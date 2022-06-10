Finance
All About Payroll Taxes
Employers are responsible for depositing and reporting employment taxes. At the end of the year, employers must prepare Form W-2. The purpose of the form is to report wages, tips, and other compensation paid to an employee. Employers must also use Form W-3. The form is used to transmit data on Form W-2 to the Social Security Administration.
Employers must withhold different categories for the IRS, which include federal income, Social Security and Medicare, additional Medicare, Federal Unemployment (FUTA), and self-employment taxes.
Federal income tax is generally withheld from the employee’s wages. To calculate how much they are to withhold from an employee’s wage, employers must refer to two things: the employee’s Form W-4 and the withholding tables, which are housed in Publication 15, Employer’s Tax Guide. Employers must deposit withholdings. There are two deposit schedules-monthly and semiweekly. The schedules determine when an employer must deposit Social Security, Medicare, and withheld income taxes. “These schedules tell you when a deposit is due after a tax liability arises” (IRS.gov, “Publication 15,” 8/29/2013). The deposit schedule an employer uses is based upon the total tax liability reported on Form 941. With this in mind, the deposit is not based upon how often the employer pays its employees.
When it comes to Social Security and Medicare taxes, employers must withhold a part of the employee’s wage and match the amount as well. Employers refer to Publication 15 and Publication 15-A, Employer’s Supplemental Tax Guide for instruction on how much to withhold from the employee’s wages. Employers are required to deposit the amounts they withhold. As of this writing, “for 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increased to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increased to $113,700” (IRS.gov, “Understanding Employment Taxes,” 8/29/2013). The employee tax rate for Medicare is 1.45% to be withheld from each employee’s wages. The tax for the employer is 2.9%. “There is no wage base limit for Medicare tax; all covered wages are subject to Medicare tax” (IRS.gov, “Publication 15,” 8/29/2013).
The IRS requires employers to withhold an additional Medicare amount from an employee’s wages. For example, employers must withhold a 0.9% Additional Medicare Tax from employees whose wages exceed $200,000 in a calendar year. Employers are required to pay the tax in the same period in which it pays an employee in excess of $200,000. The employer must continue to withhold each pay period until the end of the year. Although the employer is required to “share” the other taxes, there is no share of the Additional Medicare Tax. Special rules apply for types of services and payments. See Section 15 of Publication 15 for more information about classes of employment and special types of payments and treatment under employment taxes.
Employers must report and pay Federal Unemployment (FUTA) tax separately from federal income tax, social security, and Medicare taxes. Employers pay FUTA from their own funds. Employees are not responsible for paying this tax; and employers cannot withhold the tax from the employee’s wages. Publications 15 and 15-A provide guidance on and more information about the FUTA tax.
Lastly, the self-employment tax is a type of Social Security and Medicare tax primarily geared towards those individuals who work for themselves. The self-employment tax is similar to Social Security and Medicare taxes, which are withheld from the pay of many employees. The self-employment tax is appropriate for individuals whose net earnings from self-employment are a minimum of $400 and for church income of $108.28 or more. Self-employed individuals calculate the self-employment tax using Schedule SE (Form 1040). The current self-employment tax rate for 2013 is 15.3%. The rate is divided into two parts: 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare (hospital insurance).
After this calculation, self-employed taxpayers may choose a tax year other than the calendar year. If they choose the former, then they must use the tax rate and maximum earnings limit that is in effect at the beginning of the tax year. “Even if the tax rate or maximum earnings limit changes during [a] tax year, [they must] continue to use the same rate and limit throughout [their] tax year” (IRS.gov, “Self-Employment Tax,” 8/29/2013).
Employers and small business taxpayers may visit the IRS website for more guidance on the requirements specific to their status and the taxes they must pay.
Cats, People, and the Black Plague – Those Who Kept Cats Survived
In the long history of human-animals relationships, a few episodes stand out in which one species has made a significant contribution to the survival of another. Rarely do cats get credit for such an accomplishment–more often dogs or horses, and then, usually in times of war–but the Black Plague of Europe is one of those times.
By way of background, the ancient Romans, in their conquest of Egypt, had brought cats home to Europe. Cats subsequently suffered a period of disfavor during the superstitious Middle Ages, for they had become associated with witches and the Devil; some people believed black cats were witches in disguise, or that they assisted witches in performing their craft. Those who kept cats as pets were the objects of much suspicion, and widespread cat hunting led almost to their extinction.
When rats from Asia brought the bubonic plague to Europe via trading ships in the mid-1300s, the epidemic (variously known as the Black Plague, the Great Plague, the Black Death, and the Great Mortality) swept across the continent, resulting in devastating loss of human life. In all, one-third of the population of Europe–some 34 million people–died. In England alone, more than half the human population perished; in some parts of France, ninety percent.
It took the authorities some time to figure out the cause of the problem. At one point they tested the theory that the disease was being spread by dogs and cats; thus the mayor of London ordered the execution of all such pets. Despite the extermination of millions of companion animals, however, the plague did not abate but actually accelerated, for, of course, the elimination of all cats was soon followed by an explosion of the rat population.
Eventually it became evident that people who had kept cats, in violation of the law, fared better; for the cats, according to their nature, killed the rats that carried the fleas that really carried the plague. People slowly began to deduce the rat-flea-disease connection. When the truth finally came to light, cats were quickly elevated to hero status, and soon became protected by law.
The Great Plague ended when the fleas started dying, as a part of their natural life cycle, in the cold of fall and winter. Subsequent plagues would visit Europe over successive generations, and other continents suffered similar outbreaks; it would not be until the 19th century that scientists really began to understand the epidemiology of the plague. Increased sanitary conditions over time helped reduce its incidence, and with the discovery of antibiotics in the 20th century, the threat of the plague was greatly reduced.
Would it be a stretch to say that, by bringing the rodent population under control, cats saved humans from extinction? At least, European humans? At a minimum, cats deserve credit for heroically saving the species that, through ignorance, almost wiped them out.
(C)Lisa J. Lehr 2006
Production Management Software That Keeps Manufacturing Running
Manufacturing operations, as the backbone of the economy, are a prime industrial sector that can benefit from innovation and optimization. Without having to stop production for a lengthy re-tooling process, production management software can increase plant efficiency, better manage inventories, and deliver products on time. Fully integrated software solutions will also foster collaboration between engineering and operations as well as improving customer relations management by enhancing after sales service. A top notch system will also do all of this and be easily adapted into current technology without having to train extensively on a new user interface.
Production Enhancement
The first aim of production management software is to support efficient and timely production. This is accomplished via production planning and product management. Production management is achieved through meticulous tracking of materials, capacity, manpower, and time usage. Men and materials have to be directed according to their most effective use in order to allow production to run without bottlenecks. A cornerstone of easing bottlenecks is integrated communication between engineering, operations, and management to keep every department up to date on current issues and upcoming changes. Real-time knowledge sharing facilitates changes on the production floor being completed in a timely manner.
Production planning is the forward looking counterpart of production management. While the current process is being run, future delivery dates have to be kept in mind. Each job and project has to be kept separate and visible in order to meet schedules and reduce wasted work. Planning and production need to be in close communication to allow for changes to be reacted upon without excessive lag or lead time. Effective response time to unexpected changes keeps an entire manufacturing process on track to meet its goals and use its capacity wisely, whether production is made-to-order or made-to-stock.
Business Forecasting
The second aim of production management software is to assist in providing accurate estimates and quotes as well as delivering the best customer service possible. Aligning customer requirements with plant operations is how to provide a proper estimate that will both keep plant costs in line and prevent a high bid from precluding a business opportunity. After securing a contract, customer service needs to continue to foster the business-client relationship with after-sales service. Customer relationship management can be as important for generating sales as the efficiency of the manufacturing process itself. Exceeding customer expectations will obtain future contracts.
Ultimately, production management software seeks to integrate each arm of a manufacturing process together in tight collaboration. Communication will drive processes to become more flexible and prevent unexpected changes from massively damaging schedules, jeopardizing delivery dates, or causing undue costs. A proper software solution must accomplish all of these goals without mandating extensive retraining or retooling, otherwise their benefit becomes nullified. The end users must be able to operate the technology intuitively; this is achieved by having new systems compatible with old systems both in their technical execution and their user interface. For example, Microsoft Office users are quick to learn Microsoft Dynamics software systems due to their synergy in design and execution. The final return on investment for a technology solution depends on its ease of implementation.
Quick Tips On How To Get Cheap Car Hire Services
In case you are planning a holiday with limited budget, then you should consider the UK. Most individuals believe that they have to spend holiday overseas, but you don’t have to leave your country to have a wonderful time. You can find more than 2,000 beautiful destinations in Ireland and UK. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London are some of the most popular vacation spots.
Cheap car hire in Ireland offers convenient solutions for everyone to enjoy their holiday on limited budget. Some other benefits of renting a car include:
Traveling to various destinations without worrying about transfers and struggling with luggage from airport to train or bus stations.
No extra traveling costs for airport transfer service
Chance to make use of the rental car to visit the popular tourist attractions and sites
Additionally, most individuals think that rather than purchasing a car for random trips, car hire is actually a more economical option since they can save annually on things such as car maintenance, insurance, MOT and road taxes.
But based on certain situations, car hire might not be the best option since there are many additional factors to take into account. These include aspects to deal with in the contractual agreement, for instance the responsibilities of the rental companies and persons who are hiring the car, insurance protection for breakdowns or accidents, driver insurance and terms and conditions for using and returning the vehicle.
Additional costs that a car hirer would incur include extra driver fees; congestion charges; conditions for advance booking; fees for late return; sales tax; weekend/weekly rates and charges for mileage. These might or might not be taken into account within the special deals and discounts offered by the rental car company.
Nevertheless, since there is high competition within the car rental industry, it is recommended to shop around in order to find the best deals, not just online but also over the telephone. This way it is easy to see the different offers from the rental companies.
