – across the globe.
Glimp was founded in 2016, following a high demand from Kiwis wanting to compare prices on utilities, internet, credit cards, insurance and mortgages. Having provided a platform for Kiwis to compare home and car insurance, Glimp now offers an easy and free solution to compare travel insurance providers and plans.
Glimp became a dream come true for co-founders Michael Speight and Denis Tyur’kov after they made a decision to change their lives. With enough in savings, they both chose to quit their jobs in June 2015, and put all of their efforts and focus into Glimp.
Michael had the idea for Glimp after he came to New Zealand and met Denis in July of 2015. Fast forward a few months to September, and they began to work on Glimp. Together with their combined efforts, the Glimp website was launched in January 2016 offering broadband comparison and soon after, power comparison.
Co-founders of Glimp, Michael and Denis launched Glimp after seeing a need in the market for unbiased price comparisons between New Zealand service providers. “Since launching 2 years ago, we’ve had hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders use Glimp.” says Speight. “Thousands of these people have switched providers during this time, allowing them to save big bucks in the long run.”
“It’s extremely satisfying to offer this kind of solution to everyday Kiwis.” adds Tyur’kov. “So many of them aren’t aware that they could be saving hundreds each year by looking into what competitor companies can offer them. The fact that our website is free and easy to use means that everyone can benefit and get good use out of Glimp.”
With the travel insurance comparison tool on Glimp, Kiwis can compare a range of options based on their destination and flying date. The comparison tool will then offer a variety of options likely to suit their travel needs, along with a full breakdown of what is included in the cover of each plan. The entire process of comparing travel insurance companies generally only takes less than five minutes!
Glimp offers comparison services of insurance, mortgages, broadband, power and credit cards completely free of charge, allowing users around New Zealand to ensure they are getting the best deals available in the country.
Finance
Do You Have A Successful Retirement?
Defining success in any undertaking is an important first step that is often ignored. While project management is a way of life at most successful corporations, most people don’t apply that discipline to their personal life in a meaningful way. They spend forty years working and saving and then suddenly find themselves approaching retirement age without a plan.
Most people think of the financial aspects of retirement when they consider their post-work future but that isn’t the only area where careful planning is needed. All the money in the world won’t matter if there isn’t a sense of fulfillment and wellbeing when you wake up without a job to go to and a calendar that only has doctor appointments. The sad fact is that a majority of people don’t think through the lifestyle they want to create when they’re finally finished with their working career.
Retirement can and should be the happiest time of anyone’s life and, with a little planning and insight, it can be more rewarding than most people ever imagined. Imagination takes thought and the subject of a “successful” retirement never makes the cut when it comes to the thought process of most people. Other than checking on their 401K and other savings accounts every once in a while, retirement thoughts are way off in the future. But retirement is more than about money, it’s about how you’ll spend your time. You shouldn’t wait until your first day of retirement to figure that out. People love to plan out their vacations, but how many put the same effort into how to plan out the rest of their life?
The possibilities are endless and while many people embark on their retired life with a once in a lifetime vacation they’ve always dreamed about, they end their celebratory journey with a tinge of sadness and a bit of concern about how to fill up their days when the need to go work to make a living is over. It doesn’t have to be that way, and, with a little thought and planning, it won’t. The remedy is a simple one. A self discovery process that takes inventory of your skills and talents, your likes and dislikes and even a list of your biggest accomplishments in life can help in determining the priorities in your life. The fact is, you’ll need a few priorities to keep you busy and fulfilled. If you think you can spend the rest of your life just playing golf, it’s quite possible that you’ll be in for an unpleasant surprise after your first year.
Taking the time to explore long-lost desires and creating a list of things you always wanted to try will be time well spent as you plan out making your retirement years even happier than your working ones. Always have that next journey planned and have a list of places you want to visit. Are there any hobbies you wanted to start or an instrument you wanted to learn how to play? Do you still want to write The Great American Novel? Make plans to do it as soon as you can. Perhaps some of your plans will need to be adjusted. Maybe those flying lessons you wanted to take in your youth are not as attractive as they seemed. You can get almost the same thrill with a drone that has a camera attached. Making slight adjustments to the dreams you had entertained can give you many years of enjoyment.
Make your retired years better than your working years. Keeping them as exciting as possible will add years to your life and your ability to enjoy all the things there are to do. It’s never too early or too late to start. Make it a part of your plan to embrace and enjoy retired life.
