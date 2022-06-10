Connect with us

Dogecoin Market Cap Shed $6-B Last Month

Published

3 mins ago

on

Dogecoin Market Cap Shed $6-B Last Month
Dogecoin was one of the cryptocurrencies that took a heavy blow from a market crisis that broke out in March, resulting in a precipitous decline in its market capitalization.

According to a chart by Coingecko on Friday, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.079378, a decrease of 4.1% over the past week. Its most recent price activity resulted in a market cap of $10,637,807,407 USD.

The popular cryptocurrency inspired by memes finished the month of May with a market cap of approximately $11.4 billion.

Dogecoin Market Cap Down 35%

Dogecoin’s market capitalization decreased from May 9 to May 13 as a result of a general bearish market that intensified throughout this period. Increasing interest rates, inflation, and the preference for less volatile assets such as metals were among the economic variables that led to a major selloff of DOGE.

Meanwhile, recent attention has been drawn to Dogecoin as a result of Elon Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter.

Reportedly, the social media platform is providing the billionaire with data that covers the more than 500 million tweets posted each day, potentially putting closure to the Tesla CEO’s contention.

After Musk first said that he would spend $43 billion to buy Twitter, the market value of Dogecoin went up by about $1 billion, from $18.45 billion to $19.35 billion in 10 days (Financial Times).

This week, Musk cast more doubts on whether he will complete a $44 billion agreement to acquire the social network.

The closing market cap for Dogecoin in May was 35 percent lower compared to the opening day market value for the month. DOGE saw a robust trading volume of $991 million which corresponded to a market cap of roughly $17 billion.

Nearly two weeks later, DOGE started at $0.08464 and closed at $0.07004. The trading volume of the memecoin was roughly $2.63 billion, which amounted to a market capitalization of approximately $10.97 billion. Since May 1, DOGE’s market value has decreased by 37 percent.

Dogecoin Market Cap Shed 6 B Last Month

DOGE total market cap at $10.5 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Musk’s Twitter Reveal Boosts DOGE Market Cap

Following Musk’s initial reveal of his $43 billion Twitter acquisition, Dogecoin’s market valuation jumped by about $1 billion, from $18.45 billion to $19.35 billion, in 10 days.

Since then, however, the price of DOGE has decreased alongside the broader cryptocurrency market, particularly as Bitcoin plummeted below $35,000, dragging the bulk of altcoins down with it.

Dogecoin began May at $0.1276, reached a monthly high of $0.1373 four days later, touched a monthly low of $0.07004 on May 12, and ended the month at $0.08586.

Featured image from The Motley Fool, chart from TradingView.com
MOVEZ Soars 30x Hours after Listing on OKX

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

MOVEZ Soars 30x Hours after Listing on OKX
Less than a month after the successful multi-platform IDO on top launching pads like BSCPad, Polypad, GameZone, and MetaVPad, MOVEZ, the governance token of MoveZ, is up ??X on its IDO price and is massively outperforming BTC, ETH, and BNB, according to trackers on June 10, 2022.

Listing on Top Centralized Exchanges

The MOVEZ token, compliant with the BEP-20 standard of the BNB Chain, is now available for trading on OKX, ByBit, Gate.io, and MEXC – some of the world’s leading exchanges with a global presence and millions of clients.

This listing is massive for the MoveZ community. It points to its developers’ inclination to quality and dedication to carve a decent market cap with better offerings for users.

A Successful IDO

At the time of the IDO, participants used USDC and BUSD in exchange for MOVEZ. In total, there was an initial market cap of $55,000. On BSCPad, MoveZ had set a cap of 900 BUSD, and on Polypad, MoveZ had a cap of 700 USDC, where investors had the same conversion rate as BSCPad. On these two launchpads alone, over 4,750 investors took part after completing the mandatory KYC, giving them tokens at a 99% discount.

The MOVEZ IDO was concluded within seconds, a record giving investors tokens at a 99% discount. Notably, MOVEZ IDO selling out so fast means a lot of people were eagerly waiting to purchase the token at a time when confidence in the market was wavering – a testament to the project’s stability.

Why MoveZ

The excitement before, during, and after the MOVEZ IDO was expected. MoveZ plans to take on StepN, whose token, GMT, has consistently outperformed BTC and remains one of the top performers in recent months. As the name suggests, MoveZ is based on what people do every day: moving. However, the project introduces a new twist, enabling participants to sustainably make money as they do what they inevitably have to do every day.

On top of this, the platform offers more than just earning from moving. Instead, the project can be used to turbocharge fitness from cycling, gym participation, and even surfing. In fact, every form of exercise possible can be rewarded on the app – representing a step up from the competition.

For every event recorded on the MoveZ app, users earn the platform’s utility token, BURNZ, as rewards. There is no barrier to entry. Participating in the MoveZ ecosystem doesn’t require users to own NFTs. Instead, they can take part by staking their MOVEZ tokens to obtain a tier.

BlueZilla – The Secret to Success

The MoveZ project is the first of BlueZilla’s incubated startups to get a direct listing on leading cryptocurrency exchanges with massive liquidity, boasting millions of users, representing Bluezilla’s vision for the project as a global leader. BlueZilla has incubated top projects, backing one-third of the top-selling IDOs of 2021.

The surge of MOVEZ will be further turbocharged by the release of its mobile app in the coming 2 weeks, and with MOVEZ trading at record highs on the first day after listing on OKX, investors are closely watching how the token will perform in the coming weeks. BlueZilla’s track record in successfully incubating projects coupled with the planned announcement of top-tier partners will likely propel the token to new highs.

Global Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption 10% Higher By 2030

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 5
  • BTC adoption on the rise.
  • 10% global adoption by 2030.
  • Price of BTC will surge up constantly.

However, be the market stance for the Bitcoin (BTC), there are always teams around the world on further constant analysis and research upon it. Accordingly, a recent report put out by the Blockware Intelligence states that BTC will be globally adopted by 10% and more by 2030. 

Blockware Intelligence is actually a research team under the BTC mining and blockchain solutions provider Blockware Solutions.

Eversince the entry of BTC in the year 2009, the overall concept and idea on it was not so well received and ridiculed. Yet, the past few years have been the most productive BTC adoption rates so far till date.

Report by Blockware Intelligence

Accordingly, the Blockware Intelligence officially put out its report on the BTC adoption by 2030, on 8th June, 2022. As the report states,  BTC global adoption will be 10% or even more by the year 2030.

This report has been put forth by Blockware Intelligence after extensive research and analysis on various adoption rates of different technologies such as the internet, automobiles, smartphones, the internet, and social media too, taking into account the past 9 years.

Indeed the team from Blockware Intelligence points out that all forms of new adaptive technology take place following the ‘S curve’. However, new technologies, mostly those based on internet and network adaptability are adopted at extremely fast rates.

In such terms the global BTC adoption will surpass 10% by the year 2030. On the other hand, such reports ought to increase the value of BTC too.

As more and more people start using or adopting a particular technology, the more the technology becomes valuable. Likewise, the more adoption of BTC increases, so does the price of BTC too.

Currently, BTC is trading for the price of $30,208, with the graphs plunging down by 1.65%, for the past 24 hours into consideration.

Almost the entire world is moving towards crypto adoption at a rapid pace, so indirectly does the BTC adoption correspond to the same. Vietnam, India and Pakistan are the major crypto-adopting nations of the world.

All this drives the fact that the value of BTC will surge up for sure.

Mastercard Partners With Web3 Providers To Facilitate NFT Commerce

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2022

By

Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
NFT News
  • The business conducted a study of the digital payment ecosystem.
  • NFT transactions may be made using debit or credit cards.

Mastercard said Thursday that it has partnered with numerous crypto asset providers to make it simpler for consumers to acquire and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its payment network. Mastercard is partnering with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay to facilitate NFT commerce.

Growing Payment Choices For Consumers

NFT transactions may be made using debit or credit cards, either via the marketplaces of these organizations or through the crypto services of these companies, according to the payments company.

Raj Dhamodharan, executive VP, digital asset & blockchain products & partnerships, said:

“These latest efforts are intended to build on the enormous potential of the NFT market, growing payment choices for consumers and expanding NFT communities. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with all these companies to make sure this market can become even more welcoming, accessible and easy.”

The business conducted a study of the digital payment ecosystem, surveying 45,000 individuals in 40 countries, and discovered that 45 percent of respondents were either interested in or had previously purchased NFTs. About half of those polled said they’d want to see additional options for paying for NFTs using a credit or debit card. Digital assets are becoming more popular, and Mastercard wants to get in on the action. NFT patents and metaverse-related trademarks were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in April, according to the business.

Making NFTs more accessible and helping the NFT ecosystem keeps expanding, innovating, and drawing in more admirers is the goal of integrating their bank cards. Previously, cryptocurrency assets like Ethereum or Solana had to be purchased by investors, traders, and collectors to acquire NFTs.

