Frozen Food Packaging Market is to Expand at a 5.10% CAGR by 2027 | Global Demand, Size, Opportunities, and Forecast by 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global frozen food packaging market reached a value of US$ 41.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 57.33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Frozen food products include vegetables, fruits, meats, seafood, etc., that are processed and preserved at an acute cold temperature for retaining nutrients. These consumer goods are later packed in various packaging materials, such as pouches, tubs, wrappers, bags, etc., to enable safer transportation. Frozen food packaging is a readily accessible, cost-effective, lightweight, and economical solution. Consequently, it is extensively utilized to preserve the color, flavor, aroma, and texture, thereby maintaining the quality and ensuring a longer shelf for the food items.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Frozen Food Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) meals is primarily driving the frozen food packaging market. Additionally, the rising adoption of modern technologies to develop attractive, innovative, and convenient-to-carry packaging solutions that efficiently protect, store, and extend the shelf-life of frozen perishable goods is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the growing utilization of plastic as a prominent frozen food packaging material, on account of its heat resistance and durable properties, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing investments in R&D activities for adding new features in the packaging solutions, including zippers and top notches, are also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the shifting consumer inclination towards online retailing and e-commerce distribution channels for shopping necessity items, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across countries, is anticipated to fuel the frozen food packaging market over the forecasted period.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, ProAmpac, Sabert Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company and WestRock Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product and material.

Breakup by Type:

Boxes

Bags

Cups and Tubs

Trays

Wraps

Pouches

Others

Breakup by Product:

Ready Meals

Meat and Poultry

Sea Food

Potatoes

Vegetables and Fruits

Soups

Breakup by Material:

Plastics

Paper and Paperboards

Metals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

