ASK IRA: What is the best next step for the Heat with Kyle Lowry?

That to Anime romance, at times, is the best kind of romance. Today, let’s look at the list of best romance anime of all time. The list has been made by considering the anime with a substantial amount of romantic elements to them. This will aid in creating a different viewing experience for the hardcore and weekend days fans alike.

40. Tamako Market And Tamako Love Story

Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Aya Suzaki (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English), Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Clint Bickham (English).

Aya Suzaki (Japanese); Margaret McDonald (English), Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese); Clint Bickham (English). IMDb Rating: 7.0

Tamako Market, a show that became popular because of its romantic sequel Tamako Love Story. The sequel premiered in Japan on April 26, 2014. This beautiful story is about two friends who communicate with the cup and string system across their bedrooms. Isn’t this cute?

Tamako Love Story’s sequel pulls all the characters from the market and puts them in a different setting. The main characters include Tamako Kitashirakawa, the protagonist of the show. She helps her family run a mochi shop and invent new kinds of mochi. Mochizō Ōji is Tamako’s childhood friend. His family also runs a mochi shop.

They live across the road, and since their bedroom windows face each other, they talk with the cup and string technique. This is a cute anime television series followed by a sequel movie called Tamako Love Story. Will the family wars overpower their love?

39. Sukitte Ii Na Yo. (Say “I Love You”)

Director: Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, Takuya Satō.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, Takuya Satō. Writer: Takuya Satō

Takuya Satō Cast: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English), Risa Taneda (Japanese); Monica Rial (English).

Ai Kayano (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English), Risa Taneda (Japanese); Monica Rial (English). IMDb Rating: 7.3

Sukitte Ii Na Yo (also known as Say “I Love You”) is an anime series adapted from a manga written by Kanae Hazuki. Mei is an awkward, shy girl with no single friend; Yamato is a popular, mass appeal and laid-back guy with friends all around. The series blends into the side of romance and suspense, as opposed to pure rom-com, because of the story involved.

The two of them are poles apart, but they somehow end up in each other’s ways, confirming that they attract opposites. Sukitte Ii na yo is a shining rock and is one of that unique old shoujo that is appealing to the viewers who are in the drama category. The series is one to get a taste of because of the way it portrays itself. Will the opposites attract for long or lose the poles they stand on?

38. Romeo x Juliet

Director: Fumitoshi Oizaki

Fumitoshi Oizaki Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Fumie Mizusawa (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English), Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Chris Burnett (English).

Fumie Mizusawa (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English), Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Chris Burnett (English). IMDb Rating: 7.3

Although it is one of the loosely based shows in the play of the same name by William Shakespeare, the romance and agony are still intense. Be sure to check out this one if you enjoy anime reworkings of classical works and you are a romance fan since it contains many delightful and romantic scenes.

The classic story with an anime is definitely worth watching. The story is based on the floating continent of Neo Verona, where the Montague family butchers the entirety of the Capulet family and takes command of the kingdom. Will the anime deliver a Shakespearean play uniquely? Only one way to know.

37. Kokoro Connect

Director: Shin Ōnuma, Shinya Kawatsura.

Shin Ōnuma, Shinya Kawatsura. Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Fumihiko Shimo Cast: Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English), Aki Toyosaki (Japanese); Monica Rial (English).

Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English), Aki Toyosaki (Japanese); Monica Rial (English). IMDb Rating: 7.4

This anime tells the story of five members of the Cultural Research Club who starts to switch their bodies with one another out of nowhere and no information. In the quest to find the reason for this supernatural phenomenon, they realize that it is hard to keep your inner feelings a secret when their bodies are swapped.

With a slow beginning but an extraordinary story development, the show has become everyone’s favorite. The characters are the soul of the show. The story builds up just for the massive climax of episode five.

However, the show’s initial 13 episodes don’t comprise the whole story; the OVAs (episodes 14-17) contain the show’s ending. As the OVAs are a bit harder to find, many don’t watch it, but go watch the show and enjoy it as you know now. Bodies switching would cause so much confusion, is everything going to go as planned?

36. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

Director: Shinichi Omata

Shinichi Omata Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi

Yasuhiro Nakanishi Cast: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English), Makoto Furukawa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English).

Aoi Koga (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English), Makoto Furukawa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English). IMDb Rating: 7.5

This comedy-romantic anime is the funniest anime ever to exist, precisely because of its loud humor that sticks in the viewers’ memory. Excellent dialogues delivered by fantastic characters hold the audience’s attention at all times. The story follows two student council members at the prestigious Shuhchiin Academy in Japan.

Miyuki Shirogane is the student council president, and Kaguya Shinomiya, the Vice President of the same, has major crushes on each other. Both of them trying to express their love is something to look up to. But won’t express their feelings for one another because of the heights of pride. Will they be able to overcome their pride truly?

35. Ore Monogatari!! (My Love Story!!)

Director: Morio Asaka

Morio Asaka Writer: Natsuko Takahashi

Natsuko Takahashi Cast: Takuya Eguchi, Ren Katou (young) (Japanese); Andrew Love, Luci Christian (young) (English), Megumi Han (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English).

Takuya Eguchi, Ren Katou (young) (Japanese); Andrew Love, Luci Christian (young) (English), Megumi Han (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English). IMDb Rating: 7.5

Ore Monogatari!!, also known as My Love Story, is genuinely what its title says. It’s a love story between two key characters, Takeo and Yamato. And they seem like a mismatch at first glance. At the same time, there is nothing that is similar between the two. Takeo’s appearance is like a professional sumo wrestler, with a massive height of 7 feet.

This anime takes a different approach to the genre of romance anime by placing a child as the main protagonist. At the same time, Yamato is portrayed as a weak schoolgirl. However, the show is not all about appearances since fate binds them in this love story in ways that really offer its significant significance to the word ‘love’.

Takeo Gouda is massive, daunting, and terrifying, yet he really does have a heart of gold. He may be totally unlike the normal shoujo boys, but he’s more kind and more romantic than most, which makes his love story something to lay eyes on.

The anime plot takes place in a high school where Takeo Goda, who is not good with girls as every girl he likes, falls in love with his best friend. But one day he saves a girl, who falls in love with him. Will they love each other till the end, or will his best friend make an entrance here too?

34. Junjou Romantica: Pure Romance

Director: Chiaki Kon

Chiaki Kon Writer: Shungiku Nakamura

Shungiku Nakamura Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Hikaru Hanada and Rina Sato, Kōsuke Toriumi.

Takahiro Sakurai, Hikaru Hanada and Rina Sato, Kōsuke Toriumi. IMDb Rating: 7.6

Misaki Takahashi, who is studying for his university entrance tests, is a normal high school student. He accepts the assistance of his mature brother’s best friend and popular writer, Akihiko Usami, to alleviate the tension of learning, or so he hopes. Masaki is nearly going to find out that the books of Usami are of a very naughty genre.

Junjou Romantica also follows the tale of two other couples closely aligned with the “Romantica” of Masaki and Usami. Will their love story be able to reach prosperity?

33. Sword Art Online

Director: Tomohiko Ito

Tomohiko Ito Writer: Reiki Kawahara

Reiki Kawahara Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English).

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English). IMDb Rating: 7.6

The only futuristic show on the list is Sword Art Online. The show is set in the year 2022, where virtual reality has improved by miles, and there is hype about a new chart-buster online role-playing game called Sword Art. The players can control their characters with nothing but their thoughts.

Kazuto Kirigaya, also called Kirito, is one of the few people to lay hands on the new game. He enters the game to find a medieval setting with vintage weapons and gruesome monsters. The plot becomes interesting once the player finds out that they cannot get out of the game (log out).

The second season of the show is also out and is considered even better than the first one. The game’s creator has tricked the players into staying in the game until they complete all the 100 levels of the game. Asuna Yuuki and Suguha Kirigaya and in the show’s main cast. How the show turns in events into building into a romantic is worth watching.

However, both the first and the second season of the show keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Will you be able to hold up the sword?

32. Kareshi Kanojo No Jijou (His And Her Circumstances)

Director: Hideaki Anno, Hiroki Sato (#16–26).

Hideaki Anno, Hiroki Sato (#16–26). Writer: Hideaki Anno (#1–18, 20–23, 26), Hiroyuki Imaishi(#19).

Hideaki Anno (#1–18, 20–23, 26), Hiroyuki Imaishi(#19). Cast: Atsuko Enomoto in Japanese and Veronica Taylor in English, Yuki Watanabe in Japanese and Jessica Calvello in English.

Atsuko Enomoto in Japanese and Veronica Taylor in English, Yuki Watanabe in Japanese and Jessica Calvello in English. IMDb Rating: 7.6

The anime with the evergreen Evangelion feel to it. Yukino Miyazawa is the protagonist, the most stylish girl among the beginners in her high school. All admire her as she tops in both academics and sports. Everyone looks up to her. In reality, she just wants to be the center of attention every moment of her life.

Here enters Soichiro Arima, the male representative of the class, and guess what, he’s even more perfect than her. The rivalry and tightness between the two is something the viewers enjoy watching. The exams are the show’s turning point as Yukino gets the top scores beating Soichiro.

To her amazement, he congratulates her and confesses his love for Yukino. What will her reaction be? Will it all be turned upside down? How things turn around is something entertaining to watch for all ages.

31. Kaichou Wa Meido-Sama!

Director: Hiroaki Sakurai

Hiroaki Sakurai Writer: Mamiko Ikeda

Mamiko Ikeda Cast: Ayumi Fujimura, Monica Rial, Nobuhiko Okamoto, David Matranga.

Ayumi Fujimura, Monica Rial, Nobuhiko Okamoto, David Matranga. IMDb Rating: 7.6

Known for being strict and bitter, Misaki, the main character, is the class president. She has a very dark secret inside her; she works part-time in a cafe dressed as a maid. That’s until Takumi, the most popular guy at school, figures her out. Misaki has to do her best to prevent the boy from spreading her secret.

But as both of them begin to look through one another for more than just their outer layers, what begins out as something to save her secret gradually develops into something just the opposite. Kaichou Wa Maid-Sama! It’s different from everyday romance, which made the viewers love it. Kaichou doesn’t have the touch of physical love.

Even then, it manages to hold the viewer’s hearts perfectly that they just can’t stop watching. Will they be able to accept each other with all of their flaws?

30. Ao Haru Ride (Blue Spring Ride)

Director: Yoshimura Ai

Yoshimura Ai Writer: Io Sakisaka

Io Sakisaka Cast: Yûki Kaji, Ai Kayano, Tsubasa Honda.

Yûki Kaji, Ai Kayano, Tsubasa Honda. IMDb Rating: 7.6

Ao Haru Ride (Blue Spring Ride) is a romantic anime movie about a girl named Futaba Yoshioka who was very pretty and popular in her middle school. The guys in the school liked her, but the girls seemed unfriendly towards her.

But it didn’t matter to her much because she only wanted the attention of a boy named Kou Tanka, who was in her class. He had a very innocent and shy personality. Now our girl Futuba finally made a plan to meet with Kou, but Kou disappears suddenly, and Futuba is again left alone without any friends.

When Futuba comes into high school, she changes her personality from girly to tomboyish and becomes the class favorite. Everything is going smoothly in Futuba’s life until one day, her middle school crush return with a different name, “Kou Mabuchi,” and her life is turned upside down. Will Futuba set her love angle with this new version of Kou, or does life have different plans for her?

29. 5 Centimeters Per Second

Director : Makoto Shinkai

: Makoto Shinkai Writer : Makoto Shinkai

: Makoto Shinkai Cast : Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Kondou, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onoue.

: Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Kondou, Satomi Hanamura, Ayaka Onoue. IMDb Rating: 7.6

5 Centimeters Per Second is a lovely complex story between two classmates named Takaki and Akari, who have been in elementary school. Now the time comes when Akari’s family has to move away to another place due to the parent’s work, and the plans of these friends to go to middle school also with each other ends.

When Akari moves away, they both still stay in contact by sending emails to each other, but as time passes, everything starts pulling them apart, and it seems impossible to them that they would ever be able to meet again. Will Akari and Takaki be able to continue this friendship and meet again?

28. The Quintessential Quintuplets

Director: Satoshi Kuwahara

Satoshi Kuwahara Writer: Negi Haruba

Negi Haruba Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Itou.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Kana Hanazawa, Ayana Taketatsu, Miku Itou. IMDb Rating: 7.7

The Quintessential Quintuplets is an anime series where a boy named Futaro Uesugi, who is in high school, is very intelligent and good at studying. But his family conditions are not good as his mother passed away, and he also has a very big amount of debt on his head incurred by his father.

Now, as all this is happening, his life takes a turn when a rich family recruits him as a tutor to teach 5 identical sisters with different personalities. The quintuplet sisters have really low grades with minimal interest in studies, and a few of them are even against studying with Futaro. Will Furato be able to showcase his talents and grow bonds with the sisters or not?

27. Karakai Jouzu No Takagi-San

Director: Akagi, Hiroaki

Akagi, Hiroaki Writer: Maxime Hoareau

Maxime Hoareau Cast: Rie Takahashi, Yûki Kaji, Konomi Kohara, Mao Ichimichi.

Rie Takahashi, Yûki Kaji, Konomi Kohara, Mao Ichimichi. IMDb Rating: 7.7

Karakai Jouzu No Takagi-San is romantic comedy anime where Nishikata’s classmate Takagi who knows him inside out, loves to tease him on a daily basis. She fully knows his behavior and reactions; therefore, she knows how he will react and blush to her teasing. Even though Nishikata tries to come back on her, he loses his way out.

Even after all this, there is a vow taken by Nishikata that one day he will make Takagi blush due to the embarrassment caused by his teasing. Will he be successful in doing so, or something totally different will come out of his vow? We will only know once we watch out this romantic anime.

26. Eikoku Koi Monogatari Emma (Emma: A Victorian Romance)

Director: Tsuneo Kobayashi

Tsuneo Kobayashi Writer: Mamiko Ikeda

Mamiko Ikeda Cast: Yumi Tōma (Japanese); Eileen Montgomery (English), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (Japanese); Ted Lewis (English), Taeko Nakanishi (Japanese); Erica Schroeder (English).

Yumi Tōma (Japanese); Eileen Montgomery (English), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (Japanese); Ted Lewis (English), Taeko Nakanishi (Japanese); Erica Schroeder (English). IMDb Rating: 7.7

Emma- A Victorian Romance is a series about an aristocracy member, William Jones. William’s family goes all out to make him fall out of love, but it comes off a bit like Romeo & Juliet. Unfortunately, he finds his heart in the hands of a maid. The story continues with the struggles they have to face because of the tension between the two groups.

Of course, both William and Emma have a core character that motivates them when things get tough. The show is a classic romance that managed to make itself different from the clichés that were already there in traditional anime.

The series is set in 19th century Victorian London and appears genuinely authentic. The viewers will have a great time watching the shades of tan and brown on their screens. Will she be able to handle all the hardships in the way?

25. Kimi Ni Todoke (From Me To You)

Director: Hiro Kaburaki

Hiro Kaburaki Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro.

Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro. IMDb Rating: 7.8

Very rarely does a series crack the mold that its genre has cast for it, and far more rarely does it set itself apart from all the others. That’s the case with Kimi Ni Todoke. It takes all the classic shoujo romance stereotyping and plotting devices and turns them on their head, leaving us with a thoroughly satisfying and revolutionary romance.

The feelings and circumstances that have been introduced to us in this anime are real and strong, but not in an overly dramatic way. Nobody has a torturous family life, a traumatic history, or another circumstance that is always forced to construct a drama that excellent characters and storytelling could best do.

The concepts are plain, slow, and full of the requisite blushes and aw-shucks moments. Like its gentle artwork and color palette, Kimi ni Todoke is the kind of show you’re going to sit back and relax, ignoring all the problems of your day. The plot takes place at a high school where a 15-year-old, Sawako Kuronuma, is made fun of because of the ring-like appearance she carries.

Soon it’s seen that it is as sweet as a pie. The popular kid starts talking to her, and a whole new world is opened for her. Will she be able to express her true self without being shy with the support she gets?

24. Akagami No Shirayuki-Hime (Snow White with the Red Hair)

Director: Masahiro Ando

Masahiro Ando Writer: Deko Akao

Deko Akao Cast: Saori Hayami, Brina Palencia (English), Ryōta Ōsaka (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English), Yūichirō Umehara (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English), Kaori Nazuka (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English).

Saori Hayami, Brina Palencia (English), Ryōta Ōsaka (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English), Yūichirō Umehara (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English), Kaori Nazuka (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English). IMDb Rating: 7.8

The series is adapted from the manga that Sorata Akizuki wrote and illustrated. The manga puts light on a youthful lady named Shirayuki. She is born with her red hair trademark that catches the attention of almost everyone she encounters. Unfortunately, this brings the attention of Raji, a prince who wishes to marry Shirayuki. At the same time, she tries to flee from the country.

If the viewers are looking for a sweet and heartwarming love plot, then they should look no further. That is exactly the romance between Shirayuki, a practitioner of herbalism with special hair color, and Zen, who is another prince of the Kingdom of the Clarines.

There is no needless bickering or drama, plus the story’s flow and the character’s interaction is smooth and calming. Will she be able to flee from her problems to reach a peaceful place or person?

23. ReLife

Director: Satoru Kosaka

Satoru Kosaka Writer: Michiko Yokote, Kazuho Hyōdō.

Michiko Yokote, Kazuho Hyōdō. Cast: T aishi Nakagawa, Yuna Taira, Yudai Chiba, Elaiza Ikeda.

aishi Nakagawa, Yuna Taira, Yudai Chiba, Elaiza Ikeda. IMDb Rating: 7.9

ReLife is one of the anime shows where a boy named Arata Kaizaki, who is of 27 years and is spending his life quitting one company to another. He totally feels like a loser with no hope until he meets Ryou Yoake, an employee in a research institute known as ReLife. Noe Arata offers him a pill and tells him that this will make his life totally different.

Arata takes the pill in one go and finds himself a 17-year-old as he woke up the other day. In all this, Arata finds out that he was chosen as a subject for an experiment that is going on. As now he has to join back high school again and work towards his ways, Will Arata be able to change his life for good now as he gets a second chance at it, or will he make the same mistakes again and follow the same miserable life?

22. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Director : Ai Yoshimura, Kei Oikawa, etc.

Ai Yoshimura, Kei Oikawa, etc. Writer: Joe Daniels · Shelley Calene-Black, etc.

Joe Daniels · Shelley Calene-Black, etc. Cast: Cat Thomas, Melissa Molano, Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami.

Cat Thomas, Melissa Molano, Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami. IMDb Rating: 7.9

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is a romantic anime series portraying the story of a boy named Hikigaya Hachiman who does not socialize with people and has a very rough view of life. He does not even have any friends or girlfriends.

Now his life takes a total turn when his teacher makes him join a “Volunteer Service Club” forcefully. What and who happened in the life of Hikigaya through this club that his life will never be the same again?

21. Whisper Of The Hearts

Director: Yoshifumi Kondô

Yoshifumi Kondô Writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Cast: Yoko Honna, Issey Takahashi, Takashi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi.

Yoko Honna, Issey Takahashi, Takashi Tachibana, Shigeru Muroi. IMDb Rating: 7.9

Whisper Of The Hearts is a great romance anime portraying the story of a girl named Shizuku, who is in her teens, loves to read books and write stories. Now, one fine day in the library, she sees that a boy named ‘Seiji Amasawa’ checks out all the same books as her, which makes her curious about him. As the film goes on, she meets her ‘prince of books’ and gets fond of this boy.

To her surprise, this boy already liked her and had been reading those books to take place in her life. The story gets interesting when Seiji makes Shizuku wonder about her own life plans, as she realizes that she has not given much thought to her future plans and has made no clear path for her.

After pondering upon this, she decides to write a story, knowing her strength lies in her passion for getting clear about the talent she holds. Will Shizuku be able to prove her skills and find her life path in writing or not?

20. Inuyasha

Director: Masashi Ikeda (#1–44), Yasunao Aoki (#45–167).

Masashi Ikeda (#1–44), Yasunao Aoki (#45–167). Writer: Katsuyuki Sumisawa

Katsuyuki Sumisawa Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kōji Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima.

Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kōji Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima. IMDb Rating: 7.9

Inuyasha follows Kagome Higurashi, a fifteen-year-old girl whose usual life ends when a beast takes her into a doomed well on the grounds of her family’s Shinto shrine, based on the Shogakukan award-winning manga. Instead of reaching the bottom of the well, during Japan’s violent Sengoku period, Kagome ended up 500 years in the past with the real target of the devil.

A jewel called the Shikon Jewel, which gives you what you desire, is reborn inside her. Kagome has the aid of a newborn hybrid dog-demon/human named Inuyasha after a confrontation with a resurrected demon that unintentionally causes the sacred jewel to shatter, to help her retrieve the pieces and keep them from getting into the wrong hands.

But later on, they realize that there is more to them than just being travel companions. This anime is one of many must-watch shows on the list. Will she be able to handle all the evil by herself?

19. Hachimitsu To Clover (Honey And Clover)

Director: Ken’ichi Kasai

Ken’ichi Kasai Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Yuri Lowenthal, Haruka Kudō, Heather Halley.

Hiroshi Kamiya, Yuri Lowenthal, Haruka Kudō, Heather Halley. IMDb Rating: 8.0

Nearly all about Honey and Clover is special and great. Each episode is an exciting and emotional take on the specific lives of the six main characters, from the scary OP to the moving ending narration. There is no rush so that the conventional young male viewers would ignore this series.

But the insightful comedy and very nuanced tricky character progression that dominates the show will please most adult fans who are sick of edgy and wicked anime. It is sometimes quite similar to American soapies but believe it or not, and any love triangle storylines are obsolete by Honey and Clover.

This rom-com anime tells us about the cute Hanamoto Hagumi who interrupts the lives of three poor college students when she suddenly comes into their lives. The students get blown away by her charm and the battle for who gets her first begins. Will you be able to handle all the heat?

18. Toradora!

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer: Mari Okada

Mari Okada Cast: Junji Majima, Erik Scott Kimerer, Rie Kugimiya, Cassandra Lee Morris.

Junji Majima, Erik Scott Kimerer, Rie Kugimiya, Cassandra Lee Morris. IMDb Rating: 8.0

The Romance genre has always been an untiring watch for the viewers. Aisaka Taiga is the central female character of the show. The other protagonist is Ryuuji Takasu, who is a high school student. He has a childish nature, but he has often been termed a delinquent due to his stern face. It’s a good thing to feel this stuff from time to time.

Toradora is a unique love story that reveals what it’s like to fall in love with someone you’ve never dreamed of falling in love with. It captivates us to recall what the romance series is meant to be. Will it break you into tears?

17. Kamisama Kiss

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Julietta Suzuki

Julietta Suzuki Cast: Tomoe, Kurama, Mizuki, Numa-no-Himemiko, Nanami Momozono, Ryūō-Sukuna.

Tomoe, Kurama, Mizuki, Numa-no-Himemiko, Nanami Momozono, Ryūō-Sukuna. IMDb Rating: 8.1

Kamisama Kiss is a story of a young girl named Nanami Momozono whose father has a problem gambling, due to which she comes into debt and is thrown out of her own house. Even with everything going on in her life, she still has a kind heart and always tries to be good to everyone, due to her qualities and kind nature, when one day she saves a man named Mikage who was scared of a dog that was chasing him.

After she saves him and he knows that Nanami is homeless, he thanks her by rewarding her with his home, and Nanami agrees. The home that is rewarded to Nanami is not just a home but a shrine to worship. She finds out the various things that come with it and becomes a deity herself. Will Nanami be able to use her power for a good cause and find the love of her life in her path to that?

16. Sakurasou No Pet No Kanojo (The Pet Girl of Sankurasou)

Director : Atsuko Ishizuka,Takashi Ikehata etc.

Atsuko Ishizuka,Takashi Ikehata etc. Writer: Hajime Kamoshida

Hajime Kamoshida Cast: Yui Ogura,Yurika Kubo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami,Brittney Karbowski.

Yui Ogura,Yurika Kubo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami,Brittney Karbowski. IMDb Rating: 8.1

Sakurasou No Pet No Kanojo (The Pet Girl of Sankurasou) is one of the best romance anime. A boy named Sorata Kanda, who is in his second year at Suimei High School, has to move in into the Sakura Hall due to some kitten that has been abandoned. The hall is filled with misfits, and the life of Sorata is totally turned around there by them.

His good friend Nanami suggests that he quickly find an owner for the kitten so that he can come back into the normal dorms of the school. With all this happening around, he meets this new girl named Mashiro Shina, who enters the hall in the spring semester.

Shina is an amazing artistic savant who wants to be a mangaka one day. They both get close to each other and keep enjoying the company. Will this new bound friendship be able to bring them both out of their shelves and achieve their life dreams?

15. Re: Zero, Starting Life In Another World

source: The Cinemaholic

Director: Sôichi Masui

Sôichi Masui Writer: Masaharu Watanabe, Hiroyuki Tsuchiya, etc.

Masaharu Watanabe, Hiroyuki Tsuchiya, etc. Cast: Yûsuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Sean Chiplock, Rie Murakawa.

Yûsuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Sean Chiplock, Rie Murakawa. IMDb Rating: 8.1

Re: Zero, Starting Life In Another World is another lovely complex anime where a man named Natsuki Sybaru, who is living a very simple life in Japan, is summoned to a totally different world. He has no idea of the person or why he has been summoned there. Now with all this happening around, He meets a half-elf lady with silver hair named Emilia.

An assasion is trying to kill Emilia because of some unknown reason in that place. In all this, he manages to kill both Natsuki and Emilia in the process. Some seconds later, he wakes up and realizes that somehow he can reverse time, which he calls “Return by Death”.

Now, the issue is that he is the only person who remembers the previous timeline’s events. Will Natsuki be able to find out what has happened to him and be able to save his life of Emilia from the fate of death?

14. Komi Can’t Communicate

Director: Kazuki Kawagoe, Ayumu Watanabe, etc.

Kazuki Kawagoe, Ayumu Watanabe, etc. Writer: Tomohito Oda

Tomohito Oda Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rina Hidaka.

Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rina Hidaka. IMDb Rating: 8.1

Komi Can’t Communicate is a series about a girl named Shuoko Komi. All the anime fans who have faced social anxiety or communication problems in any part of their life can totally relate to it. She is extremely beautiful and popular, but still, people don’t get to know her because of her anxiety and communication issues until a simple boy from her school named Tadano comes into her life and becomes her friend.

He starts to help her deal with the issue and overcome her communication problems. With all the help and kind gesture from this boy, Will Komi be able to deal with her communication issue and finally feel pursue her dream to have 100 friends?

13. I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

Director: Shin’ichirô Ushijima

Shin’ichirô Ushijima Writer: Yoru Sumino

Yoru Sumino Cast: Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Yukiyo Fujii, Yuma Uchida.

Mahiro Takasugi, Lynn, Yukiyo Fujii, Yuma Uchida. IMDb Rating: 8.1

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas is one of the top romance anime where a middle school boy named Haruki comes across a diary which reveals to him that a girl named Sakura who is in his class has a terminal pancreatic illness that none of other classmates know about, not even her best friend.

Both of them become very close as they start spending a lot of time with each other by going on train trips and doing things on Sakura’s bucket list. Everything is going well until one day, and our Sakura is hospitalized as she gets ill. Will the love between them take a new phase of life, or will this be the last rite for Sakura?

12. Nodame Cantabile (2007)

Director: Kenichi Kasai

Kenichi Kasai Writer: Tomoko Ninomiya

Tomoko Ninomiya Cast: Laura Bailey, Bob Buchholz, Joe Cappelle.

Laura Bailey, Bob Buchholz, Joe Cappelle. IMDb Rating: 8.2

Nodame Cantabile is one of the best romance anime about a guy named Shinichi Chiaki, who is one of the best music students in his college, but deep inside him, he wants to be a conductor. He belongs to a family of musicians and has an epic talent for playing violin and piano. Another student named Megumi Noda is very playful, funny, and a very good piano player in the same college.

When Nodame meets Chiaki, she starts liking him, But Chiaki, an arrogant guy, takes quite a time to reciprocate the feelings and appreciate her qualities. She usually likes to play by ear than following the musical score. They both fall into a mutually beneficial relationship that moves towards their growth. What else will this beautiful relationship bring in the lives of the lovers?

11. Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Director: Hirokazu Hanai

Hirokazu Hanai Writer: Nanashi

Nanashi Cast: Sumire Uesaka, Daiki Yamashita, Erik Scott Kimerer, Kimberley Anne Campbell.

Sumire Uesaka, Daiki Yamashita, Erik Scott Kimerer, Kimberley Anne Campbell. IMDb Rating: 8.2

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is a romance anime where a boy named Naoto Hochioji, the second-year disciple who is an introvert and likes drawing manga in free hours, is teased by a 1st-year student name Hayase Nagatoro who teases him for his introverted personality, interests area and called him “Senpai”. She totally bullies him in school by teasing him a lot.

But instead of getting more into the shell, our boy gets a crush on Nagatoro and totally changes his personality to become a part of her life. Will all this work in favor of Naoto and her now bully fall in love with him?

10. Horimiya

Director: Masashi Ishihama

Masashi Ishihama Writer: HERO

HERO Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Seiichiro Yamashita, Zeno Robinson.

Haruka Tomatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Seiichiro Yamashita, Zeno Robinson. IMDb Rating: 8.2

Horimiya is among the best romance anime about one of the most popular and academically sound girls named Kyoko Hori. She has a totally different personality at home, where she wears normal clothes and just takes care of her baby brother and a boy named Izumi Mgether.

Will this new friendship between them help them come out as their authentic selves Iniyamura, who looks very nerdy and keeps his distance from other classmates, but deep inside, his body is filled with tattoos and piercing.

As they both meet and their secrets are shared, two totally different people from each other somehow find solace with each other and start spending time in front of the whole world and make it easy to accept themselves as they are?

9. Kinds On The Slope

source: IMDb

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Shinichirō Watanabe Writer: Yuki Kodama

Yuki Kodama Cast: Chris Patton, David Matranga, Hillary Haag, Luci Christian and Greg Ayres.

Chris Patton, David Matranga, Hillary Haag, Luci Christian and Greg Ayres. IMDb Rating: 8.3

Kinds On The Slope is a beautiful musical romantic anime that ecstatically portrays music, love, and friendship. It is a story of a boy named Kaoru Nishimi, who is a classical pianist with an introvert personality who has just joined high school.

Kaoru has been a loner in most schools as he used to travel from one place to another from his childhood, so therefore he thinks this year in school will be the same until he meets Sentarou Kawabuchi, who is quite naughty and just love jazz music.

Seeing the high vibe of Sentarou and her love for jazz, he starts learning about it too, which helps him make his 1st friend. Now Kaoru starts to play his piano in jazz sessions after school is over, and he finds out that this is bringing a lot of happiness to him and the people around him. Will this summer prove to be j the best summer of Kaoru’s life?

8. Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai The Movie

source: IMDb

Director: Soichi Masui

Soichi Masui Writer: Hajime Kamoshida

Hajime Kamoshida Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Nao Toyama.

Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Nao Toyama. IMDb Rating: 8.3

Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai is a very good romance anime to watch where the return of an estranged crush named Shoko Makinohara from the past creates a rift between Sakuta Azusagawa and his now girlfriend Mai Sakurajima as she now returns in two different forms, one is the middle school version and another one as an adult.

With many twists and turns, this movie keeps its watchers hooked to their screens always want to know more. In all this complexity, Will Sakuta be able to get out of this and maintain a healthy relationship with Mai, or will this turn out into something totally different?

7. My Dress-Up Darling

Source: Leisurebyte

Director: Keisuke Shinohara

Keisuke Shinohara Writer: Shinichi Fukuda

Shinichi Fukuda Cast: Shoya Ishige, Hina Suguta, Atsushi Ono, Atsumi Tanezaki.

Shoya Ishige, Hina Suguta, Atsushi Ono, Atsumi Tanezaki. IMDb Rating: 8.3

This romance category series is one of the current favorite series for anime watchers, which showcase the story of a high school boy names Wakana who have faced trauma in his early days by a childhood friend for his exceptional love for traditional dolls, which turns him into a loner and now he starts spending most of his time at school in the home economics room.

His life changes when a popular, outspoken, beautiful girl named Marin Kitagawa, who has a lot of friends around in the school, notices him sewing one day after school is over. Now seeing him sew, she tries to lure him into her secret hobby, i.e., cosplay. Will the heart of Wakana be able to get through his childhood trauma with the entrance of the school queen?

6. Cross Game

source: Miownime

Director: Sekita Osamu

Sekita Osamu Writer: Mitsuru Adachi

Mitsuru Adachi Cast: Miyu Irino, Haruka Tomatsu, Kenji Nomura, Takahiro Sakurai.

Miyu Irino, Haruka Tomatsu, Kenji Nomura, Takahiro Sakurai. IMDb Rating: 8.4

Cross Game is another romantic anime that starts by showing some rivalry between Kou Kitamura and Aoba Tsukishima, who happens to be family friends, and Aoba’s older sister is to be married to Kou. Though Kou does not like to play baseball, he has really good batting abilities. Aoba is a very good baseball player with one of the best pitching forms.

Both of them think they are very different from each other, but inside we all the similarities they possess. Will an epic game of baseball bring a light of friendship between the rivals, or will they continue to the anonymity?

5. Your Name

source: CBR

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Cast: Ryunosuka Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryo Narita, Aoi Yuki.

Ryunosuka Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryo Narita, Aoi Yuki. IMDb Rating: 8.4

Your Name is a lovely complex anime that shows the story of two strangers who are named Mitsuha and Taki. They both yearn for a different life, and it happens as their places get switched all of a sudden. They then get adjusted to their new lives, and it all seems to work out in their favor.

Both keep leaving notes for each other, and a connection between them is formed, then they wish to meet each other, but there is something other than the distance that keeps them apart from each other. Will they be able to meet each other?

4. Nana

Director: Morio Asaka, Atsuko Ishizuka(assistant).

Morio Asaka, Atsuko Ishizuka(assistant). Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Midori Kawana (Japanese); Kelly Sheridan (English), Romi Park (Japanese); Rebecca Shoichet (English).

Midori Kawana (Japanese); Kelly Sheridan (English), Romi Park (Japanese); Rebecca Shoichet (English). IMDb Rating: 8.4

The background of this anime is like an endless white night. Things appear to be in constant movement, startings and endings held tightly in an endless sea of raining snow, there to fuse into one another. The forehead remains in endless twilight. The entire landscape portrays the frigidity of life rising from the frosty gales to the calmer ether, only to return to the stormier lands.

Movement is not linear here. In its entirety, Nana is purely dynamic, an explosion of emotional energy taking rounds, pushing, always in movement. The show is filled with destiny discussions, limited time, and human relations. Nana thoroughly invokes the influence of pathos as a work, thus bringing “drama” to new heights.

It is a true gem of romance anime-only as it discusses various kinds of tenderness in a greater perspective than usual. There are more than a few sparks, but undoubtedly Nana Osaki x Ren is the most outstanding. This is the epitome of heartbreak, passion, and lust. Will you be able to handle all this at once?

3. Clannad: After Story

Director: Tatsuya Ishihara

Tatsuya Ishihara Writer: Fumihiko Shimo

Fumihiko Shimo Cast: Yūichi Nakamura, David Matranga, Mai Nakahara (Japanese); Luci Christian (English), Ryō Hirohashi (Japanese); Shelley Calene-Black (English).

Yūichi Nakamura, David Matranga, Mai Nakahara (Japanese); Luci Christian (English), Ryō Hirohashi (Japanese); Shelley Calene-Black (English). IMDb Rating: 8.5

Emotions are a powerful thing; they have the power to overcome any modicum of reason and compel their emotional nature to surrender to even the ficklest of beings. Because of this, those of us who pretend to be critics of different media often fall short of our own standards. Clannad After Story is a series that many viewers talk about “Life-Altering”.

Well, you’ll have to watch it to know it. It is a show that held the viewers’ hearts who saw the show before it became a classic. The anime’s plot takes place at Hikarizaka Private High School, and there are glimpses of a fictional world all along. Tomoya Okazaki is the central character of both the Clannad visual novel and also the anime series.

It really is disconcerting how successful an appeal to pathos can be. This show has made its viewers cry at the endings of almost every episode. This show will definitely leave the viewers in tears and tissues. What happens in the illusion world is something unimaginable. Will the story turn out the way it is supposed to?

2. Fruits Basket

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Higuchi Tachibana

Higuchi Tachibana Cast: Manaka Iwami, Laura Bailey, Yuka Imai, Parisa Fakhr i.

Manaka Iwami, Laura Bailey, Yuka Imai, Parisa Fakhr IMDb Rating: 8.6

A delightful watch, where all the anime characters are relatable, funny, and cute to watch. A comedy series to watch with friends. The character design is extraordinary, and the show has a dash of slapstick humor and cute romance to keep the viewers happy and lovely. Every episode makes the viewers want to cry in happiness and awe.

The main character is Tohru Honda, a high school girl with a tragic background story and one of the most innocent characters in anime. She meets different anime characters and learns a dark truth about them. With all the dark information she has, what is the one thing she will do? The writers made a tragic story like this humorous and romantic one worth a standing ovation.

1. Shigatsu Wa Kimi No Uso (Your Lie In April)

Director: Kyōhei Ishiguro

Kyōhei Ishiguro Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Max Mittelman (English), Risa Taneda (Japanese); Erica Lindbeck (English), Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English).

Natsuki Hanae (Japanese); Max Mittelman (English), Risa Taneda (Japanese); Erica Lindbeck (English), Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English). IMDb Rating: 8.7

The anime plot is quite magical; a prodigy in piano, Kosei Arima plays beautiful piano melodies and is very popular among child musicians. The controversy that runs around him is that he can’t hear his piano playing when he has a mental breakdown after the sudden death of his mother. Will Kosei be able to play the piano now?

The background music and soundtrack of this show have the power to influence our lives in extraordinary ways. Shigatsu Wa Kimi No Uso portrays this glorious message by its main characters and the quest they face to let go of their history and work hard to seize better days of their future.

For sure, any true romantic fan would fall in love with the sound of puppy love ringing all through the series. The song is filled with both passion and gloom. This romance anime series is a must-watch for hopeful broken hearts!!

These films are going to be a very romantic and delightful watch for anime lovers. This article gives you all the anime romantic movie which will make the audience happy. And this article also suggests the 20 best romantic anime films, and each one of them is amazing in its own way. So what are you waiting for? Grab your coke and pop-corn tub and start watching. Until then, stay home, stay connected!

