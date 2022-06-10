News
Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election opened Thursday’s prime-time hearing declaring the attack an “attempted coup” that put “two and half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk.”
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said “the world is watching” the U.S. response to the panel’s yearlong investigation into the Capitol riot and the defeated president’s extraordinary effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. He called it a “brazen attempt” to overturn the election.
“Democracy remains in danger,” Thompson said. “We must confront the truth with candor, resolve and determination.”
The committee was presenting never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence, aiming to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that day and also a chilling backstory as Trump, the defeated president, tried to overturn Biden’s election victory.
In one clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull—.”
Thursday night’s hearing was providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and then led the storming of the Capitol.
The hearing also featured accounts from Trump aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors, including Trump’s former Attorney General who said he told the president his claims.
“When you hear and understand the wide-reaching conspiracy and the effort to try to corrupt every lever and agency of government involved in this, you know, the hair on the back of your neck should stand up,” Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a member of the 1/6 committee, said in a pre-hearing interview.
The 1/6 panel’s findings aim to show that America’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power came close to slipping away. They reconstruct how Trump refused to concede the 2020 election, spread false claims of voter fraud and orchestrated an unprecedented public and private campaign to overturn Biden’s victory.
Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were “going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred.”
“I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution,” he said.
Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
The result of the coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee’s investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.
Emotions are still raw at the Capitol, and security will be tight for the hearings. Law enforcement officials are reporting a spike in violent threats against members of Congress.
Against this backdrop, the committee is speaking to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters decide which party controls Congress. Most TV networks were carrying the hearing live, but Fox News Channel was not.
Among those in the audience are several current and former police officers who fought the mob in a desperate battle to protect the Capitol and lawmakers who were trapped together in the House gallery during the siege have stayed close.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. ”We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country.”
The committee chairman, civil rights leader Thompson opened the hearing with sweep of American history. saying he heard in those denying the stark reality of Jan. 6 his own experience growing up in a time and place “where people justified the action of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.”
He and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.
One witness scheduled Thursday was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol — along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.
Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.
Information from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who urged her father to call off the rioters, was likely to be shared from her private appearance before the committee.
In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.
The panel faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted on Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, eventually naming seven Democrats and two Republicans.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been caught up in the probe and has defied the committee’s subpoena for an interview, echoed Trump on Thursday. He called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.
The public will learn about the actions of Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, whose 2,000-plus text messages provided the committee with a snapshot of the real-time scramble to keep Trump in office. Of John Eastman, the conservative law professor who was the architect of the unsuccessful scheme to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6. Of the Justice Department officials who threatened to resign rather than go along with Trump’s proposals.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
News
News
Lawsuit between Peter Angelos’ sons lays bare secret struggle over Baltimore Orioles’ future, possible sale of team
The sons of Orioles’ owner Peter Angelos are fighting over the ailing patriarch’s multimillion-dollar fortune, according to a lawsuit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Thursday that reveals that the family for several years has intended to sell the team.
Louis F. Angelos, 52, is suing John P. Angelos, 54, over what he characterizes as his brother’s attempt to take control and ownership of the family fortune, including the Baltimore Orioles and real estate worth $90 million. The suit also names as a defendant their mother, Georgia Angelos, 80, who the filing characterizes as having been confused and agreeing to a transfer of real estate to John Angelos at his request.
Louis Angelos declined to comment Thursday evening through his attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, who said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that his client “was compelled to bring this action to set things right.”
John Angelos, who the Major League Baseball club lists as its chairman and CEO, did not immediately respond to text messages.
Nusinov said Peter Angelos, who has been in declining health for about five years, had sought to ensure that his two sons “would share equally in decision-making and inheritance of the family assets, including the Orioles.
“John, however, has been working secretly to undermine his father’s intentions,” Nusinov said.
Louis Angelos is seeking to have his brother and mother removed as co-trustees of the trust in which the Orioles were placed, and removed as co-agents of Peter Angelos’ power of attorney.
The suit lays bare an ugly battle within one of Baltimore’s most prominent families in the twilight years of its patriarch, the 92-year-old Peter Angelos. While the turmoil had been ongoing, it stepped up as the Orioles owner’s mental faculties faded.
He collapsed in October 2017 due to a failure of his aortic valve, and although he recovered quickly from subsequent surgery, he began taking steps to manage the future of his holdings, according to the suit. He established a trust and a power of attorney to ensure his wife was taken care of and that his sons would make decisions in tandem, the suit said.
This was when John Angelos “began reversing his father’s policies, operating in secret and plotting is takeover of his father’s estate,” the lawsuit says. It describes John Angelos as working to get rid of those loyal to his father, including then-team vice president and former center fielder Brady Anderson, and freezing Louis Angelos out of decisions.
With Peter Angelos “no longer capable of managing his affairs,” the lawsuit said, his wife determined it was in the best interest to sell the Orioles.
But, according to the suit, John Angelos stalled and thwarted the plans to sell the team — currently valued by Forbes at $1.37 billion — unilaterally torpedoing, according to the lawsuit, interest from “one highly credible group of buyers.
“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles,” the suit charges, “to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) without having to answer to anyone.”
Publicly, the Orioles and John Angelos, in particular, have long maintained they are committed to keeping the team in Baltimore. John Angelos had been quiet on whether they might consider selling the club, and the club is engaged in protracted negotiations to extend its lease at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Alan Rifkin, a longtime former attorney for the Orioles, expressed dismay at news of the lawsuit.
“Having witnessed many of these events firsthand, it is my view that it is more than unfortunate that Peter’s extraordinary legacy is being treated in this way in a public forum,” Rifkin told The Sun in an interview. “I hope that this family, which I have great respect for, can resolve their differences.”
Selling the team while Peter Angelos is alive would impose steep capital gains taxes, but a sale after his death could save the family hundreds of millions of dollars.
Major League Baseball would have oversight over the sale, vetting potential new owners, but that doesn’t preclude prospective buyers from exploring such a purchase.
Major League Baseball and the Orioles have a tortured history, although both sides have said the relationship has improved to workable.
During the 1994 work stoppage, Peter Angelos refused to accede to MLB’s plans to use replacement players, based on his previous representation of union workers and concern about jeopardizing team legend Cal Ripken’s pursuit of the major league record for consecutive games played. A decade later, Angelos opposed MLB’s planned relocation of the Montreal Expos (now the Nationals) to Washington, a city whose residents had long supported the Orioles and been in its exclusive television and marketing territory.
In 2020, The Baltimore Sun reported that potential bidders had begun lining up in the belief that the Orioles could be placed on the market for the first time in a generation. Amid the signs of interest in the team, former Orioles president and CEO Larry Lucchino told The Sun he had been approached about forming an ownership group, though he said that would not be appropriate to consider at that time.
The Sun reported that year that Major League Baseball team owners privately voted to approve John Angelos as “control person” for the Orioles, meaning he succeeded his father as the executive responsible for the team. The approval signaled an official transition from the leadership of Peter Angelos.
The lawsuit also reveals a family rift in the early 2000s that had never been made public. Louis Angelos alleges that the split occurred partly because John Angelos “openly displayed his disregard for his father’s prerogatives as the Managing Partner of the ball club.” The petition also says John “never satisfied Mr. Angelos’ desire that John,” who had attended law school, “become a member of the bar.”
()
News
Jensen announces priorities for public safety, crime in Minnesota
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen announced a crime-fighting plan Thursday that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard in keeping order.
His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities area in the past couple of years. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he said he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed.
“Do you feel safer today than you did four years ago?” Jensen asked at a news conference. “When I ask people across Minnesota — whether it’s in greater Minnesota or in the urban areas — ‘Do you feel safer than you did four years ago?’ they’re saying no.”
Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator, was joined outside the Capitol by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk.
Jensen criticized incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his response to the sometimes violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which included the burning of a police station. Jensen said Walz froze and let the situation get out of control. He said he would be quicker to deploy the National Guard to prevent trouble. He also said he would use state troopers to supplement local police in high-crime areas.
The Walz administration has already stepped up the role of the State Patrol. It announced plans last month to use troopers to supplement the Minneapolis Police Department, which has lost around 300 officers since the unrest, with many claiming post-traumatic stress disorder.
Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen a surge in violent crime that sometimes spills into the suburbs. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides last year, the most since 1995, while St. Paul had 38, breaking the city’s record of 34 set in 1992 during the crack cocaine epidemic. Minneapolis also reported more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings in 2021, while St. Paul saw about 100. The cities formerly didn’t feel the need to keep specific carjacking statistics.
Jensen also called for more job, literacy and skills training for state prisoners to help them find work when they’re released and thus reduce recidivism. And he called for more emphasis on restorative justice by using offenders to clean up graffiti and vandalism. He would also create a unit within the state Department of Public Safety to protect children from sexual exploitation.
Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments, while Walz and other Democrats have called for $450 million in new public safety spending as part of a stalled bipartisan budget framework that Jensen opposes. They also criticized Jensen for opposing gun safety measures such as background checks.
The Legislature adjourned last month with lawmakers still divided on how to use the $7 billion that’s left of what was a $9.25 billion surplus. Talks among Walz and the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities have yet to nail down enough details for the governor to call a special session.
“From opposing universal background checks to the budget deal on public safety, Scott Jensen has shown that he’s unserious about stopping crime and gun violence,” Ken Martin, the state Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement.
