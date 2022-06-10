Finance
American Depositary Receipts – The Convenient Way To Trade Foreign Stocks In the US
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are instruments that allow U.S. – based investors/traders to buy shares in foreign (non – U.S.) corporations in U.S. Dollars and in a form that is tradable on U.S. exchanges in the same way as domestic stocks. For the U.S. – based investor the advantage of ADRs is the convenience of not having to deal with the additional complexities of foreign exchanges and the varied share registration requirements of foreign jurisdictions. Companies based in other countries are motivated to have their shares listed in the U.S. in this way because it deepens their investor base in a capital market that is the deepest and most sophisticated in the world.
Most typically foreign corporations making use of this facility issue so-called sponsored ADRs. One designated depositary institution holds the the underlying stock in the country of origin and issues the negotiable securities called American Depositary Receipts that represent ownership of the underlying foreign securities. Three New York banking institutions dominate this market; Bank of New York Mellon, Citibank and JPMorgan Chase. Note that investment in ADRs still involves exchange risks as the U.S. Dollar share price of the ADR will always be based on the price of the underlying shares translated into U.S. Dollars at prevailing exchange rates.
Well-known foreign companies traded as ADRs include BP Plc (stock symbol BP) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of the U.K.; Bayer (BAY) and Deutsche Bank (DB) of Germany; Novartis (NVS) and Credit Suisse (CS) of Switzerland; Sony (SNE) and Toyota Motor (TM) of Japan; Nokia (NOK) of Finland; and Grupo Televisa (TV) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) of Mexico.
Advantages of Using Air Freight Services
Simply put, many private individuals and business owners choose air freight because of the speed factor. Besides, there is no limit to the volume and measurements of consignment that can be delivered. These include motor vehicles, machineries, appliances, furniture, and electronic items. While there are various transport modalities, each method has its own advantages and downsides. Air freight is preferred mainly for high-value but low-volume cargoes. It is important to look at the positive aspects carefully.
It is the quickest method of transporting all types of merchandise compared to sea freight or road moving. Schedules for departure and arrival are generally reliable except if there are weather problems or valid reasons for flight delays. Cargo flights are scheduled to depart very hour. There are also fewer risks of losses and because of advanced security measures. Safety regulations in most airports are enforced strictly. Moreover, these companies employ highly developed anti-pilferage methods to prevent or minimize exposure to burglary and damages.
You can send goods to almost any part of the globe. Most of cargo transport airline firms own a massive network of destinations worldwide. Insurance coverage is essential for your cargo. Premiums are quite low compared to sea or land transportation because of short travel time. Air freight may be more expensive but insurance fees are lower. This means substantial savings on the part of exporters.
You may not require local warehousing anymore due to the quick transit time. At the same time, it will not be necessary to keep products in stock. Customs clearances and inspection of cargo can be faster than port checks. Air cargo handlers are also more competent enabling you to save on man-hours and financial resources.
More often than not, air freight service providers require simple packing as against shipping consignments. In short, you save both on time and funds for additional and heavy packing. Air freight cargo monitoring makes use of the most advanced computerized tracking systems. You can use one of the latest software applications that permit you to check on the status of your things from departure, transport and arrival. You are updated of the cargo’s whereabouts from time to time.
These are among the major benefits of air freight. Once you have made your choice on the transport mode, it is time to look for the best service provider. It will be advisable to ask from for referrals from people you know and trust.
Belize – A Piece of Heaven!
A natural beauty located at the centre of the Americas, Belize is surrounded on three sides by the Mexican and Guatemala borders. However, Belize gladly pours out her heart onto the crystal clear sea-fronts on the eastern side, where the Caribbean seas treasure is part of its pride.
Fact File
Belize is a total of 8867 square miles, offering a rich and diverse fertile land comprising of Pine Forests, Tropical Rain Forests, Savannah and Mangrove Forests, to Sandy Beaches, Rivers, Streams and Lagoons.
Offshore there are hundreds of white-sand islands called Cayes, and Reefs enchanting divers. All these treasures are engulfed and caressed by the crystal clear Caribbean waters. Belize’s fertile eco-systems are abounded by the rare and exotic species of birds, mammals and fish, and where all thrive under the protected status provided by the Belizean Government.
People and Life
Life is serene here as are the environs. With only a small population of about 300,000 people, Belize is the only English speaking democratic country in Central America. The Belizean economy is based on tourism and agriculture, with sugarcane, citrus, bananas and aqua-culture as the main products. Even the manufacturing industry is agro-based and fulfills the gaps.
Living expenses and services are comparatively cheaper than the other neighboring countries. You could comfortably live in Belize with spending less. US $1,500 to US $2,000 per month would easily see you through. Good Healthcare, Insurance and housekeeping services are available at reasonable costs.
Belizean Invite
Foreign ownership is encouraged by the government here, especially if it creates employment opportunities for Belizeans. Incentives are also offered for projects that are export oriented. These include income tax breaks and import duty exemptions.
Work permits are also provided to non-nationals under the guidelines of the Belize Labor Department. These last from 3 months to a year, and are renewable. Anyone having a permanent residency or who has been a legal resident for the last 5 years can apply for Belizean citizenship under the Belizean Nationality Act, 1981.
Tourism – A Wonderland
Travel and Tourism in Belize is being vigorously promoted and brings in Foreign Exchange for Belize. Wildlife and the seafront, along with the serene natural beauty of Belize has immensely contributed to the tourism industry of Belize.
The List
There is so much in Belize, that it is hard to list each and every spot. A few famous places can however be talked about –
Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary – The world’s only Jaguar Preserve
A unique sanctuary initiated by the efforts of one person is in the south of Belize covering 150 square miles of tropical forest land. It was declared a Forest Preserve in 1984, and finally declared a Jaguar Preserve in the year 1986. This is house to not only the Jaguars but a variety of wildlife, including birds, animals, fauna and flora. Rare species of birds like the Macaw, Great Curassow, and Keel-billed Toucau are common sights.
Community Baboon Sanctuary
The Community Baboon Sanctuary is an innovative and grass-roots project to protect a habitat for the endangered Black Howler Monkeys. You can easily become a member here by adopting a monkey, and it is encouraged by the CBS authorities.
Ancient Maya Sites
The Ancient Mayan Ruins are found all over Belize. Said to be the place where the ancient Mayan civilization thrived, there are now over 600 such sites identified. This ancient civilization existed between the periods 300 BC to 900 AD. This culturally vibrant society was well known during their time for magnificent art, imposing architecture, and highly developed mathematical and astronomical systems.
The Seafront is unforgettable. Here are a few places that will never leave our minds.
Diving Spots
Almost 40 of them, untouched diving spots well manicured with coral reefs, 20 foot stalactites, mangroves, and sublime internal lagoons. Mother Nature here is at her best. You have Black Corals, Orange Sponges and many more to choose from. If you love diving, you couldn’t ask for more.
The Great Blue Hole
Just imagine the Great Blue Hole, 1000 feet wide and over 400 feet deep. Apart from the divers, many colorful varieties of fish regularly visit the Great Blue Hole. The Great Blue Hole is the largest ocean sink-hole in the world, large enough to be visible from outer space. This marine vault stores red algae, hydroids, and gorgonians covering most of the corals. This is also houses sharing brush, mermaid’s fan algae, Elkhorn, club finger, shallow water starlet corals, giant green anemones and various urchins.
Half Moon Caye
Nature opens in full glory at the southeast corner of the atoll. A densely populated bird sanctuary to the west and coconut palms to the east, home to 98 recorded species of birds including frigate, red footed booby birds, pelicans, ospreys, egrets, gulls, storks, terns and many more. And do not forget to visit the Lighthouse on Half Moon Caye.
The Wall
This is located to the south of the Half Moon Caye. Divers can experience a depth of 30 feet and visibility up to 100 feet. This natural aquarium at Half Moon Caye contains garden eels, conch, rays, flounder, star-eye hermit crab, tile fish, manta rays, groupers, yellowtail snappers, razorfish, toadfish, spotted eagle rays, turtles and black groupers.
Long Caye Ridge
A perfect dive spot for beginners; with minimal currents, a 40 feet depth and 80 feet visibility. Soft coral, vase and tube sponges, yellow pencil corals, coral niches for spotted crabs, lobsters, file fish and arrow blennies hold your sight. Check this out for underwater photography.
The Aquarium
To the northwest of Long Caye is the Aquarium, house to the abundance of flora and fauna enchanting the visitors with myriad colors and perfect visibility. The richness and variety of the marine life is perfectly demonstrated here leaving all visitors simply mesmerized.
Lighthouse Reef
A diving expedition to the Lighthouse Reef Atoll begins from its northern shores. It is tear-drop shaped and one of the few unspoiled and pristine atoll reefs in the world. The Sandbore Caye and The Northern Two Cayes greet you at the gateway. These cayes have an internal lagoon which act as a giant natural cooler. At the southern end of the Lighthouse Reef Atoll, you will find Long Caye, which is known to be the closest island to the top dive sites and fishing grounds in all of Belize.
Belize Me
There is so much packed into this small country. Belize is only 68 miles wide, and 108 miles long. But then, the open and crystal clear seas have blessed this land, imparting the vastness the ocean beholds.
You just have to be here to Belize yourself.
Once, twice – and you’ll realize, that it’s never enough.
Be here, to find out.
10 Essential Investor Tips For Successful Investing
Trading and investing into the financial markets has never been more popular. More and more people are starting to see the benefits of taking a little time to, first invest in themselves through a trading and investing education, but also using that knowledge on the financial markets.
Whilst traders may take quicker positions and investor will most likely be holding positions for much longer, perhaps months or even years. So, if you fancy investing into the financial markets successfully, and profit from companies you already know about like Google, Facebook or Microsoft, then these are the ten essential things that an investor must do and know before they start. Let’s take a look…
1. What are your goals?
It sounds simple but many people start investing into a trillion dollar market without any type of plan which, let’s face it, is essentially a gamble. Whilst it can be very simple to invest profitably for the long-term you must define your goals as this will align your expectations correctly, so you don’t kick yourself in the teeth if you don’t hit a million dollars in one day. For example, knowing whether you are investing for the next five or twenty-five years can make a huge difference to how you decide to invest.
2. Start early for compound interest
The single biggest reason to the success of most billionaires is the power of ‘compound interest’. Even Albert Einstein regarded this as the ‘eighth wonder of the world’. It basically means that your money makes you money as all the gains you make you put back into an investment so it compounds and builds over time. Sounds good right? It definitely is! The earlier you start the better but no matter how old you are it’s never too late to start but imperative that you do actually start!
3. Every little helps
No matter how little or how big you can invest, it is well worthwhile investing on a regular basis. It sounds so simple but most people don’t see the point in investing just $10 per month. However, if you look to the future by the time you’re very old that amounts to a lot especially if you parked it into some good investments over the years. Of course, most people have a ‘spend today and save tomorrow’ mentality and that’s the trap folks. Save and invest regularly to reap the rewards in the long run – you’ll be glad you did.
4. Diversify
It’s imperative to spread your capital across a wide range of investments to reduce your risk and increase potential returns over the long-term. Whilst some investments are doing poorly some others may be doing great, thereby balancing it out. However, if you’re fully invested into just one thing then it’s either 100% right or wrong. There are thousands of markets across currencies, stocks, commodities and indices so the opportunity is there.
5. Educate yourself
By far the most important tip. You must educate yourself and learn your craft. After all if you’re investing your hard-earned capital it makes sense to do your homework. Even if you read all the articles here and watched all the videos you’ll be doing far better than the majority of investing wannabes who simply give away their money to the markets.
6. Have practical expectations
Of course, we all want that million dollar investment and for many it will come at some point. But you can’t plan for that, if it happens great if not then you still need a plan to survive and to reach your goals as discussed in the first tip. Remember it’s the journey that’s the most beautiful part and what you do on a daily basis that makes the difference.
7. But don’t limit yourself
It’s important one must remain conservative in deciding which investment to take. However, that shouldn’t limit you to just what you know. Be creative and find opportunities no matter how uncomfortable they may be. After all if it was that comfortable everyone would be doing it. Be adventurous in finding opportunities but be conservative in deciding which ones to take.
8. Manage your risk
Successful investing is all about managing risk. If you have $1,000 to invest then there’s no point in putting all of that on just one investment. You’re basically saying it has a 100% success rate… which of course is highly unlikely. If you follow the steps above, like making sure you diversify, then you’ll be on the right path.
9. Review constantly
A very simple step to achieving more from what you are already doing is to review your investments constantly. However, this does not mean to look at your profit and loss of a five-year investment every single day – you’ll never make it to the fifth year as markets move up and down. But it’s important to review what investments have worked and have not worked. Concentrate on doing more of the stuff that has worked and find out where you’re going wrong with the stuff that hasn’t.
10. Have fun!
Sounds simple but most people forget that are best work comes from when we enjoy the process. Whilst investing is a serious process you are allowed to enjoy it too. In fact the buzz of finding an opportunity, researching it, investing into it and then seeing the result is exciting in itself.
There you have it ten essential tips for successful investing.
