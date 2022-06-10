Finance
Emergency Tree Removal
It is a fact, hazardous weather conditions can cause trees to fall and create extremely dangerous situations. For this reason, declining trees that cannot be saved or dead trees in close proximity to residential properties should be removed before a windy storm can potentially knock them down. Every year, a significant number of trees fall on houses, automobiles, buildings, structures, power lines, etc. Many homeowners who face the unfortunate occurrence of a tree that has fallen and damaged their property are frantic and unaware of what to do. They think, hm…
- Is this covered by my insurance company?
- Is this my neighbor’s tree or my own?
- If my tree falls into my neighbor’s yard, am I responsible and liable for the damage?
- What about damage to my own property – am I covered?
- Is a local tree service available immediately to remove the large tree that fell on my house?
- How long will it take to fix the whole in my roof?
- Who is responsible for fixing the whole in my roof, and at whose expense?
These are all very good and common questions that arise during an emergency situation. In most cases, it is an insurance company that is responsible for footing the bill for emergency tree removal. That is, if a tree falls on a structure such as a house, shed, fence, or car. This is generally when a home owner should contact their insurance company for help. Insurance companies have preferred vendor lists of local tree companies to provide the home owner. The home owner will call to obtain a free estimate to perform the work. In some cases when a tree falls on a house, an insurance company will provide the homeowner with a general contractor who is responsible for handling all aspects of repair, including finding a tree service. In some cases, if a home is located in an HOA, the association representative will handle the situation. Most of the time, this burden falls on a homeowner them self, and usually the tree company who responds the soonest and has the ability to perform the job the quickest are awarded with the task. Often, if a tree falls onto the roof of a house, a crane is required to help perform the removal. Tree companies with a fully staffed crane operator and their own crane are best suited for this type of tree removal.
If a tree falls through a house, the job is usually performed within hours of the occurrence, unless it is pouring down rain at 3am when it is dark outside. In this case, a tarp is usually put on the home, or the part of the house that was damaged is blocked off for the night until daylight. The estimate and emergency tree job is then completed when the sun rises that morning. It is much safer to perform emergency tree removals during daylight hours. There are many emergency tree removal scenarios, and local tree removal companies are immediately available for the customer. Once a fallen tree is removed from a house, a contractor will fix and enclose the whole in the roof. Fixing the whole in the roof is completed by different contractor, and is separate from the tree removal.
So what if it was my neighbor’s tree that fell onto my house, then who is responsible? This can be a dicey situation since neighbors want to keep a good relationship with each other. Technically, any part of a tree that has fallen on a persons property, it is that individuals responsibility. Therefore, it does not matter who’s tree it originally was when standing. There is one scenario that your neighbor could be responsible if it was originally their tree to begin with. That is if the neighbor was negligent and denied or rejected to remove a hazardous tree from their property after being told by someone. Then the burden can possibly fall onto them. The property that a fallen tree lays on generally determines who is responsible for cleanup.
To perform an operation as complicated as emergency tree work, tree services must have the appropriate expertise and equipment. There have been many times when large storms sweep through the DC metropolitan area and caused major tree damage. It is known that the tree service industry is one of the most dangerous in the world. Hiring a licensed, and fully insured professional tree service is an absolute necessity. Lives are lost, and major injuries occur every day in the tree service business. It is a priority to hire a reputable, experienced, and well equipped company that can get the work completed safely.
JL Tree Service – Tree Removal
Finance
When You’re at Fault: Collecting From Your Collision Coverage
You’ve just been involved in a collision, and you have collision coverage on your auto policy. Collision coverage pays to fully repair your car or replace it if it’s a total loss (minus your deductible, of course), regardless of who’s at fault. If you’re the primary cause of an accident and your car is damaged, there are only two places to get the money for repairs – collision coverage or your kid’s piggy bank. You report the claim either to your agent or directly to the insurer. A claims adjuster contacts you. If your car is drivable, you may be asked to get one or two estimates, or the adjuster may inspect the car herself and write her own estimate.
Here are a few of the common problems you may encounter during this process and what you can do to solve them:
- You don’t like the shop that the insurer recommends. Most insurance companies have relationships with body shops that they’ve found to be easy to work with, as well as reasonable in their estimates and in negotiating repair costs. In most states, though, you have the right to pick the shop of your choice, and you can insist that your insurance company work with that shop. Some shops are known to be price gougers. It benefits everyone if you avoid those shops – keeping repair costs reasonable keeps premiums down.
- The adjuster demands that you get two or three estimates. Requesting one estimate is reasonable – get it from your preferred body shop. If it’s not inconvenient, getting a second estimate helps keep shops honest. If you prefer not to get a second estimate, you may have the right to refuse and request that the insurance company send an appraiser to work out a repair price with your shop, especially if your car is not drivable. As for a third estimate, refuse – it’s totally unreasonable of the adjuster to ask that of you.
- Your preferred shop won’t honor the adjuster’s estimate. Unfortunately, this situation occurs often. When an adjuster is busy, he’ll write an estimate and hand or mail you a check for that amount. At first, you may be happy to have such prompt service. Then you bring your car in, and the body shop refuses to repair it for the amount the adjuster gave you. The body shop often points out damage that the adjuster missed. Don’t worry – just call the adjuster and ask him to work out a new repair price with your shop and issue you a second check. Never accept an estimate and payment before your preferred body shop agrees to do the repairs for that amount.
- The body shop wants additional money from you before it will release the car. The shop may do this for one of two reasons:
- The adjuster may have approved additional damage, but the second claim check has not arrived. If so, the solution is to sign a form (available in every body shop) authorizing your insurer to bypass you and pay the shop directly for the additional cost. Then most shops will release your car without further problems. If the shop still won’t release your car, the best bet is to charge the additional amount to your credit card.
- A second possibility is that the shop may be trying to pull a fast one. All reputable shops know that any supplemental repairs must be approved by the adjuster. If the shop surprises you with demands for more money when you arrive, it did the repairs without an authorization. The shop is hoping that you’ll be so desperate to get your car released that you’ll either pay the difference yourself or protest so loudly to your insurance company that it will pay just to appease you. If the shop did not get an approval, the shop is the bad guy. Don’t pay them. Sign an authorization for your insurance company to pay additional amounts, if any, to the body shop. The shop then has to do what it should have done and try to work things out with your adjuster. But then it’s the shop’s problem, not yours.
- The insurer won’t pay for new parts. You have a nice, clean, lowmileage, 8-year old car. It’s banged up. The adjuster’s estimate is for used parts, but you want new parts. The insurance company is within its rights to replace your used parts with used parts. You have the right to make sure that the parts are in good condition, and you can refuse to allow them to be used if they aren’t. You also have the right to demand new parts, although you’ll have to pay the difference between the cost of new parts and the cost of used parts. Think of it this way: The insurance company is within its rights when it only pays for used parts because it only has to replace what you had – and your parts certainly had some wear and tear on them by the time you were in the accident.
- Getting cash when you won’t be making the repairs. The insurance company, not you, gets to choose whether to repair, replace, or pay cash. That said, most insurers still let you choose cash if you prefer. Companies differ on the amount of cash they pay – some pay you the full repair cost; others pay what they call an appearance allowance to compensate you for the loss in value of your damaged car. If you’re not happy with the amount of an appearance allowance, go to a dealer. Show the used-car manager your car. Ask him to write on his letterhead both the preaccident and postaccident values of your car. You’re entitled to receive the difference between these two values if you decide not to repair the car (assuming that value is less than the repair costs).
Finance
Should You Buy A High Flow Catalytic Converter?
If you are in the market for a new catalytic converter, and are a performance enthusiast, chances are that you will be considering buying a high flow catalytic converter. If you aren’t, then you should read this article, and consider the benefits.
Let me tell you what this article is not about. I’m not going to talk about boring OEM universal catalytic converters that you put on your moms minivan. I’m going to be talking about high performance parts whose sole purpose is to increase the horsepower and torque of your vehicle. If you are just searching for a replacement cat for your 92 Chevy Cavalier, then reading this article is not worth your time. So let’s get into it, shall we?
I’m going to assume that you have a high performance vehicle, or at the very least, a stock vehicle that you plan on modifying. If you aren’t familiar with high flow catalytic converters, let me explain what they are and how they help your car gain horsepower.
First, the point of the catalytic converter is to convert toxic engine exhaust gases into cleaner more environmentally friendly substances. This is done using a catalyst inside of the device, hence the name “Catalytic” converter. Anyway, the problem with OEM or aftermarket OEM cats is that they restrict airflow. This is mainly because they are built to work as effectively as possible, and have little focus on increasing the power of your vehicle. Your 95 Honda Civic wasn’t built to be a high performance machine from the factory, but that’s not going to stop you from changing that! The High Flow Catalytic Converter was created with performance in mind and ultimately it lets more air flow unrestricted through your entire exhaust system. The best scenario would be to have no cat at all, and many people who race their cars do not have a catalytic converter, but if you are looking to have your car be street legal, then your car must have a cat in order to pass emissions tests during inspection.
So how does a high flow catalytic converter help your cars performance and should you buy one? Well first, let me ask you, do you have aftermarket headers or exhausts on your vehicle? If not, then a high flow cat is not the thing to be buying just yet. I think of a high performance cat as the third part to your aftermarket exhaust system. The most important piece of your exhaust system is the Cat-Back. This is all of the piping that comes after your catalytic converter. The second most important piece is a high flow exhaust manifold, or headers. These come before the cat. Without one or two of those pieces installed on your car, I would not purchase a high performance cat as it is the least important and will not be as effective if not combined with a high flow exhaust system.
If you do have an aftermarket exhaust system, then a high flow catalytic converter might be the logical next piece to purchase. The more freely your exhaust gases flow from your engine, the more power your car will make. If you have a high performance cat-back, and headers, then a regular cat will cause a bottleneck in the airflow, and that is something we don’t want. By installing a high performance cat, you will increase the air flow, and gain more power. How much power will you gain? Well that depends on your engine size. Larger V6 and V8 engines will see a higher increase in power than i4s. This is because they produce much more exhaust gases. But for simplicity, we’ll say adding a high flow cat can increase your horsepower by 4hp to 10hp. If that sounds like a gain you would like to benefit from, then buying a high flow cat might be the right choice for you.
Finance
All About Affordable Health Insurance Plans
While consumers search for affordable health insurance, they have price in their mind as the top priority. A general conception among the consumers is that cheap health plans should not be costly-the cheapest health plan available in the market is their target. However, this approach is not good. Sometimes, paying for a cheap health insurance plan but still not getting the required level of coverage results only in wastage of money.
With the implementation of the affordable care act, the reach of affordable health plans is set to increase. Or at least, this is what is believed to be the objective of healthcare reforms. However, lots of consumers are still in confusion about how things would work. In this article, we will discuss some detailed options that consumers can try while looking to buy affordable health plans.
To get a hand on affordable health insurance plans, consumers need to take of certain things. First among them is about knowing the options in the particular state of the residence. There are lots of state and federal government-run programs that could be suitable for consumers. Knowing the options is pretty important. Next would be to understand the terms and conditions of all the programs and check the eligibility criteria for each one of them. Further, consumers should know their rights after the implementation of healthcare reforms, and something within a few days, they may qualify for a particular program or could be allowed to avail a particular health insurance plan. If consumers take care of these steps, there is no reason why consumers can’t land on an affordable health plan that could cater to the medical care needs.
Let’s discuss some options related to affordable health insurance plans state-wise:
State-run affordable health insurance programs in California
While considering California, there are three affordable health insurance plans that are run by the state government. Consumers can surely get benefitted by these if they are eligible for the benefits.
• Major Risk Medical Insurance Program (MRMIP)
This program is a very handy one offering limited health benefits to California residents. If consumers are unable to purchase health plans due to a preexisting medical condition, they can see if they qualify for this program and get benefits.
• Healthy Families Program
Healthy Families Program offers Californians with low cost health, dental, and vision coverage. This is mainly geared to children whose parents earn too much to qualify for public assistance. This program is administered by MRMIP.
• Access for Infants and Mothers Program (AIM)
Access for Infants and Mothers Program provides prenatal and preventive care for pregnant women having low income in California. It is administered by a five-person board that has established a comprehensive benefits package that includes both inpatient and outpatient care for program enrollees.
Some facts about affordable health insurance in Florida
While talking about affordable health insurance options in Florida, consumers can think about below mentioned options:
• Floridians who lost employer’s group health insurance may qualify for COBRA continuation coverage in Florida. At the same time, Floridians, who lost group health insurance due to involuntary termination of employment occurring between September 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009 may qualify for a federal tax credit. This credit helps in paying COBRA or state continuation coverage premiums for up to nine months.
• Floridians who had been uninsured for 6 months may be eligible to buy a limited health benefit plan through Cover Florida.
• Florida Medicaid program can be tried by Floridians having low or modest household income. Through this program, pregnant women, families with children, medically needy, elderly, and disabled individuals may get help.
• Florida KidCare program can help the Floridian children under the age of 19 years and not eligible for Medicaid and currently uninsured or underinsured.
• A federal tax credit to help pay for new health coverage to Floridians who lost their health coverage but are receiving benefits from the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Program. This credit is called the Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC). At the same time, Floridians who are retirees and are aged 55-65 and are receiving pension benefits from Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC), may qualify for the HCTC.
Some facts about affordable health insurance in Virginia
While talking about affordable health insurance options in Virginia, consumers need to consider their rights:
• Virginians who lost their employer’s group health insurance may apply for COBRA or state continuation coverage in Virginia.
• Virginians must note that they have the right to buy individual health plans from either Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield or CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield.
• Virginia Medicaid program helps Virginians having low or modest household income may qualify for free or subsidized health coverage. Through this program, pregnant women, families with children, and elderly and disabled individuals are helped.
• Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) helps Virginian children under the age of 18 years having no health insurance.
• In Virginia, the Every Woman’s Life Program offers free breast and cervical cancer screening. Through this program, if women are diagnosed with cancer, they may be eligible for treatment through the Virginia Medicaid Program.
Some facts about affordable health insurance in Texas
While talking about affordable health insurance options in Texas, consumers need to consider their rights:
• Texans who have group insurance in Texas cannot be denied or limited in terms of coverage, nor can be required to pay more, because of the health status. Further, Texans having group health insurance can’t have exclusion of pre-existing conditions.
• In Texas, insurers cannot drop Texans off coverage when they get sick. At the same time, Texans who lost their group health insurance but are HIPAA eligible may apply for COBRA or state continuation coverage in Texas.
• Texas Medicaid program helps Texans having low or modest household income may qualify for free or subsidized health coverage. Through this program, pregnant women, families with children, elderly and disabled individuals are helped. At the same time, if a woman is diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer, she may be eligible for medical care through Medicaid.
• The Texas Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offers subsidized health coverage for certain uninsured children. Further children in Texas can stay in their parent’s health insurance policy as dependents till the age of 26 years. This clause has been implemented by the healthcare reforms.
• The Texas Breast and Cervical Cancer Control program offers free cancer screening for qualified residents. If a woman is diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer through this program, she may qualify for medical care through Medicaid.
Like this, consumers need to consider state-wise options when they search for affordable health coverage. It goes without saying that shopping around and getting oneself well-equipped with necessary information is pretty much important to make sure consumers have the right kind of health plans.
Emergency Tree Removal
MOVEZ Soars 30x Hours after Listing on OKX
When You’re at Fault: Collecting From Your Collision Coverage
Should You Buy A High Flow Catalytic Converter?
All About Affordable Health Insurance Plans
Tips to start a wholesale softball accessories business in the US
Should You Invest in Products on ClickBank?
Best Real Estate Brokers in America
BCIN? Difference Between Designer, Architect and Engineer According to the Ontario Building Code
Global Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption 10% Higher By 2030
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022