Dave Hyde: Sean Payton was offered mega-deal by Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t deny interest — what could have been
Tom Brady is the Keeper of the Secret, the holder of the mystery, the quarterback legend with the answer to how close he and other top names were to big bags of Miami Dolphins money this offseason.
How big? Sean Payton was to be paid $100 million over five years as Dolphins coach, a league source said, with the idea of making him the highest-paid NFL coach after New England’s Bill Belichick.
Brady became the first on Thursday to be asked publicly about his Dolphins dalliance. This was after minicamp practice in Tampa Bay, and he gave a gentleman’s confirmation by not denying the report and a veteran’s two-step by saying nothing at all.
“I had a lot of conversations about a lot of people , as I’ve had for the last three-four years in my career about different opportunities while I’ve been playing playing football,’’ Brady said. “I kind of made a decision about what I‘d like to do.
“I think, for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now, and what I hope to do. That’s been my commitment to this team, this organization.”
“Last question,’’ the Tampa Bay media-relations employee immediately said to reporters, ready to shut this down before it went anywhere further.
It’s all either a closed book or a paused story. That’s what 2022 is for the Dolphins, for Brady — for everyone involved what remains a hot-button subject inside the league because of the names, the money, commendable franchise ambition and how it all ended with former coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit.
Brady and Payton were nearly united a couple of winters ago, a source said, when Brady left New England and was close to signing with New Orleans. Veteran quarterback Drew Brees was hesitating about returning before ultimately deciding to play another year. Brady then went to Tampa Bay.
Dolphins owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal recruited Brady, who wanted a proven coach, and recruited Payton. They headlined a cast of assembled talent. Vic Fangio was the Dolphins’ choice as defensive coordinator, a source said, giving them one of the top defensive minds to work with a developing unit.
It was all coming together by late January to the point other assistants were calling football friends in South Florida, asking practical matters of moving here like where they should live.
“Rent or buy? This side of [State Road 84] or that side?’’ another league source said were questions the assistants asked.
One assistant who was to be hired said, “It was pretty much done for us to come.”
The Dolphins had plans to compensate Payton’s and Brady’s former teams. Would a first-round pick satisfy New Orleans for Payton, who was still under contract? A second-round pick to Tampa Bay?
All that fell apart Feb. 1, when Flores filed his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The suit alleged that Dolphins owner Steve Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss near the end of the 2019 season, in order to ensure a high draft pick.
The merits of the lawsuit will work themselves out in court. It’s the game-fixing charge against Ross that doesn’t fit the larger suit and makes league insiders wonder if it was meant to hit Ross in a way as to break up the Payton and Brady marriage.
Did Flores think his firing after three better-than-expected seasons was simply to make room for Payton? Or was the Payton-Brady recruitment just collateral damage of the larger accusations?
Flores, now a Pittsburgh defensive assistant, sounded as blinders-on focused about the lawsuit as any Dolphins day. “I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” he told Pittsburgh reporters this week.
The Dolphins also have turned the pragmatic page. They leave spring with an upgraded roster and manufactured breeze at their back like most teams ending minicamp.
Brady was throwing for the Bucs, talking about winning there but not closing an doors elsewhere.
“I’ve got a long life ahead,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time, none of us are promised much beyond what we have now.”
This offseason proved that. One moment the Dolphins were set to be the hottest ticket in football. The next? It all fell apart.
Woman released from jail as St. Paul homicide investigation continues
A woman arrested in a St. Paul homicide was released from jail this week as the investigation continues.
Police took Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, into custody Sunday on suspicion of murder. She has not been charged and police said they are continuing to investigate the death of Leonardo Bedell, 59.
After someone called police and asked officers to check the welfare of Bedell, officers were dispatched to the Dayton’s Bluff area just before 7 p.m. Friday. They found Bedell shot in the senior living apartment where he resided on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
2 face federal counts in plot to carjack Uber, Lyft drivers
Two men have been charged in an alleged conspiracy to violently rob and carjack Uber and Lyft drivers in the Twin Cities metro area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 20-year-old Minneapolis man were named Wednesday in a 20-count federal indictment that charges them with conspiracy, brandishing firearms, aiding and abetting carjacking and other crimes.
The charges come weeks after U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced that, as part of a new strategy to address rising violent crime in the Twin Cities, all adults who are accused of carjacking would be charged with federal crimes.
Luger said in a statement that the indictment “represents an important step forward in that strategy. As alleged, these two defendants led a carjacking ring that engaged in a series of violent, premeditated acts against Uber and Lyft drivers.”
According to the charges, over a roughly five-week span in September and October, the two men and others lured Uber and Lyft drivers to specific locations, letting them think they were dropping someone off or picking someone up.
When the drivers arrived, members of the conspiracy brandished firearms and robbed the drivers of their phones and wallets. They then forced the drivers to unlock their cellphones and transfer money, before carjacking them at gunpoint, according to the charges. The carjackers allegedly hit, pistol-whipped and threatened to kill the drivers.
Troian Bellisario: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Troian Bellisario, her full name Troian Avery Bellisario is an American actress. She was born on October 28, 1985, in Los Angeles. Her father is a famous producer Donald P. Bellisario and her mother’s name is Deborah Pratt. She got a frame from the character Spencer Hastings she played in the television series Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).
Early Career
At a very early age, Bellisario started her career. She composed Magnum, P.I., Quantum Leap, and NCIS, among other TV series.
She made her acting debut with the film Last Rites in 1988, at a very small age of three. In the series produced by her father in 1990 Quantum leap, she made a great appearance there. In the film Billboard, she co-starred with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.
After a few years, gradually she started working on several independent short films i.e. Unspoken, Archer House, and Intersect.
In the 2010s, she got her breakthrough. Her career hiked up when was the star of Spencer Hastings in the T.V series named Pretty Little Liars. Moreover, this series is based on the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard. The following year she made an announcement that she is in the process of writing and composing her film. Later on, this film was successfully financed by Kickstarter.
In 2014, she was cast in a music album ” Another Story “, and she performed in the song “ Head and Heart song”.
The following year, she gave an incredible performance. In a political Drama of 2020, She plays the main role named Claire in the movie.
Awards
She has won many awards to date. She won the award in 2010 Vision FestBest Acting – Female Lead For Consent, Philadelphia First Glance Film Festival Best Actress, And in 2011 Young Hollywood Awards Cast to Watch (shared with Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell) Pretty Little Liars.
What is she doing right now in her life? Is she working on some project?
Presently, she worked on a new film ” Doula ” that is going to be released on 28 June 2022 approximately. The movie was directed by Cheryl Nicholas. However, it’s the story of a male doula hired by a couple who helped them to navigate the joys and pitfalls of modern pregnancy.
According to the reports, she is not working on any other project. But we can see her very on in Doula.
The post Troian Bellisario: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
