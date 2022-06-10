News
C.J. Mosley believes the Jets have the players to change the narrative, direction of the franchise
Over the past decade, the Jets have turned into a laughingstock around the NFL because they’ve produced one winning season since 2011 and finished in the basement of the AFC East six times over that time span.
The losing has produced the punchline: same old Jets.
But last season’s team MVP C.J. Mosley sees something different with this Jets squad after the offseason they had.
It has convinced Mosley that Gang Green will alter the narrative surrounding the franchise for the short and long term.
“I really think this team is capable of changing our culture for the next 10 years,” Mosley said Thursday. “A lot of guys on this team, a lot of coaches that are coaching for this team now, since they’ve been alive, they haven’t heard a lot of good things about the Jets. And now we have the narrative, we have the chance, we have the ability to really change that mindset for the next 10 years for the future of this organization.”
Mosley sees the talent increase on both sides of the ball as he praised the additions of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall in the draft along with signing the tight end duo of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.
But Mosley’s been wildly impressed with what he’s seen from the offseason defensive additions in the secondary during OTAs. He believes they’ll alleviate the pressure of leading the defense.
“It’ll make it easier because you don’t have to really worry about what the next man is doing. You can focus more on your job, knowing that you have a secondary that’s smart, that communicates and loves talking,” Mosley said. “Got a bunch of playmakers. So far, we probably have two or three times more interceptions and forced fumbles and batted balls than we had around this time last year.
“So that’s very exciting to see.”
The Jets defense finished 32nd in points and yards allowed in 2021, so for the Jets to begin turning the narrative around it starts by limiting opposing offenses.
And the player who will be leading the charge on the field is Mosley, who finished the 2021 season with 168 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss.
Mosley was a bright spot through the darkness of a struggling defense. But the soon-to-be 30-year-old linebacker believes he’ll be better in Year 2 of Robert Saleh’s defensive scheme.
“Just being in the system for a full year,” the four-time Pro Bowler said. “Just the things that we had to learn, the techniques I’ve learned, the scheme, the verbiage, all those things were pretty much new to everybody that was here. So being in this system for a year I can definitely speak from my position that it’s just a lot easier, a lot calmer.
“Gives you a chance to not worry about those small details that you really have to look at when it comes to learning this defense, because once you’ve been in it for a year, you kind of see it. Now you can start looking at the next thing and start anticipating more.”
OTA OBSERVATIONS
- Zach Wilson was 10-of-16 during team 11-on-11 drills. Wilson threw an interception directly to Michael Carter II and on another throw to Corey Davis, Rachad Wildgoose broke the pass up and it almost resulted in another interception.
- Wilson’s accuracy and tempo was hit-or-miss during Thursday’s practice. There were plenty of plays when Wilson was hesitant and it was clear his eyes weren’t in the correct spot post snap, which led to broken plays.
- In red zone 7-on-7, Wilson threw a couple of touchdowns to Davis, but he also threw an interception to Jason Pinnock.
- 2020 third-round pick Ashtyn Davis made the highlight play of the day with a one-hand interception on Joe Flacco. It’s his second consecutive day with an interception.
- Denzel Mims, who didn’t attend practice on Wednesday, caught a deep pass from Flacco.
- Jordan Whitehead had a few forceful pass breakups where you could see the aggressiveness that made the Jets eager to sign the former Buccaneer.
- Carl Lawson was spotted during wind sprints, which is continued progress in his rehab after tearing his Achilles during joint practices with Green Bay in 2021.
- Pinnock, the 2021 fifth-round pick who was converted from cornerback to safety, has run with the starting defense when Lamarcus Joyner hasn’t practiced. Pinnock versus Joyner will be an interesting battle during training camp.
()
News
Column: A.J. Pierzynski as the next Chicago White Sox manager? He definitely would listen.
The next Chicago White Sox manager was talking with fans Thursday on a beautiful afternoon on the South Side.
There was much to discuss, and he had no problem telling them the truth, because he doesn’t know any other way to operate.
Of course, it’s probably too early to speculate who will take over for Tony La Russa when the Sox manager decides he’s done, and we’ve already established he’s not going to be fired for the team’s unimpressive start.
Suffice to say plenty of candidates will be throwing their hats into the mix, knowing the Sox are built to win and need only a few fixes to get over the hump. And the early favorite has to be former catcher A.J. Pierzynski, an analyst for Fox Sports who also gets paid by the Sox as an ambassador, the role he was in Thursday during the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
First things first: Pierzynski doesn’t believe the 77-year-old La Russa is going anywhere soon.
“They have a team that’s supposed to win, right?” Pierzynski said in an interview outside the Bards Room. “And I think they still will. I don’t think he’s going unless something drastic or crazy happens. I don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon. He still seems to enjoy it when I talk to him. He still seems to enjoy the day-to-day grind.
“Tony likes coming to the park. Every time I see him he’s got a smile on his face and he’s excited.”
Connie Mack was the oldest manager in history at age 87, so maybe La Russa wants to last 10 more years and break the record. But this seems like a make-or-break year for the Sox manager. If they don’t make the postseason, it would be difficult to rationalize another chance in 2023.
Pierzynski, meanwhile, has made no bones about his interest in managing one day. He has seen Aaron Boone, David Ross and others go directly from the TV booth to the dugout, and many Sox fans have told him they’d like to see him run the show.
“I think other people have said it more than I’ve ever really thought about it,” he said. “I still obviously have a lot of friends here, and they send me tweets and stuff (saying that), and people send me articles.
“Listen, I’m not actively out there pursuing it or (hoping) for anything to happen to Tony for me to do that. But if something happened, and all the cards lined up and the chips fell into place. … If (Chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf calls me and says ‘Can you come in for this interview?’ it’s going to be really hard for me to say no.”
If that happens, hopefully Reinsdorf would include general manager Rick Hahn in the process.
Pierzynski makes sense for several reasons.
He’s close to Reinsdorf. Pierzynski knows the game. Sox fans love him, and he loves them back. The marketing department could better sell the team to fans with a known entity like Pierzynski.
And of the last four Sox hires, two — Ozzie Guillen and Robin Ventura — have been former players and one was La Russa, a former Sox manager. The only outlier was Rick Renteria, who helped guide the rebuild through the tough times until being booted for the La Russa reboot.
Pierzynski caused some commotion on Twitter during a recent Cubs-Sox game when he questioned why La Russa left starter Johnny Cueto in the game. Though he’s paid by the Sox for being an ambassador, it hasn’t prevented Pierzynski from speaking when he’s assigned to Sox games for Fox.
“No, because I tell the truth,” he said. “I don’t criticize them. I tell the truth. And if they’re playing bad … they know they’re playing bad. I work for them but not in the baseball department. I think the fans are smart enough to know (what’s going on). I’m not going to be all rainbows and unicorns about a team that’s under .500 when I do a Sox game and they play badly.
“I try to be as positive as I can. But if I see something and I don’t agree with it, well. … La Russa might say, ‘Well, I don’t agree with your life choice.’ It’s your opinion. I didn’t blast him. I just said I think you should’ve taken him out, and here’s why. And he can argue ‘Here’s why I didn’t take him out.’
“I’m sure he probably looks back and says, ‘Maybe he was right?’ I don’t know. Right?”
Hmm. Not sure about that.
“I’ve talked with him, and I don’t think he cares,” Pierzynski said. “He does the best job he can and that’s it. You can’t worry about what everyone else is saying. My job on TV is to tell the people at home what’s happening, and you take guesses.
“Sometimes you’re right. More times you’re wrong than you are right. From up here (in the booth) it’s much easier to look down and say, ‘Why aren’t they playing better?’ I’m not in the dugout. I get information, but we don’t get everything.”
Pierzynski pointed out objectivity is part of his job description as an analyst, as was evident during the Cubs-Sox telecast with Sox radio broadcaster Len Kasper.
“Len and I were just honest, (saying) the Sox aren’t playing well, as everybody knows,” he said. “You don’t single out a player. You tell what their numbers are, what you see. The players deep down know that. I always felt that as long as you don’t get personal (it’s fair).”
Pierzynski is happy with his current job, so if he never gets that call from Reinsdorf, he’ll be fine.
But Reinsdorf knows where to find him. He’ll be here talking to Sox fans, and more important, listening to Sox fans.
()
News
Regents OK 3.5% tuition hike for UMN students
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Thursday approved a $4.2 billion budget that will raise tuition for most undergraduates by 3.5 percent.
That’s the increase Twin Cities and Rochester students will face next year, while tuition will rise 1.75 percent for Duluth, Morris and Crookston undergrads.
Acting as the finance and operations committee, the regents voted 11-1 on Thursday to approve the budget.
Darrin Rosha cast the lone no vote after seeking a tuition freeze for Minnesota residents but without presenting a specific plan for offsetting that lost revenue.
“We’re out of line with what we’re charging our students,” he said.
Regents Mike Kenyanya and James Farnsworth supported Rosha’s amendment but voted for President Joan Gabel’s recommended budget anyway.
“None of us are thrilled with the tuition increase at 3.5 percent,” board chairman Ken Powell said. “I thought it might be more, so I think the fact that we landed there, well below inflation, which is still running at over 8 percent … I can live with that.”
The tuition increase is the highest in a decade for Twin Cities students but matches the percentage increase sought by the Minnesota State college and university system.
Students from low-income families can expect their tuition hikes to be more than offset by increased state and federal grants.
The U’s budget includes a 3.85 percent in the pool of money available for merit-based employee raises.
The U also is sending $7.4 million to Duluth, Morris and Crookston to cover budget shortfalls due to low enrollment.
News
UMN regents talk public safety after teen boy shot on fraternity row
As the University of Minnesota struggles to combat surging crime along the edges of its Minneapolis campus, officials also are trying to clean up a privately-owned “problem property” on fraternity row.
The U has issued four early-morning campus safety alerts over the last three weekends, after most undergraduates have gone home for summer. Each one has involved 1721 University Ave. SE, a former fraternity house that since 1940 has been owned and operated by the Students Co-operative.
After three separate reports involving a robbery, shots fired and several assaults at a house party, the most recent alert followed a Friday night shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy. At least 50 gun shots were fired after two U police officers assigned to watch the property were called away for a related issue at a nearby sorority, according to Matt Clark, the U’s police chief.
Officers took several minutes to clear the area before an ambulance could get in to treat the boy, who was shot in the leg, Clark told the U’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
Four alumni who form the governing board for the building said in a statement that the previous board collapsed as students moved out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and squatters moved in.
The board moved to evict the squatters after the May 22 house party, but they didn’t get a judge’s approval till June 1. Two days later, the eviction notice was served at the house, just hours before the shooting.
The following day, the remaining residents were evicted and the building was boarded up.
Myron Frans, the U’s senior vice president for finance and operations, said U police will provide security at the property until the co-op board regains control.
“This co-op has allowed an unsafe situation to endanger our community. The co-op has failed to manage the property, control the residents of the property and respond to security concerns,” he told regents Thursday.
In 2018, under an initiative by then-President Eric Kaler to improve the condition of fraternity-row buildings, a subsidiary of the U’s foundation loaned the co-op $100,000 over 15 years. Frans said the co-op is current on its loan payments but has violated terms related to safety, so officials are considering foreclosure.
Frans said there are other options for improving the situation, including taking it through eminent domain, urging the city to condemn the property or take away the co-op’s lodging license, or asking Hennepin County to declare the site a nuisance.
“We will continue to explore and use every tool possible to take control of the property and work with the community on a plan for (its) future,” Frans said.
UMPD STRUGGLES
The property was the focus of a Board of Regents public safety update Thursday that touched on more systemic issues on the Twin Cities campus.
Since a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020, crime has risen in Minneapolis and throughout the country. The U has had particular difficulty with crime just off campus, where Minneapolis police have jurisdiction but U police also respond when calls are serious.
The U in the last year has approved the hiring of more police officers, as well as on-street safety ambassadors and social workers. It’s also added emergency kiosks, worked to improve lighting and begun offering virtual walking buddies through a mobile phone app.
“The administration wants nothing more than to address this challenge and bring crime down,” President Joan Gabel said.
However, Clark said low morale is hurting his department. Officers are treated poorly on campus, he said, and all four young officers he recently hired have since quit.
“It’s disheartening,” he said. “If the university isn’t (supportive), it’s going to be very hard to retain officers.”
Rising salaries for jobs with competing public safety organizations are adding to Clark’s struggle. He said he has just 48 officers now, down from 56 the last time he spoke with the regents.
C.J. Mosley believes the Jets have the players to change the narrative, direction of the franchise
Column: A.J. Pierzynski as the next Chicago White Sox manager? He definitely would listen.
Regents OK 3.5% tuition hike for UMN students
UMN regents talk public safety after teen boy shot on fraternity row
Rainmaker Games Announces the First Cross-Chain, GameFi-Exclusive NFT Marketplace
Citing lack of density, Ramsey County rejects Rice Creek Commons development agreement between Alatus, Arden Hills
Police issue alert after series of overdoses in St. Paul
Optimism (OP) Hacked of $20M Tokens Following Technical Error
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoid arbitration by agreeing to a $9.625M contract
After strong rookie season, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw thinking big. Pro Bowl big.
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022