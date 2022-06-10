News
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup,’
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the House 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy
“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.
“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”
In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull—.”
In another, the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud. “I accepted what he said.”
Others showed leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump. Testifying in person was one of the offices, Caroline Edwards, who suffered serious injuries as she battled the mob that pushed into the Capitol.
“President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair who took the lead for much of the hearing. “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”
There was an audible gasp in the hearing room, when Cheney read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged, Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he “deserves it.”
Trump was angry that Pence, presiding in the House chamber, refused his order to reject the certification of Biden’s victory.
Police officers who had fought off the mob consoled one another as they sat in the committee room reliving the violence they faced on Jan. 6. Officer Harry Dunn teared up as bodycam footage showed rioters bludgeoning his colleagues with flagpoles and baseball bats.
Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were “going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred.”
Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Repubicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: “All. Old. News.”
The result of the coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee’s investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.
Emotions are still raw at the Capitol, and security will be tight for the hearings. Law enforcement officials are reporting a spike in violent threats against members of Congress.
Against this backdrop, the committee was speaking to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters decide which party controls Congress. Most TV networks carried the hearing live, but Fox News Channel did not.
Among those in the audience were several lawmakers who were trapped together in the House gallery during the attack.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. ”We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country.”
The committee chairman, civil rights leader Thompson opened the hearing with sweep of American history. saying he heard in those denying the stark reality of Jan. 6 his own experience growing up in a time and place “where people justified the action of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.”
Republican Rep. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.
Among those testifying was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol — along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.
Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.
In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.
The panel faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted on Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, eventually naming seven Democrats and two Republicans.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been caught up in the probe and has defied the committee’s subpoena for an interview, echoed Trump on Thursday. He called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.
The public will learn about the actions of Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, whose 2,000-plus text messages provided the committee with a snapshot of the real-time scramble to keep Trump in office. Of John Eastman, the conservative law professor who was the architect of the unsuccessful scheme to persuade Vice President Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6. Of the Justice Department officials who threatened to resign rather than go along with Trump’s proposals.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
Gerrit Cole exits in third after getting shelled by Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — It was another nightmare in Minnesota for Gerrit Cole. Last year, the Yankees ace had a meltdown in an interview when asked directly if he had ever used illegal sticky substances to pitch. Thursday night, he just got hammered.
The Twins hit him hard, crushing him for a career-high five home runs in just 2.1 innings of work. Cole allowed seven runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out three and walked off the field with the Yankees losing 7-3 at Target Field.
It took only eight pitches for the Twins to get to Cole. Luis Arraez crushed a 2-2 changeup 396 feet to right center field. Byron Buxton jumped on the first pitch he saw, an 88-mile an hour slider for a 422-foot home run. Carlos Correa needed just two pitches, hammering a 0-1, 94-mile an hour cutter 413 feet for back-to-back-to-back home runs.
Cole had allowed three home runs before, six times previously in his career to be exact. He had never allowed three in one inning and no Yankee pitcher had ever given up home runs to the first three batters of the game.
Buxton and the Twins weren’t done.
Cole gave up a one-out single to Jose Miranda and then walked Arraez. Buxton turned on a 92-mile an hour cutter for his second home run of the night. Trevor Larnach hammered the fifth homer with one out in the third and then Gio Urshela hit a double in the right-center field gap that got to the wall.
That was it for Cole’s night, the second shortest start of the season for him. It was the seventh time in his career he had allowed seven earned runs, two shy of his career high.
He was not fooling the Twins with much Tuesday. He threw 70 pitches, 45 for strikes. He got nine swings-and-misses, four on his knuckle curve and three on his slider.
Last season, the trip to Target Field was a nightmare for Cole long before he got on the field. Then Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson had publicly called out Cole as one of the pitchers who was affected when MLB actually started cracking down on the illegal foreign substances on pitchers hands. Cole’s spin rate had dropped notably and the day before he started, Cole was asked point blank if he had used Spider Tack or any such substance. He gave a decidedly unconvincing non-answer that immediately went viral.
“Um, I don’t….I don’t know…..quite know how to answer that, to be honest,” Cole said after an awkward pause, when asked if he had ever used Spider Tack. “I mean there are customs and practices that have been passed down from older players, to younger players from the last generation of players, to this generation of players. And I think there are some things that are certainly out of bounds in that regard and I’ve stood pretty firm in terms of that, in terms of the communication between our peers and whatnot.
“Like I mentioned earlier,” Cole continued,” there’s, this is important to a lot of people that love the game and this is including the players in this room, including fans, including teams and so if MLB wants to legislate some more stuff, that’s a conversation that we can have, because, ultimately, we should all be pulling in the same direction on this.”
State track and field: Jordan Hecht helps Rosemount girls jump out to early lead
A majority of the hardware for track and field will be awarded this weekend at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
That didn’t stop Rosemount junior Jordan Hecht from taking home a state title on Thursday morning. She won the Class 3A girls discus in dominant fashion with a distance of 148 feet, 6 inches.
The impressive toss helped Hecht easily best fellow podium finishers Northfield senior Shelby Svien (143 feet, 7 inches) and Champlin Park senior Adison Kapitzke (137, 8 inches).
That was the start of a stellar day for Rosemount at the Class 3A preliminaries.
In addition to Hecht winning a state title, Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo took second place in the Class 3A girls long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 8 inches. Edina senior Maddie Dahlien narrowly defeated Cinnamo with a bound of 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
After her solid effort in the field, Cinnamo took to the track and qualified with the second fastest time in both the Class 3A girls 100 hurdles (14.65 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.42 seconds). She will be a contender to win both races this weekend.
Rosemount also qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A girls 4×200 relay, and thus, will be among the favorites to win that event this weekend.
Though a lot will change this weekend, Rosemount (22 points) holds a very, very early lead in the Class 3A girls team standings. Edina (20 points), Minnetonka (16 points), and East Ridge (14 points), among a handful of others, are in hot pursuit.
ZINTER’S STAR PERFORMANCE
Concordia Academy senior Shaina Zinter is among the best athletes in the state and she proved that once again on Thursday night in the Class A preliminaries. She finished with the fastest time in the Class A girls 100 hurdles (14.31) and 300 hurdles (42.38).
Both times were good for new records in Class A. It goes without saying that Zinter will be the overwhelming favorite in both events this weekend.
In addition to her star performance on the track, Zinter also impressed in the field, taking home second place in the Class A girls long jump.
NOVA CLASSICAL DOMINATES DISTANCE
Nova Classical senior Finn McCormick won the Class A boys 3200 with ease, finishing the race in 9:27.20. Nova Classical junior Henry Karelitz was behind McCormick with a time of 9:35.02.
That clean sweep helped Nova Classical gain a whopping 22 points in the Class A boys team standings.
MUKURAZITA MEDALS FOR CENTRAL
St. Paul Central sophomore Carlton Mukurazita took home second place in the Class 3A boys triple jump on Thursday morning, setting a personal record of 46 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the process. That came on his final jump of the competition.
That would’ve been enough for Mukurazita to win the state title had it not been for Minneapolis Southwest senior Hakeem Ford, who won the Class 3A boys triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 8 inches. East Ridge junior Jaelen Harper rounded out the podium with a jump of 45 feet, 4 inches.
AYOUB SHINES FOR FARMINGTON
Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 400 with a time of 48.21. He will also be a contender in the Class 3A boys 800 after qualifying with a time of 1:56.46.
SKELLY PACES MOUNDS VIEW
Mounds View senior William Skelly paced the field in the Class 3A boys 800 with a time of 1:53.87. His teammate, Mounds View junior Victor Lelinga, was close behind, finishing with a time of 1:54.66.
TEAM RELAYS
Lakeville North qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 4×400 relay with a time of 3:20.79. Mounds View was right behind with a time of 3:21.83.
Meanwhile, Rosemount qualified with the fastest time in the Class 3A boys 4×100 relay with a time of 42.18.
BRIEFLY
Class 2A preliminaries will take place on Friday morning at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Tony La Russa defends decision to intentionally walk a batter on a 1-2 count, which backfires in the Chicago White Sox’s loss to the LA Dodgers
Chicago White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa threw a wild pitch, allowing Freddie Freeman to take second base during the sixth inning Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
With two outs and the Sox trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by two runs, the ball made the count 1-2 as the left-hander Sousa faced right-handed-hitting Trea Turner.
Sox manager Tony La Russa elected to intentionally walk Turner, bringing up the left-handed-hitting Max Muncy. The cleanup hitter made the Sox pay, hitting a three-run homer to left.
Some decisions work. That one didn’t for the Sox, who lost 11-9 in front of 25,482.
The move became an instant topic of discussion locally and nationally.
“So let me ask you a question: Is there some question on whether that was a good move or not?” La Russa asked afterward. “Do you know what (Turner) hits against left-handed pitching with one (strike), 0-1, or two strikes, do you know what he hits? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes, against a left-handed pitcher. Is that really a question?
“Because it was 1-2? Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you avoid if you can, and we had an open base and Muncy being the guy behind him, and that’s a better matchup. If somebody disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcomed to it. But that wasn’t a tough call.”
A fan on the television broadcast was heard saying after the decision: “He has two strikes, Tony!”
Muncy, who returned from the injured list after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation, had five RBIs and told reporters covering the Dodgers: “The baseball mind in me gets it. Obviously my year has sucked up to this point (slashing .150/.327/.263 in 41 games). Trea’s been really good (slashing .303/.357/.482 in 56 games). At the moment (after the homer), I was animated and I’ll just leave it at that. …
“But at the same time, I don’t know if walking someone with two strikes is ever the right move. I understood it now, but at the time you get little animated.”
It was a tough loss for the Sox, who had a chance for a series win against one of the best teams in baseball. Instead, they saw a four-run lead evaporate and lost two of three to the Dodgers.
It started to unravel for the Sox in the fifth inning, when the Dodgers scored six unearned runs.
Leading 4-0, Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed a single and a walk with one out. Third baseman Jake Burger committed a fielding error on an Austin Barnes grounder, loading the bases for Mookie Betts.
Cease struck out Betts, but Freeman drove in two with a double. Turner hit a slow grounder to third and beat Burger’s throw to first, extending the inning and bringing in another run.
Muncy followed with a two-run double, giving the Dodgers a 5-4 lead. The sixth run scored on a wild pitch by reliever Matt Foster.
“Lost a game today, I take full responsibility for that,” Burger said. “I need to be better in the field.”
Burger had two hits, including a home run, and scored three times before leaving in the ninth with cramping.
“I feel comfortable at the plate and slowing the game down, and now I have to translate that into the field,” Burger said. “That’s part of the game, and you’ve got to be good on both sides of the ball.”
Cease exited after 4⅔ innings, allowing the six unearned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
“I battled and that’s sometimes the way it goes,” Cease said.
The sixth inning got off to a sluggish start for the Sox when Gavin Lux hit a grounder to first but beat Sousa to the bag for an infield hit. With one out, Betts hit a grounder to third. Burger bobbled it momentarily, recovered and got an out at first.
Freeman drove in Lux with a single. Then came the wild pitch, intentional walk and three-run homer, stretching the Dodgers’ lead to 10-5.
“Turner with no strikes, one strike or two strikes is very dangerous against right and especially left,” La Russa said. “Now if maybe (right-handed-hitting Will) Smith was hitting behind him it would have been a different thing. Muncy is there so it’s an easy call for me. I mean, if (Sousa) gives up a hit there (to Turner), I would be walking into the lake or something because that would have been stupid. And he did get a hit, Muncy, got behind him and threw a slider he didn’t break. To his credit, instead of trying to hook it, he played it (to left field).
“I don’t get surprised too often, but that one, does anybody in this room really think, even with the count, should have gone after Turner? I would say that’s no chance. Muncy is the guy to get out of the inning. We just missed him.”
The Sox scored twice in the eighth and brought the tying run at the plate with no outs. But Adam Engel and Josh Harrison struck out, and Danny Mendick flied out to right.
The Dodgers scored once in the top of the ninth and the Sox answered with two to get within 11-9. They brought the potential winning run to the plate with one out, but Yasmani Grandal popped out to third in foul territory and Gavin Sheets struck out.
“We’re disappointed but we’re not putting our heads down,” Cease said. “We have a lot of work to do. There is still a lot of season left. We’ll let this one go and come back tomorrow.”
