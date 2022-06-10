Share Pin 0 Shares

The real estate industry has become one of the biggest and most competitive industries in the modern world. The firms compete for getting more customers and generate more listings. One of the aspects that determine the success of the real estate company is the real estate agents. They are the people who help the companies grow.

Qualified and skilled real estate agents help the companies match their business revenue goals. Due to the best agents, the brand also receives favorable recommendations from its clients, enhancing the brand image and positivity.

Top Real Estate Brokers

If you are looking forward to knowing about the best real estate brokers in America and why they are considered the best, then you have come to the right place. Here is a list of top names you need to know.

REMAX

REMAX is one of the Real estate brokers that has recorded huge success in less time. The company was founded by Dave Liniger and Gail Main in 1973. The firm is based in Denver, Colorado. Starting with just a few agents, today the company has franchised and expanded to other locations with many more proficient real estate brokers.

REMAX is one of the top-performing companies due to its huge number of agents. There are more than 120,000 RE MAX agents in 100 countries. REMAX is treated as one of the most productive real estate sales forces in the U.S.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty was created in 1976. The firm allied with Realogy in 2004 and started offering franchise opportunities to several real estate brokerages. Now, this real estate agency has more than 25,000 associates in more than 1,000 offices in 70 countries.

The company has a long list of esteemed clients with a mammoth net worth. Most of the residential sales for Sotheby’s are done in the million-dollar packages. The agency operates in Southeast Asian countries too such as the Philippines and Thailand.

Cushman and Wakefield

Quite an old name, the Real estate brokers started in 1917 as a small family business in New York. In the last 100 years, the firm became an international real estate powerhouse. They operate in more than 70 countries such as America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

They have a large database of assets, buyers, sellers, pricing information, and more. You can expect comprehensive services from them. They are into selling and leasing commercial real estate including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, senior housing, healthcare, etc. Cushman and Wakefield also provide additional services like deal structuring, strategic marketing, investor intelligence, and facilitating international capital for the sale and purchase of the property.

Century 21

Century 21 is a popular name in real estate. The firm was established in 1971. Since then, the company kept growing and has now become one of the biggest companies. Within five years of its founding, it added around 150 real estate agents every month or 2,000 agents every year.

With this growth, Century 21 not only is recognized as one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in America but in the world. Century 21 has more than 11,600 independent franchise brokers and 122,000 real estate agents. Their offices are present in more than 80 countries.

Century 21 recently went for a makeover with a revamped look for a contemporary feel. This indicates the brand’s modern approach. Century 21 believes in a comprehensive MLS system. So, when you are buying a home, you can search for it online as per the area and features. On the Century 21 website, you can search for open houses, foreclosures, and reduced houses. Century 21 also provides buyer guides and tip sheets for home sellers.

Keller Williams

Not an old name compared to other real estate franchises, Keller Williams recently has become one of the largest franchises in the country. The company is based in Austin, TX. Keller Williams is a real estate firm that was founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams.

The team of Keller Williams real estate is known for providing the best agent support and customer service. They ensure to use top and latest technologies to improve their sales process and customer interaction. The executive team of Keller Williams provides the right kind of training and support skills to their agents so that they handle their clients in a better way and close deals efficiently.

Its business model is such that it attracts high-end realtors as well as real estate agents. Instead of charging from a few high-performers, the team brings in fees from several agents.

EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is considered the fastest-growing Real estate broker franchise in the U.S. They have their unique way of working and an extraordinary formula that attracts a huge number of buyers and sellers. This real estate company can attract and retain top agents. They believe in rewarding performances, like the agents who recruit other agents get a bonus from the company.

Due to the continual training the company provides to its agents, they are always updated and remain at the top of the industry. This benefits the company as well as the buyers and sellers.

Weichert

This is a New Jersey-based company that was started in 1969. Now, they have more than 500 offices in 37 states of the U.S. The company is best known for its personalized approach to buying and selling real estate. The clients are always delighted with the firm and feel like they are working with their people and not an outsider. This real estate company has several qualified and high-performing agents who incessantly work to meet clients’ goals.

Weichert has grown into a large firm today, with more than 10,000 employees. They have a unique business model that is no less than a one-stop-shop for the people. Their comprehensive services include everything related to buying and selling a house. They also help with the services like securing a mortgage. They provide the best training to their real estate agents so they can keep performing their best.

Houzeo

This online Real estate brokers platform allows home sellers to create their home listings on the MLS. They offer discounted prices as well as a Flat Fee MLS service. Houzeo ensures that the home sellers can save a lot on the realtor’s commission compared to bearing the fee of 6% as a traditional realtor commission.

Houzeo offers flexibility by asking the seller to pick one of the different packages. You get additional services too such as contract review, pricing assistance, professional photography, etc. in their advanced plans. The customer dashboard is one of the best features they offer. Using the same, you can view and compare offers, counteroffers, and more. Check out Houzeo reviews for more information.

This website allows you to schedule showings along with providing wide coverage in the US. The best part is that it allows you to list on MLS as well as other significant real estate websites such as Zillow, Realtor.com, and more. Their listing speed is incredible and they run on a fully automated system. You can also use their mobile app and choose from the array of services.

If you are looking forward to transacting real estate in America, you are not short of options. Using the list above, you can get some finest options of the top real estate brokers and explore your preferred choices to know more about them.