Ethereum Holds Key Support, Why ETH Must Clear This Hurdle
Ethereum is still above the $1,720 support against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $1,820 and $1,850 to start a steady increase in the near term.
- Ethereum is still above the main $1,720 support zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong increase if there is a clear move above $1,820 and $1,850.
Ethereum Price Tests Key Support
Ethereum attempted a fresh increase above the $1,820 resistance zone. However, there was no upside continuation and the price stayed below the $1,850 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $1,831 and the price moved lower. There was a break below the $1,800 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $1,767 and the price stayed above the key $1,750 support zone.
Ether is now consolidating above the $1,750 support. It climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,831 swing high to $1,767 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,800 level. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,831 swing high to $1,767 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,820 level. The main resistance is still near the $1,850 level. A clear move above the $1,850 resistance might start a strong increase. The next major resistance is near the $1,920 level.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,820 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,765 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,720 level. A clear move and break below the $1,720 support could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,650 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,720
Major Resistance Level – $1,820
Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why BTC Could Still Nosedive
Bitcoin is moving lower towards the key $29,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above $29,500 to avoid a major downside break.
- Bitcoin is struggling to stay above the $29,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major decline if there is a break below the $29,500 support.
Bitcoin Price Is Showing Bearish Signs
Bitcoin price failed to gain strength above the $31,200 and $31,500 resistance levels. However, there was no clear move, and the price started a fresh decline below $31,000.
There was a move below the $30,850 and $30,500 support levels. The price even spiked below the $30,000 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded close to the $29,500 support zone and formed a low at $29,561.
Bitcoin is now consolidating losses and trading above the $29,800 level. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,030 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,550 swing high to $29,561 low.
The first major resistance is near the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,550 swing high to $29,561 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is near the $31,000 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. A clear move above the $31,050 resistance level could send the price further higher. The next major resistance might be $31,500, above which the price could start a decent increase.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $31,050 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,650 level.
The next major support is near the $29,500 level. A downside break below the $29,500 support could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $28,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $29,800, followed by $29,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,500, $31,050 and $31,500.
Bitcoin Open Interest Falls As Price Dips Below $31,000
The bitcoin open interest over the past several weeks has been interesting to witness. Surges and dips appeared and disappeared just as quickly, usually following the price of the digital asset itself. Last week was no different given the movement. The bitcoin denominated open interest had plunged after only hitting a new all-time high the previous weeks. This suggests a sharp turn in the sentiment of investors after the rollercoaster of the last week.
Bitcoin Open Interest Down 25,000
Back at the beginning of June, Bitcoinist reported that a short squeeze may have been the reason behind the rally that saw bitcoin climb about $30,000 in the last days of May. This had been due to the fact that the open interest had risen drastically to a new all-time high of 307,189 BTC at this point. It was well-received in the market due to the fact that more investors were plunged back into profit but it seems the market is now retracing.
Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend
For the past week, the bitcoin denominated open interest had been on the decline. The result of this had been 25,000 BTC wiped off the market in the space of seven days. This saw a sharp crash in the open interest and like always, a similar movement had been recorded in the price of the digital asset.
The decline brought the total open interest as of the close of market on Monday to 292,171 BTC. What followed was a decline in the price of BTC back below $29,000. The value of bitcoin has since returned but open interest had lagged.
Open interest takes a nosedive | Source: Arcane Research
It is interesting given that the open interest had hit another all-time high on Monday evening just before the crash. It had beaten the previous week’s high to touch 317,734 BTC before the crash. Given that the same trend was recorded the prior week, it suggests investor sentiment remains unstable.
Checking The Boards
The most significant decline in the bitcoin denominated open interest was recorded on the FTX crypto exchange. Most of the drop had originated from here where the exchange had seen open interest fall by 15.5% in just four hours. This would then be followed by other crypto exchanges, although to a lesser degree.
Binance which is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the space saw open interest fall by 10.6% in the same time period. It was closely followed by the Bybit crypto exchange, which saw 9.1% wiped off its open interest in a total of four hours.
BTC loses momentum ahead of US trading hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestedly enough, Bybit which had recorded the lowest drop in open interest had seen the most impact on its funding rates. Despite that of Binance and FTX being larger, it was Bybit traders who saw a capitulation event to a worse degree.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Miner Revenues Stay Low As Price Decline Continues
Open interest is expected to recover through the next week given the interest in bitcoin perpetuals. However, the probability of the digital asset holding high remains low given recent trends.
Featured image from SciTechDaily, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
How VeChain Landed $100 Million UFC Marketing Deal
The VeChain Foundation and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a multi-year marketing collaboration. The partners claim the deal is a “first of its kind” aimed at “breaking marketing ground” for the blockchain-based organization and the mixed martial arts organization.
Related Reading | Why VeChain (VET) Could Be On The Verge Of A 40% Rally
In that sense, the VeChain Foundation will have an “unprecedented level of integration into key UFC assets”. This will include live events, broadcast features, in-arena promotion, and original content reserved for UFC distribution alone.
Data provided by the UFC claims there are over 900 million households in 175 countries with exposure to its mixed martial arts events. If only 1% of these numbers decide to enter the VeChain (VET) ecosystem, the network would see a huge spike in adoption levels.
Co-Founder and CEO of VeChain, Sunny Lu, said the following about the partnership:
It is a historical moment when VeChain, the Layer 1 public Blockchain with the most enterprise adoption, joins forces with the fastest growing sport to raise awareness that blockchain technology is critical in helping deliver major global objectives, such as sustainability. This is just the beginning of a multi-year relationship with UFC, and we really look forward to changing the world together.
Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships acknowledged VeChain’s role in the crypto space and expressed his excitement as they become a major UFC partner. Asencio added:
VeChain’s expertise in using real-world blockchain applications to help the public and private sector achieve their carbon-neutral goals is an effort we are proud to support. We’re looking forward to working with VeChain to leverage UFC’s worldwide popularity to promote a positive message that blockchain technology can be used to protect our environment for future generations.
How VeChain Will Benefit From Its UFC Deal
According to the release, VeChain will own UFC’s official fighter rankings titleship, this is designed to provide the blockchain with visibility and to attract more users to the network. The ranking will be titled “UFC Ranking Powered by VeChain”.
The collaboration will also grant VeChain branded presence inside the UFC Octagon across all of its events. The visibility will extend to Pay-Per-View events, UFC digital, and its social media platform, and its in-venue events.
UFC and the blockchain-based nonprofit organization will collaborate to create unique content and to develop corporate activities. UFC athletes will receive financial incentives to act as VeChain ambassadors and further strengthen the network’s visibility and potential adoption levels.
The partnership will debut next Saturday, June 11 at the Teixeira vs. Prochazka at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
We look forward to working with @ufc in the years ahead & helping the world discover the power of public #blockchain for initiatives from #Carbon management, #Sustainability, #SDGs and much more.#VeChain will revolutionize the global economy. https://t.co/3O4BvO3rAs $VET
— VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) June 9, 2022
Related Reading | Why VeChain May Run Out Of Fuel After 90% Rally
At the time of writing, VET’s price seems to be slightly reacting to the news as it records a 3% profit on its 4-hour chart.
