Finance
Cats, People, and the Black Plague – Those Who Kept Cats Survived
In the long history of human-animals relationships, a few episodes stand out in which one species has made a significant contribution to the survival of another. Rarely do cats get credit for such an accomplishment–more often dogs or horses, and then, usually in times of war–but the Black Plague of Europe is one of those times.
By way of background, the ancient Romans, in their conquest of Egypt, had brought cats home to Europe. Cats subsequently suffered a period of disfavor during the superstitious Middle Ages, for they had become associated with witches and the Devil; some people believed black cats were witches in disguise, or that they assisted witches in performing their craft. Those who kept cats as pets were the objects of much suspicion, and widespread cat hunting led almost to their extinction.
When rats from Asia brought the bubonic plague to Europe via trading ships in the mid-1300s, the epidemic (variously known as the Black Plague, the Great Plague, the Black Death, and the Great Mortality) swept across the continent, resulting in devastating loss of human life. In all, one-third of the population of Europe–some 34 million people–died. In England alone, more than half the human population perished; in some parts of France, ninety percent.
It took the authorities some time to figure out the cause of the problem. At one point they tested the theory that the disease was being spread by dogs and cats; thus the mayor of London ordered the execution of all such pets. Despite the extermination of millions of companion animals, however, the plague did not abate but actually accelerated, for, of course, the elimination of all cats was soon followed by an explosion of the rat population.
Eventually it became evident that people who had kept cats, in violation of the law, fared better; for the cats, according to their nature, killed the rats that carried the fleas that really carried the plague. People slowly began to deduce the rat-flea-disease connection. When the truth finally came to light, cats were quickly elevated to hero status, and soon became protected by law.
The Great Plague ended when the fleas started dying, as a part of their natural life cycle, in the cold of fall and winter. Subsequent plagues would visit Europe over successive generations, and other continents suffered similar outbreaks; it would not be until the 19th century that scientists really began to understand the epidemiology of the plague. Increased sanitary conditions over time helped reduce its incidence, and with the discovery of antibiotics in the 20th century, the threat of the plague was greatly reduced.
Would it be a stretch to say that, by bringing the rodent population under control, cats saved humans from extinction? At least, European humans? At a minimum, cats deserve credit for heroically saving the species that, through ignorance, almost wiped them out.
(C)Lisa J. Lehr 2006
Finance
Production Management Software That Keeps Manufacturing Running
Manufacturing operations, as the backbone of the economy, are a prime industrial sector that can benefit from innovation and optimization. Without having to stop production for a lengthy re-tooling process, production management software can increase plant efficiency, better manage inventories, and deliver products on time. Fully integrated software solutions will also foster collaboration between engineering and operations as well as improving customer relations management by enhancing after sales service. A top notch system will also do all of this and be easily adapted into current technology without having to train extensively on a new user interface.
Production Enhancement
The first aim of production management software is to support efficient and timely production. This is accomplished via production planning and product management. Production management is achieved through meticulous tracking of materials, capacity, manpower, and time usage. Men and materials have to be directed according to their most effective use in order to allow production to run without bottlenecks. A cornerstone of easing bottlenecks is integrated communication between engineering, operations, and management to keep every department up to date on current issues and upcoming changes. Real-time knowledge sharing facilitates changes on the production floor being completed in a timely manner.
Production planning is the forward looking counterpart of production management. While the current process is being run, future delivery dates have to be kept in mind. Each job and project has to be kept separate and visible in order to meet schedules and reduce wasted work. Planning and production need to be in close communication to allow for changes to be reacted upon without excessive lag or lead time. Effective response time to unexpected changes keeps an entire manufacturing process on track to meet its goals and use its capacity wisely, whether production is made-to-order or made-to-stock.
Business Forecasting
The second aim of production management software is to assist in providing accurate estimates and quotes as well as delivering the best customer service possible. Aligning customer requirements with plant operations is how to provide a proper estimate that will both keep plant costs in line and prevent a high bid from precluding a business opportunity. After securing a contract, customer service needs to continue to foster the business-client relationship with after-sales service. Customer relationship management can be as important for generating sales as the efficiency of the manufacturing process itself. Exceeding customer expectations will obtain future contracts.
Ultimately, production management software seeks to integrate each arm of a manufacturing process together in tight collaboration. Communication will drive processes to become more flexible and prevent unexpected changes from massively damaging schedules, jeopardizing delivery dates, or causing undue costs. A proper software solution must accomplish all of these goals without mandating extensive retraining or retooling, otherwise their benefit becomes nullified. The end users must be able to operate the technology intuitively; this is achieved by having new systems compatible with old systems both in their technical execution and their user interface. For example, Microsoft Office users are quick to learn Microsoft Dynamics software systems due to their synergy in design and execution. The final return on investment for a technology solution depends on its ease of implementation.
Finance
Quick Tips On How To Get Cheap Car Hire Services
In case you are planning a holiday with limited budget, then you should consider the UK. Most individuals believe that they have to spend holiday overseas, but you don’t have to leave your country to have a wonderful time. You can find more than 2,000 beautiful destinations in Ireland and UK. Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London are some of the most popular vacation spots.
Cheap car hire in Ireland offers convenient solutions for everyone to enjoy their holiday on limited budget. Some other benefits of renting a car include:
Traveling to various destinations without worrying about transfers and struggling with luggage from airport to train or bus stations.
No extra traveling costs for airport transfer service
Chance to make use of the rental car to visit the popular tourist attractions and sites
Additionally, most individuals think that rather than purchasing a car for random trips, car hire is actually a more economical option since they can save annually on things such as car maintenance, insurance, MOT and road taxes.
But based on certain situations, car hire might not be the best option since there are many additional factors to take into account. These include aspects to deal with in the contractual agreement, for instance the responsibilities of the rental companies and persons who are hiring the car, insurance protection for breakdowns or accidents, driver insurance and terms and conditions for using and returning the vehicle.
Additional costs that a car hirer would incur include extra driver fees; congestion charges; conditions for advance booking; fees for late return; sales tax; weekend/weekly rates and charges for mileage. These might or might not be taken into account within the special deals and discounts offered by the rental car company.
Nevertheless, since there is high competition within the car rental industry, it is recommended to shop around in order to find the best deals, not just online but also over the telephone. This way it is easy to see the different offers from the rental companies.
Finance
Silicon Valley Eyes Africa As New Tech Frontier
LAGOS: With its brilliant lofts and table tennis table, another tech center point in the Lagos city wouldn’t watch strange among the new businesses on the opposite side of the world in Silicon Valley.
However, the NG_Hub office is in the suburb of Yaba – the core of Nigeria’s thriving tech scene that is pulling in enthusiasm from worldwide monsters quick to take advantage of a developing business sector of youthful, associated Africans.
In May, both Google and Facebook propelled activities adjacent.
This week, Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was in California to court US tech financial specialists for what he said could proclaim a “fourth mechanical upset” back home.
In any case, it isn’t simply Nigeria that is provoking the enthusiasm of tech monsters.
A month ago, Google said it would open Africa’s first man-made consciousness lab in Ghana’s capital, Accra.
Socioeconomics are a key factor behind the drive: Africa’s populace is assessed to be 1.2 billion, 60 percent of them under 24. By 2050, the UN assesses the populace will twofold to 2.4 billion.
“There’s an unmistakable open door for organizations like Facebook and Google to truly go in and put a shaft in the sand,” said Daniel Ives, an innovation scientist at GBH Insights in New York.
“In the event that you take a gander at Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, where is a ton of that development originating from? It’s global,” he told AFP.
Facebook is working from the NG_Hub as it doesn’t yet have a changeless office in Nigeria.
The organization’s Africa head of open approach, Ebele Okobi, said at the opening of the premises that the objective was to develop the beginning innovation network.
The informal organization has vowed to prepare 50,000 individuals the nation over to “give them the advanced aptitudes they have to succeed”, she included.
In return, Facebook, which presently has around 26 million clients in Nigeria, gets more clients and access to a gigantic market to test new items and procedures.
“We are put resources into the biological community. Simply the way that they are locks in… that in of itself is an objective,” she included.
Cyber colonialism?
Numerous African governments have given the tech titans an energetic welcome.
In California, Osinbajo said the Nigerian government will “effectively bolster” Google’s “Next Billion Users” plan to “guarantee more noteworthy computerized access in Nigeria and around the globe”.
Hardly any areas in Africa move as much expectation as innovation, which can possibly reform everything from medicinal services to cultivating.
Cases incorporate Ubenwa, a Nigerian start-up that has been portrayed as “Shazam for babies”, after the application that distinguishes music and movies from bits.
Ubenwa examinations a child’s cry utilizing AI to analyze birth asphyxia, a noteworthy reason for death in Africa when babies don’t get enough oxygen and supplements previously, amid or instantly after birth.
Identifying the issue early could spare a large number of lives.
“Africans ought to be capable to think of the arrangements,” said Tewodros Abebe, a doctoral understudy contemplating dialect innovation at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia.
“Except if we are included, nobody can comprehend the current issues in our landmass.”
Abebe expelled fears that what Facebook and Google are doing speaks to a type of supposed digital expansionism.
“Working cooperatively I believe is a decent method for innovation exchange for Africa,” he said. “On the off chance that they are searching for business, that is colonization.”
‘Epocalypse Now’
As Africa’s innovation division develops, fuelled by development in cell phone utilize, so too pressures on governments to ensure its residents’ close to home information.
Osinbajo advised tech pioneers Nigeria was quick to make the correct condition for improvement, including for control.
In any case, the level headed discussion over security is quieted in numerous African nations, dissimilar to in Europe, which as of late passed harder new information insurance laws.
Facebook has additionally been at the focal point of a tempest for neglecting to ensure client information regarding cases of control in the 2016 US presidential decision and the Brexit choice.
Worldwide Justice Now, an against neediness gathering, fears tech organizations are being without given rein to make a worldwide reconnaissance state.
“We could end up sleepwalking towards a world in which a bunch of tech organizations practice imposing business model control over entire swathes of the world economy, additionally worsening imbalance between the worldwide north and the worldwide south,” said the lobbyist aggregate in a May 2018 report titled “Epocalypse Now”.
Renata Avila, from the World Wide Web Foundation in Geneva that battles for advanced correspondence, said that has not happen as intended but rather there were squeezing concerns.
“The message is that Africa needs venture and it needs to build up these enterprises, so more often than not it’s an ace business account,” said Avila, a computerized rights scientist.
“In any case, there is little oversight,” she included, cautioning that without direction, individuals were defenseless against abuse.
Cats, People, and the Black Plague – Those Who Kept Cats Survived
Production Management Software That Keeps Manufacturing Running
Quick Tips On How To Get Cheap Car Hire Services
Silicon Valley Eyes Africa As New Tech Frontier
Mastercard Partners With Web3 Providers To Facilitate NFT Commerce
For Orioles’ Austin Hays, the art of perfecting the outfield assist comes down to preparation
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck: How Did They Meet For The First Time?
The History of Two Factor Authentication in the HIPAA Security Rule
ASK IRA: What is the best next step for the Heat with Kyle Lowry?
Moonbeam (GLMR) Poised to Skyrocket as per Popular Crypto Analyst
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022