Call of the “Bahamas” – Visit Nassau
Strap up those shoes, pack your swimwear and head off to Bahamas this summer for an ultimate vacation. Explore the beaches, the surf and the beautiful sun over this gorgeous landscape. Imagine a never-ending stretch of turquoise water of the ocean against the white of the sandy beaches! Located on the northeastern side of the Caribbean, Bahamas is an archipelago of 29 islands. The best months to visit this sandy paradise are from March to July.
There are several things you can do, on your vacation to Bahamas – a visit to Nassau can be at the top of one’s itinerary. For once, try the Atlantis Resort. Here there is no end to the kind of activities one can do. Situated on the Nassau Island, the resort houses the largest aquarium in the world. The display of this aquarium is spread across 34 acres of marine habitat and has 11 pools and lagoons for exhibition. This resort also preserves 200 species of aquatic life. Take a walk through this huge tank and scamper through the horde of lobsters, varying colors of innumerable shoals of fish, and play with variously colored and shaped shells and star fish.
And while you are in Nassau, it would be impossible to miss its lovely, sandy and divine beaches. Soak up that miraculous sun as it rises and sets down on the horizon, spreading the tentacles of its luminous rays across the expanse of the ocean. And at the noon feel the cool crashing of the sea breeze on your sun tanned body – to put it simply, paradise will find you!
Paradise and Cable beaches are the two must visit beaches here. These are like vast stretches of velvety sand lined with coconut palms, casuarinas, and sea grape which are seen like a natural string of delight. The last is known as the hotel belt of the capital.
When it comes to water sports the capital of Bahamas has a lot to offer to the fans of thrill and excitement. Check out the caving, swimming, and kayaking activities that are conducted here. The park is an ultimate treat for those interested in offshore activities – those courageous souls ready to face the challenge and dive into the ecstasy of thrill presented by these activities. Just take your own kayak and find your way across creeks lined with mangroves or just go and explore those 29 islands on your own kayak, if you have that adventurous streak in you.
Dive into divinity this vacation as you go scuba diving, snorkeling, explore the reefs, bone fishing etc. Watch the fun lying in a hammock and soak the gorgeous natural beauty of the place. You can also visit from Nassau to Andros Island, another in this group of islands is known for snorkeling and diving. It gives enthusiasts an opportunity to explore the beautiful fields of the Elkhorn coral found growing at a height of 15 feet in waters around this island. All these are accessible via Nassau.
Blue Lagoon Island is another hotspot for tourists. It is a stone’s throw away from Nassau. Known for its lagoon, water sports and refreshing cuisine, the island is home of bottlenose dolphins which one can encounter at the Dolphin Encounters. Just a dip in the lagoon and you can see these beautiful creatures of the sea swim against you or just sit outside and watch them play.
Nassau is a promise of luxury, comfort, and thrill. Come and discover the mysteries of this beautiful watery paradise. Respond to the call of Bahamas. This could well be the best vacation you could dream of taking in your entire life.
Gann Price & Time a Unique Profit Tool for Traders
Gann was a technical trader who introduced some unique methods that are still used by traders today.
Perhaps one of the most interesting concpets is Gann’s view on the relationship between price and time.
Gann amassed a $50 million trading fortune with his methods and there used all around the world by savvy traders seeking bigger trading profits.
Let’s look at the relationship between price and time
In common with other technical analysts Gann believed that market action was cyclical
“What happened in the past will happen again”
To trade with the odds on your side in the future meant looking at past patterns.
The reason this is logical as human nature is constant and this shows up in the markets as patterns as humans ultimately determine the price of anything.
Price and Time
So why is the interaction between price and time so important?
Gann believed that crucial price movements occurred when price and time converged.
These convergences could give advance warning of an important trend and traders could trade for profit at these points.
If price and time did not converge, then time would be considered more important than price.
Time, was considered by Gann to be the ultimate timing indicator.
If you think about it time governs all of nature not just the financial markets.
“Just remember one thing, whatever has happened in the past in the stock market and Wall Street will happen again”
Advances in bull markets will come in the future, and panics will come in the future, just as they have in the past. This is the working out of a natural law”
Gann was one of the most important traders in history and his standing is emphasized by the life size portrait of him that greets you when you enter The New York Stock Exchange.
Not only did he introduce the concept of price and time, he was also responsible for a huge volume of work and his writing on the Fibonacci number sequence, Swing trading, Gann angles and many other technical theories are essential reading.
All though sometimes over looked he was one of the first to study human psychology and its importance in terms of market movement, before it become universally accepted.
“We cannot escape it (emotion). In the future, it will cause another panic in stocks. When it comes, both traders and investors will sell stocks, as usual, after it is too late, or in the latter stages of a bear market”
Gann avoided the crash of 1929 but how many booms and busts have we had since then and how many investors got burned?
The fact is, investors ultimately determine the price of anything and are always subject to emotion.
Learn how to step aside from the herd and you can trade in a disciplined way and emerge a winner.
The concept of price and time is one way of doing this.
If you study Gann you know you are studying a trader who is one of the most important of all time and one that has left all his work so others can study and learn from.
Savvy traders all around the world still use Gann’s methods and you should explore further and see how the methods could help you.
Drone Insurance and What Every Drone Owner Needs to Know
Insurance is the financial responsibility that is taken by a firm or person in case you damage someone’s property or cause harm in any way to another person. Insurance is important to own before you drive any manned vehicle and the same is true for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Insurance is a key aspect of risk management and can help your business get through legal complications resulting from unforeseen accidents caused by your drone.
The owners as well as the manufacturers and operators of drones are finally showing interest in learning about drone insurance. Drones are still in a developmental phase and there aren’t any specific rules and regulations governing their use. Therefore, there are a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding the insurance policies of these aerial vehicles. People want to know how the drone insurance is going to work. The following is a compilation of all the aspects that need to be kept in mind when it comes to drone insurance.
Is Drone Insurance Really Necessary
It is true that right now there are no implications for not having drone insurance. You can fly your drone even if it hasn’t been insured. However, it is becoming increasingly necessary to buy insurance for these aerial vehicles as they can cause some serious damage if they go out of control and cause an accident. Moreover, as the use of these drones increases, the authorities would most definitely make it compulsory for the drone owners to buy insurance before they can start flying them. Therefore, it is a good idea to buy drone insurance today so that you don’t have to worry about it at a later stage.
Criteria for Setting Premiums
The cost of drone insurance mainly depends on the level of danger that may be involved with the operation of the drone. Mostly, the choice of platform, the operator’s experience and the use of the drone is taken into consideration for estimating the coverage that the insurance company will provide you. If there is a higher possibility of an accident happening, the cost of insurance may go up. On the other hand, if the operator is an experienced one and the chances of a collision occurring are less, the premium amount might not be that high. So, when looking for a good drone insurance plan make sure that the drone you have is a safe one and is being piloted by an experienced professional.
Insurance Coverage
Every drone insurance plan is different. The coverage that is provided by the drone insurance will largely depend on the policy that you are buying and the company providing it. The areas that are covered by drone insurance plans are different for the owner and the manufacturer. For instance, most insurance plans for drones provide coverage to the owners for the legal liability and the physical damage caused by their drone either to a person or a property. This insurance will cover you for the following aspects:
· Personal injury: If your drone invades the personal space of your neighbor or some other person and ends up injuring them.
· Non- owned: If you happen to crash someone else’s drone that is not owned by you.
· Medical expenses: If your drone collides with a person, causing him/her injuries which require medical treatment.
· Premises liability: If your drone enters the premises of a person who does not like your drone invading his privacy.
· Damage to the UAS: Any damage sustained by the UAS during its flight either because of inclement weather condition or collision with an aerial object.
Factors to Consider When Choosing a Drone Insurance Provider
Drone insurance is a very important issue and thus it is vital that you choose your drone insurance provider very carefully. There are a number of insurance providers available in the market offering various plans for insuring your drone. However, not all of them are good. Some of the companies are only in this business to make money and don’t really care about their customers. If you want to find the best drone insurance provider then you will have to take into account the following factors:
- Reputation
The reputation of the drone insurance provider is of critical importance. You should only choose that insurance provider that has a good reputation among the people. The easiest way of finding out about the reputation of a drone insurance service is to have a look at the testimonials posted on its website. If the testimonials are generally positive then the company is a reputable one.
- Reliability
Reliability is also an important factor that should not be overlooked when it comes to choosing a drone insurance provider. Make sure that the company you are buying the insurance policy from is reliable and can be trusted with if you get into trouble with your drone.
- No Hidden Cost
All the best drone insurance providers have a very clear and transparent price structure. They do not have hidden costs which are revealed when you need the insurance to cover you. To avoid such an instance, go through the terms and condition of the insurance provider with the help of an insurance lawyer to be sure that there aren’t any hidden costs mentioned in there.
- Customer Support
Customer support is also an important aspect that should be given due importance if you want to find the best drone insurance provider. You should make sure that the insurance company you are dealing with has a responsive customer support staff that answers all your questions promptly.
In a nut shell, drone insurance is very important and it would be wise for you to buy it if you plan on using these aerial vehicles for personal or commercial use. However, choose only a reliable and reputable insurance provider to get your drone insured.
Learn E-Currency Exchange To Make Money: Is this a Scam?
Should you attempt to learn e currency exchange trading if the system a is just scam? Is what many courses like Matt Gagnon’s mazu are promoting a scam? If not, why are there rumors of e currency exchange being a scam?
If you have asked yourself questions along these lines then I highly recommend you keep reading my review for whether you should learn e currency exchange or not.
First of all, let me clear something up for you. If you’ve heard about the e currency exchange system being a scam, chances are you heard of it related to comments from Matt Gagnon from Mazu.
Here’s why I say this:
1. Matt Gagnon was the first person to create a course for people that wanted to learn e currency exchange. His website is very popular, which leads me to the fact that…
2. He sell outdated courses. He was the first one to create a course, and he never looked back on it. When you learn E currency Exchange you know this is a system that evolves constantly. Since Matt Gagnon from mazu does not update his course, the system he teaches no longer works. This mean upset customers, and on top of that…
3. Mazu does not refund people’s money. Making it in the eyes of someone who has just bought their course, a scam. This is what many customers say when they review mazu.
The fact that when you want to learn e currency exchange you can make very good money without really working, mixed with the fact that the best selling course about the subject is a scam as many mazu customers review it, then that makes it very easy to believe that the entire e currency exchange system is a scam.
However, the reality about how the e currency exchange system works is entirely different from what Mazu’s Matt Gagnon teaches.
First of all, let me state that from my experience and many others which I personally have heard, it is possible to make good money with the e currency exchange system. The whole system is as good as many people set it out to be.
Meaning the following things:
1. Except when you’re just starting to learn e currency exchange, you really don’t need to put in more than 30-60 minutes a day to be profitable. After you’ve done with the learning curve, things become much easier to exchange e currency.
2. You don’t need to work when you want to learn how to make money with e currency exchange. This really requires no selling, no marketing of any sorts, and it just takes your checking up on your daily profits and taking a few moments to reinvest them to see even more profits. I understand why this is hard for some people to believe so they call it a scam.
3. Dxinone (the company that does the e currency exchange) is a company that keeps growing and lately has implemented new methods of making money, which shows that it’s a stable company and has every intention of being in the market for a long time.
In summary it’s ultimately you who has to make the decision to learn e currency exchange. Nothing in this world is completely guaranteed, but from my experience I can tell you that it’s no scam. I’ve never seen anyone in three years loose a single cent while doing this system. So it’s up to you to decide if you want to learn e currency exchange trading.
