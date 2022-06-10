An Expected Feminist Outrage!

Share Pin 0 Shares

William Wordsworth quotes:



Three years, she grew in sun and shower,



then nature said,



“A lovelier flower on earth,



was never sown,



This child, I to myself will take, She shall be mine,



And I will make – A lady of my own”.

What is an Indian woman? A symbol of self-sacrifice, a forgiving angel, a silent sufferer, a source of eternal love and affection confined to her traditional role as a daughter, sister, mother and a housewife.

The women today, bear no resemblance to the women of yester years. Times have changed and so has she. She demands higher education, emotional and financial independence and an equal share of opportunities in this man’s world.

While visiting a friend recently in Kolkata, I stopped by my old school mate’s house, whose mother heads the marketing division of a huge multinational company. As we swapped in stories I intrigued to notice, that her mother was leading a life full of adventure, for it was clear that her lifestyle from her designer jeans to the state of art appliances in her kitchen illustrated that India and its women have taken their proud and rightful place in the globalized world. Thus proving ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world’.

Indian women have awakened from their past slumber. They are no longer the slaves of men, nor are they dependent on men now. No longer are women regarded as breeding machines or a household maid. They are no longer painted pictures on the walls of the house. Sex subjugation is a story that belongs to the past.

I have met, a number of young and middle aged women who are CEO’S of companies, setting examples for generations to come. I have also heard the achievements of IT specialist and read the works of Medha Patekar and Vandana Shiva.

Woman is the builder and moulder of nations destiny. Though delicate and soft she has a heart stronger and boulder than men. She is the supreme inspiration in the man’s onward march and an embodiment of love, pity and compassion.

India is not less than an achiever because Indian women are achievers. India has the world’s largest number of professionally qualified women. Feminism seems to be tracing its step back and probably it’s a good cause. Back in the years where a woman was arrested at her home at night, authorities provided her home with a document signing her arrest. The next morning the villagers find her bullet- ridden. The story counts back to the year 2004 when Thangjam Manorama Devi, a 32-year-old resident of India’s Manipur state was allegedly raped and then shot dead. A rebellious action was then observed.

“To be or not to be, Nude. An outrage the women put up”! Women who had completely lost faith in the nation that claimed to be their own but its actions were of an occupying force were a part of this protest. The most heart wrenching revolt was observed when the women of Manipur, members of the Meira Paibi (“torch bearers”) protested naked before the Assam Rifles camp in the state capital, Imphal, roamed around in a banner that said, “Indian Army Rape Us.” This was just one show of their bravery and of letting men down.

And it is not too far away when she will talk in power and the world would listen

“Dear men,



It takes us a long time to raise our children. Then, when they grow up, they are shot. This cannot go on. Levi-Strauss has also written “In every human group, women give birth to children and take care of them, and men rather have as their specialty hunting and warlike activities. Even there, though, we have ambiguous cases: of course, men never give birth to babies, but in many societies… they are made to act as if they did”.

It’s never too late to accept that if you rock your cradle and bring you up it is we who rule the world. Do not make the society male chauvinist place where women are we are treated as breeding machines.”

I salute women, who are the front liners of our times preserving legacies and organizing movements. They are our very own ‘Alpha Queens’.