Blockchain

EGO.COM: Cardano NFT Marketplace to Launch Beta Version

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The NFT space is being disrupted by a new player making waves within the industry. EGO.com, an up-and-coming Cardano NFT marketplace, is barely a few weeks old but is already turning the heads of major retail and institutional investors for its promise to facilitate a “Digital Renaissance” in art. Analysts are closely watching the developments of this “crypto gem”.

EGO.com, a self-described decentralized creative realm for artists and collectors, has differentiated itself within the industry through its iconic name and innovative marketing strategies. The project has already established itself as a key player within the market for Cardano NFTs with a promise to facilitate “Digital Renaissance” in modern art.

Now, after taking into account feedback received from its community, it has released a sneak peak of its online platform, with a more professional and intuitive user interface designed to provide a radically better user experience.

The project has seen substantial interest from both investors and other projects within the NFT space. Although the project is barely a few weeks old, more than 25 projects have already committed to hosting their NFTs on EGO.com, while the private sale has been setting new records for retail investor participation. EGO.com is currently in the process of conducting a private sale until June 15, inviting private investors to participate by reaching out to [email protected]

After having secured public sale rights on ADAX, a Cardano-based exchange, EGO.com will officially open the doors for all to participate on June 16 with an initial price set at $0.16. Early projections based on private sale data signal the high likelihood of an oversubscribed first round, in anticipation of an early post-sale ‘pop’ in token price.

Many analysts attribute the rapid pace of success to the fact that EGO.com has amassed a team of seasoned professionals with years of experience within the world of NFT, as well as within the fields of finance, marketing, and business operations. With Reuben Godfreyas CEO and his substantial expertise within NFT space,Fabien Arneodo as CSO and marketing guru, and Andrej Bencas CTO – the project’s C-class management already reflects the high level of experience EGO.com brings to the NFT space. Business operations are also supported by PatrikLööfas Marketing Advisor, Mindaugas Stelmokas as Sales Manager, and Edward W. Mandel, so called King of NFTs in Miami, responsible for Business Development. Overall, the dedication of individual team members is clearly demonstrated by the numerous achievements we have already seen within the relatively short project timeframe.

About EGO.com

EGO.com is a fully decentralized creative realm built on the backbone of Plutus smart contracts. Led by a team of artists, art dealers, and DeFi professionals, EGO.com is harnessing the power of NFT technology to ensure that artists and collectors make the most of their digital assets. Artists can show off their prowess by minting NFTs of their artwork. Collectors can earn rewards from staking their Cardano-based NFT collections. Investors can hedge against short-term price fluctuations in style. Every step towards the ‘Digital Renaissance’ in art, EGO.com is there to provide professional, 360° degree support for all of your NFT needs.

Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Reddit | Instagram | Youtube

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

36 seconds ago |