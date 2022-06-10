Finance
Advantages Of Purchasing Drugstore Makeup Vs. Department Store Makeup.
We all go to drugstores at some point as part of our routine whether it be for toothpaste, shampoo or medicine.But what about all the other possible purchases that can be made at drugstores that we tend to overlook. As consumers we tend to purchase what is the most advertised in magazines or television and forget that some of those items can be purchased at your local drugstore for a quarter of the price. Below we break down many of the benefits of shopping for your beauty needs at your local drugstore as opposed to big name department stores.
- Cost, cost, cost! Did I mention cost?! Sure you can buy a moisturizing lip balm at your local Nordstrom for $50 (yes, I said $50 for a LIP BALM!) or you can head to your nearest drugstore and save yourself the $46.01 and buy a drugstore lip balm for only $3.99! Chances are both purchases will hydrate your lips, smell and taste good and eventually get lost in your purse. I don’t know about you but I would much rather lose a $4 lip balm in the deep abyss of my purse than a $50 lip balm.
- Coupons. Very similar to number one but even better. Remember that $4 lip balm we talked about? Well guess what, you can get it for even cheaper! Most drugstores allow you to use manufacture coupons, in store coupons or even offer some sort of loyalty program. I am sure you have noticed that beauty products never go on sale at department stores. Sure, you get your gift with purchase every so often but again that is every so often.
- Freedom. No, not freedom of speech but freedom to shop! How many times have you walked around your local department store and thought you were at the hyena pit at the zoo? That is because most department store employees work off commission which means 9 out of 10 times they will try to sell you something for their own good instead of yours. At the drugstore, you can peacefully browse the aisles without feeling pressured to buy something you don’t need. While shopping at the drugstore you have the ability to use your smartphone and look at beauty product reviews and make your decision on your beauty purchase as opposed to feeling pressured by the sales person at the department store to make your purchase so they can help another customer.
- Dupes. What is a dupe you might ask? A dupe is a drugstore item (specifically a beauty item) that is identical to an expensive, big brand item for less than half the cost. For example, you can purchase a highlight pen for your face for either $41 (YSL Touche Eclat) or you can buy a dupe at the drugstore that gives you the same effect for only $12.99 (L’Oreal Magic Lumi)
Let’s face it, looking good is never going to go out of style. In this economy, most people are pinching their pennies. Why not still keep the luxury of looking good while still being financially savvy and save money when and where you can?
Finance
Long-Term Care Planning: Then and Now
When you think about long-term care, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For many, it may be nursing homes or something associated with aging and increasing medical needs. In a broad sense this is appropriate, but much has changed in the last decade or two in regards to options and how to fund them.
Boomers (and the next generation of retirees) need to plan for elderly care in a different way than their parents as they’re facing the unclear future of entitlement benefits and rapidly rising medical costs. And they’re living longer. When it comes to planning, many people have the “it won’t happen to me” attitude, however approximately 70 percent of people over age 65 will need some sort of long-term care assistance during retirement.
Evolving options
The difficult question that weighs on many people is how do you plan for these unforeseen expenses so they don’t derail retirement? When planning for care costs, you have options such as earmarking savings for medical expenses or relying on entitlement benefits or family.
Long-term care insurance is another option for people to consider. Over the past several years, insurance products have evolved with care options and trends. Today, nearly half of benefits paid by private insurers are for in-home care or assisted living care. Whereas before this insurance was primarily used to pay for skilled nursing care. Many current policies also pay the benefit to the insured or insureds, unlike many policies in the past that paid a nursing facility directly. To understand more about the evolution of long-term care, here’s a deeper look at long-term care planning past and present:
Government programs: The silent generation (those born during the great depression and World War II), were among the first to experience longer lifespans, and the first to have access to official nursing care facilities. However, the question of whether or not entitlements would be there was not a topic of conversation for this generation. As more boomers reach retirement age, the potential of a strain on government entitlement programs has become an increasing concern as current benefits may not cover most medical services a person will face.
Long-term care insurance: With long-term care insurance being a relatively new idea, many parents of baby boomers likely didn’t consider the potential needs (and realistic costs associated) of formal long-term care. Since then, a number of options have been developed by insurers to meet boomer’s needs, and over time, insurance features have evolved. Some of them include:
- Straight long-term care insurance policies: These are policies that pay a benefit up to the daily or monthly maximum. The amount can be paid to the insured person, who can then pay the care provider. The insured person also can choose to pay for the care provider to bill the insurance company directly.
- Life insurance policies with a unique rider: Advanced benefit riders can be somewhat inexpensive additions to a life insurance policy, and they allow the death benefit (often up to 90%) to be paid in advance of death if the funds are needed for long-term care. Whatever amount is provided to the insured is simply deducted from the death benefit when that person passes away.
- Policies that combine life insurance and long-term care insurance into one policy: Some insurance plan options may allow a lump sum premium to be paid for insurance that provides a combination of benefits such as a death benefit and the ability to advance most of that benefit for long-term care needs. These policies may even include a “right to rescind” the contract in which the policy holder may change his or her mind after a period of time and the full premium is refunded (if no benefit has been paid).
Family: Relying on family may seem like the simplest option, and it’s one that many people choose, sometimes out of necessity. However, the emotional, physical and financial stress on family members caring for a dependent family member can be a very large undertaking. If you plan to rely on family members to support your long-term care needs, make sure to tell them well in advance so they can create a plan to address your needs and wishes.
An aging person who needs care may choose from many options to help provide or fund professional care including family, government resources, self-insurance (if there are enough assets) or private insurance. Each of these options has some merit, but in most cases, no single option on its own will cover everything. It’s difficult to predict what kind of long-term care needs you may need, which is why you may want to talk with a professional who can discuss the options for your unique situation.
*There can be many variations on insurance policies so clients should carefully consider each policy with respect to their own current and potential needs
Finance
Problems Selling Your House? Here Are the Reasons Homes Don’t Sell
If your house has been on the market for many months without receiving any offers, what might be the problem? Of course when the economy is down, houses do not move as quickly. But right now the housing market seems to be coming back. Many houses are moving quite quickly. If you are frustrated by the lack of interest shown in your house, perhaps you should consider the following suggestions.
Is your house competitively priced? Today many houses are selling quickly because prices are still down and interest rates are at an all time low. This is not a good time to be asking more for your house than its true market value. Buyers have many house options and most couples will not overpay for a house — even yours!
How do you know if your home is priced fairly? The method used by most real estate agents is to compare your house with similar homes that were sold in your neighborhood. It is important not to compare apples with oranges. If your house is a ranch you cannot compare it to a two story home. Comparable houses should have approximately the same square footage and lot size, the same number of bathrooms and bedrooms, and should be approximately the same age and construction.
Oftentimes the homes that sold did so for a range of prices. For instance, your agent may tell you one house sold for $200,000, while another sold for $250,000. When that happens you should look at the two homes and compare other features. For instance, the higher priced house may have had an updated kitchen with new appliances, new hardwood floors and perhaps a finished basement.
The lower priced house may have had none of those. You may think you can automatically price your house at the high end of the price range. If your house has all the same new features you probably can. However, if your house is more like the lower priced house, then you need to face reality.
Should you make improvements on your home to bring up the price? Yes and no. You don’t want to spend $50,000 on a new kitchen and a finished basement if all you are going to get back is your initial investment. However, there are improvements you can make that offer you a good return.
Curb appeal is very important. Make sure your lawn is in tip top shape and it is mowed and edged. Flower beds should be weed free and freshly mulched. Bushes and hedges should be trimmed and no debris should be found in the yard.
Fresh paint is an inexpensive improvement, but will make a big difference. Also, make sure you deep clean hour house from top to bottom. If for some reason you are not able to do this, spend a few hundred dollars and have professionals come in and thoroughly clean everything.
If your house is priced right, and everything is sparkling, fresh and clean, your house will sell. Before you get frustrated and do something rash, follow these few simple suggestions and then watch all of the new interest as potential buyers view your home.
Finance
Emergency Tree Removal
It is a fact, hazardous weather conditions can cause trees to fall and create extremely dangerous situations. For this reason, declining trees that cannot be saved or dead trees in close proximity to residential properties should be removed before a windy storm can potentially knock them down. Every year, a significant number of trees fall on houses, automobiles, buildings, structures, power lines, etc. Many homeowners who face the unfortunate occurrence of a tree that has fallen and damaged their property are frantic and unaware of what to do. They think, hm…
- Is this covered by my insurance company?
- Is this my neighbor’s tree or my own?
- If my tree falls into my neighbor’s yard, am I responsible and liable for the damage?
- What about damage to my own property – am I covered?
- Is a local tree service available immediately to remove the large tree that fell on my house?
- How long will it take to fix the whole in my roof?
- Who is responsible for fixing the whole in my roof, and at whose expense?
These are all very good and common questions that arise during an emergency situation. In most cases, it is an insurance company that is responsible for footing the bill for emergency tree removal. That is, if a tree falls on a structure such as a house, shed, fence, or car. This is generally when a home owner should contact their insurance company for help. Insurance companies have preferred vendor lists of local tree companies to provide the home owner. The home owner will call to obtain a free estimate to perform the work. In some cases when a tree falls on a house, an insurance company will provide the homeowner with a general contractor who is responsible for handling all aspects of repair, including finding a tree service. In some cases, if a home is located in an HOA, the association representative will handle the situation. Most of the time, this burden falls on a homeowner them self, and usually the tree company who responds the soonest and has the ability to perform the job the quickest are awarded with the task. Often, if a tree falls onto the roof of a house, a crane is required to help perform the removal. Tree companies with a fully staffed crane operator and their own crane are best suited for this type of tree removal.
If a tree falls through a house, the job is usually performed within hours of the occurrence, unless it is pouring down rain at 3am when it is dark outside. In this case, a tarp is usually put on the home, or the part of the house that was damaged is blocked off for the night until daylight. The estimate and emergency tree job is then completed when the sun rises that morning. It is much safer to perform emergency tree removals during daylight hours. There are many emergency tree removal scenarios, and local tree removal companies are immediately available for the customer. Once a fallen tree is removed from a house, a contractor will fix and enclose the whole in the roof. Fixing the whole in the roof is completed by different contractor, and is separate from the tree removal.
So what if it was my neighbor’s tree that fell onto my house, then who is responsible? This can be a dicey situation since neighbors want to keep a good relationship with each other. Technically, any part of a tree that has fallen on a persons property, it is that individuals responsibility. Therefore, it does not matter who’s tree it originally was when standing. There is one scenario that your neighbor could be responsible if it was originally their tree to begin with. That is if the neighbor was negligent and denied or rejected to remove a hazardous tree from their property after being told by someone. Then the burden can possibly fall onto them. The property that a fallen tree lays on generally determines who is responsible for cleanup.
To perform an operation as complicated as emergency tree work, tree services must have the appropriate expertise and equipment. There have been many times when large storms sweep through the DC metropolitan area and caused major tree damage. It is known that the tree service industry is one of the most dangerous in the world. Hiring a licensed, and fully insured professional tree service is an absolute necessity. Lives are lost, and major injuries occur every day in the tree service business. It is a priority to hire a reputable, experienced, and well equipped company that can get the work completed safely.
JL Tree Service – Tree Removal
Dogecoin Market Cap Shed $6-B Last Month
Advantages Of Purchasing Drugstore Makeup Vs. Department Store Makeup.
Column: Chicago Bears offensive line still has big questions — and moving parts — as shown by Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones
Long-Term Care Planning: Then and Now
To My Star Season 2 Episode 3:June 12, Release Time, Where to Watch it, and more.
Problems Selling Your House? Here Are the Reasons Homes Don’t Sell
Emergency Tree Removal
MOVEZ Soars 30x Hours after Listing on OKX
When You’re at Fault: Collecting From Your Collision Coverage
Should You Buy A High Flow Catalytic Converter?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022