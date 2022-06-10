News
Chicago White Sox pause Eloy Jiménez’s rehab assignment because of ‘normal leg soreness’
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez — working his way back from a right hamstring tendon tear — is experiencing “normal leg soreness,” general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
“In order to knock it out of him, we are going to return him from the rehab assignment which essentially stops the 20-day clock,” Hahn said. “We are fairly confident that we will be able to put him back on a rehab assignment as soon as next week.”
Jiménez has been out since April 23, when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery. He began a rehab assignment May 28 with Triple-A Charlotte.
Hahn said the original 20-day minor-league rehab clock was set to expire next week.
“Doing this move allows us to remove any of the time pressure from the original 20-day clock,” Hahn said. “In terms of this normal leg soreness, as I would describe it, it is normal from the standpoint that both (pitcher) Lance (Lynn) and (catcher) Yasmani (Grandal) — who had similar procedures — experienced it as well. The difference was with both those players, they experienced it in Chicago as part of their ramp up. For whatever reason, as much as they pushed Eloy, he never really felt anything.
“Now on two groundouts he felt it running to first base. It caused some concern for him. There is a little inflammation that comes from this tugging experience of the … neo-tendon which is more or less scar tissue that does take a day or two to settle down. We don’t believe this is going to be a long term issue, but we are pulling him off the rehab assignment in order to stop the 20-day clock.”
Jiménez will be remaining in Charlotte, N.C., for treatment.
The original estimate for Jiménez’s timeline to return from the injury was six to eight weeks.
“I wouldn’t call it a setback,” Hahn said. “It slowed us down. The hope was when he originally went out on these 20 days, that we weren’t going to use all 20 and that we possibly would have him back, probably not this homestand, but on the road trip. Now that won’t happen.
“But it’s not a new injury. It’s not a re-aggravation. It’s part of the process. It’s part of the process that is slowing us down a little bit. It should not have any long term effect on him other than slowing his return to Chicago.”
Jiménez is slashing .235/.316/.235 in six games with Charlotte.
“Two days ago, or before this most recent grab, Eloy was saying he feels great,” Hahn said. “The only issue is his timing at the plate. This could be a matter of how much longer until he felt himself at the plate. Hopefully we get him back out there next week and it’s a matter of building up his rhythm.”
Jiménez has to be out five days and then the Sox can request a new 20 days. As far as how long Jiménez would need once he begins the rehab assignment again, Hahn said it “depends on when we restart.”
“If we restarted Tuesday at the start of the next series, then maybe we are talking a week or a week-plus,” Hahn said. “If for whatever reason we can’t restart him until next weekend, then maybe it’s a little more time given the added layoff from the plate appearances.
“But we feel pretty good that after a few days of treatment we should be able to get him back out there.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Lynn, who made his third rehab start Wednesday as he recovers from right knee surgery. Lynn allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings at Louisville.
“Got a text that said he felt good,” La Russa said Thursday. “He threw a lot of pitches (77) so he didn’t finish the five innings, but he’s optimistic that he’ll join us. I think the thing now is to evaluate how he feels (Thursday) and (Friday) before they make the final decision, but he was optimistic.”
News
What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations?
Kylie Jenner
She was born on the 10th of August 1997. Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American social media personality, model, socialite, and businesswoman.
She is one of the famous (infamous for some) Kardashian sisters. However, she also starred in the 2007 show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired till 2021. She also owns a cosmetic line called Kylie Cosmetics which she founded herself.
As of now, she is the most followed woman and the second most followed person on Instagram.
Kylie is married to Travis Scott and has two kids; a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son named Wolf Webster.
She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner and has 5 other siblings, out of which, Kendall Jenner is her real sister while others are step-siblings.
Khloe Kardashian
She was born on the 27th of June in 1984. Khloe Alexandra Kardashian is a media personality, socialite, and model.
She starred in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series alongside the rest of her family and was also a part of its spin-offs Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.
She was married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. The pair starred in reality TV series called Khloe and Lamar which aired from 2011 to 2012. Also in 2012, she hosted The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez.
Khloe is a part of the fashion and retail industries, along with her sisters Kourtney and Kim.
In 2016, she starred in and hosted her talk show called Kocktails with Khloe. Other than this, she also starred in and produced a health and fitness-related documentary series called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.
Kylie’s Response
Over the years, Kylie has, time and again, been accused of having undergone multiple plastic surgeries. In one incident, while promoting coconut oil from her cosmetic line, Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner was met with a whole lot of accusations.
Kylie had posted a picture of herself in just a chain bodysuit to promote her coconut oi, with the caption “Summer Body”. This was met by people joking about how her summer body is bought and not made, through memes or just comments.
Kylie has, however, never admitted to having undergone any sort of plastic surgery other than getting lip fillers. No matter how much the public tries to sway her and get her to confess what they believe to be the reality, Kylie refuses to bend to the will of the public.
Khloe’s Response
Khloe too, like Kylie, has faced multiple accusations, of having undergone several plastic surgeries, by the public. Sick of this “trend”, she recently visited the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, to clear the air about the same.
Khloe refused to have undergone any surgery other than the one nose job that she claims to be in love with. She further talked about how she would be open to receiving a transplant, much later in life.
The post What Has Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Say About Plastic Surgery Accusations? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Sarah Catherine Hook: What Are Her Past and Future Projects?
Born on the 22nd of April in 1995, Sarah Catherine Hook is a famous and popular actress, model, TV persona, social media influencer, singer, and entrepreneur, hailing from the United States.
The actress gained a lot of fame and is well-known due to her memorable role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.
The actress hails from Montgomery in Alabama, United States, and has two siblings; Forrest Hook and George Hook (both brothers). Her parents are Hampton Hook (Father), and Catherine Hook (Mother).
The actress completed her studies at the Atlantic Theatre Company Summer Intensive, situated in New York City.
Out of all the siblings, Sarah is the youngest one and her father is a successful businessman, while her mother is a homemaker.
As of now, that is 2022, the actress is 27 years old and she resides in Brooklyn in New York City, United States of America.
Sarah’s current net worth is about 2 to 4 million US Dollars (approx).
Personal Life
Sarah does not actively indulge in talking about her relationship status; hence, it is not very clear. She is, however, (most likely) single as of now.
Moreover, Sarah loves hanging out and spending time with her friends and family.
According to her Instagram, Sarah is quite close with her best friend, Phillip Laskaris, and often posts pictures of herself with him on her social media accounts.
She also owns a dog and one of her favorite pastimes is sketching and binging adventurous movies.
Her Past Projects
Sarah began her journey in the industry as a professional actor in the year 2017. She debuted on television through a series called Brunkala, wherein she played a character called Lena.
She also made an appearance on Law and Order Special Victims Unit. Thereafter, she was included in TV serials like Living in Harmony, SodaStream, NOS4A2, etc.
One of her most notable performances was in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, wherein she played the role of Debbie Glatzel, one of the main characters in the movie.
This role brought her a lot of fame, popularity, and acclaim.
Due to this, she landed a role in Monsterland and played Elena Milak in the 2020 TV series.
Her Future Projects
Her latest upcoming project is called First Kill: You Never Forget You First and is going to be released on Netflix.
First Kill: You Never Forget You First is a complex romantic fantasy based on the Shades of Magic series written by V. E. Schwab.
Not only is the story complicated due to a love story gradually coming into the light as a vampire and a vampire hunter fall for each other, but it also gives us a gay love story between such beings. Where To Watch First Kill: You Never Forget Your First
The series releases on the 10th of June and since it is a Netflix original, it will be released on Netflix only.
The post Sarah Catherine Hook: What Are Her Past and Future Projects? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Is Matthew McConaughey Confirmed For The Batman Sequel?
Jim Mathew David McConaughey is an American actor. After playing numerous supporting places, he got his first successful part in the drama A Time To Kill. He was born in Uvalde, on 4th November 69. His mama, Mary Kathleen is a former schoolteacher of a kindergarten and also a published author. He graduated with a Bachelorette of wisdom and he wanted to attain Southern Methodist University. But after getting informed by his family that private academy education would arise as a burden to his family, he changed his studies. After these reluctantly he has decided to attain a Law academy after scale. But e did not have any intention of getting counsel.
McConaughey’s woman’s name is Camila Alves and they got engaged on December 25, 2011. And they’re blessed with three children (two sons and one son).
About the Batman movie
Batman has surfaced in both diurnals and comics. latterly Batman movie was released directed by Matt Reeves. It’s one of the good superhero pictures. The story is about a boy who has come to be known as Batman. In the story, it has been shown that a boy who saw his parents being killed by a miscreant has since trained himself physically to save the people against the culprits. Throughout out, the movie, the man investigates the miscreant’s demi world, one step behind the villain.
The cast of the movie
The cast members include Robbert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zeo Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul dono as Edward Gaston, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gorden. Additionally, John Turton as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Alfred
Pennyworth, Colin Farrell, and Oswald” OZ” Cobblelpot are also on the list.
Batman has been intended to be the first new Batman movie and establish a Batman- concentrated participated universe from the DCEU. It has been said by Clark that Batman would lay a foundation for unborn films to make upon. The Batman Sequel has been confirmed by McConaughey.
No similar news is just rumors spread by the fans who are awaiting the new part of the Batman movie. It has not been hotted
by McConaughey that he’d verified any movie lately. Yes, has been stated that latterly it would come up with the new part of the batman but till now has not been informed by the plant nor by McConaughey himself to confirm the casting.
But still, they’re confused as to whether it’s true or not but the fans are going to watch the coming part. We can anticipate that soon the fans will come across their demands. If someone has not seen the Batman movie they can go and watch it on Netflix. Everyone will have a good experience with these pictures.
The post Is Matthew McConaughey Confirmed For The Batman Sequel? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
