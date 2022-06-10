News
A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time
By TED ANTHONY
NEW YORK (AP) — Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land.
Presented in prime time and carefully calibrated for a TV-viewing audience (itself increasingly an anachronism), the debut of the Jan. 6 hearings was, in essence, a summer rerun. Designed as a riveting legislative docudrama about an event that most of the country saw live 18 months ago, it tried mightily to break new narrative ground in a nation of short attention spans and endless distractions.
But did it? Can it? Even with gripping, violent video and the integrity of American democracy potentially at stake, can a shiny, weeks-long production that prosecutes with yesterday’s news — news that has been watched, processed and argued over ad nauseam — punch through the static and make a difference today?
“The idea of a televised investigative proceeding maybe feels a little obsolete when so many people already had so much access to what happened,” said Rebecca Adelman, professor and chair of media and communication studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “This is a population that by all evidence is fatigued by a lot of things. I’m not sure how much sustained attention anyone has left at this point.”
That’s why the hearings needed one key thing most legislative committees lack: a professional TV executive — someone who could arrange and curate violent amateur and surveillance video, 3D motion graphics, eyewitness testimony and depositions into a storyline built to echo.
Enter James Goldston, the former president of ABC News. The language Axios used in reporting his involvement was instructive. Goldston, it said, would approach Thursday night’s hearing “as if it were a blockbuster investigative special” with “the makings of a national event.”
Those are not often words you hear about a committee hearing. They’re the words of showmanship — something politics has always had, actual governance less so.
During the media-savvy (for its era) Kennedy administration, the historian Daniel J. Boorstin famously coined the term “pseudo-event” — an event conducted expressly for the purpose of being noticed. While that isn’t the case with the Jan. 6 hearings — actual governance is taking place — the buildup and presentation makes it easy to conclude otherwise.
Could it be that this is the only way to grab the public’s attention? After all, since Jan. 6, 2021, much of America has moved on to fresh worries.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seized on some of those in a series of tweets attacking the committee. “When’s the prime-time hearing,” he asked in six tweets, followed by “on $5 per gallon gas,” “on baby formula shortages,” “on record crime in Democrat-run cities,” “on the left’s 2020 riots,” “on record high grocery prices,” “on Democrats attacking parental rights at school board meetings” and “on threats against Supreme Court Justices and their families.”
By many appearances, the country is operating as it was before the insurrection. Joe Biden was inaugurated as scheduled 14 days after the insurrection. No evidence of election fraud surfaced. The pandemic ebbed. People are talking about guns and gas prices and Russia — not its interference in U.S. elections, but its invasion of Ukraine.
All of this, of course, belies the fact that the Capitol riot undermined the sanctity and security of the democratic process. After more than 200 years in which the peaceful transfer of power was taken for granted in America, it suddenly and very violently wasn’t.
And yet, in this meme-soaked era when loud events fade from the consciousness and are replaced by other loud events within days, it apparently takes what is essentially a Very Special Episode of Congress, packaged up like a documentary brimming with video clips and text-message screengrabs, to get the public’s attention.
And that public is … who, exactly?
The masses of Donald Trump supporters and opponents who have dug in their heels on both sides — those who think this is ridiculous political posturing and those who insist that day represented an existential threat to democracy — may not be the target audience. More likely, it is Americans who retain an open mind and have kind of moved on; who could use a reminder in the most American way possible: by being presented with an on-screen drama to consume. (Unless you watch Fox, which vociferously refused to air it.)
High-profile public legislative hearings about the workings of government — from the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954 to the Watergate hearings in 1973 to the Iran-Contra hearings in 1987 — have a history of drawing the nation’s attention and being their era’s version of must-see government TV.
But all those came in the days when a “phone” was something that made calls and was plugged into the wall — well before the era of media fragmentation produced by the internet and, a decade later, the rise of social media and content creation in your pocket.
The raw material presented Thursday night was at times banal and procedural (depositions, speeches). But at times (the violent and profane video montage, the eyewitness testimony of Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards), it felt compelling, terrifying and immediate.
“We’ve lost the line! We’ve lost the line!” viewers heard one Capitol police officer shout as he was being attacked by rioters. Yelled another, terror in his voice: “Officer down!” And this chilling shout, from the background of one scene of chaos: “We’re coming!”
Then the production values took center stage — a perfectly timed voiceover of Trump saying, “They were peaceful people” and ”the love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it” before the sequence fades out.
These are surely the moments that will be cannibalized on social in coming hours and days. So much of political discourse happens online these days, and what was once must-see TV is now on your phone, on demand. Content producers on TikTok and Twitter and Instagram are driving the moments to remember. And if this was a produced TV show, those will be its tiny offspring.
“People will be making their own spinoffs, a few seconds at a time,” said Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University. “Now … we’re in the age of developing stories as an interactive video game, where you take the coverage of that day and you turn it into a meme and get 30 million viewers. I think that’s how a lot of people are going to experience these hearings.”
So check out your social media feeds, 2022-style, for the next phase of this drama — political and entertaining and unsettling all at once, and aggressively, messily American.
“We watched the preseason. We watched the season. And now this is behind the scenes in `American Politics: The Sport,‘” said John Baick, a historian at Western New England University. “I don’t think anyone’s going to remember where they were when they watched the Capitol investigations.”
___
Ted Anthony, director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation at The Associated Press, has written about American culture since 1990. Follow him on Twitter at
Capitol riot panel: Trump to blame for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy
“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.
“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”
In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull—.”
In another, the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud. “I accepted what he said.”
Others showed leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump. One rioter after another told the committee they came to the Capitol because Trump asked them to.
“President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair who took the lead for much of the hearing. “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”
There was an audible gasp in the hearing room when Cheney read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged, Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he “deserves it.”
Trump was angry that Pence, presiding in Congress that day, refused his order to reject the certification of Biden’s victory.
Police officers who had fought off the mob consoled one another as they sat in the committee room reliving the violence they faced on Jan. 6. Officer Harry Dunn teared up as bodycam footage showed rioters bludgeoning his colleagues with flagpoles and baseball bats.
In wrenching testimony U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards told the panel that she slipped in other people’s blood as rioters pushed past her into the Capitol. She suffered brain injuries in the melee.
“It was carnage it was chaos,” she said.
Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were “going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred.”
Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: “All. Old. News.”
The result of the two hour hearing and coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee’s investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.
Emotions are still raw at the Capitol, and security was tight for the hearing. Law enforcement officials reported a spike in threats against members of Congress.
Against this backdrop, the committee was speaking to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters decide which party controls Congress. Most TV networks carried the hearing live. Fox News Channel did not.
The committee chairman, civil rights leader Thompson opened the hearing with sweep of American history. saying he heard in those denying the stark reality of Jan. 6 his own experience growing up in a time and place “where people justified the action of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.”
Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.
Among those testifying was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol — along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.
Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.
In the audience were several lawmakers who were trapped together in the House gallery during the attack.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. ”We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country.”
In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.
The panel faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted on Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, eventually naming seven Democrats and two Republicans.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been caught up in the probe and has defied the committee’s subpoena for an interview, echoed Trump on Thursday. He called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
State softball: Simley’s magical run ends in Class 3A semifinal walk-off
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Simley entered this week’s Class 3A state softball tournament unseeded and unranked. Yet the Spartans remained undeterred.
And they nearly reached the state championship game, falling 4-3 to second-seeded Mankato West in the state semifinals Thursday night at Caswell Park.
Lydia Banse drilled a two-out single to center to score the winning run and walk it off for the Scarlets, who will meet top-seeded Winona in Friday’s title game at 1:30 p.m. The Winhawks beat Chisago Lakes 4-0 in their semifinal.
Banse’s winner capped Mankato West’s rally from a 3-0 deficit.
It was almost a surprise it wasn’t Simley emerging from the tight contest on a big stage. Such moments have belonged to the Spartans all postseason.
In each of their final two section contests, Simley edged Holy Angels by a run. In Thursday’s quarterfinal against third-seeded St. Anthony, Simley held on for a 3-2 victory.
Against St. Anthony, it looked as though Spartans sophomore ace Taylor Gallahue had induced a harmless infield pop-up for the second out of the seventh inning. But a pair of Simley infielders collided attempting to field the ball, which dropped to the ground, allowing St. Anthony to put runners on second and third with just one out. Gallahue responded by striking out the next two batters to secure victory.
Tight moments often belong to Simley. First-year Spartans coach Nick Gallahue admitted he thought the semifinal might go that way, too.
“The more they go on, yeah, the more opportunities we have in those situations, I do (think we’ll win),” he said. “These girls came a long way this year.”
To say the least.
The Spartans won just four games in 2021. They were a .500 team for the first half of this season. But Gallahue said his team bought in and came together.
“Everybody was on the same page. The whole team was there for each other. Everybody was here to play for each other, and we just competed, and that was the bottom line,” Gallahue said. “We came out to compete. We’ve got a bunch of good athletes on the team and I’m proud of us coming down and competing against the best in the state. One run away from playing for a state championship.”
The Spartans proved they belonged on the biggest stage. Simley gave Mankato West quite a scare Thursday, too.
Simley used a pair of blasts to fuel its offense. The first came in the second frame, when Rowan Smith homered to put Simley up 1-0.
In the fourth, Alyssa Downhour’s two-run home run made it 3-0 Simley. That cushion disappeared in the bottom of the frame, when Mankato West got on the board thanks to a two-run homer from Carlee Emery.
Emery tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single through the right side of the infield. It looked like the Scarlets might take the lead in the sixth, putting runners on second and third with two outs. But Taylor Gallahue pitched her way out of the jam, with some help from her defense.
Simley nearly walked the tightrope again in the seventh.
Yet the best for Spartans softball may be yet to come. Simley rostered three teams for the first time in a few years and is full of young talent. This year’s team paved the way for potential future success.
“I’m really impressed with our team,” Taylor Gallahue said. “I’m really proud of us, and we’ll be back.”
CLASS 2A
Mounds Park Academy put a scare into third-seeded Chatfield in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Making their second consecutive state tournament appearance, the Panthers dug out of an early 4-0 hole to knot the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth frame on a bases-loaded walk from Rylee Bartizal.
But Chatfield responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game away.
Campbell Heger had three hits and drove in a run for the Panthers, while Julianna Gazdik had two hits and scored twice.
Peyton Berg, Jaiden Zimmerman and Claire Springer combined for 10 hits for Chatfield.
Minnesota auto dealers sue MPCA over ‘clean car’ rule aimed at CO2 emissions
The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in an attempt to block a “clean car” rule set to take effect in 2024.
The organization in a petition filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals argued that the agency overstepped its statutory authority in implementing the rule that would require auto manufacturers to make more electric and hybrid vehicles available in Minnesota.
State law prohibits agencies from delegating authority to other entities, the group argued, and in this case, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency turned over its authority to the California Air Resources Board when it adopted that state’s standard. Minnesota is also barred from adopting the rule under federal clean air standards, the association said.
Since the introduction of the clean car standards in 2019, pollution control officials said the plan would help Minnesota reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s top source: transportation. Roughly 25% of the heat-trapping gasses that spur warming temperatures and more extreme weather events in the U.S. stem from cars and low-duty trucks. And they argued it could help put the state back in line with 2007 goals set in statute.
From the start, the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has vocally opposed the standard and it has tried to quash it during the rule-making process, in the Legislature and in the courts. A federal judge last year dismissed a similar lawsuit that the association brought forward.
Auto dealers and Republican lawmakers have argued that consumer demand should drive the market and that dealers shouldn’t have to carry vehicles that might not be in high demand in their area.
“Dealers are all in for the adoption of EVs and are making sizable investments in their businesses to get ready for an expected increase in demand, but they’re making plans based on consumer appetite, not what California dictates,” association president Scott Lambert said.
The MPCA held hearings around the state on the proposal and an administrative law judge last year approved it. But the change has spurred years of tense debates at the Capitol about the state’s role in moving the industry toward more fuel-efficient options.
Agency spokesman Darin Broton on Thursday said the MPCA stood by the rule and believed the court would allow it to remain in place.
“While the agency reviews this new legal action, it is important to recognize that gas is $4.64 per gallon and Minnesotans want more choices that are better for their pocketbooks and the environment,” Broton said. “The auto dealers last year filed a similar lawsuit and it was dismissed. We are confident that the clean car standards, developed through authority granted by the legislature and approved by a judge, will stand.”
Earlier this year, the Minnesota Senate brought forth a bill that would strike the clean car standard and prevent the MPCA from putting forward similar requirements moving forward. The proposal didn’t pick up support in the DFL-led House of Representatives.
After the proposal languished in the Legislature, the auto dealers said they had to take on the matter on their own and bring the issue before the court.
